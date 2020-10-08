scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56

Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117

Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73

Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126

Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70

Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107

Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146

Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92

Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123

Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Chicago, late

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Byes Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Game

Denver at New England, 2 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Buffalo at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

FALCONS 21/2 11/2 54 Panthers

CHIEFS 13 121/2 551/2 Raiders

Rams 9 7 461/2 WASHINGTON

TEXANS 61/2 6 541/2 Jaguars

Cards 8 7 47 JETS

STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles

RAVENS 13 13 511/2 Bengals

49ERS 8 9 491/2 Dolphins

COWBOYS 91/2 81/2 541/2 Giants

Colts PK 11/2 461/2 BROWNS

SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 561/2 Vikings

Monday

PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos

SAINTS 8 71/2 501/2 Chargers

Tuesday

TITANS NL NL NL Bills

———

BYE WEEK: Lions, Packers

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

Louisville 51/2 41/2 64 GEORGIA TECH

Saturday

KENTUCKY 3 2 571/2 Miss St

Duke PK 21/2 511/2 SYRACUSE

Pittsburgh 41/2 6 431/2 BOSTON COLL

VIRGINIA 9 8 591/2 NC State

USF 4 41/2 551/2 E Carolina

CLEMSON 15 14 621/2 Miami-Florida

N CAROLINA 51/2 41/2 59 Virginia Tech

GEORGIA 14 121/2 421/2 Tennessee

d-Oklahoma 21/2 21/2 721/2 Texas

IOWA ST 13 121/2 641/2 Texas Tech

Alabama 24 231/2 691/2 MISSISSIPPI

AUBURN 161/2 131/2 461/2 Arkansas

c-LSU 20 14 541/2 Missouri

Florida 6 61/2 58 TEXAS A&M

TCU 91/2 81/2 501/2 Kansas St

S Carolina 12 131/2 411/2 VANDERBILT

TROY 7 71/2 611/2 Texas St

LIBERTY 21 191/2 61 UL-Monroe

BYU 35 35 631/2 Utsa

Fla Atlantic 31/2 21/2 561/2 SO MISS

Temple 3 31/2 501/2 NAVY

FLA INT’L 51/2 4 561/2 Mid Tenn St

LA TECH 15 14 511/2 Utep

NOTRE DAME 21 21 521/2 Florida St

Charlotte 3 3 691/2 N TEXAS

Marshall 6 7 441/2 W KENTUCKY

Write-In Game

UL-LAFAYETTE 61/2 PPD NL Coastal Caro

———

c-Columbia, MO

d-Dallas, TX

Golf

LPGA Tour

Women’s PGA Championship Scores (Partial)

Thursday at Newtown Square, Penn.

Purse: $4.3 million

Yardage: 6,831; Par: 70

First Round

Kelly Tan 36-31—67

Brittany Lincicome 34-33—67

Gaby Lopez 35-33—68

Carlota Ciganda 34-34—68

Linnea Strom 33-35—68

Lydia Ko 32-36—68

Danielle Kang 36-32—68

Cydney Clanton 33-35—68

Pernilla Lindberg 35-34—69

Anna Nordqvist 36-33—69

Amy Yang 35-34—69

Matilda Castren 36-33—69

Isi Gabsa, 36-34—70. Ashleigh Buhai, 35-35—70. Inbee Park, 36-34—70. Lexi Thompson, 34-36—70. Georgia Hall, 32-38—70. Lauren Stephenson, 35-35—70. Sarah Schmelzel, 37-33—70. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 35-35—70. Jenny Shin, 35-35—70. Hinako Shibuno, 34-36—70.

Charley Hull, 35-35—70. Jasmine Suwannapura, 34-36—70. Jeong Eun Lee, 34-36—70. Elizabeth Szokol, 36-35—71. Cheyenne Knight, 34-37—71. Amy Olson, 34-37—71. Ally McDonald, 35-36—71. Cristie Kerr, 38-33—71. Sei Young Kim, 37-34—71. Alena Sharp, 35-36—71.

Sung Hyun Park, 35-36—71. Nelly Korda, 35-36—71. Brooke M. Henderson, 35-36—71. Caroline Hedwall, 35-36—71. Eun-Hee Ji, 35-36—71. Gerina Piller, 37-34—71. Robynn Ree, 33-38—71. Annie Park, 37-35—72. Jennifer Song, 36-36—72. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 34-38—72.

