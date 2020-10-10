scoreboard

Tennis

French Open

Saturday at Paris

(Seedings in parentheses)

WOMEN

Finals — Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56

Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117

Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73

Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126

Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70

Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107

Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146

Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112

Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123

Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Byes Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Game

Denver at New England, 2 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Buffalo at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami, late

No. 2 Alabama at Mississippi, late

No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21

No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Florida St., late

No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia Tech 45

No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

No. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20

Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41

Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45, 4OT

No. 24 Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 15

EAST

Army 14, The Citadel 9

Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30, OT

Duke 38, Syracuse 24

Navy 31, Temple 29

SOUTH

Jacksonville St. 34, Mercer 28

Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Middle Tennessee 31, FIU 28

NC State 38, Virginia 21

North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45

South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Troy 37, Texas State 17

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 50, Cent. Arkansas 27

Kansas St. 21, TCU 14

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

FALCONS 21/2 11/2 54 Panthers

CHIEFS 13 111/2 551/2 Raiders

Rams 9 7 451/2 WASHINGTON

TEXANS 61/2 51/2 541/2 Jaguars

Cards 8 7 47 JETS

STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles

RAVENS 13 13 501/2 Bengals

49ERS 8 8 501/2 Dolphins

COWBOYS 91/2 81/2 54 Giants

Colts PK 1 471/2 BROWNS

SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 57 Vikings

Monday

PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos

SAINTS 8 81/2 501/2 Chargers

Tuesday

TITANS NL NL NL Bills

———

BYE WEEK: Lions, Packers

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16

Phila. 9 3 4 31 28 13

Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12

Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16

NY City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13

New York 7 8 2 23 20 21

New England 5 4 7 22 15 13

Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30

Atlanta 5 9 3 18 17 20

Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14

Inter Miami CF 5 10 2 17 17 26

Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25

Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26

D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 3 3 30 34 14

Portland 8 4 3 27 33 27

Sporting KC 8 5 2 26 27 21

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30

FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17

San Jose 5 6 5 20 24 40

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 6 7 19 24 27

Real SL 4 6 6 18 21 26

Vancouver 5 11 0 15 18 37

LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Miami 1, Houston 0

New York 1, Atlanta 0

LA Galaxy at Colorado, ppd.

Real SL at Vancouver, late

Sunday’s Games

New England at NYCFC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at LAFC, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 2

Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98

Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114

Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104

Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96

Game 5: Miami 111, L.A. Lakers 108

Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

KPMG Championship Scores

Saturday at Newtown Square, Penn.

Purse: $4.3 million

Yardage: 6,831; Par: 70

Third Round

Sei Young Kim 71-65-67—203

Brooke M. Henderson 71-69-65—205

Anna Nordqvist 69-68-68—205

Inbee Park 70-70-66—206

Bianca Pagdanganan 77-65-65—207

Mina Harigae 74-68-66—208

Gaby Lopez 68-72-68—208

Jennifer Kupcho 72-65-71—208

Carlota Ciganda 68-69-71—208

Nasa Hataoka 72-69-68—209

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 72-69-69—210. Charley Hull, 70-71-69—210. In Gee Chun, 72-67-71—210. Kelly Tan, 67-71-72—210. Danielle Kang, 68-69-73—210. Sung Hyun Park, 71-71-69—211. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 72-67-72—211. Brittany Lincicome, 67-72-72—211. Ally McDonald, 71-71-70—212. Jeong Eun Lee, 70-72-70—212.

Moriya Jutanugarn, 72-68-72—212. Ashleigh Buhai, 70-68-74—212. Lauren Stephenson, 70-68-74—212. Lydia Ko, 68-70-74—212. Eun-Hee Ji, 71-72-70—213. Yealimi Noh, 74-68-71—213. Amy Yang, 69-72-72—213. Jennifer Song, 72-68-73—213. Stacy Lewis, 75-71-68—214. Sophia Popov, 73-73-68—214.

Matilda Castren, 69-77-68—214. Isi Gabsa, 70-75-69—214. Jasmine Suwannapura, 70-74-70—214. Jennifer Chang, 75-67-72—214. Cydney Clanton, 68-74-72—214. Angel Yin, 74-71-70—215. Ariya Jutanugarn, 73-72-70—215. Cheyenne Knight, 71-74-70—215. Pernilla Lindberg, 69-76-70—215. Mel Reid, 74-70-71—215.

Madelene Sagstrom, 72-71-72—215. Lexi Thompson, 70-72-73—215. Amy Olson, 71-70-74—215. Angela Stanford, 73-73-70—216. Jenny Shin, 70-76-70—216. Perrine Delacour, 74-71-71—216. Celine Boutier, 74-71-71—216. Yui Kawamoto, 72-70-74—216. Anne van Dam, 73-73-71—217. Hannah Green, 79-66-72—217.

Cristie Kerr, 71-74-72—217. Jessica Korda, 73-71-73—217. Alena Sharp, 71-73-73—217. Pornanong Phatlum, 73-70-74—217. Chella Choi, 75-71-72—218. Haru Nomura, 74-72-72—218. Mariah Stackhouse, 72-74-72—218. Hee Young Park, 76-69-73—218. Haeji Kang, 73-72-73—218. Elizabeth Szokol, 71-74-73—218.

