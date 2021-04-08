scoreboard

On Deck

Prep sports

FRIDAY

Football: Mountain View at Bend, 7:15 p.m.; Pendleton at Summit, 7:15 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Salle Prep, 7 p.m.; Henley at Crook County, 6 p.m.; South Umpqua at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Alsea at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross-country: Oxford Classic, at Juniper Park in Bend, 1 p.m.; 4A state championships, at Tillamook; 3A/2A/1A state championships, at Lebanon.

Prep Sports

Volleyball

Thursday’s Games

Bend 3, Mountain View 1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15)

Sisters 3, Junction City 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20)

Boys soccer

Thursday’s Games

Bend vs. North Eugene, late

Girls soccer

Thursday’s Games

Bend 3, North Eugene 0

Cross-country

Wednesday Late Results

Intermountain Conference Championships

at Sorosis Park

Boys 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — Hood River Valley 36, The Dalles 58, Pendleton 85, Crook County 92, Redmond 120.

Individuals (top 15) — 1. Alec Carne, CC, 16:40.7; 2. Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 16:47.3; 3. Elliot Hawley, HRV, 17:07.0; 4. Finn Anspach, RV, 17:33.1; 5. Nick Caracciolo, DAL, 17:54.8; 6. Leo Lemann, DAL, 18:01.4; 7. Jackson Bullock, HRV, 18:23.9; 8. Thomas Ziegler, HRV, 18:46.4; 9. James Thatcher, PEN, 18:49.3; 10. William Bunch, HRV, 19:06.9; 11. Alex Vail, CC, 19:12.1; 12. Joshua Humann, HRV, 19:16.2; 13. Brad Alexander, RV, 19:23.4; 14. Geoffrey Shoaf, HRV, 19:38.2; 15. Sam Eldridge, RED, 19:39.5.

Girls 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — Hood River Valley 25, The Dalles 53, Pendleton 66, Crook County 89, Redmond 115.

Individuals (top 15) — 1. Chloe Bullock, HRV, 20:25.8; 2. Hanna Ziegenhagen, DAL, 21:47.5; 3. Phoebe Wood, HRV, 22:00.2; 4. Savanna Pitman, RV, 22:03.7; 5. Kendall Bonzani, PEN, 22:25.1; 6. Mieka McKnight, HRV, 22:25.3; 7. Sophie Kaden, HRV, 22:40.3; 8. Emily Johnson, DAL, 22:42.5; 9. Lindsey Mode, CC, 22:47.3; 10. Lizzie Albin, RV, 22:58.2; 11. Caitie Wring, DAL, 23:06.2; 12. Lucy Hennessy, HRV, 23:08.1; 13. Jordyn Murphy, PEN, 23:11.4; 14. Ellaynah Brown, PEN, 23:13.3; 15. Charis Bronson, HRV, 23:44.9

Golf

The Masters

Masters Scores

Thursday at Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72

First Round

Justin Rose 35-30—65

Brian Harman 36-33—69

Hideki Matsuyama 33-36—69

Will Zalatoris 36-34—70

Webb Simpson 34-36—70

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 33-37—70

Patrick Reed 34-36—70

Si Woo Kim 34-37—71

Jason Kokrak 38-33—71

Shane Lowry 34-37—71

Tyrrell Hatton 38-33—71

Jordan Spieth 38-33—71

Michael Thompson, 37-35—72. Kevin Kisner, 35-37—72. Cameron Champ, 35-37—72. Xander Schauffele, 36-36—72. Jon Rahm, 36-36—72. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-36—72. Marc Leishman, 33-39—72.

Hudson Swafford, 34-39—73. Henrik Stenson, 35-38—73. Brendon Todd, 36-37—73. Corey Conners, 34-39—73. Viktor Hovland, 37-36—73. Paul Casey, 33-40—73. Gary Woodland, 37-36—73. Scottie Scheffler, 37-36—73. Justin Thomas, 39-34—73. Collin Morikawa, 36-37—73.

Matt Jones, 36-38—74. Stewart Cink, 36-38—74. Sebastian Munoz, 36-38—74. Bernhard Langer, 36-38—74. Ian Poulter, 39-35—74. Charl Schwartzel, 37-37—74. Harris English, 38-36—74. Bubba Watson, 36-38—74. Brooks Koepka, 36-38—74. Dustin Johnson, 37-37—74. Martin Laird, 36-38—74.

Bernd Wiesberger, 35-39—74. Robert MacIntyre, 38-36—74. Matt Wallace, 37-37—74. Francesco Molinari, 37-37—74. Ryan Palmer, 37-37—74. Tommy Fleetwood, 39-35—74. Matt Fitzpatrick, 35-39—74. Adam Scott, 38-36—74. Max Homa, 37-37—74. Tony Finau, 37-37—74. Cameron Smith, 40-34—74.

Robert Streb, 38-37—75. Joaquin Niemann, 36-39—75. Abraham Ancer, 35-40—75. Daniel Berger, 37-38—75. Jimmy Walker, 37-38—75. Jose Maria Olazabal, 39-36—75. Kevin Na, 37-38—75. Phil Mickelson, 37-38—75.

Dylan Frittelli, 39-37—76. Ian Woosnam, 40-36—76. Jim Herman, 39-37—76. Danny Willett, 37-39—76. Matthew Wolff, 37-39—76. Sergio Garcia, 40-36—76. Rory McIlroy, 39-37—76. Lanto Griffin, 38-38—76. Charles Osborne, 38-38—76. Billy Horschel, 39-37—76. Bryson DeChambeau, 40-36—76. Louis Oosthuizen, 36-40—76.

Jason Day, 38-39—77. Zach Johnson, 39-38—77. Sungjae Im, 35-42—77. Lee Westwood, 40-38—78. Brian Gay, 37-41—78. Mike Weir, 40-38—78. Victor Perez, 40-38—78. Matt Kuchar, 38-40—78.

