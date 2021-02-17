scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 19 10 .655 —
Brooklyn 18 12 .600 1½
Milwaukee 16 12 .571 2½
Indiana 14 14 .500 4½
Boston 14 14 .500 4½
New York 14 16 .467 5½
Toronto 13 15 .464 5½
Charlotte 13 15 .464 5½
Chicago 12 15 .444 6
Atlanta 12 16 .429 6½
Miami 11 16 .407 7
Orlando 11 18 .379 8
Washington 9 17 .346 8½
Cleveland 10 19 .345 9
Detroit 8 20 .286 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 23 5 .821 —
L.A. Lakers 22 7 .759 1½
L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 2½
Portland 17 10 .630 5½
Phoenix 17 10 .630 5½
San Antonio 16 11 .593 6½
Denver 15 13 .536 8
Golden State 15 13 .536 8
Memphis 11 12 .478 9½
Dallas 13 15 .464 10
New Orleans 12 15 .444 10½
Sacramento 12 15 .444 10½
Oklahoma City 11 16 .407 11½
Houston 11 17 .393 12
Minnesota 7 21 .250 16
Tuesday’s Late Game
Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 124
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 107, New York 89
Atlanta 122, Boston 114
Phila. 118, Houston 113
Chicago 105, Detroit 102
Washington 130, Denver 128
Chicago at Charlotte, ppd.
San Antonio at Cleveland, ppd
Detroit at Dallas, ppd
Indiana at Minnesota, late
Oklahoma City at Memphis, late
Portland at New Orleans, late
Miami at Golden State, late
Utah at L.A. Clippers, late
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 12 2 .857 18 3 .857
UCLA 10 3 .769 14 5 .737
Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750
Colorado 10 5 .667 16 6 .727
Stanford 9 6 .600 13 8 .619
Arizona 8 7 .533 14 7 .667
Utah 6 7 .462 9 8 .529
Oregon St. 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Arizona St. 4 7 .364 7 10 .412
Washington St. 5 10 .333 12 10 .545
Washington 3 12 .200 4 16 .200
California 3 13 .188 8 15 .348
Wednesday’s Game
No. 17 Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 6 p.m.
California at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 6 Houston vs. East Carolina, ppd.
No. 19 Tennessee vs. South Carolina
No. 22 Loyola Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52
No. 23 Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 16 2 .889 19 2 .905
Arizona 12 2 .857 14 2 .875
UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800
Oregon 9 5 .643 12 5 .706
Southern Cal 8 7 .533 10 8 .556
Washington St. 7 9 .438 9 9 .500
Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471
Arizona St. 5 7 .417 10 7 .588
Oregon St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500
Utah 4 13 .235 5 13 .278
Washington 2 11 .154 5 11 .312
California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Washington St., noon
No. 10 Arizona at California, 12:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon at No. 8 UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 1 UConn 77, St. John’s 32
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 19 West Virginia, ppd.
No. 9 Maryland 103, Illinois 58
No. 12 South Florida 69, Cincinnati 65, OT
No. 19 DePaul 83, Xavier 75
Nebraska 71, No. 24 Northwestern 64
Hockey
NHL
NHL Glance
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30
N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52
Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50
New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28
N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39
Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 14 10 2 2 22 48 43
Chicago 18 9 5 4 22 52 51
Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32
Carolina 14 10 3 1 21 53 40
Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34
Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52
Detroit 18 4 11 3 11 35 56
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31
St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49
Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27
Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42
Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42
Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44
San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51
Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 17 12 3 2 26 60 45
Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39
Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43
Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58
Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40
Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71
Ottawa 18 4 13 1 9 41 71
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Colorado 3, Vegas 2
Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 0
Nashville at Dallas, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT
Toronto 2, Ottawa 1
Chicago 2, Detroit 0
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Washington, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open
Wednesday at Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN’S SINGLES
Quarterfinals — Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Quarterfinals — Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired C Ronaldo Hernandez and minor league INF Nick Sogard from Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Jeffrey Springs, RHP Chris Mazza and undisclosed money. Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 related IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Kyle Barraclough, Jhoulys Chacin, Luis Garcia, Nick Goody, Adam Warren and Asher Wojciechowski, OFs Michael Beltre, Socrates Brito, Jay Bruce, Ryan LaMarre and Thomas Milone, Cs Rob Brantly, Robinson Chirinos and Kellin Deglan, LHP Nestor Cortes, Lucas Luetge and Tyler Lyons, INFs Derek Dietrich, Chris Gittens and Andrew Velazquez on minor league contracts.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHPs Jalen Beeks and Colin Poche on the 60-day IL. Traded RHP John Curtiss to Miami in exchange for minor league 1B Evan Edwards. Agreed to terms with LHP Rich HIll and RHP Oliver Drake on one-year contracts.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Arrieta on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Duvall on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jeff Brigham on the 60-day IL. Designated OF Harold Ramirez for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Announced the retirement of OF Tim Tebow.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP Tony Watson on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Anderson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jose Soriano on the 60-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake McGee on a two-year contract. Placed RHP John Brebbia on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jay Jackson and Nick Tropeano on minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LF Gerardo Parra and LHP T.J. McFarland to minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Branden Bowen.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR/R Quadree Henderson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Rasmus Asplund and D William Borgen to the taxi squad. Reassigned Fs Seven Fogarty, Andrew Ogleivie, C.J. Smith and D Jacob Bryson to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled RW Brett Ritchie and G Evan Cormier from loan to Stockton (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled LW Grandon Baddock from Laval (AHL)
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned Fs Nick Merkley and Mikhail Maltsev to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Evan Cormier and D Jeremy Groleau from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL).
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CF MONTREAL — Signed F Erik Hurtado to a one-year contract.
CHARLOTTE FC — Signed D Jan Sobocinski.
LA GALAXY — Signed MF Carlos Harvey from Tauro FC (Panama).
NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Robert Castellanos.
REAL SALT LAKE — Announced MF Luke Mulholland is retiring and being named club’s scout. Named Kurt Schmid technical director.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed RB Luciano Abecasis to a one-year contract.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed LB Javain Brown.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with F Marta on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced MF Mari Liis Lillemae was called up to join the Estonian National Soccer Team for the UEFA Women’s Championship Qualification.
