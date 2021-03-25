scoreboard

On Deck
FRIDAY
Football: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football: Vale at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Summit, TBD; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer: Central Linn at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.
Preps
Football
Thursday’s Game
Culver vs. Colton, late
Volleyball
Thursday’s Games
Corbett 3, Madras 0 (25-15, 25-3, 25-8)
Sisters vs. Philomath, late
Boys soccer
Thursday’s games
Ridgeview vs. The Dalles, late
Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late
Sisters vs. Sweet Home, late
Girls soccer
Thursday’s games
Ridgeview vs. The Dalles, late
Redmond 1, Hood River Valley 1
Sisters vs. Sweet Home, late
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 31 13 .705 —
Milwaukee 29 14 .674 1½
Brooklyn 30 15 .667 1½
Charlotte 22 21 .512 8½
New York 23 22 .511 8½
Atlanta 22 22 .500 9
Miami 22 23 .489 9½
Boston 21 23 .477 10
Indiana 20 23 .465 10½
Chicago 19 24 .442 11½
Toronto 18 26 .409 13
Cleveland 17 27 .386 14
Washington 15 28 .349 15½
Orlando 15 29 .341 16
Detroit 12 31 .279 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 32 11 .744 —
Phoenix 29 14 .674 3
L.A. Clippers 30 16 .652 3½
L.A. Lakers 28 16 .636 4½
Denver 26 18 .591 6½
Portland 26 18 .591 6½
Dallas 23 19 .548 8½
San Antonio 22 20 .524 9½
Memphis 21 20 .512 10
Golden State 22 22 .500 10½
New Orleans 19 24 .442 13
Sacramento 19 25 .432 13½
Oklahoma City 19 25 .432 13½
Houston 12 31 .279 20
Minnesota 10 34 .227 22½
Wednesday’s Late Games
L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 101
Utah 118, Brooklyn 88
Sacramento 110, Atlanta 108
Thursday’s Games
Portland 125, Miami 122
New York 106, Washington 102
L.A. Clippers 98, San Antonio 85
Golden State at Sacramento, late
Phila. at L.A. Lakers, late
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 125, Heat 122
PORTLAND (125)
Covington 3-5 1-2 10, Jones Jr. 2-8 1-1 6, Kanter 8-11 2-2 18, Lillard 6-19 8-8 22, McCollum 14-25 1-2 35, Anthony 6-14 4-4 20, Little 2-4 0-0 5, Simons 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 44-92 17-19 125.
MIAMI (122)
Ariza 3-7 2-2 9, Robinson 4-6 0-0 12, Adebayo 13-16 3-3 29, Nunn 9-13 1-2 22, Vincent 3-10 0-0 8, Achiuwa 1-4 0-0 2, Strus 4-8 0-0 8, Iguodala 1-1 0-0 3, Herro 9-19 6-6 29. Totals 47-84 12-13 122.
Portland 31 28 32 34 — 125
Miami 24 34 33 31 — 122
3-Point Goals—Portland 20-46 (McCollum 6-14, Anthony 4-7, Covington 3-5, Simons 3-6, Lillard 2-8, Little 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-4), Miami 16-34 (Herro 5-9, Robinson 4-6, Nunn 3-5, Vincent 2-6, Ariza 1-3, Strus 0-4). Fouled Out—Portland None, Miami 1 (Robinson). Rebounds—Portland 40 (Kanter 16), Miami 39 (Adebayo 9). Assists—Portland 24 (Lillard 9), Miami 34 (Vincent 9). Total Fouls—Portland 14, Miami 18.
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 SCHEDULE
All Games in Indianapolis
Saturday’s Games
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Oregon St. vs. Loyola Chicago, 11:40 a.m. (CBS)
Syracuse vs. Houston, 6:55 p.m. (TBS)
SOUTH REGIONAL
Villanova vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)
Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday’s Games
WEST REGIONAL
Creighton vs. Gonzaga, 11:10 a.m. (CBS)
Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 6:45 p.m. (TBS)
EAST REGIONAL
Florida St. vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. (CBS)
UCLA vs. Alabama, 4:15 p.m. (TBS)
Women’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 SCHEDULE
All Games in San Antonio, Tex.
