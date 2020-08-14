scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 12 6 .667 —

Baltimore 11 7 .611 1

Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 1½

Toronto 7 9 .438 4

Boston 6 13 .316 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 12 7 .632 —

Cleveland 11 9 .550 1½

Detroit 9 8 .529 2

Chicago 10 9 .526 2

Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 13 6 .684 —

Texas 8 9 .471 4

Houston 8 10 .444 4½

Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6

Seattle 7 13 .350 6½

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 10, Detroit 5

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, late

Washington at Baltimore, 2nd game, late

Texas at Colorado, late

Seattle at Houston, late

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-2), 10:35 a.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-0) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 4:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 9 4 .692 —

Atlanta 11 10 .524 2

New York 9 11 .450 3½

Washington 6 10 .375 4½

Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 13 3 .813 —

St. Louis 2 3 .400 5½

Cincinnati 9 11 .450 6

Milwaukee 7 10 .412 6½

Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 12 6 .667 —

Los Angeles 13 7 .650 —

San Diego 11 9 .550 2

Arizona 8 11 .421 4½

San Francisco 8 12 .400 5

Thursday’s Late Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 8, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, late

Washington at Baltimore, 2nd game, late

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late

Texas at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

San Diego at Arizona, late

Oakland at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0), 12:20 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-0) at Miami (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 4:35 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 2-0) at Arizona (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 —

y-Toronto 53 19 .736 2½

x-Boston 48 24 .667 7½

x-Indiana 45 28 .616 11

y-Miami 44 29 .603 12

x-Phila. 42 30 .583 13½

x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 20½

x-Orlando 33 40 .452 23

Charlotte 23 42 .354 29

Washington 25 47 .347 30½

Chicago 22 43 .338 30

New York 21 45 .318 31½

Detroit 20 46 .303 32½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 33

Cleveland 19 46 .292 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 —

x-L.A. Clippers 49 23 .681 3½

y-Denver 46 27 .630 7

y-Houston 44 27 .620 8

x-Oklahoma City 44 28 .611 8½

x-Utah 44 28 .611 8½

x-Dallas 43 32 .573 11

Portland 35 39 .473 18½

Memphis 34 39 .466 19

Phoenix 34 39 .466 19

San Antonio 32 39 .451 20

Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½

New Orleans 30 42 .417 22½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½

Golden State 15 50 .231 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday’s Late Games

Portland 134, Brooklyn 133

Orlando 133, New Orleans 127

Thursday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 134, Nets 133

PORTLAND (134)

Anthony 4-12 0-0 9, Collins 1-7 0-0 2, Nurkic 11-17 0-1 22, Lillard 13-22 8-9 42, McCollum 9-21 7-8 25, Trent Jr. 6-13 0-0 16, Hezonja 1-5 0-0 2, Whiteside 5-6 6-6 16, Simons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-104 21-24 134.

BROOKLYN (133)

Harris 9-14 0-0 19, Kurucs 3-5 1-2 8, Allen 5-8 4-9 14, LeVert 16-29 4-4 37, Temple 4-10 4-4 15, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 7-13 0-0 19, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 7-13 0-0 16, Martin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 53-96 13-19 133.

Portland 31 42 24 37 — 134

Brooklyn 31 36 37 29 — 133

3-Point Goals—Portland 13-39 (Lillard 8-14, Trent Jr. 4-10, Anthony 1-4, Collins 0-2, Hezonja 0-2, McCollum 0-6), Brooklyn 14-33 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-9, Temple 3-7, Johnson 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Kurucs 1-2, Harris 1-4, LeVert 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 42 (Nurkic 10), Brooklyn 46 (Allen 11). Assists—Portland 25 (Lillard 12), Brooklyn 28 (LeVert 9). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Brooklyn 23.

Friday’s Games

Toronto 117, Denver 109

Indiana 109, Miami 92

L.A. Clippers 107, Oklahoma City 103, OT

Phila. at Houston, late

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Portland, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Portland, 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 4 .600 —

Indiana 4 5 .444 1½

Connecticut 4 6 .400 2

Washington 3 6 .333 2½

Atlanta 2 7 .222 3½

New York 1 8 .111 4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 9 1 .900 —

Las Vegas 7 2 .778 1½

Minnesota 6 3 .667 2½

Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2½

Phoenix 5 4 .556 3½

Dallas 3 7 .300 6

Thursday’s Late Game

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 77, Chicago 74

Seattle 83, Dallas 65

Atlanta at Phoenix, late

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 9 a.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 11 a.m.

