scoreboard

Golf
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship Scores (Partial)
Friday at Southampton, Bermuda
Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
Friday
Second Round (Suspended due to darkness)
Ryan Armour 64-70—134
Wyndham Clark 66-68—134
Kramer Hickok 67-68—135
Ollie Schniederjans 66-70—136
Doc Redman 65-71—136
Denny McCarthy 70-67—137
Luke Donald 69-68—137
Roger Sloan 67-70—137
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66—137
Scott Piercy 67-70—137
Peter Malnati 63-74—137
Emiliano Grillo, 66-72—138. Brian Gay, 70-68—138. Brice Garnett, 68-70—138. Padraig Harrington, 67-71—138. Anirban Lahiri, 68-70—138. Doug Ghim, 64-74—138. Beau Hossler, 71-68—139. Troy Merritt, 69-70—139. Chesson Hadley, 68-71—139. Mark Anderson, 69-70—139. Matt Jones, 68-71—139. Peter Uihlein, 72-67—139. Michael Gligic, 68-71—139.
Football
NFL
All Times Pacific
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 157 115
Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221
Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197
Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 5 0 .286 176 243
Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 122 174
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 180 174
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159
Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165
Minnesota 1 5 0 .167 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124
San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136
Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Game
Fresno St. 38, Colorado St. 17
Friday’s Games
Maryland 45, Minnesota 44, OT
E. Carolina (1-3) at Tulsa (2-1), late
Hawaii (1-0) at Wyoming (0-1), late
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Colts 21/2 3 50 LIONS
PACKERS 7 61/2 501/2 Vikings
BILLS 4 4 401/2 Patriots
Titans 41/2 7 511/2 BENGALS
BROWNS 3 21/2 491/2 Raiders
CHIEFS 21 20 49 Jets
Rams 41/2 31/2 46 DOLPHINS
Saints 4 41/2 43 BEARS
SEAHAWKS 3 3 54 49ers
EAGLES 31/2 11 43 Cowboys
Write-In Games
Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS
RAVENS 6 4 461/2 Steelers
Monday
Bucs 10 13 45 GIANTS
Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
MICHIGAN 25 22 511/2 Michigan St
Wake Forest 11 14 591/2 SYRACUSE
N Carolina 7 7 611/2 VIRGINIA
FLA ATLANTIC 61/2 41/2 471/2 Utsa
W VIRGINIA 31/2 41/2 451/2 Kansas St
CLEMSON 311/2 241/2 581/2 Boston Coll
Va Tech 3 31/2 671/2 LOUISVILLE
Notre Dame 19 20 59 GEORGIA TECH
DUKE 11 10 55 Charlotte
MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Kentucky
Coastal Caro 3 31/2 601/2 GEORGIA ST
Indiana 12 12 531/2 RUTGERS
Ohio St 12 11 641/2 PENN ST
CINCINNATI 61/2 61/2 561/2 Memphis
Purdue 6 71/2 571/2 ILLINOIS
San Diego St 71/2 71/2 431/2 UTAH ST
BYU 281/2 301/2 511/2 W Kentucky
SAN JOSE ST 91/2 131/2 56 New Mexico
N Texas 41/2 PPD NL UTEP
Boise St 101/2 14 491/2 AIR FORCE
Nevada 10 14 601/2 UNLV
SO MISS 3 11/2 591/2 Rice
SMU 141/2 121/2 59 Navy
IOWA 3 21/2 451/2 Northwestern
OKLAHOMA ST 3 3 581/2 Texas
Wisconsin 10 NL NL NEBRASKA
Oklahoma 141/2 151/2 671/2 TEXAS TECH
TULANE 3 31/2 591/2 Temple
UL-Lafayette 17 17 551/2 TEXAS ST
ARKANSAS ST 31/2 3 691/2 Troy
Tcu 2 21/2 47 BAYLOR
Ucf 3 21/2 821/2 HOUSTON
Iowa St 281/2 28 51 KANSAS
Lsu 2 2 631/2 AUBURN
Uab 91/2 13 471/2 LA TECH
Mississippi 18 18 631/2 VANDERBILT
App’chian St 311/2 31 561/2 UL-MONROE
ALABAMA 32 301/2 631/2 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 10 14 531/2 Arkansas
Write-In Games
FLORIDA 13 131/2 611/2 Missouri
Georgia 141/2 17 421/2 KENTUCKY
Soccer
MLS
All Times Pacific
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Phila. 13 3 5 44 41 18
x-Toronto FC 12 4 5 41 30 23
x-Columbus 10 5 5 35 31 17
x-Orlando City 9 3 8 35 35 21
x-NY City FC 10 8 3 33 28 20
x-New York 8 8 5 29 25 25
x-New England 7 6 8 29 22 20
x-Nashville 7 6 7 28 20 18
Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40
Inter Miami CF 6 12 3 21 22 32
Chicago 5 9 6 21 27 32
D.C. United 5 10 6 21 20 34
Atlanta 5 12 4 19 20 28
Cincinnati 4 13 4 16 11 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25
x-Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18
x-Portland 10 5 5 35 44 33
x-LA FC 9 7 4 31 44 35
x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24
FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 24 21
San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45
Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43
Real SL 5 8 7 22 24 31
