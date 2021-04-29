scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
FRIDAY
Baseball: Crook County at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4 p.m.
Softball: Hood River Valley at Bend, 5 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Sisters at Woodburn, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Woodburn at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Sisters Invitational, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; Ridgeview vs. Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Bend at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Mountain View, noon.
Preps
Baseball
Thursday’s Games
Mountain View 14, Bend 4
Estacada 12, Madras 11
Sisters 10, Woodburn 0
Softball
Thursday’s Games
Bend 2, Ridgeview 1
Madras at Estacada, late
Newport 15, Sisters 0
Boys golf
Wednesday’s Late Results
La Pine Invitational, at Crosswater
Team Scores — Summit 288, Bend 332, Mountain View 376, Ridgeview 386, Redmond 402, La Pine 511.
Boys tennis
Thursday’s Matches
Bend vs. Summit, late
Estacada 7, Madras 1
Girls tennis
Thursday’s Matches
Summit 11, Bend 1
Corbett vs. Sisters, late
Estacada 4, Madras 3
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Brooklyn 43 20 .683 —
x-Phila. 41 21 .661 1½
Milwaukee 38 24 .613 4½
New York 35 28 .556 8
Atlanta 34 29 .540 9
Boston 33 30 .524 10
Miami 33 30 .524 10
Charlotte 30 32 .484 12½
Indiana 29 33 .468 13½
Washington 28 34 .452 14½
Chicago 26 36 .419 16½
Toronto 26 36 .419 16½
Cleveland 21 41 .339 21½
Orlando 19 43 .306 23½
Detroit 19 44 .302 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Utah 45 17 .726 —
x-Phoenix 44 18 .710 1
L.A. Clippers 43 21 .672 3
Denver 41 21 .661 4
L.A. Lakers 36 26 .581 9
Dallas 35 27 .565 10
Portland 34 28 .548 11
Memphis 31 30 .508 13½
San Antonio 31 30 .508 13½
Golden State 31 32 .492 14½
New Orleans 27 35 .435 18
Sacramento 25 37 .403 20
Oklahoma City 21 41 .339 24
Minnesota 20 44 .313 26
Houston 16 47 .254 29½
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Late Games
Denver 114, New Orleans 112
Portland 130, Memphis 109
Phoenix 109, L.A. Clippers 101
Utah 154, Sacramento 105
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn 130, Indiana 113
Dallas 115, Detroit 105
Houston 143, Milwaukee 136
Minnesota 126, Golden State 114
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, late
Toronto at Denver, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Phila., 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 130, Grizzlies 109
PORTLAND (130)
Covington 0-6 0-0 0, Powell 8-14 6-6 24, Nurkic 5-10 5-6 15, Lillard 6-15 9-9 23, McCollum 10-15 2-3 26, Anthony 7-11 0-0 18, Hollis-Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Giles III 0-2 0-0 0, Elleby 0-1 2-2 2, Little 1-3 1-2 3, Kanter 3-4 0-0 6, Blevins 1-1 0-0 3, Simons 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 45-92 25-28 130.
MEMPHIS (109)
Anderson 1-5 4-6 6, Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Valanciunas 8-13 2-2 19, Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Morant 3-11 2-2 10, Tillman 2-2 1-1 5, Jackson Jr. 4-15 3-4 13, Tillie 0-0 2-2 2, Clarke 3-7 2-2 8, Winslow 1-3 3-4 5, Bane 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Konchar 0-0 0-0 0, Melton 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 37-88 26-30 109.
