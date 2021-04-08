scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
FRIDAY
Football: Mountain View at Bend, 7:15 p.m.; Pendleton at Summit, 7:15 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Salle Prep, 7 p.m.; Henley at Crook County, 6 p.m.; South Umpqua at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Alsea at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross-country: Oxford Classic, at Juniper Park in Bend, 1 p.m.; 4A state championships, at Tillamook; 3A/2A/1A state championships, at Lebanon.
Prep Sports
Volleyball
Thursday’s Games
Bend 3, Mountain View 1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15)
Sisters 3, Junction City 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20)
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Games
Bend vs. North Eugene, late
Girls soccer
Thursday’s Games
Bend 3, North Eugene 0
Cross-country
Wednesday Late Results
Intermountain Conference Championships
at Sorosis Park
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Hood River Valley 36, The Dalles 58, Pendleton 85, Crook County 92, Redmond 120.
Individuals (top 15) — 1. Alec Carne, CC, 16:40.7; 2. Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 16:47.3; 3. Elliot Hawley, HRV, 17:07.0; 4. Finn Anspach, RV, 17:33.1; 5. Nick Caracciolo, DAL, 17:54.8; 6. Leo Lemann, DAL, 18:01.4; 7. Jackson Bullock, HRV, 18:23.9; 8. Thomas Ziegler, HRV, 18:46.4; 9. James Thatcher, PEN, 18:49.3; 10. William Bunch, HRV, 19:06.9; 11. Alex Vail, CC, 19:12.1; 12. Joshua Humann, HRV, 19:16.2; 13. Brad Alexander, RV, 19:23.4; 14. Geoffrey Shoaf, HRV, 19:38.2; 15. Sam Eldridge, RED, 19:39.5.
Girls 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Hood River Valley 25, The Dalles 53, Pendleton 66, Crook County 89, Redmond 115.
Individuals (top 15) — 1. Chloe Bullock, HRV, 20:25.8; 2. Hanna Ziegenhagen, DAL, 21:47.5; 3. Phoebe Wood, HRV, 22:00.2; 4. Savanna Pitman, RV, 22:03.7; 5. Kendall Bonzani, PEN, 22:25.1; 6. Mieka McKnight, HRV, 22:25.3; 7. Sophie Kaden, HRV, 22:40.3; 8. Emily Johnson, DAL, 22:42.5; 9. Lindsey Mode, CC, 22:47.3; 10. Lizzie Albin, RV, 22:58.2; 11. Caitie Wring, DAL, 23:06.2; 12. Lucy Hennessy, HRV, 23:08.1; 13. Jordyn Murphy, PEN, 23:11.4; 14. Ellaynah Brown, PEN, 23:13.3; 15. Charis Bronson, HRV, 23:44.9
Golf
The Masters
Masters Scores
Thursday at Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
First Round
Justin Rose 35-30—65
Brian Harman 36-33—69
Hideki Matsuyama 33-36—69
Will Zalatoris 36-34—70
Webb Simpson 34-36—70
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 33-37—70
Patrick Reed 34-36—70
Si Woo Kim 34-37—71
Jason Kokrak 38-33—71
Shane Lowry 34-37—71
Tyrrell Hatton 38-33—71
Jordan Spieth 38-33—71
Michael Thompson, 37-35—72. Kevin Kisner, 35-37—72. Cameron Champ, 35-37—72. Xander Schauffele, 36-36—72. Jon Rahm, 36-36—72. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-36—72. Marc Leishman, 33-39—72.
Hudson Swafford, 34-39—73. Henrik Stenson, 35-38—73. Brendon Todd, 36-37—73. Corey Conners, 34-39—73. Viktor Hovland, 37-36—73. Paul Casey, 33-40—73. Gary Woodland, 37-36—73. Scottie Scheffler, 37-36—73. Justin Thomas, 39-34—73. Collin Morikawa, 36-37—73.
