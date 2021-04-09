scoreboard

On Deck

Prep sports

SATURDAY

Cross-country: Oxford Classic, at Juniper Park in Bend, 1 p.m.; 4A state championships, at Tillamook; 3A/2A/1A state championships, at Lebanon.

Prep Sports

Football

Friday’s Games

Mountain View vs. Bend, late

Pendleton vs. Summit, late

The Dalles vs. Redmond, late

Ridgeview vs. La Salle Prep, late

Henley vs. Crook County, late

South Umpqua vs. La Pine, late

Sisters vs. Philomath, late

Alsea 25, Gilchrist 7

Boys soccer

Thursday’s Late Games

Bend 4, North Eugene 2

Golf

The Masters

Friday at Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72

Second Round

Justin Rose 65-72—137

Will Zalatoris 70-68—138

Brian Harman 69-69—138

Marc Leishman 72-67—139

Jordan Spieth 71-68—139

Bernd Wiesberger 74-66—140

Tony Finau 74-66—140

Justin Thomas 73-67—140

Si Woo Kim 71-69—140

Cameron Champ 72-68—140

Hideki Matsuyama 69-71—140

Xander Schauffele, 72-69—141. Ryan Palmer, 74-68—142. Cameron Smith, 74-68—142. Collin Morikawa, 73-69—142. Corey Conners, 73-69—142. Bryson DeChambeau, 76-67—143. Matt Jones, 74-69—143. Stewart Cink, 74-69—143. Viktor Hovland, 73-70—143.

Mackenzie Hughes, 72-72—144. Robert MacIntyre, 74-70—144. Shane Lowry, 71-73—144. Tommy Fleetwood, 74-70—144. Matt Fitzpatrick, 74-70—144. Michael Thompson, 72-72—144. Henrik Stenson, 73-71—144. Brendon Todd, 73-71—144. Abraham Ancer, 75-69—144. Bubba Watson, 74-70—144. Jon Rahm, 72-72—144.

Martin Laird, 74-71—145. Kevin Na, 75-70—145. Gary Woodland, 73-72—145. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-74—145. Scottie Scheffler, 73-72—145. Charl Schwartzel, 74-71—145. Harris English, 74-71—145. Patrick Reed, 70-75—145.

Jose Maria Olazabal, 75-71—146. Matt Wallace, 74-72—146. Louis Oosthuizen, 76-70—146. Jim Herman, 76-70—146. Joaquin Niemann, 75-71—146. Webb Simpson, 70-76—146. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 70-76—146.

Jason Kokrak, 71-76—147. Francesco Molinari, 74-73—147. Billy Horschel, 76-71—147. Phil Mickelson, 75-72—147. Adam Scott, 74-73—147. Sebastian Munoz, 74-73—147. Ian Poulter, 74-73—147. Paul Casey, 73-74—147.

The following players missed the cut

Jimmy Walker, 75-73—148. Matt Kuchar, 78-70—148. Max Homa, 74-74—148. Sergio Garcia, 76-72—148. Daniel Berger, 75-73—148. Mike Weir, 78-71—149. Lanto Griffin, 76-73—149. Danny Willett, 76-73—149. Kevin Kisner, 72-77—149. Brooks Koepka, 74-75—149. Dustin Johnson, 74-75—149. Lee Westwood, 78-71—149.

C.T. Pan, 79-71—150. Dylan Frittelli, 76-74—150. Robert Streb, 75-75—150. Rory McIlroy, 76-74—150. Victor Perez, 78-73—151. Zach Johnson, 77-74—151. Bernhard Langer, 74-77—151. Brian Gay, 78-74—152. Charles Osborne, 76-76—152. Patrick Cantlay, 79-73—152.

