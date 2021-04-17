scoreboard

On Deck
MONDAY
Baseball: North Marion at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 3:30 p.m.
Softball: Sisters at Mountain View (DH), 3 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Mountain View Invitational at Awbrey Glen, 1 p.m.
Preps
Football
Bend All-City Team
Offense
Player of the Year: Luke Roberts, Mountain View
QB: Jakoby Moss, MV; RB: Luke Roberts, MV; Ben Martin, BND; WR: Jake Hatch, MV; James Tiboni, MV; Blake Groshong, BND; TE: Sam Larson, MV; OT: Rory Eck, MV; Cole Persinger, BND; OG: Thomas Merkord, MV; Griffin Vollers, SUM; C: Luke Williams, MV; K: Soren McKee, SUM; KR: Jake Hatch, MV.
Defense
Player of the Year: Jackson Bailey, Summit.
DL: Thomas Merkord, MV; Jackson Bailey, SUM; David Nelson, SUM; Will Bennet, SUM; Zach Jepson, SUM; LB: Colt Musgrave, BND; Carter Campbell, SUM; Layton Valentine, MV; Luke Williams, MV; CB: Jacob Winchester, BND; Ryan Powell, SUM; Josh Cockrum, MV; S: Jake Hatch, MV; James Tiboni, MV; P: Soren McKee, SUM.
Baseball
Friday’s Late Games
Ridgeview 9, Crook County 8
Saturday’s Games
Bend 11, Summit 0
Mountain View 15, The Dalles 0
Mountain View 19, The Dalles 1
La Pine 19, Pleasant Hill 4
La Pine 11, Pleasant Hill 10
Softball
Saturday’s Games
Bend 16, Summit 0
Mountain View 13, Redmond 2
The Dalles 10, Mountain View 0
Redmond vs. The Dalles, late
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
Phila. 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
NOTE: MLS will determine standings using points per game. Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday Late Game
Seattle 4, Minnesota 0
Saturday’s Games
Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2
Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0, tie
LA FC 2, Austin FC 0
Sporting KC 2, New York 1
D.C. United 2, NY City FC 1
Colorado 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2, tie
New England 2, Chicago 2, tie
Sunday’s Games
LA Galaxy at Miami, noon
Phila. at Columbus, 2:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 10 4 .714 —
Baltimore 7 8 .467 3½
Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3½
Toronto 7 8 .467 3½
New York 5 9 .357 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 8 5 .615 —
Cleveland 7 7 .500 1½
Chicago 6 8 .429 2½
Minnesota 6 8 .429 2½
Detroit 6 9 .400 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 5 .643 —
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½
Oakland 8 7 .533 1½
Houston 6 7 .462 2½
Texas 6 9 .400 3½
Friday’s Late Games
Oakland 3, Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3
Seattle 6, Houston 5
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland 7, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, Texas 1
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Houston at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 10:05 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-1), 10:10 a.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 10:10 a.m.
Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-2), 11:10 a.m.
Baltimore (Means 1-0) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 11:35 a.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 6 4 .600 —
Miami 7 7 .500 1
Philadelphia 7 7 .500 1
Washington 5 7 .417 2
Atlanta 6 9 .400 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 5 .643 —
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1
St. Louis 7 7 .500 2
Chicago 6 8 .429 3
Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 3½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 2 .857 —
San Diego 9 6 .600 3½
San Francisco 8 6 .571 4
Arizona 5 10 .333 7½
Colorado 4 11 .267 8½
Friday’s Late Games
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6, 12 innings
Saturday’s Games
Washington 6, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 13, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 10:05 a.m.
