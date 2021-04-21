scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
THURSDAY
Baseball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Madras at Cascade, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Ridgeview Invitational, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: The Dalles at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis: Madras at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; North Marion at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Sisters at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Woodburn at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek, 11 a.m.
Preps
Baseball
Tuesday’s Late Games
The Dalles 13, Ridgeview 8
La Pine 18, Harrisburg 1
Wednesday’s Games
Ridgeview 11, Crook County 10
Gladstone at Madras, late
Sisters at Stayton, late
Sheridan at Culver, late
Softball
Tuesday’s Late Games
Crook County 15, Hood River Valley 12
Harrisburg 10, La Pine 7
Wednesday’s Games
Madras 13, Gladstone 7
Sisters 17, Woodburn 7
Boys tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Redmond 8, Hood River Valley 0
Ridgeview at Crook County, late
Girls tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
Crook County at Ridgeview, late
Girls golf
Wednesday’s Results
Eagle Crest Challenge
Team scores — Summit 295, Ridgeview 373, Mountain View 377, Crook County 415, Bend 478, La Pine 510, Redmond 602.
Track and field
Wednesday’s Results
Culver, La Pine at Mountain View, late
Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit, late
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 39 19 .672 —
Brooklyn 39 20 .661 ½
Milwaukee 35 22 .614 3½
New York 33 27 .550 7
Atlanta 32 27 .542 7½
Boston 31 27 .534 8
Miami 31 28 .525 8½
Charlotte 28 29 .491 10½
Indiana 27 31 .466 12
Washington 25 33 .431 14
Toronto 25 34 .424 14½
Chicago 24 34 .414 15
Cleveland 21 37 .362 18
Orlando 18 40 .310 21
Detroit 18 41 .305 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 44 15 .746 —
Phoenix 42 16 .724 1½
L.A. Clippers 41 19 .683 3½
Denver 37 20 .649 6
L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 8½
Portland 32 25 .561 11
Dallas 31 26 .544 12
Memphis 29 27 .518 13½
Golden State 29 30 .492 15
San Antonio 28 29 .491 15
New Orleans 25 33 .431 18½
Sacramento 23 35 .397 20½
Oklahoma City 20 39 .339 24
Minnesota 16 43 .271 28
Houston 15 44 .254 29
Tuesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 134, Sacramento 120
L.A. Clippers 113, Portland 112
Tuesday’s Late Box Score
Clippers 113, Trail Blazers 112
L.A. CLIPPERS (113)
George 13-22 5-6 33, Morris Sr. 6-14 2-2 16, Zubac 5-9 0-2 10, Jackson 3-9 0-0 9, Mann 3-6 0-0 7, Batum 5-8 0-0 11, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Cousins 4-6 2-2 11, Kennard 3-7 0-0 7, Rondo 3-7 3-3 9. Totals 45-90 12-15 113.
PORTLAND (112)
Covington 1-2 2-2 5, Jones Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Kanter 4-4 1-2 9, McCollum 11-26 3-4 28, Powell 10-20 0-0 23, Anthony 5-18 5-6 18, Hollis-Jefferson 2-3 1-2 5, Little 3-7 0-0 7, Simons 4-8 2-3 13. Totals 42-94 14-19 112.
L.A. Clippers 30 26 30 27 — 113
Portland 31 29 22 30 — 112
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 11-38 (Jackson 3-4, George 2-8, Morris Sr. 2-8, Batum 1-4, Mann 1-4, Kennard 1-5, Rondo 0-3), Portland 14-44 (Simons 3-6, Anthony 3-9, Powell 3-10, McCollum 3-12, Little 1-3, Jones Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 46 (George 11), Portland 42 (Little 10). Assists—L.A. Clippers 24 (Rondo 7), Portland 22 (McCollum 5). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 15, Portland 16. A—0 (19,393)
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 114, Brooklyn 103
Cleveland 121, Chicago 105
Indiana 122, Oklahoma City 116
Phoenix 116, Phila. 113
Washington 118, Golden State 114
Utah 112, Houston 89
New York 137, Atlanta 127, OT
Miami 107, San Antonio 87
Dallas 127, Detroit 117
Denver at Portland, late
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late
Minnesota at Sacramento, late
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Phila. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 4 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141
N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106
Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132
Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124
Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162
New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157
Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108
Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126
Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121
Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137
Dallas 45 19 14 12 50 130 113
Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148
Detroit 48 16 25 7 39 107 153
Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101
Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117
Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146
St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135
San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152
Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128
Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 46 28 13 5 61 150 126
Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120
Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121
Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123
Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133
Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125
Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Dallas 5, Detroit 2
Vancouver 6, Toronto 3
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 5, Nashville 4, OT
Minnesota at Arizona, late
San Jose at Vegas, late
Montreal at Edmonton, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3
NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1
Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1
Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Orlando City at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 10 a.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 11 a.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, noon
FC Dallas at San Jose, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA FC, 3 p.m.
Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Miami at Phila., 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 7 .632 —
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 2
Baltimore 8 10 .444 3½
Toronto 8 10 .444 3½
New York 6 11 .353 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 —
Chicago 9 9 .500 1½
Cleveland 8 8 .500 1½
Detroit 7 11 .389 3½
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 —
Seattle 11 7 .611 ½
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1½
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 7 10 .412 4
Tuesday’s Late Games
Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7
Colorado 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, Baltimore 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 6, Houston 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-2) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 6 .538 —
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½
Miami 8 9 .471 1
Atlanta 8 10 .444 1½
Washington 7 9 .438 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 —
Cincinnati 9 8 .529 1½
Chicago 8 9 .471 2½
Pittsburgh 8 10 .444 3
St. Louis 8 10 .444 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 —
San Francisco 11 7 .611 3
San Diego 10 10 .500 5
Arizona 8 10 .444 6
Colorado 6 12 .333 8
Tuesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Houston 2
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0
Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, Baltimore 0
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 6, Houston 3
Washington 1, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 9:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 4:40 p.m.
Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Anthony Santander on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from alternate training site at Bowie (Double-A Northeast).
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated INF Renato Nunez for assignment. Optioned RHP Joe Jimenez to alternate training site. Recalled INF Zach Short from alternate training site and RHP Spencer Turnbull from the IL. Named OF Derek Hill (27th man).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Martin Maldonado on a one-year contract for 2022.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF J.T. Riddle on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of C Tomas Telis from taxi squad. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Art Warren from alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Jorge Alfaro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Sandy Leon from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Placed INF Jean Segura on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Scott Kingery and RHP Spencer Howard from alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Ka’ai Tom off waivers from Oakland. Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from alternate training site. Designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Indiana’s F JaKarr Sampson one game without pay for headbutting an opponent during an April 19 game against San Antonio. Fined San Antonio G Patty Mills $25,000 and F Rudy Gay $20,000 for their actions in an on-court altercation during an April 19 game at Indiana.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele to a 10-day contract.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Oshae Brissett to a rest-of-season contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year contract. Signed F Justin Jackson to a two-way contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
SEATTLE STORM — Signed F N’dea Jones to a rookie scale contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed CB Darious Williams.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Wayne Gallman to a one-year contract. Signed DE Arden Key.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms CB Pierre Desir on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
GEORGETOWN — Announced G T.J. Berger entered the NCAA transfer portal.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Shavaul Butters has signed a letter of intent for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.
VANDERBILT — Named Michael Curry and Ed Conroy associate head men’s basketball coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.