Carlos Ortiz, 82-71—153. Ian Woosnam, 76-77—153. Jason Day, 77-76—153. Joe Long, 82-72—154. Hudson Swafford, 73-83—156. Sandy Lyle, 81-75—156. Fred Couples, 79-78—157. Sungjae Im, 77-80—157. Vijay Singh, 79-80—159. Tyler Strafaci, 80-81—161. Larry Mize, 84-79—163. Matthew Wolff, 76-DQ.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 36 16 .692 —

Phila. 35 17 .673 1

Milwaukee 32 19 .627 3½

Atlanta 28 25 .528 8½

Charlotte 26 24 .520 9

Miami 27 25 .519 9

Boston 27 26 .509 9½

New York 26 27 .491 10½

Indiana 24 27 .471 11½

Chicago 22 29 .431 13½

Toronto 20 32 .385 16

Cleveland 19 32 .373 16½

Washington 18 32 .360 17

Orlando 17 35 .327 19

Detroit 16 36 .308 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 39 13 .750 —

Phoenix 36 15 .706 2½

L.A. Clippers 35 18 .660 4½

Denver 33 18 .647 5½

L.A. Lakers 32 20 .615 7

Portland 30 21 .588 8½

Dallas 29 22 .569 9½

Memphis 26 24 .520 12

San Antonio 24 25 .490 13½

Golden State 24 27 .471 14½

New Orleans 23 29 .442 16

Sacramento 22 30 .423 17

Oklahoma City 20 32 .385 19

Houston 14 37 .275 24½

Minnesota 13 40 .245 26½

Thursday’s Late Games

Dallas 116, Milwaukee 101

Detroit 113, Sacramento 101

Utah 122, Portland 103

L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 103

Friday’s Games

Indiana 111, Orlando 106

Atlanta 120, Chicago 108

New York 133, Memphis 129, OT

Boston 145, Minnesota 136, OT

New Orleans 101, Phila. 94

Charlotte at Milwaukee, late

San Antonio at Denver, late

Houston at L.A. Clippers, late

Washington at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Phila. at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Jazz 122, Trail Blazers 103

PORTLAND (103)

Covington 3-8 0-0 8, Powell 4-10 3-4 13, Nurkic 4-8 1-2 10, Lillard 8-21 4-6 23, McCollum 8-21 0-0 19, Anthony 2-8 2-2 7, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Giles III 0-2 0-0 0, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Little 4-7 0-0 8, Kanter 3-4 2-2 8, Simons 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 38-96 14-18 103.

UTAH (122)

Bogdanovic 4-13 1-1 11, O’Neale 1-5 0-0 2, Gobert 6-9 6-7 18, Conley 3-12 3-4 11, Mitchell 14-25 8-8 37, Brantley 1-2 0-0 2, Favors 3-3 1-2 7, Ilyasova 1-1 0-0 3, Niang 3-6 2-2 10, Oni 2-4 0-0 5, Ingles 4-13 3-3 13, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-95 24-27 122.

Portland 29 27 19 28 — 103

Utah 30 23 40 29 — 122

3-Point Goals—Portland 13-48 (McCollum 3-10, Lillard 3-12, Covington 2-6, Powell 2-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-3, Anthony 1-5, Little 0-2), Utah 12-42 (Bogdanovic 2-5, Niang 2-5, Conley 2-7, Ingles 2-8, Oni 1-3, Mitchell 1-8, O’Neale 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Kanter 7), Utah 58 (Gobert 20). Assists—Portland 18 (Lillard 6), Utah 21 (Ingles 6). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Utah 15. A—5,546 (18,306)

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 4 3 .571 —

Boston 4 3 .571 —

New York 3 4 .429 1

Tampa Bay 3 4 .429 1

Toronto 3 5 .375 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 5 2 .714 —

Chicago 4 4 .500 1½

Cleveland 3 3 .500 1½

Kansas City 3 3 .500 1½

Detroit 3 4 .429 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 6 1 .857 —

Los Angeles 6 2 .750 ½

Texas 3 4 .429 3

Seattle 3 4 .429 3

Oakland 1 7 .125 5½

Thursday’s Late Games

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings

Houston 6, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Texas 0

Oakland at Houston, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 11:10 a.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-0) at Toronto (Matz 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 5 2 .714 —

New York 2 2 .500 1½

Atlanta 3 4 .429 2

Washington 1 3 .250 2½

Miami 1 6 .143 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 5 1 .833 —

St. Louis 5 2 .714 ½

Chicago 4 3 .571 1½

Milwaukee 3 4 .429 2½

Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 6 2 .750 —

San Diego 5 3 .625 1

San Francisco 4 3 .571 1½

Colorado 3 5 .375 3

Arizona 2 5 .286 3½

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0

San Francisco 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 3, Texas 0

Cincinnati at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-1) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 11:15 a.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 3:35 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-0) at Arizona (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 41 26 11 4 56 138 125

