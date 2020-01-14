scoreboard

On Deck
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, ppd.; South Salem at Mountain View, ppd.; Summit at McNary, ppd.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sprague at Bend, ppd.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview and Redmond, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 8:15 p.m.; Madras at Valley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Madras, 7 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 4 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.
Swimming: Sisters at Philomath Quad Meet, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSAA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Tuesday results
Bend at Sprague, ppd
South Salem at Mountain View, ppd
Summit at McNary, ppd
McMinnville at Ridgeview, ppd
Sisters at Cascade, late
Santiam Christian at La Pine, ppd
Culver at Santiam, ppd
Girls Basketball
Tuesday results
Sprague at Bend, ppd
Mountain View at South Salem, ppd
McNary at Summit, ppd
Sisters at Cascade, late
Santiam Christian at La Pine, ppd
Culver at Santiam, ppd
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
———
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Game
Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m.
SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
Tuesday’s Games
Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72
No. 6 Kansas at Oklahoma, late
No. 7 San Diego St. at Fresno St., late
No. 11 Louisville at Pittsburgh, late
No. 12 West Virginia vs. TCU, late
No. 13 Dayton vs. VCU, late
No. 14 Villanova vs. DePaul, late
No. 17 Maryland at Wisconsin,late
No. 21 Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68
No. 23 Texas Tech at Kansas St., late
EAST
Louisville at Pittsburgh, late
Ohio at Buffalo, late
DePaul at Villanova, late
TCU at West Virginia, late
SOUTH
Duke at Clemson, late
Mississippi at Florida, late
Richmond at Davidson, late
UCF at Tulane, late
Missouri at Mississippi St., late
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, late
MIDWEST
Nebraska at Ohio St., late
Ball St. at E. Michigan, late
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, late
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, late
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), late
Akron at N. Illinois, late
Iowa at Northwestern, late
Texas Tech at Kansas St., late
VCU at Dayton, late
Maryland at Wisconsin, late
SOUTHWEST
LSU at Texas A&M, late
Kansas at Oklahoma, late
FAR WEST
Wyoming at Nevada, late
San Diego St. at Fresno St., late
Women’s college
.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500
———
Tuesday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Game
No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 6 p.m.
SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 4 UConn at Memphis, late
EAST
Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter’s, late
SOUTH
Radford at Longwood, late
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, late
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, late
SC-Upstate at Hampton, late
Winthrop at Campbell, late
UConn at Memphis, late
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —
Boston 27 11 .711 6½
Miami 27 12 .692 7
Toronto 25 14 .641 9
Indiana 25 15 .625 9½
Phila. 25 16 .610 10
Orlando 19 21 .475 15½
Brooklyn 18 20 .474 15½
Charlotte 15 28 .349 21
Chicago 14 27 .341 21
Detroit 14 27 .341 21
Washington 13 26 .333 21
Cleveland 12 28 .300 22½
New York 11 29 .275 23½
Atlanta 8 32 .200 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —
Denver 27 12 .692 5½
Utah 27 12 .692 5½
Houston 26 12 .684 6
L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 6
Dallas 24 15 .615 8½
Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 10
Memphis 18 22 .450 15
San Antonio 17 21 .447 15
Portland 17 24 .415 16½
Phoenix 16 23 .410 16½
Minnesota 15 24 .385 17½
Sacramento 15 25 .375 18
New Orleans 15 26 .366 18½
Golden State 9 32 .220 24½
Monday’s Late Games
Portland 115, Charlotte 112
Orlando 114, Sacramento 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99
Monday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 115, Hornets 112
CHARLOTTE (112)
Bridges 0-7 2-2 2, Washington 6-15 5-5 20, Zeller 3-7 0-1 6, Graham 9-17 1-1 27, Rozier 8-18 5-6 25, Bacon 2-7 1-1 6, Batum 4-5 0-0 9, Hernangomez 7-8 0-2 14, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Monk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 14-18 112.
PORTLAND (115)
Anthony 7-13 2-2 17, Bazemore 1-3 2-2 5, Whiteside 2-6 3-4 7, Lillard 10-16 5-7 30, McCollum 11-22 0-0 27, Hoard 1-2 1-1 3, Tolliver 7-8 0-1 16, Trent Jr. 1-6 2-2 5, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-83 15-19 115.
