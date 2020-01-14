scoreboard

On Deck

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, ppd.; South Salem at Mountain View, ppd.; Summit at McNary, ppd.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sprague at Bend, ppd.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview and Redmond, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 8:15 p.m.; Madras at Valley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Madras, 7 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 4 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.

Swimming: Sisters at Philomath Quad Meet, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSAA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Tuesday results

Bend at Sprague, ppd

South Salem at Mountain View, ppd

Summit at McNary, ppd

McMinnville at Ridgeview, ppd

Sisters at Cascade, late

Santiam Christian at La Pine, ppd

Culver at Santiam, ppd

Girls Basketball

Tuesday results

Sprague at Bend, ppd

Mountain View at South Salem, ppd

McNary at Summit, ppd

Sisters at Cascade, late

Santiam Christian at La Pine, ppd

Culver at Santiam, ppd

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875

Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824

Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500

Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750

Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688

Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625

UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500

Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647

Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

———

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Game

Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m.

SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72

No. 6 Kansas at Oklahoma, late

No. 7 San Diego St. at Fresno St., late

No. 11 Louisville at Pittsburgh, late

No. 12 West Virginia vs. TCU, late

No. 13 Dayton vs. VCU, late

No. 14 Villanova vs. DePaul, late

No. 17 Maryland at Wisconsin,late

No. 21 Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68

No. 23 Texas Tech at Kansas St., late

EAST

Louisville at Pittsburgh, late

Ohio at Buffalo, late

DePaul at Villanova, late

TCU at West Virginia, late

SOUTH

Duke at Clemson, late

Mississippi at Florida, late

Richmond at Davidson, late

UCF at Tulane, late

Missouri at Mississippi St., late

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, late

MIDWEST

Nebraska at Ohio St., late

Ball St. at E. Michigan, late

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, late

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, late

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), late

Akron at N. Illinois, late

Iowa at Northwestern, late

Texas Tech at Kansas St., late

VCU at Dayton, late

Maryland at Wisconsin, late

SOUTHWEST

LSU at Texas A&M, late

Kansas at Oklahoma, late

FAR WEST

Wyoming at Nevada, late

San Diego St. at Fresno St., late

Women’s college

.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933

Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938

Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867

Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765

Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563

Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500

———

Tuesday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Game

No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 6 p.m.

SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 4 UConn at Memphis, late

EAST

Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, late

SOUTH

Radford at Longwood, late

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, late

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, late

SC-Upstate at Hampton, late

Winthrop at Campbell, late

UConn at Memphis, late

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —

Boston 27 11 .711 6½

Miami 27 12 .692 7

Toronto 25 14 .641 9

Indiana 25 15 .625 9½

Phila. 25 16 .610 10

Orlando 19 21 .475 15½

Brooklyn 18 20 .474 15½

Charlotte 15 28 .349 21

Chicago 14 27 .341 21

Detroit 14 27 .341 21

Washington 13 26 .333 21

Cleveland 12 28 .300 22½

New York 11 29 .275 23½

Atlanta 8 32 .200 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —

Denver 27 12 .692 5½

Utah 27 12 .692 5½

Houston 26 12 .684 6

L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 6

Dallas 24 15 .615 8½

Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 10

Memphis 18 22 .450 15

San Antonio 17 21 .447 15

Portland 17 24 .415 16½

Phoenix 16 23 .410 16½

Minnesota 15 24 .385 17½

Sacramento 15 25 .375 18

New Orleans 15 26 .366 18½

Golden State 9 32 .220 24½

Monday’s Late Games

Portland 115, Charlotte 112

Orlando 114, Sacramento 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99

Monday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 115, Hornets 112

CHARLOTTE (112)

Bridges 0-7 2-2 2, Washington 6-15 5-5 20, Zeller 3-7 0-1 6, Graham 9-17 1-1 27, Rozier 8-18 5-6 25, Bacon 2-7 1-1 6, Batum 4-5 0-0 9, Hernangomez 7-8 0-2 14, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Monk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 14-18 112.

PORTLAND (115)

Anthony 7-13 2-2 17, Bazemore 1-3 2-2 5, Whiteside 2-6 3-4 7, Lillard 10-16 5-7 30, McCollum 11-22 0-0 27, Hoard 1-2 1-1 3, Tolliver 7-8 0-1 16, Trent Jr. 1-6 2-2 5, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-83 15-19 115.

Charlotte 26 20 43 23 — 112

Portland 25 37 29 24 — 115

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 18-38 (Graham 8-13, Rozier 4-8, Washington 3-6, Bacon 1-2, Batum 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bridges 0-2), Portland 16-37 (McCollum 5-8, Lillard 5-10, Tolliver 2-3, Bazemore 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Simons 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 42 (Washington 11), Portland 47 (Tolliver, Whiteside 11). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Graham 10), Portland 26 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 20, Portland 21. A—19,111 (19,393)

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, late

Utah at Brooklyn, late

Houston at Memphis, late

New York at Milwaukee, late

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, late

Dallas at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Phila., 4 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

FINAL POLLS

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (62) 15-0 1550 1

2. Clemson 14-1 1487 3

3. Ohio St. 13-1 1426 2

4. Georgia 12-2 1336 5

5. Oregon 12-2 1249 7

6. Florida 11-2 1211 6

7. Oklahoma 12-2 1179 4

8. Alabama 11-2 1159 9

9. Penn St. 11-2 1038 13

10. Minnesota 11-2 952 16

11. Wisconsin 10-4 883 11

12. Notre Dame 11-2 879 14

13. Baylor 11-3 827 8

14. Auburn 9-4 726 9

15. Iowa 10-3 699 19

16. Utah 11-3 543 12

17. Memphis 12-2 528 15

18. Michigan 9-4 468 17

19. App. St. 13-1 466 20

20. Navy 11-2 415 21

21. Cincinnati 11-3 343 23

22. Air Force 11-2 209 24

23. Boise St. 12-2 188 18

24. UCF 10-3 78 NR

25. Texas 8-5 69 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, La. Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. LSU (65) 15-0 1625 1

