scoreboard

Golf

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic Scores (Partial)

Saturday at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72

Third Round

Emiliano Grillo 66-63-68—197

Tom Hoge 66-67-65—198

Viktor Hovland 67-69-63—199

Adam Long 70-67-63—200

Justin Thomas 72-67-62—201

Patrick Rodgers 70-66-65—201

Lucas Glover 71-65-66—202

Russell Knox 65-69-68—202

Aaron Wise 67-68-67—202

Tony Finau 67-66-69—202

Joaquin Niemann, 66-70-67—203. Carlos Ortiz, 67-69-67—203. Brendon Todd, 67-69-67—203. Joel Dahmen, 68-67-68—203. Steve Stricker, 69-70-65—204. Abraham Ancer, 72-67-65—204. Billy Horschel, 70-69-65—204. Bo Hoag, 68-70-66—204. Maverick McNealy, 70-71-63—204.

Harris English, 69-70-66—205. Brice Garnett, 74-65-66—205. Austin Eckroat, 69-69-67—205. Brian Harman, 70-69-66—205. Tyler Duncan, 70-67-68—205. Corey Conners, 71-66-68—205. Max Homa, 73-67-65—205. Camilo Villegas, 70-66-69—205.

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic Scores (Partial)

Saturday at The Colony, Texas

Yardage: 6,475; Par: 72

Third Round

So Yeon Ryu 72-72-65—209

Inbee Park 72-68-69—209

Yealimi Noh 72-66-71—209

Kristen Gillman 73-71-66—210

Charley Hull 68-74-68—210

Nasa Hataoka 72-69-69—210

Angela Stanford 71-69-70—210

Jin Young Ko 71-69-70—210

Pornanong Phatlum 69-71-70—210

Jessica Korda 69-69-72—210

Madelene Sagstrom, 71-69-71—211. Anna Nordqvist, 70-68-73—211. Jeongeun Lee6, 73-73-66—212. Jennifer Kupcho, 69-73-70—212. Kelly Tan, 73-68-71—212. Linnea Strom, 71-70-71—212. Brittany Lang, 70-71-71—212. Lindsey Weaver, 71-68-73—212. Jasmine Suwannapura, 73-72-68—213.

Tiffany Chan, 72-76-66—214. Sarah Kemp, 75-69-70—214. Moriya Jutanugarn, 73-70-71—214. Hannah Green, 75-67-72—214. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 81-67-67—215. Lindy Duncan, 76-71-68—215. Xiyu Lin, 78-67-70—215. Sophia Popov, 71-73-71—215. Cheyenne Knight, 71-73-71—215. Su Oh, 73-70-72—215.

Basketball

NBA

2020-21 Portland Trail Blazers Schedule

All Times Pacific

Games through March 4

Subject to change

Dec. 23 Utah, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 Houston, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 Toronto, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 Indiana, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 San Antonio, noon

Jan. 20 Memphis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 Memphis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 New York, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25 Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6 at New York, 10 a.m.

Feb. 7 at Charlotte, 10 a.m.

Feb. 9 Orlando, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Dallas, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Feb. 20 Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Denver, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

March 1 Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

March 3 Golden State, 7 p.m.

March 4 Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Washington 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Arizona 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Colorado 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Southern Cal 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

UCLA 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

California 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Saturday’s Game

No. 2 Stanford 101, UNLV 54

Sunday’s Games

Utah at No. 10 Oregon, 11 a.m.

Southern Cal at No. 7 Arizona, noon

No. 9 UCLA at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

Washington vs. No. 2 Stanford, 2 p.m.

Colorado at No. 17 Oregon St., 5 p.m.

Washington St. at California, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

———

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 67, No. 6 Mississippi St. 63, OT

No. 14 Maryland vs. Coppin St., ccd.

No. 21 Missouri St. vs. Tulsa, ccd.

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

Arizona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

California 0 1 .000 2 2 .500

Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 70, Eastern Washington 67

Washington St. at Colorado, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Oregon St., 1 p.m.

California at UCLA, 5 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

———

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor, ppd.

No. 5 Illinois vs. UT Martin, ccd.

No. 7 Kansas 65, North Dakota St. 61

No. 10 Houston 77, South Carolina 67

No. 23 Ohio State vs. Alabama A&M, ccd.

Football

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100

Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140

Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130

Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119

Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71

California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

Conference All Games

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Colorado 3 0 107 87 4 0 127 101

Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74

UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106

Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105

Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28

Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 31, No. 22 Washington 26

California 21, No. 23 Oregon 17

Colorado 24, Arizona 13

Oregon St. at Utah, late

UCLA at Arizona St., late

Saturday’s Summary

California 21, No. 21 Oregon 17

Oregon 3 14 0 0 — 17

California 7 7 7 0 — 21

First Quarter

ORE—FG Katleman 21, 8:06.

CAL—Garbers 1 run (Longhetto kick), 2:23.

Second Quarter

CAL—Shaw 1 run (Longhetto kick), 5:31.

ORE—Johnson III 39 pass from Shough (Katleman kick), 2:08.

ORE—Habibi-Likio 1 run (Katleman kick), :23.

Third Quarter

CAL—Remigio 28 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 5:14.

ORE CAL

First downs 19 18

Rushes-yards 34-137 47-88

Passing 231 183

Comp-Att-Int 14-26-0 20-32-0

Return Yards 30 40

Punts-Avg. 6-48.2 7-42.1

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0

Penalties-Yards 9-60 4-33

Time of Possession 23:57 36:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Oregon, Dye 12-71, Shough 13-53, Verdell 6-8, Habibi-Likio 3-5. California, Dancy 5-34, D.Moore 12-26, Shaw 6-14, C.Brown 9-14, Remigio 1-7, Garbers 10-7, (Team) 4-(minus 14).