Houston 4 8 9 21 29 35
Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26
LA Galaxy 5 11 3 18 24 41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced approval of new ownership group for the New York Mets led by Steve Cohen.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Yolmer Sanchez for Chicago White Sox waivers.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Jimmy Lambert from the 60-day IL. Declined club options on DH Edwin Encarnacion and LHP Gio Gonzalez.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Declined club options on 1B Carlos Santana, OF Domingo Santana and LHP Brad Hand.
DETROIT TIGERS — Named A.J. Hinch manager with a multi-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed RHP Carlos Sanabria off outright waivers from Houston. Assigned RHP Kevin McCarthy and LHP Mike Montgomery outright to Omaha (PCL). Activated LHP Foster Griffin, RHPs Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer from the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned C Jose Briceno, RHP Cam Bedrosian and INF Elliot Soto outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated RHP Justin Anderson from 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ian Gibaut off waivers from Texas. Claimed LHP Brandon Waddell off waivers from Pittsburgh.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Exercised 2021 and 2022 club option for LHP Zack Britton and declined 2021 options for OF Brett Gardner and LHP J.A. Happ.
TEXAS RANGERS — Declined 2021 club option for RHP Corey Kluber. Assigned RHP Luke Farrell outright to Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Exercised 2021 club option for RHP Rafael Dolis. Declined 2021 club option for RHP Chase Anderson.
National Legue
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed OF Abraham Almonte.
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed INF Max Schrock off waivers from St. Louis. Declined option on LHP Jon Lester. Assigned LHP Rex Brothers outright to Iowa (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Option has been declined for RHP Jimmy Rogers.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned 3B Ryon Healy outright to San Antonio (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and Nick Tropeano off waivers from Pittsburgh.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHPs Kyle Zimmer and Heathe Hembree, INF Phil Gosselin, RHP Blake Parker and LHP Adam Morgan outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Activated RHP David Robertson from 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Johan Quezada from Miami waivers. Declined club options on RHP David Phelps, RHP Hector Neris and RHP David Robertson.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed C Michael Perez from Tampa Bay waivers. Assigned Luke Maile, Kevin Kramer, John Ryan Murphy, Jason Martin, Yacksel Rios outright to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHPs John Brebba, Dakota Hudson and Mike Mikolas from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Jordan Hicks from the restricted list. Sent LHP Ricardo Sanchez and RHP Nabil Crismatt to Memphis (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Steven Fuentes from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB De’Vante Bausby to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE John Cominsky from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Lee Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to the practice squad. Released DE Kendall Futrell.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Elijah Lee from Detroit waivers.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Cooper Rush to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Graham Glasgow on reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jonathan Williams from Washington practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RT Trent Brown and CB Damon Arnette from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OL Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL A’Shawn Robinson from the injured reserve (NFI) list
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Todd Davis on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Mike Hughes on injured reserve. Sign S Curtis Riley to active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Genard Avery and LB Nate Gerry on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OL John Molchon from injured reserve.