Saturday’s Games
RIVER WALK REGIONAL
Iowa vs. UConn, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Michigan vs. Baylor, noon (ABC)
MERCADO REGIONAL
Indiana vs. NC State, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Arizona vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday’s Games
HEMISFAIR REGIONAL
Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Texas vs. Maryland, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
ALAMO REGIONAL
Missouri St. vs. Stanford, noon (ABC)
Oregon vs. Louisville, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 34 22 8 4 48 102 76
Washington 32 21 7 4 46 110 95
Pittsburgh 34 21 11 2 44 109 90
Boston 29 16 8 5 37 80 70
N.Y. Rangers 32 15 13 4 34 102 85
Philadelphia 32 15 13 4 34 100 119
New Jersey 31 12 15 4 28 78 97
Buffalo 32 6 22 4 16 66 115
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 120 78
Carolina 32 22 7 3 47 108 81
Florida 33 20 9 4 44 107 94
Chicago 34 16 13 5 37 101 108
Columbus 34 13 13 8 34 89 110
Nashville 34 16 17 1 33 86 104
Dallas 30 11 11 8 30 85 80
Detroit 34 10 20 4 24 72 113
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 31 22 8 1 45 101 72
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 111 72
Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78
St. Louis 33 16 12 5 37 97 106
Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101
Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90
San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106
Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 33 21 10 2 44 110 85
Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 2
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0
Washington 4, New Jersey 3
Carolina 4, Columbus 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 8, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT
Toronto 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Chicago 3, Florida 0
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0
Nashville 7, Detroit 1
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Colorado 5, Vegas 1
Friday’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Dell Match Play Results
Thursday in Austin, Texas
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, 1 up. Brian Harman (54, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 1 up. Patrick Reed (7), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa, 2 and 1. Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States. Matt Fitzpatrick 15), England, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 5 and 4.
Matthew Wolff (20), United States, halved with Jordan Spieth (49), United States. Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 2 and 1. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 1 up. Tony Finau (12), United States, halved with Will Zalatoris (40), United States. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 3 and 2.
Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 2 and 1. Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Antoine Rozner (58), France, 4 and 3. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, 2 and 1. Max Homa (35), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 2 and 1.
J.T. Poston (63), United States, def. Billy Horschel (32), United States, 4 and 2. Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Webb Simpson (9), United States, 4 and 3. Paul Casey (17), England, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 3 and 2. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 3 and 2. Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Matt Wallace (51), England, 5 and 3.
Marc Leishman (36), Australia, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1. Russell Henley (50), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 4 and 3. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, halved with Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland. Adam Long (61), United States, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1. Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 4 and 3.
Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, vs. Ian Poulter (60), England, 1 up. Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 and 1. Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England. Brendon Todd (47), United States, def. Daniel Berger (14), United States, 2 and 1. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Harris English (19), United States, 2 and 1. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 2 up. Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 2 and 1.
Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Scores
Thursday at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
First Round
Stephan Jaeger 31-35—66
Joel Dahmen 34-33—67
Andrew Yun 32-35—67
Nate Lashley 31-37—68
Adam Schenk 33-35—68
Justin Suh 33-35—68
Sam Ryder 33-35—68
Rafael Campos 35-33—68
Mark Anderson 35-33—68
Charley Hoffman 35-34—69
Tyler Duncan 33-36—69
Padraig Harrington 32-37—69
Fabian Gomez 31-38—69
Thomas Pieters 32-37—69
Fabrizio Zanotti 35-34—69
Joseph Bramlett 35-34—69
Jonathan Byrd 33-36—69
Sebastian Cappelen 34-35—69
J.J. Spaun, 34-36—70. Roberto Castro, 32-38—70. Chesson Hadley, 34-36—70. Tom Lewis, 35-35—70. Danny Willett, 36-34—70. Hudson Swafford, 33-37—70. Aaron Baddeley, 34-36—70. Sangmoon Bae, 36-34—70. Peter Uihlein, 34-36—70. Rhein Gibson, 36-34—70.
