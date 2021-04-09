scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
SATURDAY
Cross-country: Oxford Classic, at Juniper Park in Bend, 1 p.m.; 4A state championships, at Tillamook; 3A/2A/1A state championships, at Lebanon.
Prep Sports
Football
Friday’s Games
Mountain View vs. Bend, late
Pendleton vs. Summit, late
The Dalles vs. Redmond, late
Ridgeview vs. La Salle Prep, late
Henley vs. Crook County, late
South Umpqua vs. La Pine, late
Sisters vs. Philomath, late
Alsea 25, Gilchrist 7
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Bend 4, North Eugene 2
Golf
The Masters
Friday at Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Second Round
Justin Rose 65-72—137
Will Zalatoris 70-68—138
Brian Harman 69-69—138
Marc Leishman 72-67—139
Jordan Spieth 71-68—139
Bernd Wiesberger 74-66—140
Tony Finau 74-66—140
Justin Thomas 73-67—140
Si Woo Kim 71-69—140
Cameron Champ 72-68—140
Hideki Matsuyama 69-71—140
Xander Schauffele, 72-69—141. Ryan Palmer, 74-68—142. Cameron Smith, 74-68—142. Collin Morikawa, 73-69—142. Corey Conners, 73-69—142. Bryson DeChambeau, 76-67—143. Matt Jones, 74-69—143. Stewart Cink, 74-69—143. Viktor Hovland, 73-70—143.
Mackenzie Hughes, 72-72—144. Robert MacIntyre, 74-70—144. Shane Lowry, 71-73—144. Tommy Fleetwood, 74-70—144. Matt Fitzpatrick, 74-70—144. Michael Thompson, 72-72—144. Henrik Stenson, 73-71—144. Brendon Todd, 73-71—144. Abraham Ancer, 75-69—144. Bubba Watson, 74-70—144. Jon Rahm, 72-72—144.
Martin Laird, 74-71—145. Kevin Na, 75-70—145. Gary Woodland, 73-72—145. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-74—145. Scottie Scheffler, 73-72—145. Charl Schwartzel, 74-71—145. Harris English, 74-71—145. Patrick Reed, 70-75—145.
Jose Maria Olazabal, 75-71—146. Matt Wallace, 74-72—146. Louis Oosthuizen, 76-70—146. Jim Herman, 76-70—146. Joaquin Niemann, 75-71—146. Webb Simpson, 70-76—146. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 70-76—146.
Jason Kokrak, 71-76—147. Francesco Molinari, 74-73—147. Billy Horschel, 76-71—147. Phil Mickelson, 75-72—147. Adam Scott, 74-73—147. Sebastian Munoz, 74-73—147. Ian Poulter, 74-73—147. Paul Casey, 73-74—147.
The following players missed the cut
Jimmy Walker, 75-73—148. Matt Kuchar, 78-70—148. Max Homa, 74-74—148. Sergio Garcia, 76-72—148. Daniel Berger, 75-73—148. Mike Weir, 78-71—149. Lanto Griffin, 76-73—149. Danny Willett, 76-73—149. Kevin Kisner, 72-77—149. Brooks Koepka, 74-75—149. Dustin Johnson, 74-75—149. Lee Westwood, 78-71—149.
C.T. Pan, 79-71—150. Dylan Frittelli, 76-74—150. Robert Streb, 75-75—150. Rory McIlroy, 76-74—150. Victor Perez, 78-73—151. Zach Johnson, 77-74—151. Bernhard Langer, 74-77—151. Brian Gay, 78-74—152. Charles Osborne, 76-76—152. Patrick Cantlay, 79-73—152.