Portland 38 36 28 28 — 130
Memphis 23 23 37 26 — 109
3-Point Goals—Portland 15-40 (Anthony 4-6, McCollum 4-6, Simons 2-5, Powell 2-6, Lillard 2-9, Little 0-2, Covington 0-4), Memphis 9-32 (Bane 2-4, Morant 2-4, Jackson Jr. 2-10, Valanciunas 1-2, Allen 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Melton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 51 (Nurkic 9), Memphis 44 (Clarke 10). Assists—Portland 23 (McCollum 6), Memphis 26 (Morant 8). Total Fouls—Portland 20, Memphis 21. A—3,427 (18,119)
Golf
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship Leaderboard
Thursday in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
First Round
Keegan Bradley 34-30—64
Emiliano Grillo 33-33—66
Ryan Moore 35-31—66
Hank Lebioda 33-33—66
Max Homa 31-35—66
Patton Kizzire 34-32—66
Abraham Ancer 35-32—67
Jason Kokrak 34-33—67
Sam Burns 34-33—67
Scott Stallings 35-32—67
Scott Brown 34-33—67
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-32—67
Kramer Hickok 31-36—67
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Washington 50 32 13 5 69 175 149
x-Pittsburgh 51 33 15 3 69 175 142
N.Y. Islanders 50 30 15 5 65 140 114
Boston 49 29 14 6 64 144 121
N.Y. Rangers 51 26 19 6 58 167 136
Philadelphia 50 22 21 7 51 143 182
New Jersey 50 16 27 7 39 132 177
Buffalo 51 13 31 7 33 124 179
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 50 33 10 7 73 164 120
x-Florida 52 33 14 5 71 170 144
x-Tampa Bay 50 34 14 2 70 170 129
Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146
Dallas 50 21 17 12 54 140 132
Chicago 50 22 22 6 50 142 162
Detroit 52 17 26 9 43 116 162
Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 48 35 11 2 72 165 105
x-Colorado 47 31 12 4 66 164 117
x-Minnesota 49 31 14 4 66 158 132
St. Louis 48 23 19 6 52 144 150
Arizona 50 21 24 5 47 134 160
San Jose 49 20 24 5 45 135 169
Los Angeles 47 18 23 6 42 126 140
Anaheim 50 15 28 7 37 109 162
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 50 32 13 5 69 167 132
Edmonton 47 29 16 2 60 153 127
Winnipeg 49 27 19 3 57 150 138
Montreal 48 21 18 9 51 137 140
Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139
Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174
Vancouver 44 19 22 3 41 118 142
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Wednesday’s Late Games
Vegas 5, Colorado 2
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 2
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 0
Carolina 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 3
Boston 5, Buffalo 2
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT
Toronto 4, Vancouver 1
Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Calgary at Edmonton, late
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 9 .640 —
Tampa Bay 13 13 .500 3½
Toronto 11 12 .478 4
Baltimore 11 14 .440 5
New York 11 14 .440 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 —
Chicago 13 10 .565 2
Cleveland 11 12 .478 4
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7
Detroit 8 17 .320 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 10 .615 —
Seattle 14 12 .538 2
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2½
Houston 13 12 .520 2½
Texas 10 15 .400 5½
Wednesday’s Late Game
Houston 7, Seattle 5
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Boston at Texas, late
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2nd game, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 4:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at Texas (Arihara 2-2), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 2-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 13 .480 —
Philadelphia 12 13 .480 —
New York 9 10 .474 —
Miami 11 13 .458 ½
Washington 9 12 .429 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 10 .600 —
St. Louis 13 12 .520 2
Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2½
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3½
Chicago 11 14 .440 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 16 9 .640 —
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½
San Diego 14 12 .538 2½
Arizona 12 12 .500 3½
Colorado 9 15 .375 6½
Wednesday’s Late Games
San Diego 12, Arizona 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 3
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3
Colorado at Arizona, late
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Gant 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-1), 3:35 p.m.
Miami (López 0-2) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-1) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 0-1) at Toronto (Ray 0-1), 4:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 3-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7
New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1
Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3
Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.
Sporting KC at Real SL, 11 a.m.
Columbus at Montreal, noon
LA FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
NY City FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Nashville, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced Chicago White Sox OF dropped his appeal and will serve a one-game suspension for aggressive actions and inciting a benches-clearing incident on April 15.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Luis Robert from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Garrett Crochet on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site. Activated OF Adam Eaton.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from alternate training site. Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 28.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Mitch White from the IL. Optioned OF Luke Raley to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from alternate training site. Placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 27.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger and LHP Eric Lauer from alternate training site. Placed RHP Corbin Burnes and RHP Zack Godley on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Byron Pringle to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed K Daniel Carlson to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Exercised S Derwin James fifth-year option for 2022.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Exercised fifth-year option on DE Marcus Davenport.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed OL Elijah Nkansah off waivers from Indianapolis.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA A&M — Agreed to terms with head football coach Connell Maynor on a four-year contract extension.
