scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 —
Baltimore 11 7 .611 1
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 1½
Toronto 7 9 .438 4
Boston 6 13 .316 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 7 .632 —
Cleveland 11 9 .550 1½
Detroit 9 8 .529 2
Chicago 10 9 .526 2
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 6 .684 —
Texas 8 9 .471 4
Houston 8 10 .444 4½
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6
Seattle 7 13 .350 6½
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 10, Detroit 5
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, late
Washington at Baltimore, 2nd game, late
Texas at Colorado, late
Seattle at Houston, late
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
Oakland at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-2), 10:35 a.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-0) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 4:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 9 4 .692 —
Atlanta 11 10 .524 2
New York 9 11 .450 3½
Washington 6 10 .375 4½
Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 3 .813 —
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5½
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 6
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 6½
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 12 6 .667 —
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 —
San Diego 11 9 .550 2
Arizona 8 11 .421 4½
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5
Thursday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 8, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, late
Washington at Baltimore, 2nd game, late
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late
Texas at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
San Diego at Arizona, late
Oakland at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0), 12:20 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-0) at Miami (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 4:35 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 2-0) at Arizona (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 —
y-Toronto 53 19 .736 2½
x-Boston 48 24 .667 7½
x-Indiana 45 28 .616 11
y-Miami 44 29 .603 12
x-Phila. 42 30 .583 13½
x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 20½
x-Orlando 33 40 .452 23
Charlotte 23 42 .354 29
Washington 25 47 .347 30½
Chicago 22 43 .338 30
New York 21 45 .318 31½
Detroit 20 46 .303 32½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 —
x-L.A. Clippers 49 23 .681 3½
y-Denver 46 27 .630 7
y-Houston 44 27 .620 8
x-Oklahoma City 44 28 .611 8½
x-Utah 44 28 .611 8½
x-Dallas 43 32 .573 11
Portland 35 39 .473 18½
Memphis 34 39 .466 19
Phoenix 34 39 .466 19
San Antonio 32 39 .451 20
Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½
New Orleans 30 42 .417 22½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½
Golden State 15 50 .231 34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday’s Late Games
Portland 134, Brooklyn 133
Orlando 133, New Orleans 127
Thursday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 134, Nets 133
PORTLAND (134)
Anthony 4-12 0-0 9, Collins 1-7 0-0 2, Nurkic 11-17 0-1 22, Lillard 13-22 8-9 42, McCollum 9-21 7-8 25, Trent Jr. 6-13 0-0 16, Hezonja 1-5 0-0 2, Whiteside 5-6 6-6 16, Simons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-104 21-24 134.
BROOKLYN (133)
Harris 9-14 0-0 19, Kurucs 3-5 1-2 8, Allen 5-8 4-9 14, LeVert 16-29 4-4 37, Temple 4-10 4-4 15, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 7-13 0-0 19, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 7-13 0-0 16, Martin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 53-96 13-19 133.
Portland 31 42 24 37 — 134
Brooklyn 31 36 37 29 — 133
3-Point Goals—Portland 13-39 (Lillard 8-14, Trent Jr. 4-10, Anthony 1-4, Collins 0-2, Hezonja 0-2, McCollum 0-6), Brooklyn 14-33 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-9, Temple 3-7, Johnson 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Kurucs 1-2, Harris 1-4, LeVert 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 42 (Nurkic 10), Brooklyn 46 (Allen 11). Assists—Portland 25 (Lillard 12), Brooklyn 28 (LeVert 9). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Brooklyn 23.
Friday’s Games
Toronto 117, Denver 109
Indiana 109, Miami 92
L.A. Clippers 107, Oklahoma City 103, OT
Phila. at Houston, late
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Portland, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday’s Games
Memphis at Portland, 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 4 .600 —
Indiana 4 5 .444 1½
Connecticut 4 6 .400 2
Washington 3 6 .333 2½
Atlanta 2 7 .222 3½
New York 1 8 .111 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 1 .900 —
Las Vegas 7 2 .778 1½
Minnesota 6 3 .667 2½
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2½
Phoenix 5 4 .556 3½
Dallas 3 7 .300 6
Thursday’s Late Game
Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Friday’s Games
Connecticut 77, Chicago 74
Seattle 83, Dallas 65
Atlanta at Phoenix, late
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Las Vegas, 9 a.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 11 a.m.