New York at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1

Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7

Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5

Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7

Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8

New York 2 2 1 7 5 7

Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5

New England 1 1 3 6 4 4

Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9

D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7

Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8

Nashville SC 1 2 0 3 2 3

NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6

Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5

Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6

Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7

LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10

Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4

San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10

Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9

Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10

Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3

FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3

Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11

LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Game

Nashville at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

NY City FC at New York, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship Leaderboard

Friday at Greensboro, N.C.

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Purse: $6.4 Million

Second Round

Tom Hoge 62-68—130

Si Woo Kim 65-65—130

Talor Gooch 65-65—130

Billy Horschel 66-64—130

Harris English 64-67—131

Shane Lowry 68-63—131

Andrew Landry 66-65—131

Doc Redman 67-64—131

Harold Varner III 62-69—131

Roger Sloan 62-70—132

C.T. Pan 68-64—132

Mark Hubbard 67-65—132

Rob Oppenheim 66-66—132

Jason Kokrak 69-63—132

Webb Simpson 66-66—132

Tyler Duncan 68-64—132

LPGA Tour

Scottish Open Leaderboard

Friday at North Berwick, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,313; Par: 71

Second Round

Stacy Lewis 71-66—137

Azahara Munoz 68-69—137

Jennifer Song 68-70—138

Amy Olson 68-71—139

Olivia Cowan 68-71—139

Cheyenne Knight 72-68—140

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 69-71—140

Andrea Lee 69-71—140

Nicole Broch Larsen 67-73—140

Yu Liu 71-70—141

Johanna Gustavsson 70-71—141

Minjee Lee 68-73—141

Hockey

NHL

All Times PDT

———

PLAYOFFS

(Best-of-seven series)

Thursday’s Late Game

At Edmonton

Dallas 5, Calgary 4, series tied 1-1

Friday’s Games

At Toronto

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0, series tied 1-1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-0

At Edmonton

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, Colorado leads series 2-0

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT, Vancouver leads series 2-0

Dallas vs. Calgary, late, series tied 1-1

Saturday’s Games

At Toronto

Boston vs. Carolina, 9 a.m., series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 4:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

At Edmonton

Colorado vs. Arizona, noon, Colorado leads series 2-0

Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., Vegas leads series 2-0

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHPs Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Travis Demeritte to alternate training site. Activated OF Cameron Maybin from 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated OF Bubba Starling from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Jeison Guzman to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 12. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from alternate site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Jordan Weems from 10-day IL and option him to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Added RHP Brady Lail to active roster. Recalled C Joe Odom from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Taylor Guilbeau and C Joe Hudson to alternate training site, and both will remain on Taxi squad. Waived INF Patrick Wisdom.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Invited non-roster SS Xavier Edwards to spring training.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jose Trevino from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Nicasio from alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated 2B Christian Colon for assignment. Selected contract of RHP Tyler Thornburg fron alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded RHP Jesus Tinoco to Miami Marlins for RHP Chad Smith.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Chad Smith to the Colorado Rockies for RHP Jesus Tinoco. Placed RHP Mike Morin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13th.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — 1B/OF Logan Morrison declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Robinson Cano from IL. Optioned RHP Drew Smith to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to alternate training site. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Invited non-roster RHP Jake Jewell to spring training.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dakota Bacus from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed free agents TE Luke Stocker. and OT Scottie Dill. Waived TE Carson Meier.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Jeremiah Dinson.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed free agent DE Datone Jones.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed free agent S Jake Gervase. Waived WR Brandon Polk.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed S Steven Parker off waivers from Miami Dolphins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed free agents RB Patrick Carr and WR Seth Dawkins.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Announced head coach Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for D Axel Sjoberg. Acquired D Grant Lillard from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a third round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Axel Sjoberg from Columbus Crew in exchange for M Emmanuel Boateng.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Andres Ricaurte on loan from Independiente Medellin with option to exercise permanent transfer in December 2021.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan.

TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia’s FC Rubin Kazan.

National Women’s Soccer League-

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland’s Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Announced assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Moss was arrested for aggravated DWI and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.