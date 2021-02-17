scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 19 10 .655 —

Brooklyn 18 12 .600 1½

Milwaukee 16 12 .571 2½

Indiana 14 14 .500 4½

Boston 14 14 .500 4½

New York 14 16 .467 5½

Toronto 13 15 .464 5½

Charlotte 13 15 .464 5½

Chicago 12 15 .444 6

Atlanta 12 16 .429 6½

Miami 11 16 .407 7

Orlando 11 18 .379 8

Washington 9 17 .346 8½

Cleveland 10 19 .345 9

Detroit 8 20 .286 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 23 5 .821 —

L.A. Lakers 22 7 .759 1½

L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 2½

Portland 17 10 .630 5½

Phoenix 17 10 .630 5½

San Antonio 16 11 .593 6½

Denver 15 13 .536 8

Golden State 15 13 .536 8

Memphis 11 12 .478 9½

Dallas 13 15 .464 10

New Orleans 12 15 .444 10½

Sacramento 12 15 .444 10½

Oklahoma City 11 16 .407 11½

Houston 11 17 .393 12

Minnesota 7 21 .250 16

Tuesday’s Late Game

Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 124

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 107, New York 89

Atlanta 122, Boston 114

Phila. 118, Houston 113

Chicago 105, Detroit 102

Washington 130, Denver 128

Chicago at Charlotte, ppd.

San Antonio at Cleveland, ppd

Detroit at Dallas, ppd

Indiana at Minnesota, late

Oklahoma City at Memphis, late

Portland at New Orleans, late

Miami at Golden State, late

Utah at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Southern Cal 12 2 .857 18 3 .857

UCLA 10 3 .769 14 5 .737

Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750

Colorado 10 5 .667 16 6 .727

Stanford 9 6 .600 13 8 .619

Arizona 8 7 .533 14 7 .667

Utah 6 7 .462 9 8 .529

Oregon St. 6 8 .429 10 10 .500

Arizona St. 4 7 .364 7 10 .412

Washington St. 5 10 .333 12 10 .545

Washington 3 12 .200 4 16 .200

California 3 13 .188 8 15 .348

Wednesday’s Game

No. 17 Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 6 p.m.

California at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 6 Houston vs. East Carolina, ppd.

No. 19 Tennessee vs. South Carolina

No. 22 Loyola Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52

No. 23 Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 16 2 .889 19 2 .905

Arizona 12 2 .857 14 2 .875

UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800

Oregon 9 5 .643 12 5 .706

Southern Cal 8 7 .533 10 8 .556

Washington St. 7 9 .438 9 9 .500

Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471

Arizona St. 5 7 .417 10 7 .588

Oregon St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500

Utah 4 13 .235 5 13 .278

Washington 2 11 .154 5 11 .312

California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington St., noon

No. 10 Arizona at California, 12:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon at No. 8 UCLA, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 UConn 77, St. John’s 32

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 19 West Virginia, ppd.

No. 9 Maryland 103, Illinois 58

No. 12 South Florida 69, Cincinnati 65, OT

No. 19 DePaul 83, Xavier 75

Nebraska 71, No. 24 Northwestern 64

Hockey

NHL

NHL Glance

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30

N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34

Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41

Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52

Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50

New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28

N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39

Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 14 10 2 2 22 48 43

Chicago 18 9 5 4 22 52 51

Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32

Carolina 14 10 3 1 21 53 40

Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60

Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34

Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52

Detroit 18 4 11 3 11 35 56

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31

St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49

Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27

Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42

Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42

Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44

San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51

Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 17 12 3 2 26 60 45

Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39

Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43

Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58

Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40

Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71

Ottawa 18 4 13 1 9 41 71

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 0

Nashville at Dallas, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT

Toronto 2, Ottawa 1

Chicago 2, Detroit 0

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Washington, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open

Wednesday at Melbourne, Australia

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN’S SINGLES

Quarterfinals — Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Quarterfinals — Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired C Ronaldo Hernandez and minor league INF Nick Sogard from Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Jeffrey Springs, RHP Chris Mazza and undisclosed money. Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 related IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Kyle Barraclough, Jhoulys Chacin, Luis Garcia, Nick Goody, Adam Warren and Asher Wojciechowski, OFs Michael Beltre, Socrates Brito, Jay Bruce, Ryan LaMarre and Thomas Milone, Cs Rob Brantly, Robinson Chirinos and Kellin Deglan, LHP Nestor Cortes, Lucas Luetge and Tyler Lyons, INFs Derek Dietrich, Chris Gittens and Andrew Velazquez on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHPs Jalen Beeks and Colin Poche on the 60-day IL. Traded RHP John Curtiss to Miami in exchange for minor league 1B Evan Edwards. Agreed to terms with LHP Rich HIll and RHP Oliver Drake on one-year contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Arrieta on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Duvall on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jeff Brigham on the 60-day IL. Designated OF Harold Ramirez for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Announced the retirement of OF Tim Tebow.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP Tony Watson on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Anderson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jose Soriano on the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake McGee on a two-year contract. Placed RHP John Brebbia on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jay Jackson and Nick Tropeano on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LF Gerardo Parra and LHP T.J. McFarland to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Branden Bowen.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR/R Quadree Henderson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Rasmus Asplund and D William Borgen to the taxi squad. Reassigned Fs Seven Fogarty, Andrew Ogleivie, C.J. Smith and D Jacob Bryson to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled RW Brett Ritchie and G Evan Cormier from loan to Stockton (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled LW Grandon Baddock from Laval (AHL)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned Fs Nick Merkley and Mikhail Maltsev to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Evan Cormier and D Jeremy Groleau from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL).

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CF MONTREAL — Signed F Erik Hurtado to a one-year contract.

CHARLOTTE FC — Signed D Jan Sobocinski.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Carlos Harvey from Tauro FC (Panama).

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Robert Castellanos.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced MF Luke Mulholland is retiring and being named club’s scout. Named Kurt Schmid technical director.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed RB Luciano Abecasis to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed LB Javain Brown.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with F Marta on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced MF Mari Liis Lillemae was called up to join the Estonian National Soccer Team for the UEFA Women’s Championship Qualification.