Georgia Hall, 70-74-74—218. Leona Maguire, 73-69-76—218. Robynn Ree, 71-71-76—218. Sarah Schmelzel, 70-76-73—219. Maria Fassi, 73-72-74—219. Linnea Strom, 68-70-81—219. Alison Lee, 75-71-74—220. Austin Ernst, 73-73-74—220. Katherine Kirk, 73-73-74—220. Xiyu Lin, 73-73-74—220.

Laura Davies, 75-70-75—220. Lindy Duncan, 72-72-76—220. Patty Tavatanakit, 72-73-76—221. Hinako Shibuno, 70-75-76—221. Minjee Lee, 73-71-77—221.

PGA Tour

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Scores

Saturday at Las Vegas

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72

Third Round

Martin Laird 65-63-65—193

Patrick Cantlay 63-65-65—193

Matthew Wolff 68-66-61—195

Wyndham Clark 67-63-65—195

Brian Harman 65-63-67—195

Austin Cook 63-65-67—195

Will Zalatoris 68-64-64—196

Kevin Na 66-66-64—196

Adam Hadwin 67-68-62—197

Si Woo Kim 67-67-63—197

Abraham Ancer 66-66-65—197

Harold Varner III 63-68-66—197

James Hahn 64-66-67—197

Brandt Snedeker, 67-68-63—198. Matthew NeSmith, 66-68-64—198. Joseph Bramlett, 68-66-64—198. Michael Gligic, 65-67-66—198. Cameron Tringale, 66-66-66—198. John Huh, 69-66-64—199. Tom Lewis, 67-67-65—199. Rory Sabbatini, 67-66-66—199. Cameron Smith, 70-63-66—199. Justin Suh, 68-65-66—199.

J.T. Poston, 67-66-66—199. Andrew Landry, 64-68-67—199. Brice Garnett, 65-66-68—199. Sungjae Im, 67-63-69—199. Sergio Garcia, 66-64-69—199. Nate Lashley, 63-67-69—199. Peter Malnati, 66-62-71—199. Rob Oppenheim, 64-71-65—200. Patton Kizzire, 67-68-65—200. Webb Simpson, 68-67-65—200.

Russell Henley, 67-67-66—200. Tom Hoge, 70-64-66—200. Scott Piercy, 68-65-67—200. Charles Howell III, 69-64-67—200. Stewart Cink, 67-63-70—200. Bryson DeChambeau, 62-67-71—200. Joaquin Niemann, 68-66-67—201. Matt Jones, 67-67-67—201. Adam Schenk, 67-67-67—201. Sam Burns, 67-66-68—201.

Zach Johnson, 65-68-68—201. Sung Kang, 68-65-68—201. Dylan Frittelli, 67-64-70—201. Sepp Straka, 65-66-70—201. Andrew Putnam, 67-67-68—202. Robby Shelton, 67-67-68—202. Denny McCarthy, 66-69-68—203. Sebastian Munoz, 68-67-68—203. C.T. Pan, 68-66-69—203. Ryan Palmer, 67-66-70—203.

Chez Reavie, 68-64-71—203. Joel Dahmen, 67-68-69—204. Cameron Davis, 65-69-70—204. Hunter Mahan, 67-68-69—204. Troy Merritt, 68-66-70—204. Louis Oosthuizen, 65-68-71—204. Bronson Burgoon, 64-68-72—204. Emiliano Grillo, 64-69-72—205. Matt Kuchar, 67-66-72—205. Beau Hossler, 69-64-73—206.

Henrik Norlander, 67-65-74—206. Luke Donald, 69-66-72—207. George Markham, 70-64-73—207.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston vs. Tampa Bay

At San Diego

Sunday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay (Snell), 4:37 p.m.

Monday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 1:07 p.m.

Tuesday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

Wednesday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

x-Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

x-Friday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay

x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers

At Arlington, Texas

Monday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

Tuesday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers

Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta

Thursday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta

x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta

x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers

x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHPs Albert Abreu, Luis Gil, Domingo German, Luis Medina, Clarke Schmidt, Brooks Kriske and Miguel Yajure, Cs Erik Kratz and Wynston Sawyer, INFs Miguel Andujar and Thairo Estrada, OF Estevan Florial from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted TE Evan Baylis and S Curtis Riley from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted CB Tyler Hall and LB Edmond Robinson from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Khalil McKenzie and CB Torry McTyer from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE David Njoku from injured reserve. Elevated DT Joey Ivie to the active roster. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Joe Looney and T Tyron Smith on the injured reserve. Promoted C Marcus Henry and DB Stephen Parker from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted ILB Nate Hall and S Jonathan Owens from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted G Jake Eldrenkamp and WR Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted OLB Terrell Lewis to the active roster. Waived DL Eric Banks.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DE Tyshun Render from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka from the practice squad. Waived DE Eddie Yarbrough.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Isaiah Wilson and Greg Mabin from the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Jordan Gross and F Dryden Hunt to one-year, two-way contracts.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Brandon Montour to a one-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Louis Domingue to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired D Nikita Zadorov and D Anton Lindholm from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for F Brandon Saad and D Dennis Gilbert.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired LW Andreas Johnsson from Toronto in exchange for F Joey Anderson.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired W Austin Watson from Nashville in exchange for a fourth-round 2021 pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Cameron Schilling to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Traded MF Federico Higuain to Inter Miami CF for 2021 general allocation money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Caden Clark to a contract for the 2020 season.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract.

