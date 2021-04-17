scoreboard

On Deck

Prep sports

MONDAY

Baseball: North Marion at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 3:30 p.m.

Softball: Sisters at Mountain View (DH), 3 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 4 p.m.

Boys golf: Mountain View Invitational at Awbrey Glen, 1 p.m.

Preps

Football

Bend All-City Team

Offense

Player of the Year: Luke Roberts, Mountain View

QB: Jakoby Moss, MV; RB: Luke Roberts, MV; Ben Martin, BND; WR: Jake Hatch, MV; James Tiboni, MV; Blake Groshong, BND; TE: Sam Larson, MV; OT: Rory Eck, MV; Cole Persinger, BND; OG: Thomas Merkord, MV; Griffin Vollers, SUM; C: Luke Williams, MV; K: Soren McKee, SUM; KR: Jake Hatch, MV.

Defense

Player of the Year: Jackson Bailey, Summit.

DL: Thomas Merkord, MV; Jackson Bailey, SUM; David Nelson, SUM; Will Bennet, SUM; Zach Jepson, SUM; LB: Colt Musgrave, BND; Carter Campbell, SUM; Layton Valentine, MV; Luke Williams, MV; CB: Jacob Winchester, BND; Ryan Powell, SUM; Josh Cockrum, MV; S: Jake Hatch, MV; James Tiboni, MV; P: Soren McKee, SUM.

Baseball

Friday’s Late Games

Ridgeview 9, Crook County 8

Saturday’s Games

Bend 11, Summit 0

Mountain View 15, The Dalles 0

Mountain View 19, The Dalles 1

La Pine 19, Pleasant Hill 4

La Pine 11, Pleasant Hill 10

Softball

Saturday’s Games

Bend 16, Summit 0

Mountain View 13, Redmond 2

The Dalles 10, Mountain View 0

Redmond vs. The Dalles, late

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2

D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1

Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2

Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2

Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2

New England 0 0 1 1 2 2

Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0

Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0

Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0

Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0

NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2

New York 0 1 0 0 1 2

Phila. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1

LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0

Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0

Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1

Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0

FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0

AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2

LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4

Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: MLS will determine standings using points per game. Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday Late Game

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2

Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0, tie

LA FC 2, Austin FC 0

Sporting KC 2, New York 1

D.C. United 2, NY City FC 1

Colorado 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2, tie

New England 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday’s Games

LA Galaxy at Miami, noon

Phila. at Columbus, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 10 4 .714 —

Baltimore 7 8 .467 3½

Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3½

Toronto 7 8 .467 3½

New York 5 9 .357 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 8 5 .615 —

Cleveland 7 7 .500 1½

Chicago 6 8 .429 2½

Minnesota 6 8 .429 2½

Detroit 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 9 5 .643 —

Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½

Oakland 8 7 .533 1½

Houston 6 7 .462 2½

Texas 6 9 .400 3½

Friday’s Late Games

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 6, Houston 5

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 7, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, Texas 1

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Houston at Seattle, late

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 10:05 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-1), 10:10 a.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 10:10 a.m.

Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-2), 11:10 a.m.

Baltimore (Means 1-0) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 11:35 a.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 6 4 .600 —

Miami 7 7 .500 1

Philadelphia 7 7 .500 1

Washington 5 7 .417 2

Atlanta 6 9 .400 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 9 5 .643 —

Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1

St. Louis 7 7 .500 2

Chicago 6 8 .429 3

Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 12 2 .857 —

San Diego 9 6 .600 3½

San Francisco 8 6 .571 4

Arizona 5 10 .333 7½

Colorado 4 11 .267 8½

Friday’s Late Games

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6, 12 innings

Saturday’s Games

Washington 6, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 13, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 10:05 a.m.

