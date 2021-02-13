scoreboard

Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series

DAYTONA 500 Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 2, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 3, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 4, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 5, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota.

6, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 7, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 8, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 9, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 10, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.

11, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 12, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 13, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 14, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 15, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet.

16, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet. 17, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 18, (36) David Ragan, Ford. 19, (77) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet. 20, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet.

21, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet. 22, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 23, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford. 24, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford. 25, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.

26, (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota. 27, (41) Cole Custer, Ford. 28, (53) Joey Gase, Ford. 29, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet. 30, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford.

31, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 32, (15) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet. 33, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet. 34, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 35, (51) Cody Ware, Ford.

36, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 37, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford. 38, (78) BJ McLeod, Ford. 39, (33) Austin Cindric, Ford. 40, (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet.

Failed to Qualify

41. (96) Ty Dillon, Toyota. 42. (13) Garrett Smithley, Ford. 43. (66) Timmy Hill, Ford. 44. (62) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Southern Cal 11 2 .846 17 3 .850

UCLA 10 3 .769 14 5 .737

Colorado 10 4 .714 16 5 .762

Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750

Stanford 8 6 .571 12 8 .600

Arizona 8 7 .533 14 7 .667

Utah 6 6 .500 9 7 .563

Oregon St. 6 7 .462 10 9 .526

Washington St. 5 9 .357 12 9 .571

Arizona St. 3 6 .333 6 9 .400

Washington 2 12 .143 3 16 .158

California 2 13 .133 7 15 .318

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 63, Arizona 61

UCLA 64, Washington 61

No. 20 Southern Cal 76, Washington St. 65

Colorado at California, late

Utah at Stanford, late

Saturday’s Box Score

Oregon 63, Arizona 61

OREGON (12-4)

Lawson 2-3 2-4 6, Omoruyi 7-14 3-4 19, Duarte 4-14 0-0 10, Richardson 2-8 0-0 4, Figueroa 5-8 0-0 13, Kepnang 3-3 1-3 7, Hardy 2-4 0-0 4, J.Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 6-11 63.

ARIZONA (14-7)

A.Tubelis 7-11 3-4 20, Koloko 0-3 2-3 2, Akinjo 3-10 0-1 8, Kriisa 4-9 0-0 12, Mathurin 2-10 2-2 6, T.Brown 2-6 0-0 4, J.Brown 4-7 1-1 9, D.Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 8-11 61.

Halftime—34-34. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-20 (Figueroa 3-4, Omoruyi 2-4, Duarte 2-7, Hardy 0-1, J.Terry 0-1, Richardson 0-3), Arizona 9-23 (Kriisa 4-9, A.Tubelis 3-5, Akinjo 2-2, T.Brown 0-1, Mathurin 0-6). Rebounds—Oregon 31 (Duarte, Figueroa 6), Arizona 26 (A.Tubelis 7). Assists—Oregon 10 (Duarte, Richardson 4), Arizona 17 (Kriisa 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 16, Arizona 11.

Sunday’s Game

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Washington at Washington St., 5 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Late Game

No. 6 Illinois 77, Nebraska 72, OT

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 100, San Francisco 61

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Texas Tech, ppd.

No. 4 Ohio St. 78, Indiana 59

No. 19 Creighton 86, No. 5 Villanova 70

No. 9 Virginia 60, North Carolina 48

Arkansas 86, No. 10 Missouri 81, OT

No. 11 Alabama 115, Georgia 82

No. 12 Oklahoma 91, No. 14 West Virginia 90, 2OT

No. 13 Texas 70, TCU 55

No. 15 Iowa 88, Michigan St. 58

LSU 78, No. 16 Tennessee 65

No. 17 Florida St. 92, Wake Forest 85, OT

No. 18 Virginia Tech vs. Louisville, ppd.

No. 22 Loyola-Chicago 81, Drake 54

No. 23 Oklahoma St. 67, Kansas St. 60

No. 25 Rutgers 64, Northwestern 50

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 15 2 .882 18 2 .900

Arizona 11 2 .846 13 2 .867

UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800

Oregon 9 4 .692 12 4 .750

Southern Cal 7 7 .500 9 8 .529

Washington St. 7 8 .467 9 8 .529

Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471

Oregon St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500

Arizona St. 4 7 .364 9 7 .562

Utah 4 12 .250 5 12 .294

Washington 2 10 .167 5 10 .333

California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000

Friday’s Late Game

No. 10 Arizona 60, Washington St. 51

Saturday’s Game

No. 5 Stanford 83, Oregon St. 58

Sunday’s Games

Washington at No. 10 Arizona, 11 a.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 11:30 a.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 3 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Colorado, ppd.