Vijay Singh, 39-40—79. C.T. Pan, 41-38—79. Fred Couples, 40-39—79. Patrick Cantlay, 38-41—79. Tyler Strafaci, 39-41—80. Sandy Lyle, 42-39—81. Joe Long, 43-39—82. Carlos Ortiz, 39-43—82. Larry Mize, 42-42—84.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 4 3 .571 —

Boston 4 3 .571 —

New York 3 3 .500 ½

Toronto 3 3 .500 ½

Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 5 2 .714 —

Chicago 4 4 .500 1½

Detroit 3 3 .500 1½

Kansas City 3 3 .500 1½

Cleveland 2 3 .400 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 5 1 .833 —

Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1

Texas 3 3 .500 2

Seattle 3 4 .429 2½

Oakland 1 6 .143 4½

Wednesday’s Late Game

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels at Toronto, late

Oakland at Houston, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 5 1 .833 —

New York 2 2 .500 2

Washington 1 2 .333 2½

Atlanta 2 4 .333 3

Miami 1 6 .143 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 5 1 .833 —

St. Louis 5 2 .714 ½

Chicago 4 3 .571 1½

Milwaukee 3 4 .429 2½

Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 5 2 .714 —

San Diego 4 3 .571 1

San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½

Colorado 3 4 .429 2

Arizona 2 5 .286 3

Wednesday’s Late Game

Colorado 8, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Friday’s Games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-1), 4:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 36 16 .692 —

Phila. 35 16 .686 ½

Milwaukee 32 18 .640 3

Charlotte 26 24 .520 9

Atlanta 27 25 .519 9

Miami 27 25 .519 9

Boston 26 26 .500 10

New York 25 27 .481 11

Indiana 23 27 .460 12

Chicago 22 28 .440 13

Toronto 20 32 .385 16

Cleveland 19 32 .373 16½

Washington 18 32 .360 17

Orlando 17 34 .333 18½

Detroit 15 36 .294 20½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 38 13 .745 —

Phoenix 36 14 .720 1½

L.A. Clippers 34 18 .654 4½

Denver 33 18 .647 5

L.A. Lakers 32 20 .615 6½

Portland 30 20 .600 7½

Dallas 28 22 .560 9½

Memphis 26 23 .531 11

San Antonio 24 25 .490 13

Golden State 24 27 .471 14

New Orleans 22 29 .431 16

Sacramento 22 29 .431 16

Oklahoma City 20 32 .385 18½

Houston 14 37 .275 24

Minnesota 13 39 .250 25½

Wednesday’s Late Game

Denver 106, San Antonio 96

Phoenix 117, Utah 113, OT

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 122, Toronto 113

Cleveland 129, Oklahoma City 102

Miami 110, L.A. Lakers 104

Milwaukee at Dallas, late

Detroit at Sacramento, late

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late

Portland at Utah, late

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Phila. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 6 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 40 26 10 4 56 121 92

Washington 40 25 11 4 54 134 122

Pittsburgh 40 25 13 2 52 135 112

Boston 37 21 10 6 48 106 93

Philadelphia 39 18 15 6 42 116 141

N.Y. Rangers 39 18 16 5 41 127 108

New Jersey 38 14 18 6 34 97 121

Buffalo 39 9 24 6 24 90 137

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 39 27 9 3 57 128 94

Tampa Bay 40 27 11 2 56 138 101

Florida 41 26 11 4 56 132 111

Nashville 41 22 18 1 45 109 116

Chicago 41 18 18 5 41 114 129

Dallas 38 14 14 10 38 105 100

Columbus 42 15 19 8 38 106 137

Detroit 42 13 23 6 32 91 135

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95

Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88

Minnesota 38 24 12 2 50 116 97

Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122

St. Louis 39 17 16 6 40 107 125

San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127

Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110

Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100

Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115

Winnipeg 40 24 13 3 51 129 109

Montreal 37 17 11 9 43 118 103

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124

Ottawa 41 13 24 4 30 107 153

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Wednesday’s Late Games

St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 3

Minnesota 8, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

Edmonton 3, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, Florida 0

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 4

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Nashville 7, Detroit 1

Dallas 5, Chicago 1

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Williams from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of 1B Preston Palmeiro from High Point(N.C.).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 7. Selected the contract of RHP Deolis Guerra from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andrew Young from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ketel Marte on the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Toronto Gs DeAndre Bembry and Fred Van Fleet and Los Angeles Lakers G Talen Horton-Tucker for one game without pay. Fined Toronto F OG Anunoby $30,000 and Los Angeles Lakers F/C Montrezl Harrel $20,000 for an on-court altercation.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Jerome Robinson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DB Nate Hairston.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Dean Marlowe.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Jaleel Johnson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Russ Callaway offensive quality control coach and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount defensive quality control coaches.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Bennett Jackson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LS Zach Triner to a one-year tender for the 2021 season.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Waived LW Drake Caggiula.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark to Florida in exchange for D Riley Stillman, C Henrik Borgstrom and RW Brett Connolly and a seventh-round draft pick in 2021.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark in trade with Chicago.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed CB Alan Franco as designated player via transfer from Argentine Primera Division to a five-year contract and will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI —Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money, a 2022 MLS superdraft first-round selection plus future performance-based incentives from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the discovery priority for Valenciennes FC W Kevin Cabral.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Xavier Asensi chief business officer.

LA GALAXY — Signed W Kevin Cabral to a five-year contract with a one-year option pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Rio Hope-Gund to a one-year contract with club options in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Vicky Lynch chief business officer.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Chinyelu Asher, D Camryn Biegalski and F Cali Farquharson to national team replacement contracts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.