Carlos Ortiz, 82-71—153. Ian Woosnam, 76-77—153. Jason Day, 77-76—153. Joe Long, 82-72—154. Hudson Swafford, 73-83—156. Sandy Lyle, 81-75—156. Fred Couples, 79-78—157. Sungjae Im, 77-80—157. Vijay Singh, 79-80—159. Tyler Strafaci, 80-81—161. Larry Mize, 84-79—163. Matthew Wolff, 76-DQ.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 36 16 .692 —
Phila. 35 17 .673 1
Milwaukee 32 19 .627 3½
Atlanta 28 25 .528 8½
Charlotte 26 24 .520 9
Miami 27 25 .519 9
Boston 27 26 .509 9½
New York 26 27 .491 10½
Indiana 24 27 .471 11½
Chicago 22 29 .431 13½
Toronto 20 32 .385 16
Cleveland 19 32 .373 16½
Washington 18 32 .360 17
Orlando 17 35 .327 19
Detroit 16 36 .308 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 39 13 .750 —
Phoenix 36 15 .706 2½
L.A. Clippers 35 18 .660 4½
Denver 33 18 .647 5½
L.A. Lakers 32 20 .615 7
Portland 30 21 .588 8½
Dallas 29 22 .569 9½
Memphis 26 24 .520 12
San Antonio 24 25 .490 13½
Golden State 24 27 .471 14½
New Orleans 23 29 .442 16
Sacramento 22 30 .423 17
Oklahoma City 20 32 .385 19
Houston 14 37 .275 24½
Minnesota 13 40 .245 26½
Thursday’s Late Games
Dallas 116, Milwaukee 101
Detroit 113, Sacramento 101
Utah 122, Portland 103
L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 103
Friday’s Games
Indiana 111, Orlando 106
Atlanta 120, Chicago 108
New York 133, Memphis 129, OT
Boston 145, Minnesota 136, OT
New Orleans 101, Phila. 94
Charlotte at Milwaukee, late
San Antonio at Denver, late
Houston at L.A. Clippers, late
Washington at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Phila. at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Jazz 122, Trail Blazers 103
PORTLAND (103)
Covington 3-8 0-0 8, Powell 4-10 3-4 13, Nurkic 4-8 1-2 10, Lillard 8-21 4-6 23, McCollum 8-21 0-0 19, Anthony 2-8 2-2 7, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Giles III 0-2 0-0 0, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Little 4-7 0-0 8, Kanter 3-4 2-2 8, Simons 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 38-96 14-18 103.
UTAH (122)
Bogdanovic 4-13 1-1 11, O’Neale 1-5 0-0 2, Gobert 6-9 6-7 18, Conley 3-12 3-4 11, Mitchell 14-25 8-8 37, Brantley 1-2 0-0 2, Favors 3-3 1-2 7, Ilyasova 1-1 0-0 3, Niang 3-6 2-2 10, Oni 2-4 0-0 5, Ingles 4-13 3-3 13, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-95 24-27 122.
Portland 29 27 19 28 — 103
Utah 30 23 40 29 — 122
3-Point Goals—Portland 13-48 (McCollum 3-10, Lillard 3-12, Covington 2-6, Powell 2-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-3, Anthony 1-5, Little 0-2), Utah 12-42 (Bogdanovic 2-5, Niang 2-5, Conley 2-7, Ingles 2-8, Oni 1-3, Mitchell 1-8, O’Neale 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Kanter 7), Utah 58 (Gobert 20). Assists—Portland 18 (Lillard 6), Utah 21 (Ingles 6). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Utah 15. A—5,546 (18,306)
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 3 .571 —
Boston 4 3 .571 —
New York 3 4 .429 1
Tampa Bay 3 4 .429 1
Toronto 3 5 .375 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714 —
Chicago 4 4 .500 1½
Cleveland 3 3 .500 1½
Kansas City 3 3 .500 1½
Detroit 3 4 .429 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 1 .857 —
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 ½
Texas 3 4 .429 3
Seattle 3 4 .429 3
Oakland 1 7 .125 5½
Thursday’s Late Games
L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings
Houston 6, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 1
San Diego 3, Texas 0
Oakland at Houston, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 11:10 a.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-0) at Toronto (Matz 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 2 .714 —
New York 2 2 .500 1½
Atlanta 3 4 .429 2
Washington 1 3 .250 2½
Miami 1 6 .143 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 —
St. Louis 5 2 .714 ½
Chicago 4 3 .571 1½
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 2½
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 —
San Diego 5 3 .625 1
San Francisco 4 3 .571 1½
Colorado 3 5 .375 3
Arizona 2 5 .286 3½
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0
San Francisco 3, Colorado 1
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 3, Texas 0
Cincinnati at Arizona, late
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-1) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 11:15 a.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 3:35 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-0) at Arizona (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 26 11 4 56 138 125
N.Y. Islanders 41 26 11 4 56 122 96
Pittsburgh 41 26 13 2 54 141 116
Boston 37 21 10 6 48 106 93
N.Y. Rangers 40 19 16 5 43 131 109
Philadelphia 39 18 15 6 42 116 141
New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 101 127
Buffalo 40 9 25 6 24 93 141
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 39 27 9 3 57 128 94
Tampa Bay 40 27 11 2 56 138 101
Florida 41 26 11 4 56 132 111
Nashville 41 22 18 1 45 109 116
Chicago 41 18 18 5 41 114 129
Dallas 38 14 14 10 38 105 100
Columbus 42 15 19 8 38 106 137
Detroit 42 13 23 6 32 91 135
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95
Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88
Minnesota 39 24 13 2 50 117 106
Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122
St. Louis 40 18 16 6 42 116 126
