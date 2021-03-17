On deck
Thursday, March 18
Football: Culver at Gervais, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 6 p.m.; La Pine at North Lake/Paisley, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 2 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Cross-country: Clash in the Cascades at Sisters, TBD.
Preps
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Late Games
Crook County 3, The Dalles 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)
North Marion 3, Madras 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-12)
Sheridan 3, Culver 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-19)
North Lake/Paisley 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-16)
Wednesday’s Games
Ridgeview vs. Redmond, late
North Marion 3, Madras 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15)
Sweet Home vs. Sisters, late
Boys soccer
Tuesday’s Late Games
Summit (JV) 5, Redmond 1
Wednesday’s Games
Summit 5, Mountain View 0
Crook County vs. Hood River Valley, late
Madras 0, North Marion 0
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s Late Games
Summit 4, Sisters 0
Redmond 2, Ridgeview 1
Wednesday’s Games
Bend 6, Summit 1
North Marion 8, Madras 0
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88
N.Y. Islanders 30 19 7 4 42 87 67
Pittsburgh 29 18 10 1 37 94 82
Boston 27 15 8 4 34 73 65
Philadelphia 27 14 10 3 31 88 96
N.Y. Rangers 28 12 12 4 28 85 76
New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 65 84
Buffalo 28 6 18 4 16 60 97
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 102 67
Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81
Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 97 72
Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98
Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99
Dallas 25 9 9 7 25 72 68
Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97
Detroit 30 9 17 4 22 68 99
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 26 19 6 1 39 85 57
Minnesota 27 18 8 1 37 86 64
Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 86 64
St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92
Los Angeles 27 11 10 6 28 79 78
Arizona 29 12 13 4 28 70 88
San Jose 26 11 12 3 25 76 91
Anaheim 30 8 16 6 22 67 103
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79
Winnipeg 28 17 9 2 36 93 82
Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 103 91
Montreal 28 13 8 7 33 90 76
Vancouver 33 15 16 2 32 92 104
Calgary 29 14 12 3 31 80 85
Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Late Game
Colorado 8, Anaheim 4
Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 9, Philadelphia 0
Montreal at Winnipeg, late
Edmonton at Calgary, late
San Jose at Vegas, late
St. Louis at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
W L Pct GB
Phila. 28 13 .683 —
Brooklyn 28 13 .683 —
Milwaukee 26 14 .650 1½
Miami 22 18 .550 5½
Charlotte 20 18 .526 6½
Atlanta 20 20 .500 7½
Boston 20 20 .500 7½
New York 20 21 .488 8
Chicago 18 21 .462 9
Indiana 17 22 .436 10
Toronto 17 23 .425 10½
Cleveland 15 25 .375 12½
Washington 14 25 .359 13
Orlando 13 26 .333 14
Detroit 11 29 .275 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 29 10 .744 —
Phoenix 26 12 .684 2½
L.A. Lakers 27 13 .675 2½
L.A. Clippers 26 15 .634 4
Denver 23 16 .590 6
Portland 23 16 .590 6
San Antonio 21 16 .568 7
Dallas 20 18 .526 8½
Golden State 21 20 .512 9
Memphis 17 19 .472 10½
New Orleans 17 23 .425 12½
Oklahoma City 17 23 .425 12½
Sacramento 16 24 .400 13½
Houston 11 28 .282 18
Minnesota 9 31 .225 20½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Portland 125, New Orleans 124
L.A. Lakers 137, Minnesota 121
Wednesday’s Games
Sacramento 121, Washington 119
Brooklyn 124, Indiana 115
Detroit 116, Toronto 112
Milwaukee 109, Phila. 105, OT
San Antonio 106, Chicago 99
Golden State 108, Houston 94
Cleveland 117, Boston 110
Charlotte at Denver, late
Miami at Memphis, late
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, late
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 125, Pelicans 124
NEW ORLEANS (124)
Ingram 10-22 7-10 30, Williamson 11-17 6-6 28, Adams 2-4 0-0 4, Ball 4-8 0-0 11, Bledsoe 3-9 3-4 11, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 7-13 0-0 20, Hart 7-13 0-0 16, Lewis Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-88 16-20 124.
PORTLAND (125)
Covington 3-8 0-0 9, Jones Jr. 4-4 0-0 10, Kanter 4-6 2-2 10, Lillard 13-20 18-18 50, McCollum 3-11 2-2 10, Anthony 4-10 0-0 9, Hood 1-3 0-0 3, Little 0-1 2-2 2, Trent Jr. 6-10 7-7 22. Totals 38-73 31-31 125.
New Orleans 34 30 31 29 — 124
Portland 28 22 32 43 — 125
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 16-33 (Alexander-Walker 6-9, Ball 3-7, Ingram 3-9, Bledsoe 2-3, Hart 2-5), Portland 18-43 (Lillard 6-13, Covington 3-7, Trent Jr. 3-7, Jones Jr. 2-2, McCollum 2-7, Hood 1-2, Anthony 1-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 41 (Hart 9), Portland 32 (Lillard 6). Assists—New Orleans 38 (Ball 17), Portland 20 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—New Orleans 24, Portland 19. A—0 (19,393)
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned INF Ji-hwan Bae and Cs Christian Kelley and Arden Pabst, RHP Yerry De Los Santos and LHP Blake Weiman to minor league camp.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Traded F Meyers Leonard and a draft consideration to Oklahoma City for F Trevor Ariza.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired OL Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Las Vegas in exchange for a third-round 2021 pick. Agreed to terms with WR A.J. Green on a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Tanner Vallejo to a two-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Acquired TE Lee Smith from Buffalo in exchange for a seventh-round 2022 NFL Draft pick.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Buster Skrine. Agreed to terms with QB Andy Dalton, DB Deon Bush and OL Germain Ifedi on one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with S John Johnson and DE Takkarist McKinley on a one-year contracts.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released P Chris Jones.
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with CB Ronald Darby on a three-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Romeo Okwara to a contract extension. Re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Released CB Desmond Trufant.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Vernon Hargreaves III to a contract extension. Released C/G Zach Fulton.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Andrew Brown. Claimed DT Andrew Brown off waivers from Houston.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed TE James O’Shaughnessy and K Aldrick Roses. Released CBs Quenton Meeks, Rashaan Melvin and Josh Nurse, P Cameron Nizialek, RB Craig Reynolds and DTs Dontavius Russell, Al Woods and Gabe Wright.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed G Richie Incognito.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with T Rashod Hill, DT Dalvin Tomlinson and LB Nick Vigil. Agreed to terms with WR Chad Beebe on a one-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Emmanuel Sanders.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter, WR C.J. Board and DT Austin Johnson.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed RB Josh Adams to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick in the NFL Draft. Signed RB Adrian Killins Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Marquise Goodwin.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed G Aaron Stinnie to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TEs Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim to a one-year contract extensions. Traded OT Isaiah Wilson to Miami for two seventh-round picks in 2021 and 2022.
