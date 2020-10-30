scoreboard

Golf

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship Scores (Partial)

Friday at Southampton, Bermuda

Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71

Friday

Second Round (Suspended due to darkness)

Ryan Armour 64-70—134

Wyndham Clark 66-68—134

Kramer Hickok 67-68—135

Ollie Schniederjans 66-70—136

Doc Redman 65-71—136

Denny McCarthy 70-67—137

Luke Donald 69-68—137

Roger Sloan 67-70—137

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66—137

Scott Piercy 67-70—137

Peter Malnati 63-74—137

Emiliano Grillo, 66-72—138. Brian Gay, 70-68—138. Brice Garnett, 68-70—138. Padraig Harrington, 67-71—138. Anirban Lahiri, 68-70—138. Doug Ghim, 64-74—138. Beau Hossler, 71-68—139. Troy Merritt, 69-70—139. Chesson Hadley, 68-71—139. Mark Anderson, 69-70—139. Matt Jones, 68-71—139. Peter Uihlein, 72-67—139. Michael Gligic, 68-71—139.

Football

NFL

All Times Pacific

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143

N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 157 115

Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217

Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221

Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143

Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197

Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196

Dallas 2 5 0 .286 176 243

Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 122 174

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142

New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 180 174

Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193

Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159

Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165

Minnesota 1 5 0 .167 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172

Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124

San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday’s Game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Game

