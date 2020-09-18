scoreboard

Golf

U.S. Open

U.S. Open (Partial)

Friday at Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70

Purse: $6.4 Million

Second Round

Patrick Reed 66-70—136

Bryson DeChambeau 69-68—137

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-70—138

Harris English 68-70—138

Justin Thomas 65-73—138

Jason Kokrak 68-71—139

Thomas Pieters 66-74—140

Xander Schauffele 68-72—140

Matthew Wolff 66-74—140

Brendon Todd 68-72—140

Hideki Matsuyama 71-69—140

Bubba Watson, 72-69—141. Joaquin Niemann, 68-73—141. Louis Oosthuizen, 67-74—141. Jon Rahm, 69-72—141. Stephan Jaeger, 71-70—141. Tony Finau, 69-73—142. Billy Horschel, 72-70—142. Viktor Hovland, 71-71—142. Webb Simpson, 71-71—142. Lucas Glover, 71-71—142.

HOckey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

STANLEY CUP FINAL

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Sat., Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Mon., Sept. 21, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Wed., Sept. 23, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Fri., Sept. 25, 5 p.m.

x-Game 5: Sat., Sept. 26, 5 p.m.

x-Game 6: Mon., Sept. 28, 5 p.m.

x-Game 7: Wed., Sept. 30, 5 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11

Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20

L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13

Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30

Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26

Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38

Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27

Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17

Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Thursday’s Late Game

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

EAGLES 3 1 46 Rams

BUCS 71/2 81/2 471/2 Panthers

STEELERS 61/2 7 401/2 Broncos

COWBOYS 7 41/2 531/2 Falcons

49ers 61/2 7 411/2 JETS

Bills 4 51/2 41 DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings

PACKERS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Lions

BEARS 51/2 51/2 421/2 Giants

TITANS 10 71/2 44 Jaguars

CARDS 61/2 7 461/2 Washington

Ravens 61/2 7 50 TEXANS

Chiefs 7 81/2 471/2 CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 4 45 Patriots

Monday

Saints 51/2 6 491/2 RAIDERS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

UL-Lafayette 17 151/2 571/2 GEORGIA ST

GA SOUTHERN +51/2 PPD NL Fla Atlantic

NC STATE 3 11/2 521/2 Wake Forest

Ucf 71/2 71/2 621/2 GEORGIA TECH

N CAROLINA 27 PPD NL Charlotte

DUKE 6 6 511/2 Boston Coll

LOUISVILLE 11/2 21/2 641/2 Miami-Florida

VA TECH PPD PPD NL Virginia

PITTSBURGH 201/2 211/2 491/2 Syracuse

App’chian St 31/2 41/2 591/2 MARSHALL

W KENTUCKY 13 14 521/2 Liberty

SO MISS 31/2 51/2 581/2 La Tech

Texas St 2 41/2 611/2 UL-MONROE

Smu 141/2 14 681/2 N TEXAS

TULANE 71/2 7 481/2 Navy

Troy 31/2 3 641/2 MID TENN ST

Byu PPD PPD NL ARMY

NOTRE DAME 251/2 241/2 48 Usf

OKLAHOMA ST 22 231/2 661/2 Tulsa

BAYLOR 71/2 PPD NL Houston

Cycling

Tour de France

Friday’s 19th Stage

A 103-mile ride from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole

1, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 3h 36m 33s. 2, Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, 53s behind. 3, Jasper Stuyven, Belarus, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 4, Greg Van Avermaet, Belarus, CCC Team, same time. 5, Oliver Naesen, Belarus, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

6, Nikias Arndt, Germany, Team Sunweb, same time. 7, Luke Rowe, Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, .59s. 8, Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 01:02. 9, Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 10, Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time.

Overall Standings

1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 83h, 29m, 41s. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :57s behind. 3, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro, 1:27. 4, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:06. 5, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 3:28.

6, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, 4:19. 7, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 5:55. 8, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 6:05. 9, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:24. 10, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, 12:12.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Friday’s Game

L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114, L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0

Saturday’s Game

Miami vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., Miami leads series 2-0

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

(Seedings in parentheses)

All games played at Bradenton, Fla.

———

SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Sunday’s Games

(1) Las Vegas vs. (7) Connecticut, 10 a.m.

(2) Seattle vs. (4) Minnesota, noon

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Tampa Bay 34 18 .654 —

New York 29 21 .580 4

Toronto 26 25 .510 7½

Baltimore 22 30 .423 12

Boston 19 32 .373 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 33 18 .647 —

Minnesota 31 22 .585 3

Cleveland 28 23 .549 5

Detroit 21 29 .420 11½

Kansas City 21 29 .420 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 31 19 .620 —

Houston 25 25 .500 6

Seattle 22 28 .440 9

Los Angeles 21 30 .412 10½

Texas 18 32 .360 13

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late

Arizona at Houston, late

Kansas City at Milwaukee, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

San Diego at Seattle, late

San Francisco at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 4:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 5:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 30 21 .588 —

Philadelphia 26 25 .510 4

Miami 25 24 .510 4

New York 23 28 .451 7

Washington 19 29 .396 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 31 20 .608 —

Cincinnati 26 26 .500 5½

St. Louis 24 24 .500 5½

Milwaukee 23 26 .469 7

Pittsburgh 15 36 .294 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Los Angeles 36 15 .706 —

San Diego 32 19 .627 4

San Francisco 25 24 .510 10

Colorado 22 27 .449 13

Arizona 19 32 .373 17

z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Late Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Arizona at Houston, late

Kansas City at Milwaukee, late

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Washington at Miami, 2nd game, late

San Diego at Seattle, late

San Francisco at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 5:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4

Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10

Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12

Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13

Montreal 5 5 1 16 17 16

NY City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9

New England 3 3 5 14 10 11

New York 4 5 2 14 9 13

Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11

Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15

D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15

Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18

Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17

Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 6 3 2 20 21 15

Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10

Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17

FC Dallas 4 2 4 16 16 10

LA FC 4 4 3 15 25 24

LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15

Portland 4 4 3 15 19 23

Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17

Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19

Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20

Vancouver 4 7 0 12 15 23

San Jose 2 4 5 11 16 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

LA FC at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

FC Dallas at Sporting KC, 12:30 p.m.

NY City FC at New England, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded 3B Dustin Harris and CF Marcus Smith to Texas.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Rico Garcia and LHP Wandy Peralta to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson and LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

NFL — Announced WR Antonio Callaway to be suspended for an additional four games for violation of NFL policy on substance abuse.

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Mike Nugent to practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Hakeem Butler to practice squad. Released DE Myles Adams.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Devante Bond and OL Dieter to practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE C.J. Uzomah on IR. Recalled TE Mason Schreck from alternate training site.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Anthony Chickillo from Saints.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed S Doug Middleton to practice squad. Released TE Matt Flanagan.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Troymaine Pope to practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Added C Brett Jones and S Josh Metellus to active roster from practice squad. Waived DB Nate Meadows.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed G Stefen Wisniewski on IR. Recalled OT Derwin Gray.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract. Placed WR Richie James on the IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE Anthony Auclair on IR.

