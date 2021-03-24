On Deck

THURSDAY

Football: Culver at Colton, 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Philomath as Sisters, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football: Vale at La Pine, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Crook County at Summit, TBD; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer: Central Linn at La Pine, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.

Preps

Volleyball

Tuesday’s Late Games

Pendleton 3, Redmond 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-18

Crook County 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-11)

Santiam Christian 3, La Pine 0 (25-9, 25-22, 25-16)

North Lake/Paisley 3, Culver 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-16)

Boys soccer

Wednesday’s Game

Summit (JV) 8, La Pine 0

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s Late Game

Philomath 2, Sisters 0

Cross-country

Wednesday’s meet

Redmond Rumble XC Meet at Sam Johnson Park

Boys 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — Hood River Valley 31, The Dalles 38, Ridgeview 59

Individuals (top 10) — 1. Finn Anspach, RV, 16:56; 2. Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 17:01; 3. Elliot Hawley, HRV, 17:05; 4. Thomas Ziegler, HRV, 18:12; 5. Nick Caracciolo, DAL, 18:16; 6. Leo Lemann, DAL, 18:44; 7. William Bunch, HRV, 19:09; 8. Joshua Humann, HRV, 19:23; 9. Geoffrey Shoaf, HRV, 19:26; 10. Brad Alexander, RV, 19:38.

Girls 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — The Dalles 18, Redmond 39

Individuals (top 10) — 1. Hanna Ziegenhagen, DAL, 21:36; 2. Mieka McKnight, HRV, 22:21; 3. Charis Bronson, HRV, 22:32; 4. Emily Johnson, DAL, 22:56; 5. Caitie Wring, DAL, 23:53; 6. Lizzie Albin, RV, 23:57; 7. Kate Hagerty, RED, 25:01; 8. Lucy Booth, DAL, 25:18; 9. Elise Brown, RED, 25:25; 10. Giselle Ortega, DAL, 26:19.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 31 13 .705 —

Brooklyn 30 14 .682 1

Milwaukee 29 14 .674 1½

Charlotte 22 21 .512 8½

Atlanta 22 21 .512 8½

Miami 22 22 .500 9

New York 22 22 .500 9

Boston 21 23 .477 10

Indiana 20 23 .465 10½

Chicago 19 24 .442 11½

Toronto 18 26 .409 13

Cleveland 17 27 .386 14

Washington 15 27 .357 15

Orlando 15 29 .341 16

Detroit 12 31 .279 18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 31 11 .738 —

Phoenix 29 14 .674 2½

L.A. Clippers 28 16 .636 4

L.A. Lakers 28 16 .636 4

Denver 26 18 .591 6

Portland 25 18 .581 6½

San Antonio 22 18 .550 8

Dallas 23 19 .548 8

Memphis 21 20 .512 9½

Golden State 22 22 .500 10

New Orleans 19 24 .442 12½

Oklahoma City 19 25 .432 13

Sacramento 18 25 .419 13½

Houston 12 31 .279 19½

Minnesota 10 34 .227 22

Tuesday’s Late Games

Brooklyn 116, Portland 112

Phila. 108, Golden State 98

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 116, Detroit 111

Toronto 135, Denver 111

Milwaukee 121, Boston 119

Memphis 116, Oklahoma City 107

Cleveland 103, Chicago 94

Charlotte 122, Houston 97

Dallas 128, Minnesota 108

Orlando 112, Phoenix 111

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, late

Atlanta at Sacramento, late

Brooklyn at Utah, late

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Phila. at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Late Box Score

Nets 116, Trail Blazers 112

BROOKLYN (116)

Green 7-14 4-5 20, Harris 6-12 2-2 17, Jordan 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Harden 7-24 11-13 25, Griffin 3-4 1-2 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-7 1-1 11, Claxton 8-10 0-0 16, T.Johnson 3-7 1-2 8. Totals 43-87 21-27 116.

PORTLAND (112)

Covington 4-8 1-2 13, Jones Jr. 6-14 0-0 13, Kanter 6-8 7-8 19, Lillard 5-17 9-9 22, McCollum 5-19 2-2 16, Anthony 6-12 0-0 15, Hood 1-5 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 3-7 2-2 11. Totals 36-90 21-23 112.

Brooklyn 37 28 27 24 — 116

Portland 41 25 25 21 — 112

3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 9-30 (Harris 3-6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5, Green 2-6, Griffin 1-2, T.Johnson 1-4, Harden 0-7), Portland 19-55 (Covington 4-6, McCollum 4-12, Trent Jr. 3-5, Anthony 3-6, Lillard 3-14, Hood 1-4, Jones Jr. 1-8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 47 (Jordan 10), Portland 44 (Kanter 19). Assists—Brooklyn 25 (Harden 17), Portland 25 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 17, Portland 19.

Women’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

SECOND ROUND

All Games in San Antonio, Tex.

Wednesday’s Games

ALAMO REGION

Oregon 57, Georgia 50

Missouri St. 64, Wright St. 39

Louisville 62, Northwestern 53

HEMISFAIR REGION

Texas 71, UCLA 62

Maryland 100, Alabama 64

MERCADO REGION

Indiana 70, Belmont 48

Arizona 52, BYU 46

Texas A&M 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

Wednesday’s Box Score

Oregon 57, Georgia 50

OREGON (15-8)

Boley 3-8 1-2 9, Prince 9-14 4-5 22, Sabally 7-14 0-1 15, Mikesell 3-6 3-4 11, Scherr 0-4 0-0 0, Dugalic 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 8-12 57.

