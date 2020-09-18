scoreboard

Golf
U.S. Open
U.S. Open (Partial)
Friday at Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
Purse: $6.4 Million
Second Round
Patrick Reed 66-70—136
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68—137
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-70—138
Harris English 68-70—138
Justin Thomas 65-73—138
Jason Kokrak 68-71—139
Thomas Pieters 66-74—140
Xander Schauffele 68-72—140
Matthew Wolff 66-74—140
Brendon Todd 68-72—140
Hideki Matsuyama 71-69—140
Bubba Watson, 72-69—141. Joaquin Niemann, 68-73—141. Louis Oosthuizen, 67-74—141. Jon Rahm, 69-72—141. Stephan Jaeger, 71-70—141. Tony Finau, 69-73—142. Billy Horschel, 72-70—142. Viktor Hovland, 71-71—142. Webb Simpson, 71-71—142. Lucas Glover, 71-71—142.
HOckey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
STANLEY CUP FINAL
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: Sat., Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Mon., Sept. 21, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Wed., Sept. 23, 5 p.m.
Game 4: Fri., Sept. 25, 5 p.m.
x-Game 5: Sat., Sept. 26, 5 p.m.
x-Game 6: Mon., Sept. 28, 5 p.m.
x-Game 7: Wed., Sept. 30, 5 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30
Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26
Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Thursday’s Late Game
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
EAGLES 3 1 46 Rams
BUCS 71/2 81/2 471/2 Panthers
STEELERS 61/2 7 401/2 Broncos
COWBOYS 7 41/2 531/2 Falcons
49ers 61/2 7 411/2 JETS
Bills 4 51/2 41 DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings
PACKERS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Lions
BEARS 51/2 51/2 421/2 Giants
TITANS 10 71/2 44 Jaguars
CARDS 61/2 7 461/2 Washington
Ravens 61/2 7 50 TEXANS
Chiefs 7 81/2 471/2 CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 4 45 Patriots
Monday
Saints 51/2 6 491/2 RAIDERS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
UL-Lafayette 17 151/2 571/2 GEORGIA ST
GA SOUTHERN +51/2 PPD NL Fla Atlantic
NC STATE 3 11/2 521/2 Wake Forest
Ucf 71/2 71/2 621/2 GEORGIA TECH
N CAROLINA 27 PPD NL Charlotte
DUKE 6 6 511/2 Boston Coll
LOUISVILLE 11/2 21/2 641/2 Miami-Florida
VA TECH PPD PPD NL Virginia
PITTSBURGH 201/2 211/2 491/2 Syracuse
App’chian St 31/2 41/2 591/2 MARSHALL
W KENTUCKY 13 14 521/2 Liberty
SO MISS 31/2 51/2 581/2 La Tech
Texas St 2 41/2 611/2 UL-MONROE
Smu 141/2 14 681/2 N TEXAS
TULANE 71/2 7 481/2 Navy
Troy 31/2 3 641/2 MID TENN ST
Byu PPD PPD NL ARMY
NOTRE DAME 251/2 241/2 48 Usf
OKLAHOMA ST 22 231/2 661/2 Tulsa
BAYLOR 71/2 PPD NL Houston
Cycling
Tour de France
Friday’s 19th Stage
A 103-mile ride from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole
1, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 3h 36m 33s. 2, Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, 53s behind. 3, Jasper Stuyven, Belarus, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 4, Greg Van Avermaet, Belarus, CCC Team, same time. 5, Oliver Naesen, Belarus, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.
6, Nikias Arndt, Germany, Team Sunweb, same time. 7, Luke Rowe, Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, .59s. 8, Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 01:02. 9, Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 10, Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time.
Overall Standings
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 83h, 29m, 41s. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :57s behind. 3, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro, 1:27. 4, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:06. 5, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 3:28.
6, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, 4:19. 7, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 5:55. 8, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 6:05. 9, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:24. 10, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, 12:12.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Friday’s Game
L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114, L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0
Saturday’s Game
Miami vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., Miami leads series 2-0
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
(Seedings in parentheses)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
———
SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Sunday’s Games
(1) Las Vegas vs. (7) Connecticut, 10 a.m.
(2) Seattle vs. (4) Minnesota, noon
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 34 18 .654 —
New York 29 21 .580 4
Toronto 26 25 .510 7½
Baltimore 22 30 .423 12
Boston 19 32 .373 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 33 18 .647 —
Minnesota 31 22 .585 3
Cleveland 28 23 .549 5
Detroit 21 29 .420 11½
Kansas City 21 29 .420 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 19 .620 —
Houston 25 25 .500 6
Seattle 22 28 .440 9
Los Angeles 21 30 .412 10½
Texas 18 32 .360 13
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late
Arizona at Houston, late
Kansas City at Milwaukee, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
San Diego at Seattle, late
San Francisco at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 4:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 5:15 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 30 21 .588 —
Philadelphia 26 25 .510 4
Miami 25 24 .510 4
New York 23 28 .451 7
Washington 19 29 .396 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 20 .608 —
Cincinnati 26 26 .500 5½
St. Louis 24 24 .500 5½
Milwaukee 23 26 .469 7
Pittsburgh 15 36 .294 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 36 15 .706 —
San Diego 32 19 .627 4
San Francisco 25 24 .510 10
Colorado 22 27 .449 13
Arizona 19 32 .373 17
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Late Games
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Arizona at Houston, late
Kansas City at Milwaukee, late
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
Washington at Miami, 2nd game, late
San Diego at Seattle, late
San Francisco at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 5:15 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4
Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13
Montreal 5 5 1 16 17 16
NY City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9
New England 3 3 5 14 10 11
New York 4 5 2 14 9 13
Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11
Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15
D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15
Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18
Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 6 3 2 20 21 15
Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10
Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17
FC Dallas 4 2 4 16 16 10
LA FC 4 4 3 15 25 24
LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15
Portland 4 4 3 15 19 23
Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17
Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19
Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20
Vancouver 4 7 0 12 15 23
San Jose 2 4 5 11 16 27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
LA FC at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
FC Dallas at Sporting KC, 12:30 p.m.
NY City FC at New England, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded 3B Dustin Harris and CF Marcus Smith to Texas.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Rico Garcia and LHP Wandy Peralta to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson and LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
NFL — Announced WR Antonio Callaway to be suspended for an additional four games for violation of NFL policy on substance abuse.
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Mike Nugent to practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Hakeem Butler to practice squad. Released DE Myles Adams.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Devante Bond and OL Dieter to practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE C.J. Uzomah on IR. Recalled TE Mason Schreck from alternate training site.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Anthony Chickillo from Saints.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed S Doug Middleton to practice squad. Released TE Matt Flanagan.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Troymaine Pope to practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Added C Brett Jones and S Josh Metellus to active roster from practice squad. Waived DB Nate Meadows.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed G Stefen Wisniewski on IR. Recalled OT Derwin Gray.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract. Placed WR Richie James on the IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE Anthony Auclair on IR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.