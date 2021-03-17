On deck

Thursday, March 18

Football: Culver at Gervais, 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 6 p.m.; La Pine at North Lake/Paisley, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 2 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Central Christian, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Redmond at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Cross-country: Clash in the Cascades at Sisters, TBD.

Preps

Volleyball

Tuesday’s Late Games

Crook County 3, The Dalles 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)

North Marion 3, Madras 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-12)

Sheridan 3, Culver 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-19)

North Lake/Paisley 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-16)

Wednesday’s Games

Ridgeview vs. Redmond, late

North Marion 3, Madras 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15)

Sweet Home vs. Sisters, late

Boys soccer

Tuesday’s Late Games

Summit (JV) 5, Redmond 1

Wednesday’s Games

Summit 5, Mountain View 0

Crook County vs. Hood River Valley, late

Madras 0, North Marion 0

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s Late Games

Summit 4, Sisters 0

Redmond 2, Ridgeview 1

Wednesday’s Games

Bend 6, Summit 1

North Marion 8, Madras 0

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88

N.Y. Islanders 30 19 7 4 42 87 67

Pittsburgh 29 18 10 1 37 94 82

Boston 27 15 8 4 34 73 65

Philadelphia 27 14 10 3 31 88 96

N.Y. Rangers 28 12 12 4 28 85 76

New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 65 84

Buffalo 28 6 18 4 16 60 97

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 102 67

Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81

Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 97 72

Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98

Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99

Dallas 25 9 9 7 25 72 68

Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97

Detroit 30 9 17 4 22 68 99

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 26 19 6 1 39 85 57

Minnesota 27 18 8 1 37 86 64

Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 86 64

St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92

Los Angeles 27 11 10 6 28 79 78

Arizona 29 12 13 4 28 70 88

San Jose 26 11 12 3 25 76 91

Anaheim 30 8 16 6 22 67 103

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79

Winnipeg 28 17 9 2 36 93 82

Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 103 91

Montreal 28 13 8 7 33 90 76

Vancouver 33 15 16 2 32 92 104

Calgary 29 14 12 3 31 80 85

Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Late Game

Colorado 8, Anaheim 4

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 9, Philadelphia 0

Montreal at Winnipeg, late

Edmonton at Calgary, late

San Jose at Vegas, late

St. Louis at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

W L Pct GB

Phila. 28 13 .683 —

Brooklyn 28 13 .683 —

Milwaukee 26 14 .650 1½

Miami 22 18 .550 5½

Charlotte 20 18 .526 6½

Atlanta 20 20 .500 7½

Boston 20 20 .500 7½

New York 20 21 .488 8

Chicago 18 21 .462 9

Indiana 17 22 .436 10

Toronto 17 23 .425 10½

Cleveland 15 25 .375 12½

Washington 14 25 .359 13

Orlando 13 26 .333 14

Detroit 11 29 .275 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 29 10 .744 —

Phoenix 26 12 .684 2½

L.A. Lakers 27 13 .675 2½

L.A. Clippers 26 15 .634 4

Denver 23 16 .590 6

Portland 23 16 .590 6

San Antonio 21 16 .568 7

Dallas 20 18 .526 8½

Golden State 21 20 .512 9

Memphis 17 19 .472 10½

New Orleans 17 23 .425 12½

Oklahoma City 17 23 .425 12½

Sacramento 16 24 .400 13½

Houston 11 28 .282 18

Minnesota 9 31 .225 20½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Portland 125, New Orleans 124

L.A. Lakers 137, Minnesota 121

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento 121, Washington 119

Brooklyn 124, Indiana 115

Detroit 116, Toronto 112

Milwaukee 109, Phila. 105, OT

San Antonio 106, Chicago 99

Golden State 108, Houston 94

Cleveland 117, Boston 110

Charlotte at Denver, late

Miami at Memphis, late

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, late

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Late Box Score

Trail Blazers 125, Pelicans 124

NEW ORLEANS (124)

Ingram 10-22 7-10 30, Williamson 11-17 6-6 28, Adams 2-4 0-0 4, Ball 4-8 0-0 11, Bledsoe 3-9 3-4 11, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 7-13 0-0 20, Hart 7-13 0-0 16, Lewis Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-88 16-20 124.

PORTLAND (125)

Covington 3-8 0-0 9, Jones Jr. 4-4 0-0 10, Kanter 4-6 2-2 10, Lillard 13-20 18-18 50, McCollum 3-11 2-2 10, Anthony 4-10 0-0 9, Hood 1-3 0-0 3, Little 0-1 2-2 2, Trent Jr. 6-10 7-7 22. Totals 38-73 31-31 125.

New Orleans 34 30 31 29 — 124

Portland 28 22 32 43 — 125

3-Point Goals—New Orleans 16-33 (Alexander-Walker 6-9, Ball 3-7, Ingram 3-9, Bledsoe 2-3, Hart 2-5), Portland 18-43 (Lillard 6-13, Covington 3-7, Trent Jr. 3-7, Jones Jr. 2-2, McCollum 2-7, Hood 1-2, Anthony 1-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 41 (Hart 9), Portland 32 (Lillard 6). Assists—New Orleans 38 (Ball 17), Portland 20 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—New Orleans 24, Portland 19. A—0 (19,393)

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned INF Ji-hwan Bae and Cs Christian Kelley and Arden Pabst, RHP Yerry De Los Santos and LHP Blake Weiman to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Traded F Meyers Leonard and a draft consideration to Oklahoma City for F Trevor Ariza.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired OL Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Las Vegas in exchange for a third-round 2021 pick. Agreed to terms with WR A.J. Green on a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Tanner Vallejo to a two-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Acquired TE Lee Smith from Buffalo in exchange for a seventh-round 2022 NFL Draft pick.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Buster Skrine. Agreed to terms with QB Andy Dalton, DB Deon Bush and OL Germain Ifedi on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with S John Johnson and DE Takkarist McKinley on a one-year contracts.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released P Chris Jones.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with CB Ronald Darby on a three-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Romeo Okwara to a contract extension. Re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Released CB Desmond Trufant.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Vernon Hargreaves III to a contract extension. Released C/G Zach Fulton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Andrew Brown. Claimed DT Andrew Brown off waivers from Houston.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed TE James O’Shaughnessy and K Aldrick Roses. Released CBs Quenton Meeks, Rashaan Melvin and Josh Nurse, P Cameron Nizialek, RB Craig Reynolds and DTs Dontavius Russell, Al Woods and Gabe Wright.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed G Richie Incognito.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with T Rashod Hill, DT Dalvin Tomlinson and LB Nick Vigil. Agreed to terms with WR Chad Beebe on a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Emmanuel Sanders.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter, WR C.J. Board and DT Austin Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed RB Josh Adams to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick in the NFL Draft. Signed RB Adrian Killins Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Marquise Goodwin.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed G Aaron Stinnie to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TEs Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim to a one-year contract extensions. Traded OT Isaiah Wilson to Miami for two seventh-round picks in 2021 and 2022.