2. Clemson 14-1 1558 3

3. Ohio St. 13-1 1497 2

4. Georgia 12-2 1395 5

5. Oregon 12-2 1314 6

6. Oklahoma 12-2 1275 4

7. Florida 11-2 1250 7

8. Alabama 11-2 1198 9

9. Penn St. 11-2 1080 12

10. Minnesota 11-2 962 16

11. Notre Dame 11-2 932 14

12. Baylor 11-3 929 8

13. Wisconsin 10-4 901 11

14. Auburn 9-4 703 13

15. Iowa 10-3 686 19

16. Utah 11-3 673 10

17. Memphis 12-2 553 15

18. Appalachian St. 13-1 474 20

19. Michigan 9-4 437 17

20. Navy 11-2 396 21

21. Cincinnati 11-3 382 22

22. Boise St. 12-2 273 18

23. Air Force 11-2 265 24

24. UCF 10-3 72 NR

25. Virginia 9-5 47 25

Others receiving votes: Texas 42, FAU 32, Washington 29, Louisiana-Lafayette 26, Texas A&M 26, Southern Cal 23, San Diego St. 20, SMU 14, La. Tech 9, Tennessee 8, Kentucky 5, California 4, Louisville 3, Kansas St. 3, Hawaii 3, Oklahoma St. 1.

FBS PLAYOFFS

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

Monday’s Late Summary

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

Clemson 7 10 8 0 — 25

LSU 7 21 7 7 — 42

First Quarter

CLE—T.Lawrence 1 run (Potter kick), 6:34.

LSU—J.Chase 52 pass from Burrow (York kick), 2:20.

Second Quarter

CLE—FG Potter 52, 13:43.

CLE—Higgins 36 run (Potter kick), 10:38.

LSU—Burrow 3 run (York kick), 9:17.

LSU—J.Chase 14 pass from Burrow (York kick), 5:19.

LSU—Moss 6 pass from Burrow (York kick), :10.

Third Quarter

CLE—Etienne 3 run (Rodgers pass from T.Lawrence), 10:49.

LSU—Moss 4 pass from Burrow (York kick), 5:13.

Fourth Quarter

LSU—Marshall 24 pass from Burrow (York kick), 12:08.

A—76,885.

CLE LSU

First downs 23 29

Rushes-yards 28-160 32-165

Passing 234 463

Comp-Att-Int 18-37-0 31-49-0

Return Yards 30 17

Punts-Avg. 9-39.4 7-44.6

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 7-65 11-118

Time of Possession 25:15 34:45

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Clemson, Etienne 15-78, T.Lawrence 10-49, Higgins 1-36, Dixon 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2). LSU, Edwards-Helaire 16-110, Burrow 14-58, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

Passing—Clemson, T.Lawrence 18-37-0-234. LSU, Burrow 31-49-0-463.

Receiving—Clemson, Ross 5-76, Etienne 5-36, Higgins 3-52, Galloway 2-60, Rodgers 2-8, Dixon 1-2. LSU, J.Chase 9-221, Jefferson 9-106, Edwards-Helaire 5-54, Moss 5-36, Marshall 3-46.

Missed Field Goals–LSU, York 45.

Saturday’s Games

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, noon (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

CHIEFS 71/2 71/2 52 Titans

49ERS 7 7 45 Packers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 47 27 8 12 66 159 125

Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130

Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147

Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148

Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154

Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138

Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122

N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 124 117

Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125

Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142

Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124

N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151

New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125

Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107

Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134

Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140

Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145

Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150

Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125

Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141

Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143

Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145

Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148

San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153

Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146

Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at Buffalo, late

Boston at Columbus, late

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, late

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, late

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, late

New Jersey at Toronto, late

Chicago at Ottawa, late

Vancouver at Winnipeg, late

San Jose at Arizona, late

Dallas at Colorado, late

Nashville at Edmonton, late

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Eric Hanhold outright to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Matt Hall for assignment. Assigned RHP Dario Agrazal outright to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Braden Shipley on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sanó on a three-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Matt Andriese.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Austin Dean to St. Louis for OF Diowill Burgos.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated OF Odúbel Herrera for assignment. Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Cincinnati.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract.

Women’s NBA

WNBA/WNBAPA — Reached agreement on a new eight-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), pending ratification by the players and the league’s Board of Governors, effective from the 2020-27 seasons.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Katie Smith assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived/injured TE Alex Gray and DT RaShede Hageman.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dillon Mitchell to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted assistant director of college scouting Tim Gribble to director of college scouting.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Libor Hajek to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Edison Flores on permanent transfer from Atlético Monarcas Morelia (Liga MX-Mexico).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D John Tolkin.

TENNIS

TENNIS ANTI-DOPING PROGRAMME — Suspended Nicolas Jarry provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing.

COLLEGE

IOWA — DE A.J. Epenesa will enter the NFL draft.

NOTRE DAME — Promoted Tom Rees to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.

OHIO STATE — Suspended Gs Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for its game against Nebraska due to failure to meet program standards and expectations.

RUTGERS — Named Robb Smith defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE — Announced C Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to play for the rest of this season.

UMKC — Named Ryan Pore men’s soccer coach.