Matt Jones, 36-38—74. Stewart Cink, 36-38—74. Sebastian Munoz, 36-38—74. Bernhard Langer, 36-38—74. Ian Poulter, 39-35—74. Charl Schwartzel, 37-37—74. Harris English, 38-36—74. Bubba Watson, 36-38—74. Brooks Koepka, 36-38—74. Dustin Johnson, 37-37—74. Martin Laird, 36-38—74.
Bernd Wiesberger, 35-39—74. Robert MacIntyre, 38-36—74. Matt Wallace, 37-37—74. Francesco Molinari, 37-37—74. Ryan Palmer, 37-37—74. Tommy Fleetwood, 39-35—74. Matt Fitzpatrick, 35-39—74. Adam Scott, 38-36—74. Max Homa, 37-37—74. Tony Finau, 37-37—74. Cameron Smith, 40-34—74.
Robert Streb, 38-37—75. Joaquin Niemann, 36-39—75. Abraham Ancer, 35-40—75. Daniel Berger, 37-38—75. Jimmy Walker, 37-38—75. Jose Maria Olazabal, 39-36—75. Kevin Na, 37-38—75. Phil Mickelson, 37-38—75.
Dylan Frittelli, 39-37—76. Ian Woosnam, 40-36—76. Jim Herman, 39-37—76. Danny Willett, 37-39—76. Matthew Wolff, 37-39—76. Sergio Garcia, 40-36—76. Rory McIlroy, 39-37—76. Lanto Griffin, 38-38—76. Charles Osborne, 38-38—76. Billy Horschel, 39-37—76. Bryson DeChambeau, 40-36—76. Louis Oosthuizen, 36-40—76.
Jason Day, 38-39—77. Zach Johnson, 39-38—77. Sungjae Im, 35-42—77. Lee Westwood, 40-38—78. Brian Gay, 37-41—78. Mike Weir, 40-38—78. Victor Perez, 40-38—78. Matt Kuchar, 38-40—78.
Vijay Singh, 39-40—79. C.T. Pan, 41-38—79. Fred Couples, 40-39—79. Patrick Cantlay, 38-41—79. Tyler Strafaci, 39-41—80. Sandy Lyle, 42-39—81. Joe Long, 43-39—82. Carlos Ortiz, 39-43—82. Larry Mize, 42-42—84.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 3 .571 —
Boston 4 3 .571 —
New York 3 3 .500 ½
Toronto 3 3 .500 ½
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714 —
Chicago 4 4 .500 1½
Detroit 3 3 .500 1½
Kansas City 3 3 .500 1½
Cleveland 2 3 .400 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 1 .833 —
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Texas 3 3 .500 2
Seattle 3 4 .429 2½
Oakland 1 6 .143 4½
Wednesday’s Late Game
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 10, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels at Toronto, late
Oakland at Houston, late
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 1 .833 —
New York 2 2 .500 2
Washington 1 2 .333 2½
Atlanta 2 4 .333 3
Miami 1 6 .143 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 —
St. Louis 5 2 .714 ½
Chicago 4 3 .571 1½
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 2½
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 —
San Diego 4 3 .571 1
San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½
Colorado 3 4 .429 2
Arizona 2 5 .286 3
Wednesday’s Late Game
Colorado 8, Arizona 0
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 7, Arizona 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1
Friday’s Games
Washington (Ross 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-1), 4:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 36 16 .692 —
Phila. 35 16 .686 ½
Milwaukee 32 18 .640 3
Charlotte 26 24 .520 9
Atlanta 27 25 .519 9
Miami 27 25 .519 9
Boston 26 26 .500 10
New York 25 27 .481 11
Indiana 23 27 .460 12
Chicago 22 28 .440 13
Toronto 20 32 .385 16
Cleveland 19 32 .373 16½
Washington 18 32 .360 17
Orlando 17 34 .333 18½
Detroit 15 36 .294 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 38 13 .745 —
Phoenix 36 14 .720 1½
L.A. Clippers 34 18 .654 4½
Denver 33 18 .647 5
L.A. Lakers 32 20 .615 6½
Portland 30 20 .600 7½
Dallas 28 22 .560 9½
Memphis 26 23 .531 11
San Antonio 24 25 .490 13
Golden State 24 27 .471 14
New Orleans 22 29 .431 16
Sacramento 22 29 .431 16
Oklahoma City 20 32 .385 18½
Houston 14 37 .275 24
Minnesota 13 39 .250 25½
Wednesday’s Late Game
Denver 106, San Antonio 96
Phoenix 117, Utah 113, OT
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 122, Toronto 113
Cleveland 129, Oklahoma City 102
Miami 110, L.A. Lakers 104
Milwaukee at Dallas, late
Detroit at Sacramento, late
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late
Portland at Utah, late
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Phila. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 6 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 40 26 10 4 56 121 92
Washington 40 25 11 4 54 134 122
Pittsburgh 40 25 13 2 52 135 112
Boston 37 21 10 6 48 106 93
Philadelphia 39 18 15 6 42 116 141