California at Oregon St., ppd.

Monday’s Game

No. 5 Stanford at No. 11 Oregon, 4 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 14 South Florida 67, Tulsa 46

No. 17 Gonzaga 67, Santa Clara 50

Oklahoma 72, No. 19 West Virginia 71

No. 23 South Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 60

No. 25 Missouri St. 73, Illinois St. 72

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 18 9 .667 —

Milwaukee 16 10 .615 1½

Brooklyn 16 12 .571 2½

Boston 13 12 .520 4

Indiana 14 13 .519 4

Charlotte 13 14 .481 5

New York 13 15 .464 5½

Toronto 12 14 .462 5½

Miami 11 14 .440 6

Atlanta 11 15 .423 6½

Chicago 10 15 .400 7

Orlando 10 17 .370 8

Cleveland 10 17 .370 8

Detroit 7 19 .269 10½

Washington 6 17 .261 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 21 5 .808 —

L.A. Lakers 21 6 .778 ½

L.A. Clippers 19 8 .704 2½

Phoenix 16 9 .640 4½

Portland 15 10 .600 5½

San Antonio 15 11 .577 6

Denver 14 11 .560 6½

Golden State 14 13 .519 7½

Dallas 13 14 .481 8½

Sacramento 12 13 .480 8½

Memphis 10 11 .476 8½

New Orleans 11 14 .440 9½

Houston 11 15 .423 10

Oklahoma City 10 15 .400 10½

Minnesota 6 20 .231 15

Friday’s Late Games

Detroit 108, Boston 102

Denver 97, Oklahoma City 95

Utah 129, Milwaukee 115

Orlando 123, Sacramento 112

Portland 129, Cleveland 110

L.A. Lakers 115, Memphis 105

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix 120, Phila. 111

Indiana 125, Atlanta 113

New York 121, Houston 99

Brooklyn 134, Golden State 117

Miami at Utah, late

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Late Box Score

Trail Blazers 129, Cavaliers 110

CLEVELAND (110)

Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 2-5 0-0 4, Drummond 3-9 2-3 8, Garland 7-16 0-0 17, Sexton 8-16 8-9 25, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 3-8 4-6 10, Windler 4-10 2-2 12, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Allen 7-12 8-15 22, Dotson 3-8 2-2 9. Totals 38-87 26-37 110.

PORTLAND (129)

Covington 1-3 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 1-2 3-4 5, Kanter 9-11 3-3 21, Lillard 7-16 6-6 20, Trent Jr. 8-12 6-6 26, Anthony 7-13 6-8 23, Giles III 2-5 2-2 6, Elleby 1-3 0-0 3, Hood 2-5 0-0 4, Little 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 4-10 4-4 16. Totals 43-83 30-33 129.

Cleveland 23 29 25 33 — 110

Portland 34 39 27 29 — 129

3-Point Goals—Cleveland 8-23 (Garland 3-6, Windler 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Dotson 1-4), Portland 13-35 (Trent Jr. 4-6, Simons 4-9, Anthony 3-7, Elleby 1-2, Covington 1-3, Lillard 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 41 (Windler 10), Portland 45 (Kanter 13). Assists—Cleveland 20 (Sexton 5), Portland 16 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Cleveland 21, Portland 29. A—0 (19,393)

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Saturday Pebble Beach, Calif.

Pebble Beach Course: Yardage, 6,958; Par, 71

Spyglass Hill Course: Yardage, 6,858; Par, 72

Third Round

Jordan Spieth 65-67-71—203

Nate Lashley 65-72-68—205

Tom Hoge 67-70-68—205

Russell Knox 66-70-69—205

Patrick Cantlay 62-73-70—205

Daniel Berger 67-66-72—205

Jason Day 69-69-68—206

Brian Stuard 66-71-69—206

Maverick McNealy 68-69-69—206

Paul Casey 68-67-71—206

Max Homa, 69-70-68—207. Will Gordon, 66-73-68—207. Kevin Streelman, 69-72-67—208. Cameron Tringale, 67-72-69—208. Henrik Norlander, 64-70-74—208. Charley Hoffman, 69-72-68—209. Jason Dufner, 68-71-70—209. Akshay Bhatia, 64-73-72—209. Tom Lewis, 66-69-74—209.