N.Y. Islanders 41 26 11 4 56 122 96

Pittsburgh 41 26 13 2 54 141 116

Boston 37 21 10 6 48 106 93

N.Y. Rangers 40 19 16 5 43 131 109

Philadelphia 39 18 15 6 42 116 141

New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 101 127

Buffalo 40 9 25 6 24 93 141

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 39 27 9 3 57 128 94

Tampa Bay 40 27 11 2 56 138 101

Florida 41 26 11 4 56 132 111

Nashville 41 22 18 1 45 109 116

Chicago 41 18 18 5 41 114 129

Dallas 38 14 14 10 38 105 100

Columbus 42 15 19 8 38 106 137

Detroit 42 13 23 6 32 91 135

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95

Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88

Minnesota 39 24 13 2 50 117 106

Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122

St. Louis 40 18 16 6 42 116 126

San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127

Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110

Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100

Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115

Winnipeg 40 24 13 3 51 129 109

Montreal 37 17 11 9 43 118 103

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124

Ottawa 41 13 24 4 30 107 153

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 6, New Jersey 4

Washington 4, Buffalo 3

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 1

Arizona at Vegas, late

Colorado at Anaheim, late

Los Angeles at San Jose, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 11 a.m.

Florida at Dallas, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that RHP David Carpenter has received a one-year suspension without pay following his violations of Minor League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, effective immediately.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned INF Pat Valaika to the alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Enoli Paredes on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Justin Wilson from the 10-day injured list. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the COVID IL. Recalled INF Mike Ford from the alternate training site. Optioned INF Mike Ford to the alternate training site .

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated C Joseph Odom for assignment. Placed RHP Pete Fairbanks on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Strickland from the alternate training site. Recalled RF Brett Phillips from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Brett Martin from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Anderson Tejeda from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Matt Bush and INF Brock Holt on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez and LHP Ryan Borucki on the COVID IL and RHP Tyler Chatwood on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Josh Palacios, RHPs Joel Payamps and Ty Tice from the alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired RHP Edgar Santana from Pittsburgh and optioned him to the alternate training site. Optioned 3B Johan Camargo to the alternate training site. Activated 3B Ehire Adrianza from the restricted list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF Luke Raley from the alternate training site. Placed OF Cody Bellinger on IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Edgar Santana to Atlanta for cash.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Brian O’Grady to the alternate training site. Recalled RF Trent Grisham from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled Cs Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, LHP Brad Hand and INF Jordy Mercer from IL. Optioned C Tres Barrera and RHP Ryne Harper and added them to the taxi squad. Optioned INF Carter Kieboom and OF Cody Wilson to the alternate training site. Placed OF Gerardo Parra, INF Adrian Sanchez and LHP T.J. McFarland on the taxi squad.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Malik Fitts to a 10-day contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Darius Miller.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived G Patrick McCaw.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Anthony Levine.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB Michael Joseph to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Louie Cioffi defensive quality control coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DB Nate Hairston.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed OL Roderick Johnson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LT Cam Robinson to a franchise tender for the 2021 season. Signed DT Daniel Ross.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived G Ross Reynolds.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE T.J. Carter to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed CB Damarious Randall to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived DT Caleb Brantley, WR Emanuel Hall, RBs Javon Leake and Michael Warren and TE Thaddeus Moss. Released C Kory Lichtensteiger, DT Caleb Brantley and DB Tanard Jackson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Loaned G Tyler Parsons to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Josh Dickinson to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled Ls Mathias Brome and Taro Hirose, D Dennis Cholowski and D Gustave Lindstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Ben Street from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned F Tanner Laczynski to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Joseph Duszak from the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed W Beni Redzic to a two-year contract with options through the 2025 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM — Signed MFs Taylor Aylmer and Claire Winter to national team replacement contracts for 2021 season.

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN — Named Scott Merritt women’s basketball associate head coach and Kate Barnosky and Caroline Doty assistant coaches.