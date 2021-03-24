On Deck
THURSDAY
Football: Culver at Colton, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Philomath as Sisters, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football: Vale at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Summit, TBD; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer: Central Linn at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.
Preps
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Late Games
Pendleton 3, Redmond 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Crook County 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-11)
Santiam Christian 3, La Pine 0 (25-9, 25-22, 25-16)
North Lake/Paisley 3, Culver 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-16)
Boys soccer
Wednesday’s Game
Summit (JV) 8, La Pine 0
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s Late Game
Philomath 2, Sisters 0
Cross-country
Wednesday’s meet
Redmond Rumble XC Meet at Sam Johnson Park
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Hood River Valley 31, The Dalles 38, Ridgeview 59
Individuals (top 10) — 1. Finn Anspach, RV, 16:56; 2. Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 17:01; 3. Elliot Hawley, HRV, 17:05; 4. Thomas Ziegler, HRV, 18:12; 5. Nick Caracciolo, DAL, 18:16; 6. Leo Lemann, DAL, 18:44; 7. William Bunch, HRV, 19:09; 8. Joshua Humann, HRV, 19:23; 9. Geoffrey Shoaf, HRV, 19:26; 10. Brad Alexander, RV, 19:38.
Girls 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — The Dalles 18, Redmond 39
Individuals (top 10) — 1. Hanna Ziegenhagen, DAL, 21:36; 2. Mieka McKnight, HRV, 22:21; 3. Charis Bronson, HRV, 22:32; 4. Emily Johnson, DAL, 22:56; 5. Caitie Wring, DAL, 23:53; 6. Lizzie Albin, RV, 23:57; 7. Kate Hagerty, RED, 25:01; 8. Lucy Booth, DAL, 25:18; 9. Elise Brown, RED, 25:25; 10. Giselle Ortega, DAL, 26:19.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 31 13 .705 —
Brooklyn 30 14 .682 1
Milwaukee 29 14 .674 1½
Charlotte 22 21 .512 8½
Atlanta 22 21 .512 8½
Miami 22 22 .500 9
New York 22 22 .500 9
Boston 21 23 .477 10
Indiana 20 23 .465 10½
Chicago 19 24 .442 11½
Toronto 18 26 .409 13
Cleveland 17 27 .386 14
Washington 15 27 .357 15
Orlando 15 29 .341 16
Detroit 12 31 .279 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 31 11 .738 —
Phoenix 29 14 .674 2½
L.A. Clippers 28 16 .636 4
L.A. Lakers 28 16 .636 4
Denver 26 18 .591 6
Portland 25 18 .581 6½
San Antonio 22 18 .550 8
Dallas 23 19 .548 8
Memphis 21 20 .512 9½
Golden State 22 22 .500 10
New Orleans 19 24 .442 12½
Oklahoma City 19 25 .432 13
Sacramento 18 25 .419 13½
Houston 12 31 .279 19½
Minnesota 10 34 .227 22
Tuesday’s Late Games
Brooklyn 116, Portland 112
Phila. 108, Golden State 98
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 116, Detroit 111
Toronto 135, Denver 111
Milwaukee 121, Boston 119
Memphis 116, Oklahoma City 107
Cleveland 103, Chicago 94
Charlotte 122, Houston 97
Dallas 128, Minnesota 108
Orlando 112, Phoenix 111
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, late
Atlanta at Sacramento, late
Brooklyn at Utah, late
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Phila. at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Late Box Score
Nets 116, Trail Blazers 112
BROOKLYN (116)
Green 7-14 4-5 20, Harris 6-12 2-2 17, Jordan 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Harden 7-24 11-13 25, Griffin 3-4 1-2 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-7 1-1 11, Claxton 8-10 0-0 16, T.Johnson 3-7 1-2 8. Totals 43-87 21-27 116.
PORTLAND (112)
Covington 4-8 1-2 13, Jones Jr. 6-14 0-0 13, Kanter 6-8 7-8 19, Lillard 5-17 9-9 22, McCollum 5-19 2-2 16, Anthony 6-12 0-0 15, Hood 1-5 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 3-7 2-2 11. Totals 36-90 21-23 112.
Brooklyn 37 28 27 24 — 116
Portland 41 25 25 21 — 112
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 9-30 (Harris 3-6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5, Green 2-6, Griffin 1-2, T.Johnson 1-4, Harden 0-7), Portland 19-55 (Covington 4-6, McCollum 4-12, Trent Jr. 3-5, Anthony 3-6, Lillard 3-14, Hood 1-4, Jones Jr. 1-8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 47 (Jordan 10), Portland 44 (Kanter 19). Assists—Brooklyn 25 (Harden 17), Portland 25 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 17, Portland 19.
Women’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
SECOND ROUND
All Games in San Antonio, Tex.
Wednesday’s Games
ALAMO REGION
Oregon 57, Georgia 50
Missouri St. 64, Wright St. 39
Louisville 62, Northwestern 53
HEMISFAIR REGION
Texas 71, UCLA 62
Maryland 100, Alabama 64
MERCADO REGION
Indiana 70, Belmont 48
Arizona 52, BYU 46
Texas A&M 84, Iowa St. 82, OT
Wednesday’s Box Score
Oregon 57, Georgia 50
OREGON (15-8)
Boley 3-8 1-2 9, Prince 9-14 4-5 22, Sabally 7-14 0-1 15, Mikesell 3-6 3-4 11, Scherr 0-4 0-0 0, Dugalic 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 8-12 57.