Fresno St. 38, Colorado St. 17

Friday’s Games

Maryland 45, Minnesota 44, OT

E. Carolina (1-3) at Tulsa (2-1), late

Hawaii (1-0) at Wyoming (0-1), late

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Colts 21/2 3 50 LIONS

PACKERS 7 61/2 501/2 Vikings

BILLS 4 4 401/2 Patriots

Titans 41/2 7 511/2 BENGALS

BROWNS 3 21/2 491/2 Raiders

CHIEFS 21 20 49 Jets

Rams 41/2 31/2 46 DOLPHINS

Saints 4 41/2 43 BEARS

SEAHAWKS 3 3 54 49ers

EAGLES 31/2 11 43 Cowboys

Write-In Games

Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS

RAVENS 6 4 461/2 Steelers

Monday

Bucs 10 13 45 GIANTS

Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

MICHIGAN 25 22 511/2 Michigan St

Wake Forest 11 14 591/2 SYRACUSE

N Carolina 7 7 611/2 VIRGINIA

FLA ATLANTIC 61/2 41/2 471/2 Utsa

W VIRGINIA 31/2 41/2 451/2 Kansas St

CLEMSON 311/2 241/2 581/2 Boston Coll

Va Tech 3 31/2 671/2 LOUISVILLE

Notre Dame 19 20 59 GEORGIA TECH

DUKE 11 10 55 Charlotte

MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Kentucky

Coastal Caro 3 31/2 601/2 GEORGIA ST

Indiana 12 12 531/2 RUTGERS

Ohio St 12 11 641/2 PENN ST

CINCINNATI 61/2 61/2 561/2 Memphis

Purdue 6 71/2 571/2 ILLINOIS

San Diego St 71/2 71/2 431/2 UTAH ST

BYU 281/2 301/2 511/2 W Kentucky

SAN JOSE ST 91/2 131/2 56 New Mexico

N Texas 41/2 PPD NL UTEP

Boise St 101/2 14 491/2 AIR FORCE

Nevada 10 14 601/2 UNLV

SO MISS 3 11/2 591/2 Rice

SMU 141/2 121/2 59 Navy

IOWA 3 21/2 451/2 Northwestern

OKLAHOMA ST 3 3 581/2 Texas

Wisconsin 10 NL NL NEBRASKA

Oklahoma 141/2 151/2 671/2 TEXAS TECH

TULANE 3 31/2 591/2 Temple

UL-Lafayette 17 17 551/2 TEXAS ST

ARKANSAS ST 31/2 3 691/2 Troy

Tcu 2 21/2 47 BAYLOR

Ucf 3 21/2 821/2 HOUSTON

Iowa St 281/2 28 51 KANSAS

Lsu 2 2 631/2 AUBURN

Uab 91/2 13 471/2 LA TECH

Mississippi 18 18 631/2 VANDERBILT

App’chian St 311/2 31 561/2 UL-MONROE

ALABAMA 32 301/2 631/2 Miss St

TEXAS A&M 10 14 531/2 Arkansas

Write-In Games

FLORIDA 13 131/2 611/2 Missouri

Georgia 141/2 17 421/2 KENTUCKY

Soccer

MLS

All Times Pacific

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Phila. 13 3 5 44 41 18

x-Toronto FC 12 4 5 41 30 23

x-Columbus 10 5 5 35 31 17

x-Orlando City 9 3 8 35 35 21

x-NY City FC 10 8 3 33 28 20

x-New York 8 8 5 29 25 25

x-New England 7 6 8 29 22 20

x-Nashville 7 6 7 28 20 18

Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40

Inter Miami CF 6 12 3 21 22 32

Chicago 5 9 6 21 27 32

D.C. United 5 10 6 21 20 34

Atlanta 5 12 4 19 20 28

Cincinnati 4 13 4 16 11 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25

x-Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18

x-Portland 10 5 5 35 44 33

x-LA FC 9 7 4 31 44 35

x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24

FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 24 21

San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45

Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43

Real SL 5 8 7 22 24 31

Houston 4 8 9 21 29 35

Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26

LA Galaxy 5 11 3 18 24 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced approval of new ownership group for the New York Mets led by Steve Cohen.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Yolmer Sanchez for Chicago White Sox waivers.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Jimmy Lambert from the 60-day IL. Declined club options on DH Edwin Encarnacion and LHP Gio Gonzalez.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Declined club options on 1B Carlos Santana, OF Domingo Santana and LHP Brad Hand.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named A.J. Hinch manager with a multi-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed RHP Carlos Sanabria off outright waivers from Houston. Assigned RHP Kevin McCarthy and LHP Mike Montgomery outright to Omaha (PCL). Activated LHP Foster Griffin, RHPs Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned C Jose Briceno, RHP Cam Bedrosian and INF Elliot Soto outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated RHP Justin Anderson from 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ian Gibaut off waivers from Texas. Claimed LHP Brandon Waddell off waivers from Pittsburgh.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Exercised 2021 and 2022 club option for LHP Zack Britton and declined 2021 options for OF Brett Gardner and LHP J.A. Happ.

TEXAS RANGERS — Declined 2021 club option for RHP Corey Kluber. Assigned RHP Luke Farrell outright to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Exercised 2021 club option for RHP Rafael Dolis. Declined 2021 club option for RHP Chase Anderson.

National Legue

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed OF Abraham Almonte.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed INF Max Schrock off waivers from St. Louis. Declined option on LHP Jon Lester. Assigned LHP Rex Brothers outright to Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Option has been declined for RHP Jimmy Rogers.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned 3B Ryon Healy outright to San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and Nick Tropeano off waivers from Pittsburgh.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHPs Kyle Zimmer and Heathe Hembree, INF Phil Gosselin, RHP Blake Parker and LHP Adam Morgan outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Activated RHP David Robertson from 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Johan Quezada from Miami waivers. Declined club options on RHP David Phelps, RHP Hector Neris and RHP David Robertson.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed C Michael Perez from Tampa Bay waivers. Assigned Luke Maile, Kevin Kramer, John Ryan Murphy, Jason Martin, Yacksel Rios outright to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHPs John Brebba, Dakota Hudson and Mike Mikolas from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Jordan Hicks from the restricted list. Sent LHP Ricardo Sanchez and RHP Nabil Crismatt to Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Steven Fuentes from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB De’Vante Bausby to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE John Cominsky from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Lee Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to the practice squad. Released DE Kendall Futrell.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Elijah Lee from Detroit waivers.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Cooper Rush to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Graham Glasgow on reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jonathan Williams from Washington practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RT Trent Brown and CB Damon Arnette from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OL Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL A’Shawn Robinson from the injured reserve (NFI) list

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Todd Davis on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Mike Hughes on injured reserve. Sign S Curtis Riley to active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Genard Avery and LB Nate Gerry on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OL John Molchon from injured reserve.

