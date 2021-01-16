scoreboard

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846

Southern Cal 5 1 .833 11 2 .846

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786

Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769

Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615

Oregon St. 2 3 .400 6 5 .545

Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692

Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455

California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467

Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400

Washington 0 7 .000 1 11 .083

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 77, Stanford 64

UCLA 81, Washington 76

Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79

Southern Cal 85, Washington St. 77

California 72, Utah 63

Arizona at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.

Saturday’s Box Score

Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79

ARIZONA ST. (4-5)

Bagley 7-13 1-1 19, Osten 5-6 0-2 10, J.Christopher 5-9 3-4 14, Martin 3-13 8-8 14, Verge 2-5 6-6 10, Woods 2-3 0-0 4, Lawrence 4-6 0-2 8, House 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-23 79.

OREGON ST. (6-5)

Alatishe 2-8 2-4 6, Tucker 2-5 2-3 6, Lucas 4-6 6-7 18, Reichle 3-6 2-2 11, Thompson 6-11 3-3 17, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Andela 2-5 5-6 9, Calloo 1-1 0-0 2, Silva 4-4 1-2 9, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-27 80.

Halftime—Oregon St. 36-35. 3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 5-21 (Bagley 4-9, J.Christopher 1-1, Lawrence 0-1, Verge 0-1, Woods 0-1, Martin 0-8), Oregon St. 9-21 (Lucas 4-6, Reichle 3-5, Thompson 2-6, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out—Osten. Rebounds—Arizona St. 23 (Osten 8), Oregon St. 30 (Alatishe 8). Assists—Arizona St. 22 (Martin 8), Oregon St. 19 (Hunt 6). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 23, Oregon St. 21.

Tuesday’s Game

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59

No. 2 Baylor 68, 15 Texas Tech 60

No. 4 Texas 82, Kansas St. 67

No. 6 Kansas vs. Iowa St., ppd.

No. 23 Minnesota 78, No. 7 Michigan 57

Butler 70, No. 8 Creighton 66, OT

No. 10 Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61

No. 18 Virginia 85, No. 12 Clemson 50

No. 13 West Virginia vs. TCU, ppd.

No. 21 Ohio St. 87, No. 14 Illinois 81

Miami 78, No. 16 Louisville 72

No. 17 Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 8 0 1.000 11 0 1.000

Arizona 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778

Washington St. 5 2 .714 7 2 .778

Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 5 .545

Colorado 3 5 .375 5 6 .455

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Sunday’s Games

California at Utah, ppd.

No. 10 Oregon at Arizona St., ppd.

No. 1 Stanford at Colorado, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Washington St. at No. 8 UCLA, 11 a.m.

Oregon St. at No. 11 Arizona, 1 p.m.

UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 4 UConn vs. Villanova, ppd.

Iowa St. 75, No. 6 Baylor 71

Nebraska 63, No. 15 Ohio St. 55

No. 19 DePaul 78, Georgetown 54

No. 20 Gonzaga 76, San Francisco 52

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Boston 8 3 .727 —

Milwaukee 9 4 .692 —

Indiana 8 4 .667 ½

Phila. 9 5 .643 ½

Brooklyn 8 6 .571 1½

Orlando 6 7 .462 3

Cleveland 6 7 .462 3

Atlanta 5 6 .455 3

Charlotte 6 8 .429 3½

New York 5 8 .385 4

Miami 4 7 .364 4

Toronto 4 8 .333 4½

Chicago 4 8 .333 4½

Washington 3 8 .273 5

Detroit 3 9 .250 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 11 3 .786 —

L.A. Clippers 9 4 .692 1½

Utah 8 4 .667 2

Phoenix 7 4 .636 2½

Portland 7 5 .583 3

Dallas 6 5 .545 3½

San Antonio 7 6 .538 3½

Denver 6 6 .500 4

Golden State 6 6 .500 4

Memphis 6 6 .500 4

Oklahoma City 6 6 .500 4

Sacramento 5 8 .385 5½

New Orleans 4 7 .364 5½

Houston 4 7 .364 5½

Minnesota 3 8 .273 6½

Friday’s Late Games

Utah 116, Atlanta 92

L.A. Clippers 138, Sacramento 100

L.A. Lakers 112, New Orleans 95

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio 103, Houston 91

Brooklyn 122, Orlando 115

Toronto 116, Charlotte 113

Memphis 106, Phila. 104

Detroit 120, Miami 100

Indiana at Phoenix, ppd

Atlanta at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

New York at Boston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Washington, ppd