St. Louis (Gant 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 10:05 a.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 10:10 a.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (López 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 2-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 4:08 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 45 29 12 4 62 160 135

Pittsburgh 44 28 13 3 59 150 122

N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 126 105

Boston 42 24 12 6 54 119 107

N.Y. Rangers 44 22 16 6 50 146 115

Philadelphia 44 20 18 6 46 128 161

New Jersey 43 14 23 6 34 106 145

Buffalo 44 11 26 7 29 107 152

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 43 29 10 4 62 140 104

Florida 45 28 12 5 61 143 123

Tampa Bay 44 29 13 2 60 149 115

Nashville 46 24 21 1 49 121 130

Chicago 45 21 19 5 47 127 139

Dallas 43 17 14 12 46 122 109

Columbus 46 15 22 9 39 114 154

Detroit 46 16 24 6 38 103 145

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101

Vegas 43 30 11 2 62 142 96

Minnesota 43 27 13 3 57 132 115

Arizona 45 20 20 5 45 121 141

St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135

San Jose 44 18 22 4 40 118 149

Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127

Anaheim 45 14 24 7 35 101 142

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117

Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120

Edmonton 43 26 15 2 54 137 120

Montreal 42 19 14 9 47 125 119

Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Ottawa 45 15 26 4 34 122 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Late Games

Vegas 4, Anaheim 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2

Ottawa 4, Montreal 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago 4, Detroit 0

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 3, Nashville 1

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Dallas 5, Columbus 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 9 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, noon

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon

Vegas at Anaheim, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 39 17 .696 —

Brooklyn 38 18 .679 1

Milwaukee 35 21 .625 4

Boston 31 26 .544 8½

Atlanta 30 26 .536 9

New York 30 27 .526 9½

Miami 28 28 .500 11

Charlotte 27 28 .491 11½

Indiana 26 29 .473 12½

Chicago 23 33 .411 16

Washington 23 33 .411 16

Toronto 23 34 .404 16½

Cleveland 20 36 .357 19

Orlando 18 38 .321 21

Detroit 17 40 .298 22½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 42 15 .737 —

Phoenix 40 15 .727 1

L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 3½

Denver 36 20 .643 5½

L.A. Lakers 35 22 .614 7

Portland 32 23 .582 9

Dallas 30 25 .545 11

Memphis 29 26 .527 12

Golden State 28 29 .491 14

San Antonio 26 28 .481 14½

New Orleans 25 31 .446 16½

Sacramento 22 34 .393 19½

Oklahoma City 20 36 .357 21½

Minnesota 15 42 .263 27

Houston 14 42 .250 27½

Friday’s Late Game

New York 117, Dallas 109

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Lakers 127, Utah 115, OT

Chicago 106, Cleveland 96

Washington 121, Detroit 100

Boston 119, Golden State 114

Memphis 128, Milwaukee 115

San Antonio at Phoenix, late

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at New York, 10 a.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage Scores

Saturday at Hilton Head, S.C.

Yardage: 7,121; Par: 71

Third Round

Stewart Cink 63-63-69—195

Collin Morikawa 65-68-67—200

Emiliano Grillo 68-64-69—201

Matt Wallace 65-72-65—202

Sungjae Im 68-65-69—202

Webb Simpson 71-68-64—203

Matt Fitzpatrick 71-64-68—203

Harold Varner III 66-68-69—203

Corey Conners 67-64-72—203

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-69-65—204

Daniel Berger 67-71-66—204

Kevin Streelman 67-71-66—204

Maverick McNealy 71-67-66—204

Charley Hoffman 68-69-67—204

Brian Harman 67-70-67—204

Billy Horschel 66-67-71—204

Matt Kuchar, 70-68-67—205. Camilo Villegas, 69-68-68—205. Chris Kirk, 70-67-68—205. Abraham Ancer, 69-66-70—205. Rory Sabbatini, 70-69-67—206. Danny Willett, 68-71-67—206. Tom Lewis, 72-67-67—206. Russell Henley, 69-70-67—206. Brian Stuard, 70-68-68—206. Will Zalatoris, 68-67-71—206.

