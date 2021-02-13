scoreboard

Motorsports
NASCAR Cup Series
DAYTONA 500 Lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 2, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 3, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 4, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 5, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota.
6, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 7, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 8, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 9, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 10, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.
11, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 12, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 13, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 14, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 15, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet.
16, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet. 17, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 18, (36) David Ragan, Ford. 19, (77) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet. 20, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet.
21, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet. 22, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 23, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford. 24, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford. 25, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.
26, (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota. 27, (41) Cole Custer, Ford. 28, (53) Joey Gase, Ford. 29, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet. 30, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford.
31, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 32, (15) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet. 33, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet. 34, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 35, (51) Cody Ware, Ford.
36, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 37, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford. 38, (78) BJ McLeod, Ford. 39, (33) Austin Cindric, Ford. 40, (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet.
Failed to Qualify
41. (96) Ty Dillon, Toyota. 42. (13) Garrett Smithley, Ford. 43. (66) Timmy Hill, Ford. 44. (62) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 11 2 .846 17 3 .850
UCLA 10 3 .769 14 5 .737
Colorado 10 4 .714 16 5 .762
Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750
Stanford 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Arizona 8 7 .533 14 7 .667
Utah 6 6 .500 9 7 .563
Oregon St. 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Washington St. 5 9 .357 12 9 .571
Arizona St. 3 6 .333 6 9 .400
Washington 2 12 .143 3 16 .158
California 2 13 .133 7 15 .318
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 63, Arizona 61
UCLA 64, Washington 61
No. 20 Southern Cal 76, Washington St. 65
Colorado at California, late
Utah at Stanford, late
Saturday’s Box Score
Oregon 63, Arizona 61
OREGON (12-4)
Lawson 2-3 2-4 6, Omoruyi 7-14 3-4 19, Duarte 4-14 0-0 10, Richardson 2-8 0-0 4, Figueroa 5-8 0-0 13, Kepnang 3-3 1-3 7, Hardy 2-4 0-0 4, J.Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 6-11 63.
ARIZONA (14-7)
A.Tubelis 7-11 3-4 20, Koloko 0-3 2-3 2, Akinjo 3-10 0-1 8, Kriisa 4-9 0-0 12, Mathurin 2-10 2-2 6, T.Brown 2-6 0-0 4, J.Brown 4-7 1-1 9, D.Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 8-11 61.
Halftime—34-34. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-20 (Figueroa 3-4, Omoruyi 2-4, Duarte 2-7, Hardy 0-1, J.Terry 0-1, Richardson 0-3), Arizona 9-23 (Kriisa 4-9, A.Tubelis 3-5, Akinjo 2-2, T.Brown 0-1, Mathurin 0-6). Rebounds—Oregon 31 (Duarte, Figueroa 6), Arizona 26 (A.Tubelis 7). Assists—Oregon 10 (Duarte, Richardson 4), Arizona 17 (Kriisa 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 16, Arizona 11.
Sunday’s Game
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Washington at Washington St., 5 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Late Game
No. 6 Illinois 77, Nebraska 72, OT
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 100, San Francisco 61
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Texas Tech, ppd.
No. 4 Ohio St. 78, Indiana 59
No. 19 Creighton 86, No. 5 Villanova 70
No. 9 Virginia 60, North Carolina 48
Arkansas 86, No. 10 Missouri 81, OT
No. 11 Alabama 115, Georgia 82
No. 12 Oklahoma 91, No. 14 West Virginia 90, 2OT
No. 13 Texas 70, TCU 55
No. 15 Iowa 88, Michigan St. 58
LSU 78, No. 16 Tennessee 65
No. 17 Florida St. 92, Wake Forest 85, OT
No. 18 Virginia Tech vs. Louisville, ppd.
No. 22 Loyola-Chicago 81, Drake 54
No. 23 Oklahoma St. 67, Kansas St. 60
No. 25 Rutgers 64, Northwestern 50
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 15 2 .882 18 2 .900
Arizona 11 2 .846 13 2 .867
UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800
Oregon 9 4 .692 12 4 .750
Southern Cal 7 7 .500 9 8 .529
Washington St. 7 8 .467 9 8 .529
Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471
Oregon St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500
Arizona St. 4 7 .364 9 7 .562
Utah 4 12 .250 5 12 .294
Washington 2 10 .167 5 10 .333
California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
Friday’s Late Game
No. 10 Arizona 60, Washington St. 51
Saturday’s Game
No. 5 Stanford 83, Oregon St. 58
Sunday’s Games
Washington at No. 10 Arizona, 11 a.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 11:30 a.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 3 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Colorado, ppd.