Chicago at Dallas, noon

Phila. at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL playoffs

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday’s Games

Green Bay 32, L.A. Rams 18

Buffalo 17, Baltimore 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Divisional Playoffs

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

CHIEFS 10 10 551/2 Browns

SAINTS 31/2 3 511/2 Bucs

Hockey

NHL

NHL Glance

NHL

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 8 3

Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 4 5

Carolina 2 1 1 0 2 5 4

Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 8

Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5

Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5

New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4

Boston 2 1 0 1 3 4 4

N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4

N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 4 5

Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8

Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 11 11

Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 9 6

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6

Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8

Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 9 12

Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 6

Arizona 2 1 0 1 3 8 7

Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2

St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9

Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4

San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 7 8

Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8

Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Late Game

Colorado 8, St. Louis 0

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT

Arizona 5, San Jose 3

Montreal 5, Edmonton 1

Detroit 4, Carolina 2

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Nashville 5, Columbus 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Anaheim at Vegas, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m.

Chicago at Florida, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yariel Gonzalez and Aderlin Rodriguez, RHP Andrew Moore and LHP Robbie Rose Jr. on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OFs Yhoangel Aponte and Yeuni Munoz, INFs Luis Bautista, Manuel Beltre, Luis Garcia and Adriel Sotolongo, RHPS Livan Chaviano, Robin De Jesus and Angel Santana on minor league contracts.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jose Leger manager for Springfield (AA); Chris Swauger manager, Joe Hawkins hitting coach for Peoria (High A); Joe Leon manager, Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach, Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach for Palm Beach (Low A); Roberto Espinoz manager, Giovanni Carrara pitching coach, Tyler Wolfe hitting coach for extended spring training; Bill Villanueva pitching coach, Luis Cruz hitting coach for DSL Red; Edwin Moreno pitching coach and Erick Almonte hitting coach for DSL Blue; Keith Joint medical coordinator, Aaron Rhodes strength & conditioning coordinator, Matt Leonard rehabilitation coordinator, Victo Kuri performance physical therapist, D.C. MacLea IV performance specialist and Pedro Betancourt D.R. medical coordinator. Named Dan Martin and Frank Witkowski (Memphis), Chris Whitman and Dan Vega (Springfield), Alex Wolfinger and Jacqueline Gover (Peoria), Chris Walsh and Ross Hasegawa (Palm Beach), Paden Eveland and Don Trapp (Ext. Spring Training), Kiomy Martinez and Luis Polanco (DSL Red) and Jeff Case and Gerardo De Leon (DSL Blue) trainers and strength/conditioning coaches.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBUG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jake Joyce.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Kyle Markway and T Alex Taylor to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Gehrig Dieter and DB Chris Lammons to the active roster. Activated LB Dorian O’Daniel from injured reserve. Signed TE Evan Baylis, OT Prince Wanogho to the practice squad. Released DB Rodney Clemons.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve. Placed OL Will Clapp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB Chase Hansen and OL Cameron Tom to the active roster. Signed K Blair Walsh and LS John Denney to the practice squad. Released WR Tommylee Lewis and DL Anthony Zettel.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted LB Deone Bucannon, S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larson to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F Jared McCann from Pittsburgh for elbowing in a game against Philadelphia on Jan. 15.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Ben Hutton to a one-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Announced D Casey Nelson retired.

CALGARY FLAMES Assigned G Artyom Zagidulin to Stockton (AHL). Designated G Louis Domingue and C Derek Ryan for assignment taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned RW Dominik Bokk to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Nick Seeler.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Designated Ds Bowen Byram and Conor Timmins for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C Shane Bowers and RW Logan O’Connor to Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Claimed G Troy Grosenick off waivers.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Austin Strand and G Matt Villatta to Ontario (AHL). Designated Ds Mark Alt and Tobias Bjornfort and G Jacob Ingham for assignment taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jake Evans from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Alexandre Carrier to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (AHL) and RW Joshua Ho-Sang to Orebo HK (Sweden). Designated D Thomas Hickey for assignment taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Tanner Laczynski to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Ds Nicolas Meloche and Nikolai Knyshov from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned LW Jeffrey Viel and C Fredrick Handemark to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Alexander Barabanov from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Mikko Lehtonen for assignment taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Logan Stanley, LW Kristian Vesalainen for assignment taxi squad. Claimed G Anton Forsberf form waivers.

COLLEGE

SAINT AUGUSTINE UNIVERSITY — Named Ebony Tanner-Moore head women’s basketball coach.

