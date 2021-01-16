scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Washington 0 7 .000 1 11 .083
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 77, Stanford 64
UCLA 81, Washington 76
Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79
Southern Cal 85, Washington St. 77
California 72, Utah 63
Arizona at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.
Saturday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79
ARIZONA ST. (4-5)
Bagley 7-13 1-1 19, Osten 5-6 0-2 10, J.Christopher 5-9 3-4 14, Martin 3-13 8-8 14, Verge 2-5 6-6 10, Woods 2-3 0-0 4, Lawrence 4-6 0-2 8, House 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-23 79.
OREGON ST. (6-5)
Alatishe 2-8 2-4 6, Tucker 2-5 2-3 6, Lucas 4-6 6-7 18, Reichle 3-6 2-2 11, Thompson 6-11 3-3 17, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Andela 2-5 5-6 9, Calloo 1-1 0-0 2, Silva 4-4 1-2 9, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-27 80.
Halftime—Oregon St. 36-35. 3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 5-21 (Bagley 4-9, J.Christopher 1-1, Lawrence 0-1, Verge 0-1, Woods 0-1, Martin 0-8), Oregon St. 9-21 (Lucas 4-6, Reichle 3-5, Thompson 2-6, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out—Osten. Rebounds—Arizona St. 23 (Osten 8), Oregon St. 30 (Alatishe 8). Assists—Arizona St. 22 (Martin 8), Oregon St. 19 (Hunt 6). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 23, Oregon St. 21.
Tuesday’s Game
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59
No. 2 Baylor 68, 15 Texas Tech 60
No. 4 Texas 82, Kansas St. 67
No. 6 Kansas vs. Iowa St., ppd.
No. 23 Minnesota 78, No. 7 Michigan 57
Butler 70, No. 8 Creighton 66, OT
No. 10 Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61
No. 18 Virginia 85, No. 12 Clemson 50
No. 13 West Virginia vs. TCU, ppd.
No. 21 Ohio St. 87, No. 14 Illinois 81
Miami 78, No. 16 Louisville 72
No. 17 Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 8 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Arizona 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778
Washington St. 5 2 .714 7 2 .778
Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Colorado 3 5 .375 5 6 .455
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Sunday’s Games
California at Utah, ppd.
No. 10 Oregon at Arizona St., ppd.
No. 1 Stanford at Colorado, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Washington St. at No. 8 UCLA, 11 a.m.
Oregon St. at No. 11 Arizona, 1 p.m.
UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 4 UConn vs. Villanova, ppd.
Iowa St. 75, No. 6 Baylor 71
Nebraska 63, No. 15 Ohio St. 55
No. 19 DePaul 78, Georgetown 54
No. 20 Gonzaga 76, San Francisco 52
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 3 .727 —
Milwaukee 9 4 .692 —
Indiana 8 4 .667 ½
Phila. 9 5 .643 ½
Brooklyn 8 6 .571 1½
Orlando 6 7 .462 3
Cleveland 6 7 .462 3
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Charlotte 6 8 .429 3½
New York 5 8 .385 4
Miami 4 7 .364 4
Toronto 4 8 .333 4½
Chicago 4 8 .333 4½
Washington 3 8 .273 5
Detroit 3 9 .250 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 11 3 .786 —
L.A. Clippers 9 4 .692 1½
Utah 8 4 .667 2
Phoenix 7 4 .636 2½
Portland 7 5 .583 3
Dallas 6 5 .545 3½
San Antonio 7 6 .538 3½
Denver 6 6 .500 4
Golden State 6 6 .500 4
Memphis 6 6 .500 4
Oklahoma City 6 6 .500 4
Sacramento 5 8 .385 5½
New Orleans 4 7 .364 5½
Houston 4 7 .364 5½
Minnesota 3 8 .273 6½
Friday’s Late Games
Utah 116, Atlanta 92
L.A. Clippers 138, Sacramento 100
L.A. Lakers 112, New Orleans 95
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio 103, Houston 91
Brooklyn 122, Orlando 115
Toronto 116, Charlotte 113
Memphis 106, Phila. 104
Detroit 120, Miami 100
Indiana at Phoenix, ppd
Atlanta at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
New York at Boston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Washington, ppd
Chicago at Dallas, noon
Phila. at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL playoffs
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday’s Games
Green Bay 32, L.A. Rams 18
Buffalo 17, Baltimore 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Divisional Playoffs
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
CHIEFS 10 10 551/2 Browns
SAINTS 31/2 3 511/2 Bucs
Hockey
NHL
NHL Glance
NHL
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 8 3
Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 4 5
Carolina 2 1 1 0 2 5 4
Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 8
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5
Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5
New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
Boston 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 4 5
Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 11 11
Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 9 6
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6
Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 9 12
Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 6
Arizona 2 1 0 1 3 8 7
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4
San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 7 8
Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Late Game
Colorado 8, St. Louis 0
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT
Arizona 5, San Jose 3
Montreal 5, Edmonton 1
Detroit 4, Carolina 2
Toronto 3, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Nashville 5, Columbus 2
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Anaheim at Vegas, late
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m.