San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127
Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110
Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100
Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115
Winnipeg 40 24 13 3 51 129 109
Montreal 37 17 11 9 43 118 103
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124
Ottawa 41 13 24 4 30 107 153
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 6, New Jersey 4
Washington 4, Buffalo 3
St. Louis 9, Minnesota 1
Arizona at Vegas, late
Colorado at Anaheim, late
Los Angeles at San Jose, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 11 a.m.
Florida at Dallas, 11 a.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, ppd
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced that RHP David Carpenter has received a one-year suspension without pay following his violations of Minor League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, effective immediately.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned INF Pat Valaika to the alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Enoli Paredes on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Justin Wilson from the 10-day injured list. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the COVID IL. Recalled INF Mike Ford from the alternate training site. Optioned INF Mike Ford to the alternate training site .
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated C Joseph Odom for assignment. Placed RHP Pete Fairbanks on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Strickland from the alternate training site. Recalled RF Brett Phillips from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Brett Martin from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Anderson Tejeda from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Matt Bush and INF Brock Holt on the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez and LHP Ryan Borucki on the COVID IL and RHP Tyler Chatwood on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Josh Palacios, RHPs Joel Payamps and Ty Tice from the alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired RHP Edgar Santana from Pittsburgh and optioned him to the alternate training site. Optioned 3B Johan Camargo to the alternate training site. Activated 3B Ehire Adrianza from the restricted list.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF Luke Raley from the alternate training site. Placed OF Cody Bellinger on IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Edgar Santana to Atlanta for cash.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Brian O’Grady to the alternate training site. Recalled RF Trent Grisham from the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled Cs Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, LHP Brad Hand and INF Jordy Mercer from IL. Optioned C Tres Barrera and RHP Ryne Harper and added them to the taxi squad. Optioned INF Carter Kieboom and OF Cody Wilson to the alternate training site. Placed OF Gerardo Parra, INF Adrian Sanchez and LHP T.J. McFarland on the taxi squad.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison to a two-way contract.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Malik Fitts to a 10-day contract.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Darius Miller.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived G Patrick McCaw.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Anthony Levine.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB Michael Joseph to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Louie Cioffi defensive quality control coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DB Nate Hairston.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed OL Roderick Johnson.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LT Cam Robinson to a franchise tender for the 2021 season. Signed DT Daniel Ross.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived G Ross Reynolds.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE T.J. Carter to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed CB Damarious Randall to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived DT Caleb Brantley, WR Emanuel Hall, RBs Javon Leake and Michael Warren and TE Thaddeus Moss. Released C Kory Lichtensteiger, DT Caleb Brantley and DB Tanard Jackson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Loaned G Tyler Parsons to Stockton (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Josh Dickinson to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled Ls Mathias Brome and Taro Hirose, D Dennis Cholowski and D Gustave Lindstrom from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Ben Street from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned F Tanner Laczynski to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Joseph Duszak from the minor league taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed W Beni Redzic to a two-year contract with options through the 2025 season.
National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM — Signed MFs Taylor Aylmer and Claire Winter to national team replacement contracts for 2021 season.
COLLEGE
WISCONSIN — Named Scott Merritt women’s basketball associate head coach and Kate Barnosky and Caroline Doty assistant coaches.