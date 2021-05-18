scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Sheldon (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Thurston (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys basketball: La Pine at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sisters at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Culver at La Pine, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters Duals, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Bend at Sheldon (DH), 2 p.m.
Boys basketball: Ridgeview at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Summit, 7 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View at Redmond dual, TBD; Bend at La Pine dual, 6 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Tuesday’s Games
Yamhill-Carlton 4, La Pine 2
Sisters at Summit, late
Softball
Monday’s Late Game
Sisters 4, Summit 3
Tuesday’s Game
Summit 9, La Pine 5
Boys basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Crook County 84, Mountain View 67
Bend at Redmond, late
Summit at Thurston, late
Molalla at Madras, late
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Mountain View at Crook County, late
Summit 45, Thurston 39
Madras at Molalla, late
Culver at Trinity Lutheran, late
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 18 .581 —
Toronto 23 17 .575 ½
Tampa Bay 24 19 .558 1
New York 22 19 .537 2
Baltimore 17 24 .415 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 15 .625 —
Cleveland 21 18 .538 3½
Kansas City 18 22 .450 7
Detroit 15 26 .366 10½
Minnesota 13 26 .333 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 —
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 21 21 .500 4
Los Angeles 18 22 .450 6
Texas 19 24 .442 6½
Monday’s Games
Detroit 4, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, late
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, late
Milwaukee at Kansas City, late
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late
Houston at Oakland, late
Detroit at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 10:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 4:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 5:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 16 .556 —
Philadelphia 22 20 .524 1
Atlanta 19 23 .452 4
Miami 18 23 .439 4½
Washington 16 22 .421 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 24 18 .571 —
Chicago 21 20 .512 2½
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2½
Cincinnati 19 21 .475 4
Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 26 16 .619 —
San Diego 25 17 .595 1
Los Angeles 23 18 .561 2½
Arizona 18 24 .429 8
Colorado 15 27 .357 11
Monday’s Late Games
San Diego 7, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 3
Milwaukee at Kansas City, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 4:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 4:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s Games
(9)Indiana 144, (10)Charlotte 117
(7)Boston 118, (8)Washington 100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Wednesday’s Games
(10)San Antonio at (9)Memphis, 4:30 p.m.
(8)Golden State at (7)L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Thursday’s Game
Indiana at Washington, 5 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Game
San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, time TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 3 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 2 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 1 0 1.000 1
Washington 0 2 .000 2½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 2
Indiana 0 2 .000 2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Seattle 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 2 .000 1½
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Tuesday’s Games
New York 86, Minnesota 75
Phoenix 91, Washington 70
Las Vegas at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Monday’s Games
Colorado 4, St. Louis 1, Colorado leads series 1-0
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-0
Minnesota at Vegas, late, Minnesota leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m., series tied 1-1
Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m., Carolina leads seris 1-0
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m., Game 1
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 3 1 2 11 7 6
Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2
NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4
Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4
Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7
Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5
Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9
Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4
New York 2 3 0 6 7 6
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10
Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4
Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10
Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2
LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8
Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7
Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6
San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8
Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8
Real SL 2 1 1 7 6 4
Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7
Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8
Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10
FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6
LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Columbus at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Real SL at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
New York at New England, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.
Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Colorado at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.
Phila. at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0
Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0
Orlando 0 0 1 1 1 1
Washington 0 0 1 1 1 1
Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 1 1 0 0
Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago 0 1 0 0 0 5
Sunday’s Late Games
Washington 1, Orlando 1, tie
Portland 5, Chicago 0
Friday’s Game
Washington at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Quijada from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Mitch Moreland of the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned INF Brock Holt to Frisco (Double-A Central) for a major league rehab assignment.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 17.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Cameron Maybin from Chicago Cubs for cash considerations and assigned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent 3B J.D. Davis to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Seth Lugo to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed CF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of SS Wilfredo Tovar from Syracuse. Designated C Deivy Grullion for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated SS Ronald Torreyes and RHP Archie Bradley from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP JoJo Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed CF Scott Kingery on the 7-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Assigned OF Matt Joyce on a rehab assignment to Clearwater (Low-A Southeast).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Trevor Hildenberger off waivers from New York Mets and optioned to Sacremento (Triple-A West). Transferred INF Tommy La Stella to the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon and 1B/OF John Nogowski from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester (Triple-A East).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed K Jake Verity. Waived LS Brian Khoury.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Kevin Meganck to vice president of football administration, Jim Overdorf to senior advisor to GM/Football Operations, Terrance Gray to assistant director of player personnel, Malik Boyd to senior director of pro scouting, Curtis Rukavina to assistant director of pro scouting/free agency, Chris Marrow to assistant director of pro scouting/team advances, R.J. Webb to pro scout, Tyler Pratt to area scout, Andrea Gasper to player personnel coordinator. Named Evan Weiss football analyst.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Julian Stanford.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Austin Calitro and OT James Hudson. Waived WR Reggie Davis.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T James Hudson III.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT William Sweet.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Patrick SurtainII to a four-year contract. Signed WR Damion Willis. Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jordan Smith.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed DB Manny Patterson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed WR Austin Proehl off waivers from San Francisco. Signed LB Chris Rumph.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer. Released OL Najee Toran.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed RB Ryquell Armstead off waivers from Jacksonville. Waived QB Joe Webb.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re*-signed DB Eric Burrell. Placed G Alex Hoffman on the retired list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Casey Tucker. Acquired CB Josiah Scott from Jacksonville for CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Dan Moore and LB Buddy Johnson.
WASHIGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Claimed DB Chris Miller off waivers from St. Louis.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Brendan Gallagher, D Xavier Ouellet and G Carey Price from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Chicago (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs and RW William Lockwood from minor league taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Ds Alex Alexeyev and Paul LaDue, RW Brett Leason and C Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL).