California at Oregon St., ppd.
Monday’s Game
No. 5 Stanford at No. 11 Oregon, 4 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 14 South Florida 67, Tulsa 46
No. 17 Gonzaga 67, Santa Clara 50
Oklahoma 72, No. 19 West Virginia 71
No. 23 South Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 60
No. 25 Missouri St. 73, Illinois St. 72
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 18 9 .667 —
Milwaukee 16 10 .615 1½
Brooklyn 16 12 .571 2½
Boston 13 12 .520 4
Indiana 14 13 .519 4
Charlotte 13 14 .481 5
New York 13 15 .464 5½
Toronto 12 14 .462 5½
Miami 11 14 .440 6
Atlanta 11 15 .423 6½
Chicago 10 15 .400 7
Orlando 10 17 .370 8
Cleveland 10 17 .370 8
Detroit 7 19 .269 10½
Washington 6 17 .261 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 21 5 .808 —
L.A. Lakers 21 6 .778 ½
L.A. Clippers 19 8 .704 2½
Phoenix 16 9 .640 4½
Portland 15 10 .600 5½
San Antonio 15 11 .577 6
Denver 14 11 .560 6½
Golden State 14 13 .519 7½
Dallas 13 14 .481 8½
Sacramento 12 13 .480 8½
Memphis 10 11 .476 8½
New Orleans 11 14 .440 9½
Houston 11 15 .423 10
Oklahoma City 10 15 .400 10½
Minnesota 6 20 .231 15
Friday’s Late Games
Detroit 108, Boston 102
Denver 97, Oklahoma City 95
Utah 129, Milwaukee 115
Orlando 123, Sacramento 112
Portland 129, Cleveland 110
L.A. Lakers 115, Memphis 105
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix 120, Phila. 111
Indiana 125, Atlanta 113
New York 121, Houston 99
Brooklyn 134, Golden State 117
Miami at Utah, late
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 129, Cavaliers 110
CLEVELAND (110)
Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 2-5 0-0 4, Drummond 3-9 2-3 8, Garland 7-16 0-0 17, Sexton 8-16 8-9 25, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 3-8 4-6 10, Windler 4-10 2-2 12, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Allen 7-12 8-15 22, Dotson 3-8 2-2 9. Totals 38-87 26-37 110.
PORTLAND (129)
Covington 1-3 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 1-2 3-4 5, Kanter 9-11 3-3 21, Lillard 7-16 6-6 20, Trent Jr. 8-12 6-6 26, Anthony 7-13 6-8 23, Giles III 2-5 2-2 6, Elleby 1-3 0-0 3, Hood 2-5 0-0 4, Little 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 4-10 4-4 16. Totals 43-83 30-33 129.
Cleveland 23 29 25 33 — 110
Portland 34 39 27 29 — 129
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 8-23 (Garland 3-6, Windler 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Dotson 1-4), Portland 13-35 (Trent Jr. 4-6, Simons 4-9, Anthony 3-7, Elleby 1-2, Covington 1-3, Lillard 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 41 (Windler 10), Portland 45 (Kanter 13). Assists—Cleveland 20 (Sexton 5), Portland 16 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Cleveland 21, Portland 29. A—0 (19,393)
Golf
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores
Saturday Pebble Beach, Calif.
Pebble Beach Course: Yardage, 6,958; Par, 71
Spyglass Hill Course: Yardage, 6,858; Par, 72
Third Round
Jordan Spieth 65-67-71—203
Nate Lashley 65-72-68—205
Tom Hoge 67-70-68—205
Russell Knox 66-70-69—205
Patrick Cantlay 62-73-70—205
Daniel Berger 67-66-72—205
Jason Day 69-69-68—206
Brian Stuard 66-71-69—206
Maverick McNealy 68-69-69—206
Paul Casey 68-67-71—206
Max Homa, 69-70-68—207. Will Gordon, 66-73-68—207. Kevin Streelman, 69-72-67—208. Cameron Tringale, 67-72-69—208. Henrik Norlander, 64-70-74—208. Charley Hoffman, 69-72-68—209. Jason Dufner, 68-71-70—209. Akshay Bhatia, 64-73-72—209. Tom Lewis, 66-69-74—209.