New York at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8
Nashville SC 1 2 0 3 2 3
NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10
Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Game
Nashville at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
NY City FC at New York, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship Leaderboard
Friday at Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Purse: $6.4 Million
Second Round
Tom Hoge 62-68—130
Si Woo Kim 65-65—130
Talor Gooch 65-65—130
Billy Horschel 66-64—130
Harris English 64-67—131
Shane Lowry 68-63—131
Andrew Landry 66-65—131
Doc Redman 67-64—131
Harold Varner III 62-69—131
Roger Sloan 62-70—132
C.T. Pan 68-64—132
Mark Hubbard 67-65—132
Rob Oppenheim 66-66—132
Jason Kokrak 69-63—132
Webb Simpson 66-66—132
Tyler Duncan 68-64—132
LPGA Tour
Scottish Open Leaderboard
Friday at North Berwick, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,313; Par: 71
Second Round
Stacy Lewis 71-66—137
Azahara Munoz 68-69—137
Jennifer Song 68-70—138
Amy Olson 68-71—139
Olivia Cowan 68-71—139
Cheyenne Knight 72-68—140
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 69-71—140
Andrea Lee 69-71—140
Nicole Broch Larsen 67-73—140
Yu Liu 71-70—141
Johanna Gustavsson 70-71—141
Minjee Lee 68-73—141
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
———
PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-seven series)
Thursday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Dallas 5, Calgary 4, series tied 1-1
Friday’s Games
At Toronto
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0, series tied 1-1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-0
At Edmonton
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, Colorado leads series 2-0
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT, Vancouver leads series 2-0
Dallas vs. Calgary, late, series tied 1-1
Saturday’s Games
At Toronto
Boston vs. Carolina, 9 a.m., series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 4:30 p.m., series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Colorado vs. Arizona, noon, Colorado leads series 2-0
Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., Vegas leads series 2-0
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHPs Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Travis Demeritte to alternate training site. Activated OF Cameron Maybin from 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated OF Bubba Starling from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Jeison Guzman to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 12. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from alternate site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Jordan Weems from 10-day IL and option him to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Added RHP Brady Lail to active roster. Recalled C Joe Odom from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Taylor Guilbeau and C Joe Hudson to alternate training site, and both will remain on Taxi squad. Waived INF Patrick Wisdom.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Invited non-roster SS Xavier Edwards to spring training.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jose Trevino from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Nicasio from alternate training site.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated 2B Christian Colon for assignment. Selected contract of RHP Tyler Thornburg fron alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded RHP Jesus Tinoco to Miami Marlins for RHP Chad Smith.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Chad Smith to the Colorado Rockies for RHP Jesus Tinoco. Placed RHP Mike Morin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13th.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — 1B/OF Logan Morrison declined outright assignment and elected free agency.
NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Robinson Cano from IL. Optioned RHP Drew Smith to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to alternate training site. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Invited non-roster RHP Jake Jewell to spring training.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dakota Bacus from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed free agents TE Luke Stocker. and OT Scottie Dill. Waived TE Carson Meier.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Jeremiah Dinson.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed free agent DE Datone Jones.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed free agent S Jake Gervase. Waived WR Brandon Polk.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed S Steven Parker off waivers from Miami Dolphins.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed free agents RB Patrick Carr and WR Seth Dawkins.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Announced head coach Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for D Axel Sjoberg. Acquired D Grant Lillard from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a third round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Axel Sjoberg from Columbus Crew in exchange for M Emmanuel Boateng.
FC DALLAS — Signed M Andres Ricaurte on loan from Independiente Medellin with option to exercise permanent transfer in December 2021.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan.
TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia’s FC Rubin Kazan.
National Women’s Soccer League-
ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland’s Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Announced assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Moss was arrested for aggravated DWI and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.