Nasa Hataoka, 35-37—72. Yui Kawamoto, 35-37—72. Moriya Jutanugarn, 38-34—72. Lindy Duncan, 35-37—72. Madelene Sagstrom, 36-36—72. Patty Tavatanakit, 34-38—72. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 35-37—72. Mariah Stackhouse, 37-35—72. Jennifer Kupcho, 35-37—72. Jaye Marie Green, 36-36—72. In Gee Chun, 37-35—72. Morgan Pressel, 36-36—72.

PGA Tour

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Partial)

Thursday at Las Vegas, Nevada

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72

First Round

Bryson DeChambeau 32-30—62

Austin Cook 31-32—63

Harold Varner III 32-31—63

Scott Harrington 32-31—63

Patrick Cantlay 29-34—63

Nate Lashley 30-33—63

Brian Stuard 31-33—64

Emiliano Grillo 34-30—64

Andrew Landry 33-31—64

Rob Oppenheim 33-31—64

James Hahn 33-31—64

Bronson Burgoon 31-33—64

Sepp Straka, 33-32—65. Brian Harman, 33-32—65. Brice Garnett, 33-32—65. Zach Johnson, 34-31—65. Cameron Davis, 34-31—65. Martin Laird, 33-32—65. Louis Oosthuizen, 32-33—65. Michael Gligic, 32-33—65. Charl Schwartzel, 32-34—66. Matthew NeSmith, 33-33—66.

Abraham Ancer, 33-33—66. Peter Malnati, 34-32—66. Denny McCarthy, 34-32—66. Vaughn Taylor, 32-34—66. Fabian Gomez, 33-33—66. Camilo Villegas, 33-33—66. Kevin Na, 33-33—66. Sergio Garcia, 32-34—66. Cameron Tringale, 34-32—66.

Tennis

French Open

Thursday in Paris

(Seedings in parentheses)

WOMEN

Semifinals — Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 2

At San Diego

Monday: N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Wednesday: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Thursday: N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

Friday: N.Y. Yankees (Cole) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow), 4:10 p.m.

Houston 3, Oakland 1 (Houston wins series)

At Los Angeles

Monday: Houston 10, Oakland 5

Tuesday: Houston 5, Oakland 2

Wednesday: Oakland 9, Houston 7

Thursday: Houston 11, Oakland 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 5

Thursday: L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) vs. San Diego (Morejon), late

x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.

x-Saturday: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

Atlanta 3, Miami 0 (Atlanta wins series)

At Houston

Tuesday: Atlanta 9, Miami 5

Wednesday: Atlanta 2, Miami 0

Thursday: Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16

Phila. 9 3 4 31 28 13

Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12

Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16

NY City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13

New England 5 4 7 22 15 13

New York 6 8 2 20 19 21

Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30

Atlanta 5 8 3 18 17 19

Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14

Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25

Inter Miami CF 4 10 2 14 16 26

Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26

D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 3 3 30 34 14

Portland 8 4 3 27 33 27

Sporting KC 8 5 2 26 27 21

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30

FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17

San Jose 5 6 5 20 24 40

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 5 7 19 24 26

Real SL 4 6 6 18 21 26

Vancouver 5 11 0 15 18 37

LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Seattle 2, Real SL 1

Portland 6, LA Galaxy 3

San Jose 3, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 2 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Real SL at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 1

Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98

Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114

Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104

Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96

Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m.

x-Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Tampa Bay Rays due to an injury sustained by RHP Oliver Drake. As a result, Drake will be replaced by RHP Trevor Richards on Tampa Bay’s Division Series roster vs. the New York Yankees.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Trevor Richards added to roster. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on 10-day IL.

National League

SAN DEIGO PADRES — Sent OF Abraham Almonte outright to El Paso Chihuahuas.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. Activated A.J. Terrell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived S Geno Stone.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Devante Bond from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Najee Goode to practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB David Mayo to practice squad from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed LB Dante Olson to practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted C Ross Cockrell and WR Josh Pearson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Breon Borders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Suspended TE Tommy Hudson for six games without pay for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — RW Justin Williams announced his retirement.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived C Alexander Wennberg for contract buyout.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LWs Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to a one-year extension.

EDMONTON OILERS — Loaned G Olivier Rodrigue to the Graz99ers of the Austrian League.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Markus Nutivaara from Columbus in exchange for F Cliff Pu.

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Jimmy Schuldt and C Reid Duke to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Matt Bartkowski and C Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed D Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension. Signed RW Josh Anderson to a seven-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Cory Schneider for contract buyout. Acquired D Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired D Erik Gudbranson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract running through the 2021-22 season.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Announced that Ben Olsen will depart as head coach of the club effective immediately. Assistant Coach, Chad Ashton will assume the role of interim manager.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Alexandu Mitrita to Al-Ahi Saudi FC thru Jan. 31, 2022.