Charlotte 26 20 43 23 — 112
Portland 25 37 29 24 — 115
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 18-38 (Graham 8-13, Rozier 4-8, Washington 3-6, Bacon 1-2, Batum 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bridges 0-2), Portland 16-37 (McCollum 5-8, Lillard 5-10, Tolliver 2-3, Bazemore 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Simons 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 42 (Washington 11), Portland 47 (Tolliver, Whiteside 11). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Graham 10), Portland 26 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 20, Portland 21. A—19,111 (19,393)
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, late
Utah at Brooklyn, late
Houston at Memphis, late
New York at Milwaukee, late
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, late
Dallas at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Phila., 4 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
FINAL POLLS
The Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (62) 15-0 1550 1
2. Clemson 14-1 1487 3
3. Ohio St. 13-1 1426 2
4. Georgia 12-2 1336 5
5. Oregon 12-2 1249 7
6. Florida 11-2 1211 6
7. Oklahoma 12-2 1179 4
8. Alabama 11-2 1159 9
9. Penn St. 11-2 1038 13
10. Minnesota 11-2 952 16
11. Wisconsin 10-4 883 11
12. Notre Dame 11-2 879 14
13. Baylor 11-3 827 8
14. Auburn 9-4 726 9
15. Iowa 10-3 699 19
16. Utah 11-3 543 12
17. Memphis 12-2 528 15
18. Michigan 9-4 468 17
19. App. St. 13-1 466 20
20. Navy 11-2 415 21
21. Cincinnati 11-3 343 23
22. Air Force 11-2 209 24
23. Boise St. 12-2 188 18
24. UCF 10-3 78 NR
25. Texas 8-5 69 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, La. Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (65) 15-0 1625 1
2. Clemson 14-1 1558 3
3. Ohio St. 13-1 1497 2
4. Georgia 12-2 1395 5
5. Oregon 12-2 1314 6
6. Oklahoma 12-2 1275 4
7. Florida 11-2 1250 7
8. Alabama 11-2 1198 9
9. Penn St. 11-2 1080 12
10. Minnesota 11-2 962 16
11. Notre Dame 11-2 932 14
12. Baylor 11-3 929 8
13. Wisconsin 10-4 901 11
14. Auburn 9-4 703 13
15. Iowa 10-3 686 19
16. Utah 11-3 673 10
17. Memphis 12-2 553 15
18. Appalachian St. 13-1 474 20
19. Michigan 9-4 437 17
20. Navy 11-2 396 21
21. Cincinnati 11-3 382 22
22. Boise St. 12-2 273 18
23. Air Force 11-2 265 24
24. UCF 10-3 72 NR
25. Virginia 9-5 47 25
Others receiving votes: Texas 42, FAU 32, Washington 29, Louisiana-Lafayette 26, Texas A&M 26, Southern Cal 23, San Diego St. 20, SMU 14, La. Tech 9, Tennessee 8, Kentucky 5, California 4, Louisville 3, Kansas St. 3, Hawaii 3, Oklahoma St. 1.
FBS PLAYOFFS
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
Monday’s Late Summary
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
Clemson 7 10 8 0 — 25
LSU 7 21 7 7 — 42
First Quarter
CLE—T.Lawrence 1 run (Potter kick), 6:34.
LSU—J.Chase 52 pass from Burrow (York kick), 2:20.
Second Quarter
CLE—FG Potter 52, 13:43.
CLE—Higgins 36 run (Potter kick), 10:38.
LSU—Burrow 3 run (York kick), 9:17.
LSU—J.Chase 14 pass from Burrow (York kick), 5:19.
LSU—Moss 6 pass from Burrow (York kick), :10.
Third Quarter
CLE—Etienne 3 run (Rodgers pass from T.Lawrence), 10:49.
LSU—Moss 4 pass from Burrow (York kick), 5:13.
Fourth Quarter
LSU—Marshall 24 pass from Burrow (York kick), 12:08.
A—76,885.
CLE LSU
First downs 23 29
Rushes-yards 28-160 32-165
Passing 234 463
Comp-Att-Int 18-37-0 31-49-0
Return Yards 30 17
Punts-Avg. 9-39.4 7-44.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-65 11-118
Time of Possession 25:15 34:45
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Clemson, Etienne 15-78, T.Lawrence 10-49, Higgins 1-36, Dixon 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2). LSU, Edwards-Helaire 16-110, Burrow 14-58, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
Passing—Clemson, T.Lawrence 18-37-0-234. LSU, Burrow 31-49-0-463.
Receiving—Clemson, Ross 5-76, Etienne 5-36, Higgins 3-52, Galloway 2-60, Rodgers 2-8, Dixon 1-2. LSU, J.Chase 9-221, Jefferson 9-106, Edwards-Helaire 5-54, Moss 5-36, Marshall 3-46.
Missed Field Goals–LSU, York 45.
Saturday’s Games
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, noon (NFL)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
CHIEFS 71/2 71/2 52 Titans
49ERS 7 7 45 Packers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 47 27 8 12 66 159 125
Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130
Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147
Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148
Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154
Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138
Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122
N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 124 117
Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125
Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142
Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124
N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151
New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125
Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107
Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134
Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140
Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145
Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150
Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125
Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141
Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143
Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145
Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148
San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153
Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146
Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Buffalo, late
Boston at Columbus, late
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, late
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, late
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, late
New Jersey at Toronto, late
Chicago at Ottawa, late
Vancouver at Winnipeg, late
San Jose at Arizona, late
Dallas at Colorado, late
Nashville at Edmonton, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Eric Hanhold outright to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Matt Hall for assignment. Assigned RHP Dario Agrazal outright to Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Braden Shipley on minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sanó on a three-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Matt Andriese.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Austin Dean to St. Louis for OF Diowill Burgos.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated OF Odúbel Herrera for assignment. Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Cincinnati.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract.
Women’s NBA
WNBA/WNBAPA — Reached agreement on a new eight-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), pending ratification by the players and the league’s Board of Governors, effective from the 2020-27 seasons.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Katie Smith assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived/injured TE Alex Gray and DT RaShede Hageman.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dillon Mitchell to reserve/future contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted assistant director of college scouting Tim Gribble to director of college scouting.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Libor Hajek to Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Edison Flores on permanent transfer from Atlético Monarcas Morelia (Liga MX-Mexico).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D John Tolkin.
TENNIS
TENNIS ANTI-DOPING PROGRAMME — Suspended Nicolas Jarry provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing.
COLLEGE
IOWA — DE A.J. Epenesa will enter the NFL draft.
NOTRE DAME — Promoted Tom Rees to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.
OHIO STATE — Suspended Gs Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for its game against Nebraska due to failure to meet program standards and expectations.
RUTGERS — Named Robb Smith defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE — Announced C Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to play for the rest of this season.
UMKC — Named Ryan Pore men’s soccer coach.
