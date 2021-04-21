scoreboard

THURSDAY

Baseball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Culver, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Madras at Cascade, 4 p.m.

Track and field: Ridgeview Invitational, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: The Dalles at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Boys tennis: Madras at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; North Marion at Sisters, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Sisters at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Woodburn at Madras, 4 p.m.

Boys golf: Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek, 11 a.m.

Preps

Baseball

Tuesday’s Late Games

The Dalles 13, Ridgeview 8

La Pine 18, Harrisburg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Ridgeview 11, Crook County 10

Gladstone at Madras, late

Sisters at Stayton, late

Sheridan at Culver, late

Softball

Tuesday’s Late Games

Crook County 15, Hood River Valley 12

Harrisburg 10, La Pine 7

Wednesday’s Games

Madras 13, Gladstone 7

Sisters 17, Woodburn 7

Boys tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Redmond 8, Hood River Valley 0

Ridgeview at Crook County, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

Crook County at Ridgeview, late

Girls golf

Wednesday’s Results

Eagle Crest Challenge

Team scores — Summit 295, Ridgeview 373, Mountain View 377, Crook County 415, Bend 478, La Pine 510, Redmond 602.

Track and field

Wednesday’s Results

Culver, La Pine at Mountain View, late

Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit, late

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 39 19 .672 —

Brooklyn 39 20 .661 ½

Milwaukee 35 22 .614 3½

New York 33 27 .550 7

Atlanta 32 27 .542 7½

Boston 31 27 .534 8

Miami 31 28 .525 8½

Charlotte 28 29 .491 10½

Indiana 27 31 .466 12

Washington 25 33 .431 14

Toronto 25 34 .424 14½

Chicago 24 34 .414 15

Cleveland 21 37 .362 18

Orlando 18 40 .310 21

Detroit 18 41 .305 21½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 44 15 .746 —

Phoenix 42 16 .724 1½

L.A. Clippers 41 19 .683 3½

Denver 37 20 .649 6

L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 8½

Portland 32 25 .561 11

Dallas 31 26 .544 12

Memphis 29 27 .518 13½

Golden State 29 30 .492 15

San Antonio 28 29 .491 15

New Orleans 25 33 .431 18½

Sacramento 23 35 .397 20½

Oklahoma City 20 39 .339 24

Minnesota 16 43 .271 28

Houston 15 44 .254 29

Tuesday’s Late Games

Minnesota 134, Sacramento 120

L.A. Clippers 113, Portland 112

Tuesday’s Late Box Score

Clippers 113, Trail Blazers 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (113)

George 13-22 5-6 33, Morris Sr. 6-14 2-2 16, Zubac 5-9 0-2 10, Jackson 3-9 0-0 9, Mann 3-6 0-0 7, Batum 5-8 0-0 11, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Cousins 4-6 2-2 11, Kennard 3-7 0-0 7, Rondo 3-7 3-3 9. Totals 45-90 12-15 113.

PORTLAND (112)

Covington 1-2 2-2 5, Jones Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Kanter 4-4 1-2 9, McCollum 11-26 3-4 28, Powell 10-20 0-0 23, Anthony 5-18 5-6 18, Hollis-Jefferson 2-3 1-2 5, Little 3-7 0-0 7, Simons 4-8 2-3 13. Totals 42-94 14-19 112.