Denny McCarthy, 73-67-67—207. Brendon Todd, 70-70-67—207. Alex Noren, 71-68-68—207. Robert MacIntyre, 70-67-70—207. Adam Schenk, 68-69-70—207. Michael Thompson, 68-67-72—207. Shane Lowry, 70-65-72—207. Tom Hoge, 67-67-73—207. Cameron Smith, 62-71-74—207.

Brandt Snedeker, 69-71-68—208. Scott Harrington, 69-71-68—208. Chase Seiffert, 71-68-69—208. Cameron Davis, 69-69-70—208. Dustin Johnson, 70-67-71—208. Lucas Glover, 67-69-72—208. Sam Burns, 72-68-69—209. Si Woo Kim, 71-67-71—209. Mackenzie Hughes, 67-71-71—209. Dylan Frittelli, 71-67-71—209. Wesley Bryan, 68-66-75—209.

Andrew Landry, 70-70-70—210. Kevin Tway, 69-71-70—210. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 67-73-70—210. Matthew NeSmith, 68-72-70—210. Branden Grace, 68-69-73—210. Sepp Straka, 70-67-73—210. Ian Poulter, 69-68-73—210. Charles Howell III, 66-70-74—210.

Wyndham Clark, 70-70-71—211. Doug Ghim, 70-69-72—211. Ryan Moore, 70-69-72—211. Harry Higgs, 71-68-72—211. Robert Streb, 68-69-74—211. Luke List, 74-66-72—212. Scott Piercy, 70-70-72—212. Tyrrell Hatton, 73-66-73—212. Sung Kang, 68-68-76—212. Brice Garnett, 69-70-75—214. Lee Westwood, 71-68-75—214.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHPs Richard Lovelady, Justin Steele and RHP Pedro Strop from alternate training site. Traded CF Nick Heath to Arizona for RHP Eduardo Herrera.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to the alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Michael King to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Jeremy Beasley for assignment. Acquired OF Nick Heath from a Kansas City in exchange for RHP Eduardo Herrera.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Sean Kazmar Jr. and LHP Jesse Biddle from alternate training site. Placed LHP Sean Newcomb and OF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHPs Brandon Workman and Dan Winkler from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Justin Steele and returned RHP Pedro Strop to alternate training site. Sent C Tony Wolters outright to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Cam Bedrosian for assignment. Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Recalled LF Mark Payton from alternate training site. Placed 2B Alex Blandino on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Matt Beaty to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Christian Yelich on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14. Recalled RHP Eric Yardley from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF J.D. Davis from the 10-Day IL. Optioned INF Jose Peraza to alternate site. Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley as the team’s 27th man today. Assigned RHP Franklyn Kilome outright to alternate site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley to alternate training site. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed RHP Dan Altavilla on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Matt Strahm from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Toronto Raptors $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing player rest and injury reporting.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Trystan Colon-Castillo and LB Kristian Welch to exclusive rights contracts for the 2021 season.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Hunter Drew and LW Maxim Golod from San Diego (AHL) and assigned them to the taxi squad. Assigned G Olle Eriksson and RW Jacob Perreault to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Steven Fogarty from Rochester (AHL) and G Michael Houser from the minor league taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Alex Petrovic and C Adam Ruzicka to Stockton (AHL) from the taxi squad. Assigned LW Justin Kirkland from Stockton (AHL) to the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Carson Meyer to a on-year entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from Grand Rapids (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned G Kaden Fulcher from the taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned Ds Lucas Carlsson and Brady Keeper, C Aleksi Heponiemi, RW Cole Schwindt and LW Scott Wilson to Syracuse (AHL) from the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned G Michael McGiven to Laval (AHL) from the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic and D Matt Tennyson from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski from the minor league taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned LW Alexander Barabanov to San Jose (AHL) from the taxi squad.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.