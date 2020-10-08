scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117
Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126
Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70
Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107
Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146
Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay at Chicago, late
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Byes Detroit, Green Bay
Monday’s Game
Denver at New England, 2 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Buffalo at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
FALCONS 21/2 11/2 54 Panthers
CHIEFS 13 121/2 551/2 Raiders
Rams 9 7 461/2 WASHINGTON
TEXANS 61/2 6 541/2 Jaguars
Cards 8 7 47 JETS
STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles
RAVENS 13 13 511/2 Bengals
49ERS 8 9 491/2 Dolphins
COWBOYS 91/2 81/2 541/2 Giants
Colts PK 11/2 461/2 BROWNS
SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 561/2 Vikings
Monday
PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos
SAINTS 8 71/2 501/2 Chargers
Tuesday
TITANS NL NL NL Bills
BYE WEEK: Lions, Packers
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
Louisville 51/2 41/2 64 GEORGIA TECH
Saturday
KENTUCKY 3 2 571/2 Miss St
Duke PK 21/2 511/2 SYRACUSE
Pittsburgh 41/2 6 431/2 BOSTON COLL
VIRGINIA 9 8 591/2 NC State
USF 4 41/2 551/2 E Carolina
CLEMSON 15 14 621/2 Miami-Florida
N CAROLINA 51/2 41/2 59 Virginia Tech
GEORGIA 14 121/2 421/2 Tennessee
d-Oklahoma 21/2 21/2 721/2 Texas
IOWA ST 13 121/2 641/2 Texas Tech
Alabama 24 231/2 691/2 MISSISSIPPI
AUBURN 161/2 131/2 461/2 Arkansas
c-LSU 20 14 541/2 Missouri
Florida 6 61/2 58 TEXAS A&M
TCU 91/2 81/2 501/2 Kansas St
S Carolina 12 131/2 411/2 VANDERBILT
TROY 7 71/2 611/2 Texas St
LIBERTY 21 191/2 61 UL-Monroe
BYU 35 35 631/2 Utsa
Fla Atlantic 31/2 21/2 561/2 SO MISS
Temple 3 31/2 501/2 NAVY
FLA INT’L 51/2 4 561/2 Mid Tenn St
LA TECH 15 14 511/2 Utep
NOTRE DAME 21 21 521/2 Florida St
Charlotte 3 3 691/2 N TEXAS
Marshall 6 7 441/2 W KENTUCKY
Write-In Game
UL-LAFAYETTE 61/2 PPD NL Coastal Caro
c-Columbia, MO
d-Dallas, TX
Golf
LPGA Tour
Women’s PGA Championship Scores (Partial)
Thursday at Newtown Square, Penn.
Purse: $4.3 million
Yardage: 6,831; Par: 70
First Round
Kelly Tan 36-31—67
Brittany Lincicome 34-33—67
Gaby Lopez 35-33—68
Carlota Ciganda 34-34—68
Linnea Strom 33-35—68
Lydia Ko 32-36—68
Danielle Kang 36-32—68
Cydney Clanton 33-35—68
Pernilla Lindberg 35-34—69
Anna Nordqvist 36-33—69
Amy Yang 35-34—69
Matilda Castren 36-33—69
Isi Gabsa, 36-34—70. Ashleigh Buhai, 35-35—70. Inbee Park, 36-34—70. Lexi Thompson, 34-36—70. Georgia Hall, 32-38—70. Lauren Stephenson, 35-35—70. Sarah Schmelzel, 37-33—70. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 35-35—70. Jenny Shin, 35-35—70. Hinako Shibuno, 34-36—70.
Charley Hull, 35-35—70. Jasmine Suwannapura, 34-36—70. Jeong Eun Lee, 34-36—70. Elizabeth Szokol, 36-35—71. Cheyenne Knight, 34-37—71. Amy Olson, 34-37—71. Ally McDonald, 35-36—71. Cristie Kerr, 38-33—71. Sei Young Kim, 37-34—71. Alena Sharp, 35-36—71.
Sung Hyun Park, 35-36—71. Nelly Korda, 35-36—71. Brooke M. Henderson, 35-36—71. Caroline Hedwall, 35-36—71. Eun-Hee Ji, 35-36—71. Gerina Piller, 37-34—71. Robynn Ree, 33-38—71. Annie Park, 37-35—72. Jennifer Song, 36-36—72. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 34-38—72.
