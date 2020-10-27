scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 20: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Friday, Oct. 23: L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 24: Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Sunday, Oct. 25: L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, Oct. 27: L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Football

NFL

All Times Pacific

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143

N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115

Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217

Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221

Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143

Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197

Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196

Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243

Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142

New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174

Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168

Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159

Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165

Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172

Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124

San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136

Monday’s Late Game

L.A. Rams 24, Chicago 10

Thursday’s Game

Atlanta at Carolina, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.

New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

PANTHERS 3 21/2 491/2 Falcons

Sunday

Colts 21/2 3 50 LIONS

PACKERS 7 61/2 541/2 Vikings

BILLS 4 31/2 431/2 Patriots

Titans 41/2 6 541/2 BENGALS

BROWNS 3 21/2 531/2 Raiders

CHIEFS 21 191/2 481/2 Jets

Rams 41/2 41/2 46 DOLPHINS

Saints 4 4 441/2 BEARS

SEAHAWKS 3 3 54 49ers

EAGLES 31/2 NL NL Cowboys

Write-In Games

Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS

RAVENS 6 31/2 47 Steelers

Monday

Bucs 10 101/2 461/2 GIANTS

Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

GA SOUTHERN 61/2 51/2 511/2 S Alabama

Colorado St. PK 11/2 591/2 FRESNO ST

Friday

Marshall 23 PPD NL FLA INT’L

TULSA 181/2 18 61 E Carolina

Minnesota 201/2 20 601/2 MARYLAND

Hawaii 21/2 11/2 60 WYOMING

Saturday

MICHIGAN 25 241/2 531/2 Michigan St

Wake Forest 11 11 59 SYRACUSE

N Carolina 7 61/2 611/2 VIRGINIA

FLA ATLANTIC 61/2 6 471/2 Utsa

W VIRGINIA 31/2 31/2 451/2 Kansas St

CLEMSON 311/2 311/2 611/2 Boston Coll

Va Tech 3 31/2 661/2 LOUISVILLE

Notre Dame 19 20 571/2 GEORGIA TECH

DUKE 11 10 561/2 Charlotte

MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Kentucky

Coastal Caro 3 21/2 611/2 GEORGIA ST

Indiana 12 12 521/2 RUTGERS

Ohio St 12 111/2 631/2 PENN ST

CINCINNATI 61/2 61/2 551/2 Memphis

Purdue 6 7 581/2 ILLINOIS

San Diego St 71/2 71/2 431/2 UTAH ST

BYU 281/2 29 521/2 W Kentucky

San Jose St 91/2 131/2 581/2 NEW MEXICO

N Texas 41/2 51/2 641/2 UTEP

Boise St 101/2 14 491/2 AIR FORCE

Nevada 10 14 591/2 UNLV

SO MISS 3 1 571/2 Rice

SMU 141/2 14 591/2 Navy

IOWA 3 21/2 461/2 Northwestern

OKLAHOMA ST 3 31/2 581/2 Texas

Wisconsin 10 NL NL NEBRASKA

Oklahoma 141/2 141/2 681/2 TEXAS TECH

TULANE 3 41/2 601/2 Temple

UL-Lafayette 17 161/2 551/2 TEXAS ST

ARKANSAS ST 31/2 3 721/2 Troy

Tcu 2 21/2 481/2 BAYLOR

Ucf 3 3 821/2 HOUSTON

Iowa St 281/2 281/2 521/2 KANSAS

Lsu 2 3 651/2 AUBURN

Uab 91/2 111/2 461/2 LA TECH

Mississippi 18 17 64 VANDERBILT

App’chian St 311/2 311/2 541/2 UL-MONROE

ALABAMA 32 31 631/2 Miss St

TEXAS A&M 10 121/2 541/2 Arkansas

Write-In Games

FLORIDA 13 13 611/2 Missouri

Georgia 141/2 141/2 421/2 KENTUCKY

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Phila. 12 3 5 41 39 17

x-Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22

x-Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16

x-Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20

x-NY City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20

New England 7 5 8 29 22 19

Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18

New York 7 8 5 26 24 25

Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40

Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30

Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30

Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24

D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34

Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 10 6 3 33 35 25

Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18

Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31

LA FC 8 7 4 28 42 34

Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23

FC Dallas 6 5 7 25 22 20

Vancouver 8 12 0 24 24 41

San Jose 6 8 6 24 29 45

Real SL 5 7 7 22 24 29

Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33

Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24

LA Galaxy 5 10 3 18 22 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville 1, Montreal 0

Seattle at Vancouver, late

Wednesday’s Games

New England at New York, 4 p.m.

Sporting KC at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

NY City FC at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 7 p.m.

Houston at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real SL at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned C Wynston Sawyer outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assingned RHPs Bo Takahasi and Silvino Bracho outright to Reon (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Exercised 2021 option on OF Starling Marte.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released INF Oliver Nunez, RHPs Jonathan Nunnally, Isaac Sanchez and 1B Dash Winningham.

OTTAWA — Signed OF Kevin Connolly and LHP Brandon Sherman.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP James Meeker to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Zach Allen and LB Isaiah Irving on injured reserve. Waived TE Evan Bayliss. Released TE Justin Johnson and WR Andre Patton.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated G Jon Feliciano from injured reserve. Released LB Deon Lacey. Signed LB Andre Smith to the active roster. Waived CB Ike Brown.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated RB Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve. Released CB Eli Apple.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DT Terry Beckner. Signed WR Dwayne Harris to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to the practice squad. Signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Mike Purcell and LB Derrek Tuszka on injured reserve. Promoted DL Sylvester Williams to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the practice squad. Released TE Troy Fumagalli.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Will Sunderland to the practice squad. Released LB Najee Goode.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB James Onwualu and DB Kemah Siverand to the practice squad. Placed WR Robert Davis and DB D.J. White on the practice squad injured reserve list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Sam Sloman. Signed K Austin MacGinnis to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LB Cale Garrett. Released C Brett Jones. Signed CB Marcus Sayles to practice squad. Assigned K Chase McLaughlin to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. Released OL Jordan Roos.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted OLB Trent Harris to the active roster. Signed WR Corey Coleman, DB Montre Hartage and TE Rysen John to the practice squad. Released C Javon Patterson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired DE Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. Signed OL Tony Bergstrom and DL Willie Henry Jr. to the practice squad. Released CB Brain Allen, OL Cody Conway and DL Adam Shuler. Agreed to terms with WR Tavon Austin for injury settlement and released him from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DT Anthony Rush.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Antonio Brown. Placed WR Antonio Brown on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner-Less than One Year list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton and OL Paul Adams to the practice squad. Promoted LB Darren Bates and OL David Quessenberry to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed S Landon Collins on injured reserve. Promoted S Jeremy Reaves to the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with Fs A.J. Greer and Joshua Ho-Sang to one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with Ds Mitch Vande Sompel and Parker Wotherspoon to two-year contracts.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Hendrix Lapierre to a three-year entry level contract.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY UNIVERSITY — Named Scotty Walden head football coach.

