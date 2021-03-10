scoreboard

Prep Sports
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Late Games
Summit 3, Bend 2 (25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 23-25, 16-14)
Ridgeview 3, Pendleton 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19)
Wednesday’s Games
Sisters vs. Crook County, late
Boys soccer
Tuesday’s Late Game
Sisters 1, Sweet Home 0
Wednesday’s Games
Madras 0, Estacada 0
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s Late Games
Sisters 5, Mountain View 2
Bend 3, Ridgeview 2
Wednesday’s Games
Redmond vs. Crook County, late
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 26 16 6 4 36 75 57
Washington 25 15 6 4 34 84 80
Pittsburgh 25 15 9 1 31 81 77
Boston 23 13 6 4 30 66 56
Philadelphia 23 13 7 3 29 76 73
N.Y. Rangers 24 10 11 3 23 68 67
New Jersey 22 8 11 3 19 55 71
Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 56 80
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 24 18 4 2 38 87 51
Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 88 66
Florida 25 16 5 4 36 84 72
Chicago 27 13 9 5 31 83 86
Columbus 27 10 12 5 25 71 89
Nashville 26 11 14 1 23 63 85
Dallas 21 8 8 5 21 62 55
Detroit 27 7 16 4 18 57 91
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 73 51
St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82
Minnesota 24 15 8 1 31 75 63
Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58
Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75
Los Angeles 24 10 8 6 26 73 71
Anaheim 26 8 12 6 22 61 81
San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 93 67
Winnipeg 25 16 8 1 33 83 72
Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82
Montreal 24 11 6 7 29 79 68
Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 83 94
Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80
Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Vegas 3
Ottawa at Edmonton, late
Arizona at Colorado, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
In Las Vegas
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday’s Games
(8)Arizona St. 64, (9)Washington St. 59
(7)Utah 98, (10)Washington 95
(11)California vs. (6)Stanford, late
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s Games
(8)Arizona St. vs. (1)Oregon, 11:30 a.m.
(5)Oregon St. vs. (4)UCLA, 2:30 p.m.
(7)Utah vs. (2)USC, 5:30 p.m.
(11)California-(6)Stanford winner vs. (3)Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Late Game
No. 1 Gonazaga 88, BYU 78
Wednesday’s Game
No. 25 Oklahoma St. 79. Iowa St. 73
Women’s college
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 20 South Florida 51, Tulane 47
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 2
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Miami 18 18 .500 6
Charlotte 17 18 .486 6½
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Chicago 16 18 .471 7
Indiana 16 19 .457 7½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 8
Washington 14 21 .400 9½
Cleveland 14 22 .389 10
Orlando 13 23 .361 11
Detroit 10 26 .278 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Phoenix 24 11 .686 2½
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3½
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4
Portland 21 14 .600 5½
Denver 21 15 .583 6
San Antonio 18 15 .545 7½
Dallas 19 16 .543 7½
Memphis 17 16 .515 8½
Golden State 19 18 .514 8½
New Orleans 15 21 .417 12
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Sacramento 14 22 .389 13
Houston 11 23 .324 15
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis 127, Washington 112
Dallas 115, San Antonio 104
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Hector Yan to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Jacob Waguespack outright to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the 10-dayinjured list.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Luis Guillorme, OF Khalil Lee, Cs Patrick Mazeika and Tomas Nido, RHPs Yennsy Diaz, Franklyn Kilome, Sean Reid-Foley, Drew Smith and Jordan Yamamoto and LHPs Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson, Thomas Szapucki, Stephen Tarpley and Daniel Zamora. Renewed contracts with INFs Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeill.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released G Mason Jones.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Robert Alford. Re-signed LB Tanner Vallejo.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Tendered RB Gus Edwards, C Trystan Colon-Castillo and LB Kristian Welch.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LS J.J. Jansen.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released FB Jamize Olawale.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released LB Kyle Van Noy.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LT Riley Reiff.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released LB Kwon Alexander and WR Emmanuel Sanders. Re-signed RB Dwayne Washington.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released RG Kevin Zeitler.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released CB Malcolm Butler and S Kenny Vaccaro.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Tendered QB Kyle Allen.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Nashville Predators D Dante Fabbro two games for elbowing.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Vinni from minor league taxi squad. Assigned D Kodie Curran to taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Greg Pateryn and RW Logan O’Conner from minor league taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled RW Kyle Rau from minors taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated C Rem Pitlick, Mathieu Olivier and Alexandre Carrier for assignment.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Mike McLeod to taxi squad. Reassigned D Connor Carrick and F Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Josh Jacobs and F Nick Merkley from Binghamton to taxi squad.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Dylan Coghlan from minors taxi squad. Assignd C Sent LW Tyrell Goulbourne, G Robin Lehner and G Oscar Dansk to Henderson (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Terminated MF Tomas Conechny’s contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.