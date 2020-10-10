scoreboard

Tennis
French Open
Saturday at Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
WOMEN
Finals — Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117
Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126
Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70
Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107
Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146
Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Byes Detroit, Green Bay
Monday’s Game
Denver at New England, 2 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Buffalo at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami, late
No. 2 Alabama at Mississippi, late
No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21
No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Florida St., late
No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia Tech 45
No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28
No. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20
Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41
Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45, 4OT
No. 24 Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 15
EAST
Army 14, The Citadel 9
Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30, OT
Duke 38, Syracuse 24
Navy 31, Temple 29
SOUTH
Jacksonville St. 34, Mercer 28
Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Middle Tennessee 31, FIU 28
NC State 38, Virginia 21
North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45
South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7
Troy 37, Texas State 17
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 50, Cent. Arkansas 27
Kansas St. 21, TCU 14
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
FALCONS 21/2 11/2 54 Panthers
CHIEFS 13 111/2 551/2 Raiders
Rams 9 7 451/2 WASHINGTON
TEXANS 61/2 51/2 541/2 Jaguars
Cards 8 7 47 JETS
STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles
RAVENS 13 13 501/2 Bengals
49ERS 8 8 501/2 Dolphins
COWBOYS 91/2 81/2 54 Giants
Colts PK 1 471/2 BROWNS
SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 57 Vikings
Monday
PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos
SAINTS 8 81/2 501/2 Chargers
Tuesday
TITANS NL NL NL Bills
———
BYE WEEK: Lions, Packers
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16
Phila. 9 3 4 31 28 13
Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12
Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16
NY City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13
New York 7 8 2 23 20 21
New England 5 4 7 22 15 13
Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30
Atlanta 5 9 3 18 17 20
Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14
Inter Miami CF 5 10 2 17 17 26
Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25
Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26
D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 3 3 30 34 14
Portland 8 4 3 27 33 27
Sporting KC 8 5 2 26 27 21
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30
FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17
San Jose 5 6 5 20 24 40
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 6 7 19 24 27
Real SL 4 6 6 18 21 26
Vancouver 5 11 0 15 18 37
LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Miami 1, Houston 0
New York 1, Atlanta 0
LA Galaxy at Colorado, ppd.
Real SL at Vancouver, late
Sunday’s Games
New England at NYCFC, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at LAFC, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 2
Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104
Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96
Game 5: Miami 111, L.A. Lakers 108
Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour
KPMG Championship Scores
Saturday at Newtown Square, Penn.
Purse: $4.3 million
Yardage: 6,831; Par: 70
Third Round
Sei Young Kim 71-65-67—203
Brooke M. Henderson 71-69-65—205
Anna Nordqvist 69-68-68—205
Inbee Park 70-70-66—206
Bianca Pagdanganan 77-65-65—207
Mina Harigae 74-68-66—208
Gaby Lopez 68-72-68—208
Jennifer Kupcho 72-65-71—208
Carlota Ciganda 68-69-71—208
Nasa Hataoka 72-69-68—209
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 72-69-69—210. Charley Hull, 70-71-69—210. In Gee Chun, 72-67-71—210. Kelly Tan, 67-71-72—210. Danielle Kang, 68-69-73—210. Sung Hyun Park, 71-71-69—211. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 72-67-72—211. Brittany Lincicome, 67-72-72—211. Ally McDonald, 71-71-70—212. Jeong Eun Lee, 70-72-70—212.
Moriya Jutanugarn, 72-68-72—212. Ashleigh Buhai, 70-68-74—212. Lauren Stephenson, 70-68-74—212. Lydia Ko, 68-70-74—212. Eun-Hee Ji, 71-72-70—213. Yealimi Noh, 74-68-71—213. Amy Yang, 69-72-72—213. Jennifer Song, 72-68-73—213. Stacy Lewis, 75-71-68—214. Sophia Popov, 73-73-68—214.
Matilda Castren, 69-77-68—214. Isi Gabsa, 70-75-69—214. Jasmine Suwannapura, 70-74-70—214. Jennifer Chang, 75-67-72—214. Cydney Clanton, 68-74-72—214. Angel Yin, 74-71-70—215. Ariya Jutanugarn, 73-72-70—215. Cheyenne Knight, 71-74-70—215. Pernilla Lindberg, 69-76-70—215. Mel Reid, 74-70-71—215.
Madelene Sagstrom, 72-71-72—215. Lexi Thompson, 70-72-73—215. Amy Olson, 71-70-74—215. Angela Stanford, 73-73-70—216. Jenny Shin, 70-76-70—216. Perrine Delacour, 74-71-71—216. Celine Boutier, 74-71-71—216. Yui Kawamoto, 72-70-74—216. Anne van Dam, 73-73-71—217. Hannah Green, 79-66-72—217.
Cristie Kerr, 71-74-72—217. Jessica Korda, 73-71-73—217. Alena Sharp, 71-73-73—217. Pornanong Phatlum, 73-70-74—217. Chella Choi, 75-71-72—218. Haru Nomura, 74-72-72—218. Mariah Stackhouse, 72-74-72—218. Hee Young Park, 76-69-73—218. Haeji Kang, 73-72-73—218. Elizabeth Szokol, 71-74-73—218.
