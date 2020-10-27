scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 20: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Friday, Oct. 23: L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, Oct. 24: Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Sunday, Oct. 25: L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, Oct. 27: L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1
Football
NFL
All Times Pacific
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221
Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197
Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243
Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142
New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174
Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168
Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159
Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124
San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136
Monday’s Late Game
L.A. Rams 24, Chicago 10
Thursday’s Game
Atlanta at Carolina, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.
New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
PANTHERS 3 21/2 491/2 Falcons
Sunday
Colts 21/2 3 50 LIONS
PACKERS 7 61/2 541/2 Vikings
BILLS 4 31/2 431/2 Patriots
Titans 41/2 6 541/2 BENGALS
BROWNS 3 21/2 531/2 Raiders
CHIEFS 21 191/2 481/2 Jets
Rams 41/2 41/2 46 DOLPHINS
Saints 4 4 441/2 BEARS
SEAHAWKS 3 3 54 49ers
EAGLES 31/2 NL NL Cowboys
Write-In Games
Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS
RAVENS 6 31/2 47 Steelers
Monday
Bucs 10 101/2 461/2 GIANTS
Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
GA SOUTHERN 61/2 51/2 511/2 S Alabama
Colorado St. PK 11/2 591/2 FRESNO ST
Friday
Marshall 23 PPD NL FLA INT’L
TULSA 181/2 18 61 E Carolina
Minnesota 201/2 20 601/2 MARYLAND
Hawaii 21/2 11/2 60 WYOMING
Saturday
MICHIGAN 25 241/2 531/2 Michigan St
Wake Forest 11 11 59 SYRACUSE
N Carolina 7 61/2 611/2 VIRGINIA
FLA ATLANTIC 61/2 6 471/2 Utsa
W VIRGINIA 31/2 31/2 451/2 Kansas St
CLEMSON 311/2 311/2 611/2 Boston Coll
Va Tech 3 31/2 661/2 LOUISVILLE
Notre Dame 19 20 571/2 GEORGIA TECH
DUKE 11 10 561/2 Charlotte
MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Kentucky
Coastal Caro 3 21/2 611/2 GEORGIA ST
Indiana 12 12 521/2 RUTGERS
Ohio St 12 111/2 631/2 PENN ST
CINCINNATI 61/2 61/2 551/2 Memphis
Purdue 6 7 581/2 ILLINOIS
San Diego St 71/2 71/2 431/2 UTAH ST
BYU 281/2 29 521/2 W Kentucky
San Jose St 91/2 131/2 581/2 NEW MEXICO
N Texas 41/2 51/2 641/2 UTEP
Boise St 101/2 14 491/2 AIR FORCE
Nevada 10 14 591/2 UNLV
SO MISS 3 1 571/2 Rice
SMU 141/2 14 591/2 Navy
IOWA 3 21/2 461/2 Northwestern
OKLAHOMA ST 3 31/2 581/2 Texas
Wisconsin 10 NL NL NEBRASKA
Oklahoma 141/2 141/2 681/2 TEXAS TECH
TULANE 3 41/2 601/2 Temple
UL-Lafayette 17 161/2 551/2 TEXAS ST
ARKANSAS ST 31/2 3 721/2 Troy
Tcu 2 21/2 481/2 BAYLOR
Ucf 3 3 821/2 HOUSTON
Iowa St 281/2 281/2 521/2 KANSAS
Lsu 2 3 651/2 AUBURN
Uab 91/2 111/2 461/2 LA TECH
Mississippi 18 17 64 VANDERBILT
App’chian St 311/2 311/2 541/2 UL-MONROE
ALABAMA 32 31 631/2 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 10 121/2 541/2 Arkansas
Write-In Games
FLORIDA 13 13 611/2 Missouri
Georgia 141/2 141/2 421/2 KENTUCKY
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Phila. 12 3 5 41 39 17
x-Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22
x-Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16
x-Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20
x-NY City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20
New England 7 5 8 29 22 19
Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18
New York 7 8 5 26 24 25
Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40
Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30
Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30
Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24
D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34
Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 10 6 3 33 35 25
Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18
Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31
LA FC 8 7 4 28 42 34
Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23
FC Dallas 6 5 7 25 22 20
Vancouver 8 12 0 24 24 41
San Jose 6 8 6 24 29 45
Real SL 5 7 7 22 24 29
Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33
Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24
LA Galaxy 5 10 3 18 22 36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
Nashville 1, Montreal 0
Seattle at Vancouver, late
Wednesday’s Games
New England at New York, 4 p.m.
Sporting KC at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
NY City FC at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 7 p.m.
Houston at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Real SL at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned C Wynston Sawyer outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assingned RHPs Bo Takahasi and Silvino Bracho outright to Reon (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Exercised 2021 option on OF Starling Marte.
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released INF Oliver Nunez, RHPs Jonathan Nunnally, Isaac Sanchez and 1B Dash Winningham.
OTTAWA — Signed OF Kevin Connolly and LHP Brandon Sherman.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP James Meeker to a contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Zach Allen and LB Isaiah Irving on injured reserve. Waived TE Evan Bayliss. Released TE Justin Johnson and WR Andre Patton.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated G Jon Feliciano from injured reserve. Released LB Deon Lacey. Signed LB Andre Smith to the active roster. Waived CB Ike Brown.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated RB Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve. Released CB Eli Apple.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DT Terry Beckner. Signed WR Dwayne Harris to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to the practice squad. Signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Mike Purcell and LB Derrek Tuszka on injured reserve. Promoted DL Sylvester Williams to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the practice squad. Released TE Troy Fumagalli.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Will Sunderland to the practice squad. Released LB Najee Goode.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB James Onwualu and DB Kemah Siverand to the practice squad. Placed WR Robert Davis and DB D.J. White on the practice squad injured reserve list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Sam Sloman. Signed K Austin MacGinnis to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LB Cale Garrett. Released C Brett Jones. Signed CB Marcus Sayles to practice squad. Assigned K Chase McLaughlin to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. Released OL Jordan Roos.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted OLB Trent Harris to the active roster. Signed WR Corey Coleman, DB Montre Hartage and TE Rysen John to the practice squad. Released C Javon Patterson.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired DE Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. Signed OL Tony Bergstrom and DL Willie Henry Jr. to the practice squad. Released CB Brain Allen, OL Cody Conway and DL Adam Shuler. Agreed to terms with WR Tavon Austin for injury settlement and released him from injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DT Anthony Rush.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Antonio Brown. Placed WR Antonio Brown on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner-Less than One Year list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton and OL Paul Adams to the practice squad. Promoted LB Darren Bates and OL David Quessenberry to the active roster.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed S Landon Collins on injured reserve. Promoted S Jeremy Reaves to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with Fs A.J. Greer and Joshua Ho-Sang to one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with Ds Mitch Vande Sompel and Parker Wotherspoon to two-year contracts.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Hendrix Lapierre to a three-year entry level contract.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY UNIVERSITY — Named Scotty Walden head football coach.
