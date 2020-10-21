scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 0

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

Wednesday\: Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) vs. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-2), late

Friday: L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:08 p.m.

Saturday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

x-Sunday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

x-Tuesday: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110

N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115

Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187

Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218

Phila. 1 4 1 .250 141 175

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152

Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141

Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139

Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143

Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114

San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Game

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

EAGLES 6 41/2 45 Giants

Sunday

Browns 31/2 3 501/2 BENGALS

Cowboys 11/2 PK 461/2 WASHINGTON

FALCONS 3 21/2 551/2 Lions

SAINTS 71/2 71/2 511/2 Panthers

Bills 13 13 451/2 JETS

Packers 3 31/2 57 TEXANS

Seahawks 31/2 31/2 561/2 CARDS

PATRIOTS 3 21/2 431/2 49ers

Chiefs 91/2 91/2 461/2 BRONCOS

Bucs 21/2 31/2 531/2 RAIDERS

CHARGERS 9 8 49 Jaguars

Write-In Game

TITANS +11/2 1 501/2 Steelers

Monday

RAMS 51/2 6 45 Bears

Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

APP’CHIAN ST 10 13 67 Arkansas St

Friday

Tulsa 91/2 101/2 51 USF

UAB 2 1 50 UL-Lafayette

WISCONSIN 20 20 511/2 Rutgers

Saturday

BOSTON COLL 4 31/2 541/2 Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE 6 5 601/2 Florida St

Georgia PPD PPD — KENTUCKY

Notre Dame 91/2 101/2 431/2 PITTSBURGH

Alabama 20 21 66 TENNESSEE

N CAROLINA 141/2 151/2 601/2 Nc State

Va Tech 7 9 681/2 WAKE FOREST

CLEMSON 441/2 461/2 611/2 Syracuse

COASTAL CARO 41/2 6 521/2 Ga Southern

MIAMI-FLA 11 111/2 581/2 Virginia

UCF 181/2 20 721/2 Tulane

FLORIDA PPD PPD — Missouri

Houston 121/2 14 541/2 NAVY

Penn St 61/2 61/2 581/2 INDIANA

MICHIGAN ST 14 131/2 441/2 Rutgers

OHIO ST 26 261/2 671/2 Nebraska

Iowa 4 3 531/2 PURDUE

TEXAS 11 91/2 611/2 Baylor

SMU PK 21/2 561/2 Cincinnati

OKLAHOMA ST 31/2 31/2 521/2 Iowa St

Oklahoma 61/2 61/2 591/2 TCU

Auburn 31/2 3 701/2 MISSISSIPPI

W Virginia 3 3 541/2 TEXAS TECH

MEMPHIS 13 131/2 711/2 Temple

KANSAS ST 181/2 20 481/2 Kansas

LSU 61/2 6 551/2 S Carolina

S ALABAMA 131/2 141/2 561/2 UL-Monroe

NORTHWESTERN 8 11 541/2 Maryland

BYU 30 281/2 601/2 Texas St

COLORADO ST 181/2 PPD — New Mexico

BOISE ST 141/2 161/2 531/2 Utah St

MARSHALL 141/2 17 511/2 Fla Atlantic

FRESNO ST 41/2 4 671/2 Hawaii

SAN DIEGO ST 14 141/2 481/2 Unlv

Air Force 7 7 621/2 SAN JOSE ST

Wyoming 3 41/2 51 NEVADA

LIBERTY 11 11 631/2 So Miss

Michigan 21/2 3 541/2 MINNESOTA

TROY 11/2 21/2 681/2 Georgia St

CHARLOTTE 131/2 141/2 491/2 Utep

RICE 2 31/2 501/2 Mid Tenn St

La Tech 11/2 2 521/2 UTSA

Write-In Game

Kentucky 6 51/2 471/2 MISSOURI

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17

x-Phila. 11 3 5 38 34 17

x-Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15

x-Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18

New England 7 5 7 28 21 18

NY City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19

New York 7 8 4 25 22 23

Nashville SC 6 6 6 24 18 17

Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36

Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28

Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22

Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29

Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30

D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 4 31 35 17

Portland 9 5 4 31 38 30

Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25

LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34

Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23

FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20

San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43

Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Game

Sporting KC at Colorado ppd.

Thursday’s Game

Portland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

New England at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Art Warren off waivers from Seattle.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Artie Lewicki.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Quinton Spain. Signed DT Justin Zimmer to active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DT Mike Daniels to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Andrew Brown to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated DT Dre’Mont Jones and DE DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Chris Jones. Signed T Dan Skipper and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad. Released P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad. Recalled DE Austin Bryant from the reserve/PUP list to practice. Placed DE Julian Okwara on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated K Josh Lambo to return from injured reserve. Announced that OLB Aaron Lynch unretired and was added to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DT Khalen Saunders to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated DT A’Shawn Robinson to return from reserve/NFI list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated C David Andrews, OLB Josh Uche and DT Beau Allen from injured reserve. Activated DT Byron Cowart, G Shaq Mason and DE Derek Rivers from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released G Jamon Brown. Promoted TE Jason Croom to the active roster. Activated G Matt Pryor from COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted LB Joe Walker to the active roster. Signed LB Jonas Griffith and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad. Acquired OLB Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Jets in exchange for 2022 sixth-round pick.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated CB Adoree’ Jackson to return from injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed RW Nick Merkley to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Jonas Siegenthaler to a one-year contract. Named Kevin McCarthy assistant coach.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Thomas Schemitsch to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Acquired D/MF Jimmy Medranda from Nashville SC in exchange for MF Handwalla Bwana.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Wilson Harris to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced the addition of Angel City FC as an expansion team.

