scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 0
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
Wednesday\: Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) vs. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-2), late
Friday: L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:08 p.m.
Saturday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
x-Sunday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
x-Tuesday: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218
Phila. 1 4 1 .250 141 175
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Game
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
EAGLES 6 41/2 45 Giants
Sunday
Browns 31/2 3 501/2 BENGALS
Cowboys 11/2 PK 461/2 WASHINGTON
FALCONS 3 21/2 551/2 Lions
SAINTS 71/2 71/2 511/2 Panthers
Bills 13 13 451/2 JETS
Packers 3 31/2 57 TEXANS
Seahawks 31/2 31/2 561/2 CARDS
PATRIOTS 3 21/2 431/2 49ers
Chiefs 91/2 91/2 461/2 BRONCOS
Bucs 21/2 31/2 531/2 RAIDERS
CHARGERS 9 8 49 Jaguars
Write-In Game
TITANS +11/2 1 501/2 Steelers
Monday
RAMS 51/2 6 45 Bears
Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
APP’CHIAN ST 10 13 67 Arkansas St
Friday
Tulsa 91/2 101/2 51 USF
UAB 2 1 50 UL-Lafayette
WISCONSIN 20 20 511/2 Rutgers
Saturday
BOSTON COLL 4 31/2 541/2 Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE 6 5 601/2 Florida St
Georgia PPD PPD — KENTUCKY
Notre Dame 91/2 101/2 431/2 PITTSBURGH
Alabama 20 21 66 TENNESSEE
N CAROLINA 141/2 151/2 601/2 Nc State
Va Tech 7 9 681/2 WAKE FOREST
CLEMSON 441/2 461/2 611/2 Syracuse
COASTAL CARO 41/2 6 521/2 Ga Southern
MIAMI-FLA 11 111/2 581/2 Virginia
UCF 181/2 20 721/2 Tulane
FLORIDA PPD PPD — Missouri
Houston 121/2 14 541/2 NAVY
Penn St 61/2 61/2 581/2 INDIANA
MICHIGAN ST 14 131/2 441/2 Rutgers
OHIO ST 26 261/2 671/2 Nebraska
Iowa 4 3 531/2 PURDUE
TEXAS 11 91/2 611/2 Baylor
SMU PK 21/2 561/2 Cincinnati
OKLAHOMA ST 31/2 31/2 521/2 Iowa St
Oklahoma 61/2 61/2 591/2 TCU
Auburn 31/2 3 701/2 MISSISSIPPI
W Virginia 3 3 541/2 TEXAS TECH
MEMPHIS 13 131/2 711/2 Temple
KANSAS ST 181/2 20 481/2 Kansas
LSU 61/2 6 551/2 S Carolina
S ALABAMA 131/2 141/2 561/2 UL-Monroe
NORTHWESTERN 8 11 541/2 Maryland
BYU 30 281/2 601/2 Texas St
COLORADO ST 181/2 PPD — New Mexico
BOISE ST 141/2 161/2 531/2 Utah St
MARSHALL 141/2 17 511/2 Fla Atlantic
FRESNO ST 41/2 4 671/2 Hawaii
SAN DIEGO ST 14 141/2 481/2 Unlv
Air Force 7 7 621/2 SAN JOSE ST
Wyoming 3 41/2 51 NEVADA
LIBERTY 11 11 631/2 So Miss
Michigan 21/2 3 541/2 MINNESOTA
TROY 11/2 21/2 681/2 Georgia St
CHARLOTTE 131/2 141/2 491/2 Utep
RICE 2 31/2 501/2 Mid Tenn St
La Tech 11/2 2 521/2 UTSA
Write-In Game
Kentucky 6 51/2 471/2 MISSOURI
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17
x-Phila. 11 3 5 38 34 17
x-Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15
x-Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18
New England 7 5 7 28 21 18
NY City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19
New York 7 8 4 25 22 23
Nashville SC 6 6 6 24 18 17
Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36
Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28
Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22
Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29
Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30
D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 4 31 35 17
Portland 9 5 4 31 38 30
Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25
LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34
Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23
FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20
San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43
Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Game
Sporting KC at Colorado ppd.
Thursday’s Game
Portland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Game
New England at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Art Warren off waivers from Seattle.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Artie Lewicki.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Quinton Spain. Signed DT Justin Zimmer to active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DT Mike Daniels to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Andrew Brown to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Designated DT Dre’Mont Jones and DE DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Chris Jones. Signed T Dan Skipper and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad. Released P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad. Recalled DE Austin Bryant from the reserve/PUP list to practice. Placed DE Julian Okwara on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated K Josh Lambo to return from injured reserve. Announced that OLB Aaron Lynch unretired and was added to the active roster.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DT Khalen Saunders to return from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated DT A’Shawn Robinson to return from reserve/NFI list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated C David Andrews, OLB Josh Uche and DT Beau Allen from injured reserve. Activated DT Byron Cowart, G Shaq Mason and DE Derek Rivers from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released G Jamon Brown. Promoted TE Jason Croom to the active roster. Activated G Matt Pryor from COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted LB Joe Walker to the active roster. Signed LB Jonas Griffith and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad. Acquired OLB Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Jets in exchange for 2022 sixth-round pick.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated CB Adoree’ Jackson to return from injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed RW Nick Merkley to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Jonas Siegenthaler to a one-year contract. Named Kevin McCarthy assistant coach.
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Thomas Schemitsch to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Acquired D/MF Jimmy Medranda from Nashville SC in exchange for MF Handwalla Bwana.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Wilson Harris to a one-year contract.
National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Announced the addition of Angel City FC as an expansion team.