Nasa Hataoka, 35-37—72. Yui Kawamoto, 35-37—72. Moriya Jutanugarn, 38-34—72. Lindy Duncan, 35-37—72. Madelene Sagstrom, 36-36—72. Patty Tavatanakit, 34-38—72. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 35-37—72. Mariah Stackhouse, 37-35—72. Jennifer Kupcho, 35-37—72. Jaye Marie Green, 36-36—72. In Gee Chun, 37-35—72. Morgan Pressel, 36-36—72.
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Partial)
Thursday at Las Vegas, Nevada
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72
First Round
Bryson DeChambeau 32-30—62
Austin Cook 31-32—63
Harold Varner III 32-31—63
Scott Harrington 32-31—63
Patrick Cantlay 29-34—63
Nate Lashley 30-33—63
Brian Stuard 31-33—64
Emiliano Grillo 34-30—64
Andrew Landry 33-31—64
Rob Oppenheim 33-31—64
James Hahn 33-31—64
Bronson Burgoon 31-33—64
Sepp Straka, 33-32—65. Brian Harman, 33-32—65. Brice Garnett, 33-32—65. Zach Johnson, 34-31—65. Cameron Davis, 34-31—65. Martin Laird, 33-32—65. Louis Oosthuizen, 32-33—65. Michael Gligic, 32-33—65. Charl Schwartzel, 32-34—66. Matthew NeSmith, 33-33—66.
Abraham Ancer, 33-33—66. Peter Malnati, 34-32—66. Denny McCarthy, 34-32—66. Vaughn Taylor, 32-34—66. Fabian Gomez, 33-33—66. Camilo Villegas, 33-33—66. Kevin Na, 33-33—66. Sergio Garcia, 32-34—66. Cameron Tringale, 34-32—66.
Tennis
French Open
Thursday in Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
WOMEN
Semifinals — Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 2
At San Diego
Monday: N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Wednesday: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Thursday: N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Friday: N.Y. Yankees (Cole) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow), 4:10 p.m.
Houston 3, Oakland 1 (Houston wins series)
At Los Angeles
Monday: Houston 10, Oakland 5
Tuesday: Houston 5, Oakland 2
Wednesday: Oakland 9, Houston 7
Thursday: Houston 11, Oakland 6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 5
Thursday: L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) vs. San Diego (Morejon), late
x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.
x-Saturday: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
Atlanta 3, Miami 0 (Atlanta wins series)
At Houston
Tuesday: Atlanta 9, Miami 5
Wednesday: Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Thursday: Atlanta 7, Miami 0
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16
Phila. 9 3 4 31 28 13
Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12
Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16
NY City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13
New England 5 4 7 22 15 13
New York 6 8 2 20 19 21
Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30
Atlanta 5 8 3 18 17 19
Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14
Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25
Inter Miami CF 4 10 2 14 16 26
Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26
D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 3 3 30 34 14
Portland 8 4 3 27 33 27
Sporting KC 8 5 2 26 27 21
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30
FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17
San Jose 5 6 5 20 24 40
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 5 7 19 24 26
Real SL 4 6 6 18 21 26
Vancouver 5 11 0 15 18 37
LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Seattle 2, Real SL 1
Portland 6, LA Galaxy 3
San Jose 3, Vancouver 0
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 2 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Real SL at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 1
Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104
Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96
Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m.
x-Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Tampa Bay Rays due to an injury sustained by RHP Oliver Drake. As a result, Drake will be replaced by RHP Trevor Richards on Tampa Bay’s Division Series roster vs. the New York Yankees.
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Trevor Richards added to roster. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on 10-day IL.
National League
SAN DEIGO PADRES — Sent OF Abraham Almonte outright to El Paso Chihuahuas.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. Activated A.J. Terrell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived S Geno Stone.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Devante Bond from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Najee Goode to practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB David Mayo to practice squad from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed LB Dante Olson to practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted C Ross Cockrell and WR Josh Pearson from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Breon Borders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Suspended TE Tommy Hudson for six games without pay for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — RW Justin Williams announced his retirement.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived C Alexander Wennberg for contract buyout.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LWs Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to a one-year extension.
EDMONTON OILERS — Loaned G Olivier Rodrigue to the Graz99ers of the Austrian League.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Markus Nutivaara from Columbus in exchange for F Cliff Pu.
LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Jimmy Schuldt and C Reid Duke to one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Matt Bartkowski and C Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed D Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension. Signed RW Josh Anderson to a seven-year contract extension.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Cory Schneider for contract buyout. Acquired D Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in 2021.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired D Erik Gudbranson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract running through the 2021-22 season.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Announced that Ben Olsen will depart as head coach of the club effective immediately. Assistant Coach, Chad Ashton will assume the role of interim manager.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Alexandu Mitrita to Al-Ahi Saudi FC thru Jan. 31, 2022.