L.A. Clippers 30 26 30 27 — 113

Portland 31 29 22 30 — 112

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 11-38 (Jackson 3-4, George 2-8, Morris Sr. 2-8, Batum 1-4, Mann 1-4, Kennard 1-5, Rondo 0-3), Portland 14-44 (Simons 3-6, Anthony 3-9, Powell 3-10, McCollum 3-12, Little 1-3, Jones Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 46 (George 11), Portland 42 (Little 10). Assists—L.A. Clippers 24 (Rondo 7), Portland 22 (McCollum 5). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 15, Portland 16. A—0 (19,393)

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 114, Brooklyn 103

Cleveland 121, Chicago 105

Indiana 122, Oklahoma City 116

Phoenix 116, Phila. 113

Washington 118, Golden State 114

Utah 112, Houston 89

New York 137, Atlanta 127, OT

Miami 107, San Antonio 87

Dallas 127, Detroit 117

Denver at Portland, late

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late

Minnesota at Sacramento, late

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Phila. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 4 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141

N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106

Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132

Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110

N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124

Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162

New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157

Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108

Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126

Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121

Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137

Dallas 45 19 14 12 50 130 113

Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148

Detroit 48 16 25 7 39 107 153

Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100

Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101

Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117

Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146

St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135

San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152

Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128

Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 46 28 13 5 61 150 126

Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120

Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121

Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123

Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133

Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125

Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Dallas 5, Detroit 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 5, Nashville 4, OT

Minnesota at Arizona, late

San Jose at Vegas, late

Montreal at Edmonton, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2

D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1

Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2

Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2

Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2

New England 0 0 1 1 2 2

Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0

Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0

Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0

Phila. 0 0 1 1 0 0

Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3

NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2

New York 0 1 0 0 1 2

Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1

LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0

LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2

Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0

Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1

Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0

Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0

FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0

Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2

Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4

Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1

Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Orlando City at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 10 a.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 11 a.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, noon

FC Dallas at San Jose, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA FC, 3 p.m.

Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Miami at Phila., 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 12 7 .632 —

Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 2

Baltimore 8 10 .444 3½

Toronto 8 10 .444 3½

New York 6 11 .353 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 10 7 .588 —

Chicago 9 9 .500 1½

Cleveland 8 8 .500 1½

Detroit 7 11 .389 3½

Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 12 7 .632 —

Seattle 11 7 .611 ½

Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1½

Texas 9 10 .474 3

Houston 7 10 .412 4

Tuesday’s Late Games

Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7

Colorado 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-2) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 7 6 .538 —

Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½

Miami 8 9 .471 1

Atlanta 8 10 .444 1½

Washington 7 9 .438 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 11 7 .611 —

Cincinnati 9 8 .529 1½

Chicago 8 9 .471 2½

Pittsburgh 8 10 .444 3

St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 14 4 .778 —

San Francisco 11 7 .611 3

San Diego 10 10 .500 5

Arizona 8 10 .444 6

Colorado 6 12 .333 8

Tuesday’s Late Games

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Houston 2

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0

Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 9:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 4:40 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Anthony Santander on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from alternate training site at Bowie (Double-A Northeast).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated INF Renato Nunez for assignment. Optioned RHP Joe Jimenez to alternate training site. Recalled INF Zach Short from alternate training site and RHP Spencer Turnbull from the IL. Named OF Derek Hill (27th man).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Martin Maldonado on a one-year contract for 2022.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF J.T. Riddle on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of C Tomas Telis from taxi squad. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Art Warren from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Jorge Alfaro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Sandy Leon from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Placed INF Jean Segura on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Scott Kingery and RHP Spencer Howard from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Ka’ai Tom off waivers from Oakland. Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from alternate training site. Designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Indiana’s F JaKarr Sampson one game without pay for headbutting an opponent during an April 19 game against San Antonio. Fined San Antonio G Patty Mills $25,000 and F Rudy Gay $20,000 for their actions in an on-court altercation during an April 19 game at Indiana.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Oshae Brissett to a rest-of-season contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year contract. Signed F Justin Jackson to a two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Signed F N’dea Jones to a rookie scale contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed CB Darious Williams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Wayne Gallman to a one-year contract. Signed DE Arden Key.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms CB Pierre Desir on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Announced G T.J. Berger entered the NCAA transfer portal.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Shavaul Butters has signed a letter of intent for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

VANDERBILT — Named Michael Curry and Ed Conroy associate head men’s basketball coaches.