Chicago at Florida, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yariel Gonzalez and Aderlin Rodriguez, RHP Andrew Moore and LHP Robbie Rose Jr. on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OFs Yhoangel Aponte and Yeuni Munoz, INFs Luis Bautista, Manuel Beltre, Luis Garcia and Adriel Sotolongo, RHPS Livan Chaviano, Robin De Jesus and Angel Santana on minor league contracts.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jose Leger manager for Springfield (AA); Chris Swauger manager, Joe Hawkins hitting coach for Peoria (High A); Joe Leon manager, Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach, Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach for Palm Beach (Low A); Roberto Espinoz manager, Giovanni Carrara pitching coach, Tyler Wolfe hitting coach for extended spring training; Bill Villanueva pitching coach, Luis Cruz hitting coach for DSL Red; Edwin Moreno pitching coach and Erick Almonte hitting coach for DSL Blue; Keith Joint medical coordinator, Aaron Rhodes strength & conditioning coordinator, Matt Leonard rehabilitation coordinator, Victo Kuri performance physical therapist, D.C. MacLea IV performance specialist and Pedro Betancourt D.R. medical coordinator. Named Dan Martin and Frank Witkowski (Memphis), Chris Whitman and Dan Vega (Springfield), Alex Wolfinger and Jacqueline Gover (Peoria), Chris Walsh and Ross Hasegawa (Palm Beach), Paden Eveland and Don Trapp (Ext. Spring Training), Kiomy Martinez and Luis Polanco (DSL Red) and Jeff Case and Gerardo De Leon (DSL Blue) trainers and strength/conditioning coaches.
Frontier League
SCHAUMBUG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jake Joyce.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Kyle Markway and T Alex Taylor to the active roster.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Gehrig Dieter and DB Chris Lammons to the active roster. Activated LB Dorian O’Daniel from injured reserve. Signed TE Evan Baylis, OT Prince Wanogho to the practice squad. Released DB Rodney Clemons.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve. Placed OL Will Clapp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB Chase Hansen and OL Cameron Tom to the active roster. Signed K Blair Walsh and LS John Denney to the practice squad. Released WR Tommylee Lewis and DL Anthony Zettel.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted LB Deone Bucannon, S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larson to the active roster.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined F Jared McCann from Pittsburgh for elbowing in a game against Philadelphia on Jan. 15.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Ben Hutton to a one-year contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Announced D Casey Nelson retired.
CALGARY FLAMES Assigned G Artyom Zagidulin to Stockton (AHL). Designated G Louis Domingue and C Derek Ryan for assignment taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned RW Dominik Bokk to Chicago (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Nick Seeler.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Designated Ds Bowen Byram and Conor Timmins for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C Shane Bowers and RW Logan O’Connor to Colorado (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Claimed G Troy Grosenick off waivers.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Austin Strand and G Matt Villatta to Ontario (AHL). Designated Ds Mark Alt and Tobias Bjornfort and G Jacob Ingham for assignment taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jake Evans from the minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Alexandre Carrier to Chicago (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (AHL) and RW Joshua Ho-Sang to Orebo HK (Sweden). Designated D Thomas Hickey for assignment taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Tanner Laczynski to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Ds Nicolas Meloche and Nikolai Knyshov from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned LW Jeffrey Viel and C Fredrick Handemark to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Alexander Barabanov from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Mikko Lehtonen for assignment taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Logan Stanley, LW Kristian Vesalainen for assignment taxi squad. Claimed G Anton Forsberf form waivers.
COLLEGE
SAINT AUGUSTINE UNIVERSITY — Named Ebony Tanner-Moore head women’s basketball coach.