GEORGIA (21-7)

Isaacs 2-3 0-0 4, Staiti 8-16 2-4 18, Caldwell 3-12 0-0 6, Coombs 4-10 0-0 8, Morrison 2-10 4-4 8, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-2 1-2 1, Davenport 1-1 0-0 2, Connally 1-4 0-0 3, Hose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 7-10 50.

Oregon 10 17 13 17 — 57

Georgia 12 15 6 17 — 50

3-Point Goals—Oregon 5-12 (Boley 2-3, Prince 0-2, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 2-4, Parrish 0-2), Georgia 1-13 (Staiti 0-2, Caldwell 0-3, Morrison 0-4, Connally 1-4). Assists—Oregon 15 (Scherr 6), Georgia 13 (Coombs 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 34 (Sabally 3-9), Georgia 35 (Caldwell 4-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 10, Georgia 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Men’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 SCHEDULE

All Games in Indianapolis

Saturday’s Games

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Oregon St. vs. Loyola Chicago, 11:40 a.m. (CBS)

Syracuse vs. Houston, 6:55 p.m. (TBS)

SOUTH REGIONAL

Villanova vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday’s Games

WEST REGIONAL

Creighton vs. Gonzaga, 11:10 a.m. (CBS)

Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 6:45 p.m. (TBS)

EAST REGIONAL

Florida St. vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. (CBS)

UCLA vs. Alabama, 4:15 p.m. (TBS)

Golf

PGA Tour

Dell Match Play Results

Wednesday at Austin, Texas

Purse: $10.5 million

Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, 6 and 5. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 1 up. Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England. Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 up. Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 6 and 4.

Harris English (19), United States, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 1 up. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 1 up. Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 4 and 2. Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Brian Harman (54), United States, 1 up. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 4 and 3.

Patrick Reed (7), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States. Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa. Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, 3 and 1. Matthew Wolff (20), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 1. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 2 and 1. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Tony Finau (12), United States, 6 and 5. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, 1 up. Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 2 up. Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, halved with. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea.

Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 3 and 2. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, halved with J.T. Poston (63), United States. Billy Horschel (32), Unied States, def. Max Homa (35), United States, 1 up. Webb Simpson (9), United States, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 6 and 5.

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Paul Casey (17), England, 3 and 2. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, halved with Matt Wallace (51), England. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Lee Westwood (18), England, 4 and 3. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Russell Henley (50), United States, 1 up. Victor Perez (31), France, def. Marc Leishman (36), Australia, 2 and 1. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Adam Long (61), United States, 2 up. Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73

Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92

Pittsburgh 33 20 11 2 42 105 90

Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66

Philadelphia 31 15 12 4 34 97 111

N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82

New Jersey 30 12 14 4 28 75 93

Buffalo 31 6 21 4 16 66 111

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 117 74

Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78

Florida 32 20 8 4 44 107 91

Chicago 33 15 13 5 35 98 108

Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106

Nashville 33 15 17 1 31 79 103

Dallas 29 10 11 8 28 81 77

Detroit 33 10 19 4 24 71 106

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67

Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 106 71

Minnesota 31 20 10 1 41 92 78

St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104

Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101

Los Angeles 31 13 12 6 32 89 86

San Jose 30 12 14 4 28 85 104

Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83

Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97

Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 104 91

Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87

Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 99 115

Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102

Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 92 132

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Late Game

Arizona 5, Colorado 4, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 3, Calgary 1

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd.

Los Angeles at San Jose, late

Winnipeg at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Bekah Salwasser executive vice president, social impact.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran. Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on IR.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Kyle Barraclough, OFs Socrates Brito and Ryan LaMarre and RHP Asher Wojciechowski to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned Cs Jose Godoy and Cal Raleigh to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced that the club has exercised its 2022 option on the contract of manager Chris Woodward. Optioned LGPs Kolby Allard and Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Daulton Varsho to Reno Aces (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Reassigned RHP Corey Oswalt, C Bruce Maxwell and INF Brandon Drury.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure and INF Cole Tucker. Reassigned INF Will Craig, Cs Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac, OF Troy Stokes, Jr. Reassigned LHP Braedon Ogle and OF Hunter Owen to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to San Antonio (Double-A South).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Silvino Bracho and Rico Garcia, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Phil Pfeifer to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Ryne Harper and Dakota Bacus to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Matt Ammendola to a contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Jones and RB Damien Williams.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Ricardo Allen.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Joe Fortunato. Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewic to s two-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrance Mitchell, WRs Chris Moore and Andre Roberts and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown. Signed RB Mark Ingram II and LB Christian Kirksey.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Sam Tevi. Re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB C.J. Beathard.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Laroy Reynolds. Re-signed RB James White. Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Devante Downs to a one-year contract. Signed TE Kyle Rudolph.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE/LB Vinny Curry to a contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to a two-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett to a tghree-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LBs Robert Spillane and Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB K’Waun Willinad and DE Jordan Willis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DE Benson Mayowa. Signed DE Kerry Hyder and G Jordan Simmons.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh. Signed LT Donovan Smith to a two-year contract, $31.8M extension.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Cam Sims to his restricted free agent tender.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with Gene Taylor on a contract extension through 2027 as athletic director.