Tim Wilkinson, 67-74-69—210. Scott Stallings, 69-71-70—210. Cameron Davis, 74-67-69—210. Beau Hossler, 72-70-68—210. Cameron Percy, 67-70-73—210. Ryan Moore, 68-73-70—211. Jim Furyk, 71-69-71—211. Matthew NeSmith, 74-67-70—211. Brian Harman, 67-74-70—211. Vaughn Taylor, 67-73-71—211. Troy Merritt, 71-69-71—211. Sam Burns, 72-70-69—211. John Senden, 70-69-72—211. Brian Gay, 70-72-69—211.

Hank Lebioda, 70-70-72—212. Brendan Steele, 69-72-71—212. Nick Taylor, 69-71-72—212. Doug Ghim, 69-72-71—212. Chez Reavie, 74-67-71—212. Vincent Whaley, 68-71-73—212. Michael Thompson, 67-74-71—212. Matt Jones, 67-72-73—212. Chris Kirk, 69-73-70—212. Scott Piercy, 69-74-69—212.

Sebastian Cappelen, 75-65-73—213. Mark Hubbard, 66-74-73—213. Branden Grace, 71-69-73—213. Pat Perez, 69-72-72—213. Kyle Stanley, 70-70-73—213. Scott Brown, 69-70-74—213. Josh Teater, 69-74-70—213. Peter Uihlein, 69-72-73—214. Rob Oppenheim, 72-70-72—214.

Ben Taylor, 68-72-75—215. Bronson Burgoon, 68-72-75—215. Francesco Molinari, 69-70-76—215. Patton Kizzire, 69-70-76—215. Wes Roach, 71-71-74—216. C.T. Pan, 70-72-74—216. Sung Kang, 73-68-76—217. Joel Dahmen, 71-71-75—217. Ryan Armour, 70-73-74—217. Jhonattan Vegas, 72-71-74—217.

Andrew Putnam, 72-70-76—218. Will Zalatoris, 69-74-75—218. Scott Harrington, 72-71-76—219. Zack Sucher, 72-71-76—219. Joseph Bramlett, 73-70-76—219.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30

Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41

Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45

N.Y. Islanders 13 6 4 3 15 32 33

Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44

N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34

New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26

Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 50 26

Florida 12 8 2 2 18 38 36

Carolina 12 9 3 0 18 43 33

Columbus 16 7 5 4 18 47 53

Chicago 16 7 5 4 18 47 49

Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34

Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52

Detroit 16 4 10 2 10 33 51

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 15 9 4 2 20 52 48

Vegas 12 9 2 1 19 40 28

Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24

Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 30 39

Arizona 14 6 6 2 14 39 42

Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30

Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44

San Jose 13 5 7 1 11 35 49

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 15 11 3 1 23 53 38

Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39

Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 55 52

Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 47 38

Calgary 13 7 5 1 15 39 34

Vancouver 17 6 11 0 12 51 66

Ottawa 16 3 12 1 7 34 64

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Late Games

Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

St. Louis 4, Arizona 1

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 2, Winnipeg 1

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Montreal 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1

Detroit 4, Nashville 2

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT

Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO

Calgary at Vancouver, late

Washington at Buffalo, ppd.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, noon

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd.

Colorado at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open

Saturday at Melbourne, Australia

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN

Third Round — Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 6-4. Casper Ruud (24), Norway, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Filip Krajinovic (28), Serbia, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Karen Khachanov (19), Russia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). Fabio Fognini (16), Italy, def. Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

WOMEN

Third Round — Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Yulia Putintseva (26), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-0. Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-5. Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-2, 6-1. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-3.

Donna Vekic (28), Croatia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Elise Mertens (18), Belgium, def. Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, 6-2, 6-1. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (29), Russia, 6-2, 6-4. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, 6-4, 6-3.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Dillon Peters outright to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

Minor League

Frontier League

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Reshard Munroe, C Jhon Nunez and INF Keaton Weisz.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended F Johan Larsson from Arizona for two-games without pay for illegal contact to the head in a game against St. Louis on Feb. 12.

BUFFALO SABRES — Re-assigned Fs Steven Fogarty and C.J. Smith and D Jacob Bryson from Rochester (AHL) to minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski to the Rochester active roster.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY FC — Signed F Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva (Pato) to a one-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