St. Louis (Gant 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 10:05 a.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 10:10 a.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (López 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 11:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 2-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 4:08 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 29 12 4 62 160 135
Pittsburgh 44 28 13 3 59 150 122
N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 126 105
Boston 42 24 12 6 54 119 107
N.Y. Rangers 44 22 16 6 50 146 115
Philadelphia 44 20 18 6 46 128 161
New Jersey 43 14 23 6 34 106 145
Buffalo 44 11 26 7 29 107 152
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 43 29 10 4 62 140 104
Florida 45 28 12 5 61 143 123
Tampa Bay 44 29 13 2 60 149 115
Nashville 46 24 21 1 49 121 130
Chicago 45 21 19 5 47 127 139
Dallas 43 17 14 12 46 122 109
Columbus 46 15 22 9 39 114 154
Detroit 46 16 24 6 38 103 145
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101
Vegas 43 30 11 2 62 142 96
Minnesota 43 27 13 3 57 132 115
Arizona 45 20 20 5 45 121 141
St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135
San Jose 44 18 22 4 40 118 149
Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127
Anaheim 45 14 24 7 35 101 142
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117
Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120
Edmonton 43 26 15 2 54 137 120
Montreal 42 19 14 9 47 125 119
Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 45 15 26 4 34 122 164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Late Games
Vegas 4, Anaheim 0
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2
Ottawa 4, Montreal 0
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago 4, Detroit 0
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 3, Nashville 1
Minnesota 5, San Jose 2
Dallas 5, Columbus 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 9 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, noon
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon
Vegas at Anaheim, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 39 17 .696 —
Brooklyn 38 18 .679 1
Milwaukee 35 21 .625 4
Boston 31 26 .544 8½
Atlanta 30 26 .536 9
New York 30 27 .526 9½
Miami 28 28 .500 11
Charlotte 27 28 .491 11½
Indiana 26 29 .473 12½
Chicago 23 33 .411 16
Washington 23 33 .411 16
Toronto 23 34 .404 16½
Cleveland 20 36 .357 19
Orlando 18 38 .321 21
Detroit 17 40 .298 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 42 15 .737 —
Phoenix 40 15 .727 1
L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 3½
Denver 36 20 .643 5½
L.A. Lakers 35 22 .614 7
Portland 32 23 .582 9
Dallas 30 25 .545 11
Memphis 29 26 .527 12
Golden State 28 29 .491 14
San Antonio 26 28 .481 14½
New Orleans 25 31 .446 16½
Sacramento 22 34 .393 19½
Oklahoma City 20 36 .357 21½
Minnesota 15 42 .263 27
Houston 14 42 .250 27½
Friday’s Late Game
New York 117, Dallas 109
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 127, Utah 115, OT
Chicago 106, Cleveland 96
Washington 121, Detroit 100
Boston 119, Golden State 114
Memphis 128, Milwaukee 115
San Antonio at Phoenix, late
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at New York, 10 a.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Houston at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Portland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage Scores
Saturday at Hilton Head, S.C.
Yardage: 7,121; Par: 71
Third Round
Stewart Cink 63-63-69—195
Collin Morikawa 65-68-67—200
Emiliano Grillo 68-64-69—201
Matt Wallace 65-72-65—202
Sungjae Im 68-65-69—202
Webb Simpson 71-68-64—203
Matt Fitzpatrick 71-64-68—203
Harold Varner III 66-68-69—203
Corey Conners 67-64-72—203
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-69-65—204
Daniel Berger 67-71-66—204
Kevin Streelman 67-71-66—204
Maverick McNealy 71-67-66—204
Charley Hoffman 68-69-67—204
Brian Harman 67-70-67—204
Billy Horschel 66-67-71—204
Matt Kuchar, 70-68-67—205. Camilo Villegas, 69-68-68—205. Chris Kirk, 70-67-68—205. Abraham Ancer, 69-66-70—205. Rory Sabbatini, 70-69-67—206. Danny Willett, 68-71-67—206. Tom Lewis, 72-67-67—206. Russell Henley, 69-70-67—206. Brian Stuard, 70-68-68—206. Will Zalatoris, 68-67-71—206.