PASSING—Oregon, Shough 14-26-0-231. California, Garbers 20-32-0-183.

RECEIVING—Oregon, Redd 4-54, Pittman 3-34, Dye 2-85, Johnson III 2-41, Habibi-Likio 2-9, Kampmoyer 1-8. California, Remigio 6-81, Polk 6-37, Tonges 2-22, Crawford 2-22, Schlegel 1-13, Reinwald 1-4, Dancy 1-3, C.Moore 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Sunday’s Game

Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 25 Louisiana 24, App. St. 21

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

No. 3 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

No. 4 Ohio St. 52, Michigan St. 12

No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19

No. 8 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, ppd.

No. 9 Iowa St. 42, West Virginia 6

No. 10 Miami 48, Duke 0

No. 11 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14

No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6

No. 18 Coastal Carolina 22, No. 13 BYU 17

TCU 29, No. 15 Oklahoma St. 22

No. 17 North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9

No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Rice 20, No. 21 Marshall 0

No. 24 Tulsa 19, Navy 6

EAST

Penn St. 23, Rutgers 7

SOUTH

Ga. Southern 20, FAU 3

NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13

Troy 29, South Ala. 0

Tulane 35, Memphis 21

Virginia 43, Boston Coll. 32

MIDWEST

Akron 31, Bowling Green 3

Ball St. 45, Cent. Mich. 20

E. Michigan 53, W. Michigan 42

Missouri 50, Arkansas 48

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Texas 69, Kansas St. 31

Toledo 41, N. Illinois 24

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 48, La.-Monroe 15

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 29, Colorado St. 17

San Jose St. 35, Hawaii 24

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282

Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205

New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255

N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285

Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253

Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297

Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188

Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286

Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214

Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319

Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298

L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253

Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243

Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277

Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280

Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283

Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250

Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305

Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304

L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215

Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258

San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

BEARS 41/2 3 45 Lions

DOLPHINS 111/2 11 421/2 Bengals

Colts 21/2 3 501/2 TEXANS

VIKINGS 91/2 10 511/2 Jaguars

STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington

Raiders 8 8 471/2 JETS

Saints 31/2 3 46 FALCONS

TITANS 4 51/2 53 Browns

SEAHAWKS 10 11 47 Giants

Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS

PACKERS 91/2 8 491/2 Eagles

CHARGERS 1 11/2 471/2 Patriots

CHIEFS 14 131/2 51 Broncos

Monday

g-49ERS +3 1 471/2 Bills

Write-In Game

STEELERS 8 7 431/2 Washington

Tuesday

RAVENS 71/2 71/2 431/2 Cowboys

g-Game being played in Glendale, AZ

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Game

Eastern Conference

New England at Columbus, noon

Monday’s Game

Western Conference

Seattle vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Leki Fotu from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Promoted TE Seth DeValve to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted RB D.J. Foster to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB Mark Ingram, DE Calais Campbell and DE Jihad Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Tony Brown on injured reserve. Elevated WR Stanley Morgan to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVLAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated S Tedric Thompson from the exempt list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated FB/TE Andrew Beck from injured reserve. Promoted LB Josh Watson, TE Troy Fumagalli and S Alijah Holder to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Marvin Hall and TE Issac Nauta. Activated CB Darryl from injured reserve and designated for return. Promoted DT Frank Herron to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted S Bobby Price form the practice squad to the active/inactive list pursuant to the standard elevation addendum.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed C Corey Linsley on injured reserve. Promoted G Ben Braden and TE Dominique Dafney to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — ACtivated RB David Johnson and ILB Kyle Emanuel from injured reserve. Elevated WRs Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed FB Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Noah Togiai on injured reserve. Elevated P Ryan Allen and C Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Caraun Reid. Waived RB Craig Reynolds. Placed TE Ben Ellefson and DT DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DB Chris Lammons and G Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Placed LB Dorian O’Daniel on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OLB Ogbonnia Okarankwa from injured reserve. Signed DB J.R. Reed to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Myles Gasking from injured reserve. Promoted S Nate Holley to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted TE Brandon Dillon and DE Eddie Yarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad. Announced RB Alexander Mattison downgraded to out for Sunday’s game.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated TE Dalton Keen from injured reserve. Signed WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Elevated TE/DL Rashod Berry from the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah Ford.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DT Sheldon Rankins from the injured reserve list. signed DB Grant Haley.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DE Niko Lalos and QB Clayton Thorson from the practice squad. Signed QB Alex Tanney to the practice squad. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Chris Hogan from the injured reserve list. Promoted DB Elijah Campbell and LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster. Placed G Alex Lewis on reserve/NFI list. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard and DT Raquan Williams to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DL Stephon Tuitt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Stanley Morgan to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Announced T Cedric Ogbuehi as questionable for Sunday’s game. Placed CB Tre Flowers on injured reserve. Promoted OT Chad Wheeler. Placed DT Bryan Mone on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Tuzar Skipper and OL Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad. Announced T Isaiah Wilson suspended for violating club policies.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

RAPID CITY RUSH— Released D Tanner Salsberry and Collin Saccoman and F Gary Haden.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed Gs Sean Bonar and Eamon McAdam and D Chris Lijdsman to traninig camp agreements. Announced G Kyle Keyser and F Matt Filipe were assigned from Boston.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Announced Fs Jack Jenkins, Denis Smirnov and Michael Mc Nicholas were added to training camp.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Hayden Hawkey and F Ben Freeman to training camp agreements.