N.Y. Rangers 39 18 16 5 41 127 108
New Jersey 38 14 18 6 34 97 121
Buffalo 39 9 24 6 24 90 137
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 39 27 9 3 57 128 94
Tampa Bay 40 27 11 2 56 138 101
Florida 41 26 11 4 56 132 111
Nashville 41 22 18 1 45 109 116
Chicago 41 18 18 5 41 114 129
Dallas 38 14 14 10 38 105 100
Columbus 42 15 19 8 38 106 137
Detroit 42 13 23 6 32 91 135
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95
Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88
Minnesota 38 24 12 2 50 116 97
Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122
St. Louis 39 17 16 6 40 107 125
San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127
Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110
Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100
Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115
Winnipeg 40 24 13 3 51 129 109
Montreal 37 17 11 9 43 118 103
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124
Ottawa 41 13 24 4 30 107 153
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Late Games
St. Louis 3, Vegas 1
Los Angeles 4, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Colorado 3
Thursday’s Games
Edmonton 3, Ottawa 1
New Jersey 6, Buffalo 3
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 3, Florida 0
Boston 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 4
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Nashville 7, Detroit 1
Dallas 5, Chicago 1
Vancouver at Calgary, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Williams from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of 1B Preston Palmeiro from High Point(N.C.).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 7. Selected the contract of RHP Deolis Guerra from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andrew Young from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ketel Marte on the 10-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer to alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Toronto Gs DeAndre Bembry and Fred Van Fleet and Los Angeles Lakers G Talen Horton-Tucker for one game without pay. Fined Toronto F OG Anunoby $30,000 and Los Angeles Lakers F/C Montrezl Harrel $20,000 for an on-court altercation.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Jerome Robinson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Released DB Nate Hairston.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Dean Marlowe.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Jaleel Johnson.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Russ Callaway offensive quality control coach and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount defensive quality control coaches.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Bennett Jackson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LS Zach Triner to a one-year tender for the 2021 season.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Waived LW Drake Caggiula.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark to Florida in exchange for D Riley Stillman, C Henrik Borgstrom and RW Brett Connolly and a seventh-round draft pick in 2021.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark in trade with Chicago.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed CB Alan Franco as designated player via transfer from Argentine Primera Division to a five-year contract and will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.
FC CINCINNATI —Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money, a 2022 MLS superdraft first-round selection plus future performance-based incentives from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the discovery priority for Valenciennes FC W Kevin Cabral.
INTER MIAMI CF — Named Xavier Asensi chief business officer.
LA GALAXY — Signed W Kevin Cabral to a five-year contract with a one-year option pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Rio Hope-Gund to a one-year contract with club options in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Vicky Lynch chief business officer.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Chinyelu Asher, D Camryn Biegalski and F Cali Farquharson to national team replacement contracts.