Georgia Hall, 70-74-74—218. Leona Maguire, 73-69-76—218. Robynn Ree, 71-71-76—218. Sarah Schmelzel, 70-76-73—219. Maria Fassi, 73-72-74—219. Linnea Strom, 68-70-81—219. Alison Lee, 75-71-74—220. Austin Ernst, 73-73-74—220. Katherine Kirk, 73-73-74—220. Xiyu Lin, 73-73-74—220.
Laura Davies, 75-70-75—220. Lindy Duncan, 72-72-76—220. Patty Tavatanakit, 72-73-76—221. Hinako Shibuno, 70-75-76—221. Minjee Lee, 73-71-77—221.
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Scores
Saturday at Las Vegas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72
Third Round
Martin Laird 65-63-65—193
Patrick Cantlay 63-65-65—193
Matthew Wolff 68-66-61—195
Wyndham Clark 67-63-65—195
Brian Harman 65-63-67—195
Austin Cook 63-65-67—195
Will Zalatoris 68-64-64—196
Kevin Na 66-66-64—196
Adam Hadwin 67-68-62—197
Si Woo Kim 67-67-63—197
Abraham Ancer 66-66-65—197
Harold Varner III 63-68-66—197
James Hahn 64-66-67—197
Brandt Snedeker, 67-68-63—198. Matthew NeSmith, 66-68-64—198. Joseph Bramlett, 68-66-64—198. Michael Gligic, 65-67-66—198. Cameron Tringale, 66-66-66—198. John Huh, 69-66-64—199. Tom Lewis, 67-67-65—199. Rory Sabbatini, 67-66-66—199. Cameron Smith, 70-63-66—199. Justin Suh, 68-65-66—199.
J.T. Poston, 67-66-66—199. Andrew Landry, 64-68-67—199. Brice Garnett, 65-66-68—199. Sungjae Im, 67-63-69—199. Sergio Garcia, 66-64-69—199. Nate Lashley, 63-67-69—199. Peter Malnati, 66-62-71—199. Rob Oppenheim, 64-71-65—200. Patton Kizzire, 67-68-65—200. Webb Simpson, 68-67-65—200.
Russell Henley, 67-67-66—200. Tom Hoge, 70-64-66—200. Scott Piercy, 68-65-67—200. Charles Howell III, 69-64-67—200. Stewart Cink, 67-63-70—200. Bryson DeChambeau, 62-67-71—200. Joaquin Niemann, 68-66-67—201. Matt Jones, 67-67-67—201. Adam Schenk, 67-67-67—201. Sam Burns, 67-66-68—201.
Zach Johnson, 65-68-68—201. Sung Kang, 68-65-68—201. Dylan Frittelli, 67-64-70—201. Sepp Straka, 65-66-70—201. Andrew Putnam, 67-67-68—202. Robby Shelton, 67-67-68—202. Denny McCarthy, 66-69-68—203. Sebastian Munoz, 68-67-68—203. C.T. Pan, 68-66-69—203. Ryan Palmer, 67-66-70—203.
Chez Reavie, 68-64-71—203. Joel Dahmen, 67-68-69—204. Cameron Davis, 65-69-70—204. Hunter Mahan, 67-68-69—204. Troy Merritt, 68-66-70—204. Louis Oosthuizen, 65-68-71—204. Bronson Burgoon, 64-68-72—204. Emiliano Grillo, 64-69-72—205. Matt Kuchar, 67-66-72—205. Beau Hossler, 69-64-73—206.
Henrik Norlander, 67-65-74—206. Luke Donald, 69-66-72—207. George Markham, 70-64-73—207.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston vs. Tampa Bay
At San Diego
Sunday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay (Snell), 4:37 p.m.
Monday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 1:07 p.m.
Tuesday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
Wednesday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
x-Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston
x-Friday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay
x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Monday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
Tuesday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers
Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta
Thursday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta
x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta
x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers
x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHPs Albert Abreu, Luis Gil, Domingo German, Luis Medina, Clarke Schmidt, Brooks Kriske and Miguel Yajure, Cs Erik Kratz and Wynston Sawyer, INFs Miguel Andujar and Thairo Estrada, OF Estevan Florial from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted TE Evan Baylis and S Curtis Riley from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted CB Tyler Hall and LB Edmond Robinson from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Khalil McKenzie and CB Torry McTyer from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE David Njoku from injured reserve. Elevated DT Joey Ivie to the active roster. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Joe Looney and T Tyron Smith on the injured reserve. Promoted C Marcus Henry and DB Stephen Parker from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted ILB Nate Hall and S Jonathan Owens from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted G Jake Eldrenkamp and WR Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted OLB Terrell Lewis to the active roster. Waived DL Eric Banks.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DE Tyshun Render from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka from the practice squad. Waived DE Eddie Yarbrough.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Isaiah Wilson and Greg Mabin from the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Jordan Gross and F Dryden Hunt to one-year, two-way contracts.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Brandon Montour to a one-year contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Louis Domingue to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired D Nikita Zadorov and D Anton Lindholm from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for F Brandon Saad and D Dennis Gilbert.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired LW Andreas Johnsson from Toronto in exchange for F Joey Anderson.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired W Austin Watson from Nashville in exchange for a fourth-round 2021 pick.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Cameron Schilling to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Traded MF Federico Higuain to Inter Miami CF for 2021 general allocation money.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Caden Clark to a contract for the 2020 season.
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract.