Denny McCarthy, 73-67-67—207. Brendon Todd, 70-70-67—207. Alex Noren, 71-68-68—207. Robert MacIntyre, 70-67-70—207. Adam Schenk, 68-69-70—207. Michael Thompson, 68-67-72—207. Shane Lowry, 70-65-72—207. Tom Hoge, 67-67-73—207. Cameron Smith, 62-71-74—207.
Brandt Snedeker, 69-71-68—208. Scott Harrington, 69-71-68—208. Chase Seiffert, 71-68-69—208. Cameron Davis, 69-69-70—208. Dustin Johnson, 70-67-71—208. Lucas Glover, 67-69-72—208. Sam Burns, 72-68-69—209. Si Woo Kim, 71-67-71—209. Mackenzie Hughes, 67-71-71—209. Dylan Frittelli, 71-67-71—209. Wesley Bryan, 68-66-75—209.
Andrew Landry, 70-70-70—210. Kevin Tway, 69-71-70—210. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 67-73-70—210. Matthew NeSmith, 68-72-70—210. Branden Grace, 68-69-73—210. Sepp Straka, 70-67-73—210. Ian Poulter, 69-68-73—210. Charles Howell III, 66-70-74—210.
Wyndham Clark, 70-70-71—211. Doug Ghim, 70-69-72—211. Ryan Moore, 70-69-72—211. Harry Higgs, 71-68-72—211. Robert Streb, 68-69-74—211. Luke List, 74-66-72—212. Scott Piercy, 70-70-72—212. Tyrrell Hatton, 73-66-73—212. Sung Kang, 68-68-76—212. Brice Garnett, 69-70-75—214. Lee Westwood, 71-68-75—214.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHPs Richard Lovelady, Justin Steele and RHP Pedro Strop from alternate training site. Traded CF Nick Heath to Arizona for RHP Eduardo Herrera.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to the alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Michael King to alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Jeremy Beasley for assignment. Acquired OF Nick Heath from a Kansas City in exchange for RHP Eduardo Herrera.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Sean Kazmar Jr. and LHP Jesse Biddle from alternate training site. Placed LHP Sean Newcomb and OF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHPs Brandon Workman and Dan Winkler from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Justin Steele and returned RHP Pedro Strop to alternate training site. Sent C Tony Wolters outright to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Cam Bedrosian for assignment. Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Recalled LF Mark Payton from alternate training site. Placed 2B Alex Blandino on the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Matt Beaty to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Christian Yelich on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14. Recalled RHP Eric Yardley from alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Activated INF J.D. Davis from the 10-Day IL. Optioned INF Jose Peraza to alternate site. Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley as the team’s 27th man today. Assigned RHP Franklyn Kilome outright to alternate site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley to alternate training site. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed RHP Dan Altavilla on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Matt Strahm from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined the Toronto Raptors $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing player rest and injury reporting.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Trystan Colon-Castillo and LB Kristian Welch to exclusive rights contracts for the 2021 season.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Hunter Drew and LW Maxim Golod from San Diego (AHL) and assigned them to the taxi squad. Assigned G Olle Eriksson and RW Jacob Perreault to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Steven Fogarty from Rochester (AHL) and G Michael Houser from the minor league taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Alex Petrovic and C Adam Ruzicka to Stockton (AHL) from the taxi squad. Assigned LW Justin Kirkland from Stockton (AHL) to the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Carson Meyer to a on-year entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from Grand Rapids (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned G Kaden Fulcher from the taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned Ds Lucas Carlsson and Brady Keeper, C Aleksi Heponiemi, RW Cole Schwindt and LW Scott Wilson to Syracuse (AHL) from the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned G Michael McGiven to Laval (AHL) from the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic and D Matt Tennyson from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski from the minor league taxi squad.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from the minor league taxi squad.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned LW Alexander Barabanov to San Jose (AHL) from the taxi squad.