Wes Roach, 35-35—70. Bronson Burgoon, 35-35—70. Alex Cejka, 35-35—70. D.J. Trahan, 34-36—70. Graeme McDowell, 35-35—70. Charles Howell III, 35-35—70. Brice Garnett, 34-36—70. Emiliano Grillo, 34-36—70. Thomas Detry, 36-34—70.
LPGA Tour
Kia Classic Scores
Thursday at Carlsbad, Calif.
Yardage: 6,558; Par: 72
First Round
Inbee Park 34-32—66
Hyo Joo Kim 33-34—67
Sophia Popov 34-34—68
In Gee Chun 34-34—68
Stephanie Meadow 33-35—68
Mel Reid 35-33—68
Amy Yang 33-36—69
Mina Harigae 36-33—69
Kristen Gillman 34-36—70
Jasmine Suwannapura 33-37—70
Danielle Kang 34-36—70
Azahara Munoz 34-36—70
Christina Kim 36-34—70
Nicole Broch Larsen 36-34—70
Celine Boutier 35-35—70
Ashleigh Buhai 32-38—70
Eun-Hee Ji, 35-36—71. Brittany Lincicome, 33-38—71. Anna Nordqvist, 35-36—71. Bronte Law, 34-37—71. Jenny Shin, 36-35—71. Elizabeth Szokol, 35-36—71. Patty Tavatanakit, 39-32—71. Wei-Ling Hsu, 35-36—71. Mi Jung Hur, 36-35—71. Jin Young Ko, 35-36—71. Pernilla Lindberg, 33-38—71. Gerina Piller, 36-35—71.
Jenny Coleman, 38-34—72. Yealimi Noh, 38-34—72. Sarah Kemp, 36-36—72. Annie Park, 37-35—72. Jane Park, 37-35—72. Minjee Lee, 35-37—72. Sei Young Kim, 35-37—72. Sarah Schmelzel, 35-37—72. Liz Nagel, 37-35—72. Yujeong Son, 35-37—72.
Ayako Uehara, 35-37—72. Mi Hyang Lee, 32-40—72. Giulia Molinaro, 35-37—72. Ally Ewing, 35-37—72. Cheyenne Knight, 35-37—72. Lexi Thompson, 36-36—72. Madelene Sagstrom, 36-36—72. Jennifer Chang, 34-38—72. Mariah Stackhouse, 35-37—72. Jiwon Jeon, 36-36—72. Leona Maguire, 34-38—72.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Harvey from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Released LHP Wade LeBlanc from a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Steve Cishek has requested and been granted his release from the Astros and is now a free agent.Optioned INF Taylor Jones to Sugar Land (Triple-A East).
National League
LOS ANGELES — Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Nelson from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Sheldon Neuse to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Acquired C Nikola Vucevic and F Al-Farouq Aminu from Orlando in exchange for C Wendell Carter Jr., F Otto Porter Jr, and two first-round picks with certain lottery position protections.
INDIANA PACERS — Waived G Jalen Lecque.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Acquired G Norman Powell from Toronto in exchange for Gs Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived C LaMarcus Aldridge.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired C Daniel Gafford and F/G Chandler Hutchison from the Chicago in a three-way trade that sends F Troy Brown Jr. to Chicago and C Moe Wagner to Boston.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CB Malcolm Butler to a one-year contract. Traded OL Mason Cole to Minnesota in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Signed OL Matt Gono restricted free agent tender. Agreed to terms with TE Darrell Daniels and S Charles Washington to one-year contracts.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract and LB Barkevious Mingo and DB Fabian Moreau to one-year contracts.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Matt Breida to a one-yeare contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Kalif Raymond.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for C Mason Cole.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB James White as unrestricted free agent. Signed FB Jakob Johnson.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed G Zach Fulton.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed LB Alex Singleton.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Donovan Smith to a contract extension. Re-signed K Ryan Succop and OT Josh Wells.