GEORGIA (21-7)
Isaacs 2-3 0-0 4, Staiti 8-16 2-4 18, Caldwell 3-12 0-0 6, Coombs 4-10 0-0 8, Morrison 2-10 4-4 8, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-2 1-2 1, Davenport 1-1 0-0 2, Connally 1-4 0-0 3, Hose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 7-10 50.
Oregon 10 17 13 17 — 57
Georgia 12 15 6 17 — 50
3-Point Goals—Oregon 5-12 (Boley 2-3, Prince 0-2, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 2-4, Parrish 0-2), Georgia 1-13 (Staiti 0-2, Caldwell 0-3, Morrison 0-4, Connally 1-4). Assists—Oregon 15 (Scherr 6), Georgia 13 (Coombs 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 34 (Sabally 3-9), Georgia 35 (Caldwell 4-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 10, Georgia 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 SCHEDULE
All Games in Indianapolis
Saturday’s Games
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Oregon St. vs. Loyola Chicago, 11:40 a.m. (CBS)
Syracuse vs. Houston, 6:55 p.m. (TBS)
SOUTH REGIONAL
Villanova vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)
Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday’s Games
WEST REGIONAL
Creighton vs. Gonzaga, 11:10 a.m. (CBS)
Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 6:45 p.m. (TBS)
EAST REGIONAL
Florida St. vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. (CBS)
UCLA vs. Alabama, 4:15 p.m. (TBS)
Golf
PGA Tour
Dell Match Play Results
Wednesday at Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, 6 and 5. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 1 up. Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England. Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 up. Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 6 and 4.
Harris English (19), United States, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 1 up. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 1 up. Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 4 and 2. Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Brian Harman (54), United States, 1 up. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 4 and 3.
Patrick Reed (7), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States. Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa. Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, 3 and 1. Matthew Wolff (20), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 1. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 3 and 2.
Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 2 and 1. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Tony Finau (12), United States, 6 and 5. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, 1 up. Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 2 up. Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, halved with. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea.
Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 3 and 2. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, halved with J.T. Poston (63), United States. Billy Horschel (32), Unied States, def. Max Homa (35), United States, 1 up. Webb Simpson (9), United States, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 6 and 5.
Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Paul Casey (17), England, 3 and 2. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, halved with Matt Wallace (51), England. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Lee Westwood (18), England, 4 and 3. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Russell Henley (50), United States, 1 up. Victor Perez (31), France, def. Marc Leishman (36), Australia, 2 and 1. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Adam Long (61), United States, 2 up. Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73
Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92
Pittsburgh 33 20 11 2 42 105 90
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 31 15 12 4 34 97 111
N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82
New Jersey 30 12 14 4 28 75 93
Buffalo 31 6 21 4 16 66 111
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 117 74
Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78
Florida 32 20 8 4 44 107 91
Chicago 33 15 13 5 35 98 108
Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106
Nashville 33 15 17 1 31 79 103
Dallas 29 10 11 8 28 81 77
Detroit 33 10 19 4 24 71 106
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67
Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 106 71
Minnesota 31 20 10 1 41 92 78
St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104
Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101
Los Angeles 31 13 12 6 32 89 86
San Jose 30 12 14 4 28 85 104
Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 104 91
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 99 115
Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102
Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 92 132
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Late Game
Arizona 5, Colorado 4, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 3, Calgary 1
Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd.
Los Angeles at San Jose, late
Winnipeg at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Bekah Salwasser executive vice president, social impact.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran. Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on IR.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Kyle Barraclough, OFs Socrates Brito and Ryan LaMarre and RHP Asher Wojciechowski to minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned Cs Jose Godoy and Cal Raleigh to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced that the club has exercised its 2022 option on the contract of manager Chris Woodward. Optioned LGPs Kolby Allard and Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Daulton Varsho to Reno Aces (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Reassigned RHP Corey Oswalt, C Bruce Maxwell and INF Brandon Drury.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure and INF Cole Tucker. Reassigned INF Will Craig, Cs Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac, OF Troy Stokes, Jr. Reassigned LHP Braedon Ogle and OF Hunter Owen to minor league camp.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to San Antonio (Double-A South).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Silvino Bracho and Rico Garcia, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Phil Pfeifer to minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Ryne Harper and Dakota Bacus to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Matt Ammendola to a contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Jones and RB Damien Williams.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Ricardo Allen.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Joe Fortunato. Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewic to s two-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrance Mitchell, WRs Chris Moore and Andre Roberts and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown. Signed RB Mark Ingram II and LB Christian Kirksey.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Sam Tevi. Re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB C.J. Beathard.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell to a contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Laroy Reynolds. Re-signed RB James White. Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy to a four-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Devante Downs to a one-year contract. Signed TE Kyle Rudolph.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE/LB Vinny Curry to a contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to a two-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett to a tghree-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LBs Robert Spillane and Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB K’Waun Willinad and DE Jordan Willis.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DE Benson Mayowa. Signed DE Kerry Hyder and G Jordan Simmons.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh. Signed LT Donovan Smith to a two-year contract, $31.8M extension.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Cam Sims to his restricted free agent tender.
COLLEGE
KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with Gene Taylor on a contract extension through 2027 as athletic director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.