Tim Wilkinson, 67-74-69—210. Scott Stallings, 69-71-70—210. Cameron Davis, 74-67-69—210. Beau Hossler, 72-70-68—210. Cameron Percy, 67-70-73—210. Ryan Moore, 68-73-70—211. Jim Furyk, 71-69-71—211. Matthew NeSmith, 74-67-70—211. Brian Harman, 67-74-70—211. Vaughn Taylor, 67-73-71—211. Troy Merritt, 71-69-71—211. Sam Burns, 72-70-69—211. John Senden, 70-69-72—211. Brian Gay, 70-72-69—211.
Hank Lebioda, 70-70-72—212. Brendan Steele, 69-72-71—212. Nick Taylor, 69-71-72—212. Doug Ghim, 69-72-71—212. Chez Reavie, 74-67-71—212. Vincent Whaley, 68-71-73—212. Michael Thompson, 67-74-71—212. Matt Jones, 67-72-73—212. Chris Kirk, 69-73-70—212. Scott Piercy, 69-74-69—212.
Sebastian Cappelen, 75-65-73—213. Mark Hubbard, 66-74-73—213. Branden Grace, 71-69-73—213. Pat Perez, 69-72-72—213. Kyle Stanley, 70-70-73—213. Scott Brown, 69-70-74—213. Josh Teater, 69-74-70—213. Peter Uihlein, 69-72-73—214. Rob Oppenheim, 72-70-72—214.
Ben Taylor, 68-72-75—215. Bronson Burgoon, 68-72-75—215. Francesco Molinari, 69-70-76—215. Patton Kizzire, 69-70-76—215. Wes Roach, 71-71-74—216. C.T. Pan, 70-72-74—216. Sung Kang, 73-68-76—217. Joel Dahmen, 71-71-75—217. Ryan Armour, 70-73-74—217. Jhonattan Vegas, 72-71-74—217.
Andrew Putnam, 72-70-76—218. Will Zalatoris, 69-74-75—218. Scott Harrington, 72-71-76—219. Zack Sucher, 72-71-76—219. Joseph Bramlett, 73-70-76—219.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45
N.Y. Islanders 13 6 4 3 15 32 33
Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44
N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 50 26
Florida 12 8 2 2 18 38 36
Carolina 12 9 3 0 18 43 33
Columbus 16 7 5 4 18 47 53
Chicago 16 7 5 4 18 47 49
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34
Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52
Detroit 16 4 10 2 10 33 51
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 15 9 4 2 20 52 48
Vegas 12 9 2 1 19 40 28
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 30 39
Arizona 14 6 6 2 14 39 42
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44
San Jose 13 5 7 1 11 35 49
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 15 11 3 1 23 53 38
Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39
Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 55 52
Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 47 38
Calgary 13 7 5 1 15 39 34
Vancouver 17 6 11 0 12 51 66
Ottawa 16 3 12 1 7 34 64
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Late Games
Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
St. Louis 4, Arizona 1
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa 2, Winnipeg 1
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Montreal 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1
Detroit 4, Nashville 2
Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT
St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT
Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO
Calgary at Vancouver, late
Washington at Buffalo, ppd.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, noon
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd.
Colorado at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open
Saturday at Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Third Round — Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 6-4. Casper Ruud (24), Norway, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Filip Krajinovic (28), Serbia, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.
Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Karen Khachanov (19), Russia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). Fabio Fognini (16), Italy, def. Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.
WOMEN
Third Round — Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Yulia Putintseva (26), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-0. Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-5. Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-2, 6-1. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-3.
Donna Vekic (28), Croatia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Elise Mertens (18), Belgium, def. Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, 6-2, 6-1. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (29), Russia, 6-2, 6-4. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, 6-4, 6-3.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Dillon Peters outright to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
Minor League
Frontier League
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Reshard Munroe, C Jhon Nunez and INF Keaton Weisz.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended F Johan Larsson from Arizona for two-games without pay for illegal contact to the head in a game against St. Louis on Feb. 12.
BUFFALO SABRES — Re-assigned Fs Steven Fogarty and C.J. Smith and D Jacob Bryson from Rochester (AHL) to minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski to the Rochester active roster.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY FC — Signed F Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva (Pato) to a one-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.