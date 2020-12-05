scoreboard

Golf
PGA Tour
Mayakoba Golf Classic Scores (Partial)
Saturday at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72
Third Round
Emiliano Grillo 66-63-68—197
Tom Hoge 66-67-65—198
Viktor Hovland 67-69-63—199
Adam Long 70-67-63—200
Justin Thomas 72-67-62—201
Patrick Rodgers 70-66-65—201
Lucas Glover 71-65-66—202
Russell Knox 65-69-68—202
Aaron Wise 67-68-67—202
Tony Finau 67-66-69—202
Joaquin Niemann, 66-70-67—203. Carlos Ortiz, 67-69-67—203. Brendon Todd, 67-69-67—203. Joel Dahmen, 68-67-68—203. Steve Stricker, 69-70-65—204. Abraham Ancer, 72-67-65—204. Billy Horschel, 70-69-65—204. Bo Hoag, 68-70-66—204. Maverick McNealy, 70-71-63—204.
Harris English, 69-70-66—205. Brice Garnett, 74-65-66—205. Austin Eckroat, 69-69-67—205. Brian Harman, 70-69-66—205. Tyler Duncan, 70-67-68—205. Corey Conners, 71-66-68—205. Max Homa, 73-67-65—205. Camilo Villegas, 70-66-69—205.
LPGA Tour
Volunteers of America Classic Scores (Partial)
Saturday at The Colony, Texas
Yardage: 6,475; Par: 72
Third Round
So Yeon Ryu 72-72-65—209
Inbee Park 72-68-69—209
Yealimi Noh 72-66-71—209
Kristen Gillman 73-71-66—210
Charley Hull 68-74-68—210
Nasa Hataoka 72-69-69—210
Angela Stanford 71-69-70—210
Jin Young Ko 71-69-70—210
Pornanong Phatlum 69-71-70—210
Jessica Korda 69-69-72—210
Madelene Sagstrom, 71-69-71—211. Anna Nordqvist, 70-68-73—211. Jeongeun Lee6, 73-73-66—212. Jennifer Kupcho, 69-73-70—212. Kelly Tan, 73-68-71—212. Linnea Strom, 71-70-71—212. Brittany Lang, 70-71-71—212. Lindsey Weaver, 71-68-73—212. Jasmine Suwannapura, 73-72-68—213.
Tiffany Chan, 72-76-66—214. Sarah Kemp, 75-69-70—214. Moriya Jutanugarn, 73-70-71—214. Hannah Green, 75-67-72—214. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 81-67-67—215. Lindy Duncan, 76-71-68—215. Xiyu Lin, 78-67-70—215. Sophia Popov, 71-73-71—215. Cheyenne Knight, 71-73-71—215. Su Oh, 73-70-72—215.
Basketball
NBA
2020-21 Portland Trail Blazers Schedule
All Times Pacific
Games through March 4
Subject to change
Dec. 23 Utah, 7 p.m.
Dec. 26 Houston, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28 at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30 at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Jan. 1 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3 at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 Toronto, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13 at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 Indiana, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 San Antonio, noon
Jan. 20 Memphis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22 Memphis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 New York, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25 Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Feb. 1 at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Feb. 6 at New York, 10 a.m.
Feb. 7 at Charlotte, 10 a.m.
Feb. 9 Orlando, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12 Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14 at Dallas, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Feb. 17 at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Feb. 20 Washington, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22 at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Feb. 23 at Denver, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26 at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
March 1 Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
March 3 Golden State, 7 p.m.
March 4 Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Southern Cal 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
UCLA 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
California 0 1 .000 0 3 .000
Saturday’s Game
No. 2 Stanford 101, UNLV 54
Sunday’s Games
Utah at No. 10 Oregon, 11 a.m.
Southern Cal at No. 7 Arizona, noon
No. 9 UCLA at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
Washington vs. No. 2 Stanford, 2 p.m.
Colorado at No. 17 Oregon St., 5 p.m.
Washington St. at California, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
———
Saturday’s Games
South Florida 67, No. 6 Mississippi St. 63, OT
No. 14 Maryland vs. Coppin St., ccd.
No. 21 Missouri St. vs. Tulsa, ccd.
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Arizona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 70, Eastern Washington 67
Washington St. at Colorado, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Wyoming at Oregon St., 1 p.m.
California at UCLA, 5 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
———
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor, ppd.
No. 5 Illinois vs. UT Martin, ccd.
No. 7 Kansas 65, North Dakota St. 61
No. 10 Houston 77, South Carolina 67
No. 23 Ohio State vs. Alabama A&M, ccd.
Football
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140
Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130
Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119
Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
Conference All Games
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 3 0 107 87 4 0 127 101
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106
Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57
Saturday’s Games
Stanford 31, No. 22 Washington 26
California 21, No. 23 Oregon 17
Colorado 24, Arizona 13
Oregon St. at Utah, late
UCLA at Arizona St., late
Saturday’s Summary
California 21, No. 21 Oregon 17
Oregon 3 14 0 0 — 17
California 7 7 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
ORE—FG Katleman 21, 8:06.
CAL—Garbers 1 run (Longhetto kick), 2:23.
Second Quarter
CAL—Shaw 1 run (Longhetto kick), 5:31.
ORE—Johnson III 39 pass from Shough (Katleman kick), 2:08.
ORE—Habibi-Likio 1 run (Katleman kick), :23.
Third Quarter
CAL—Remigio 28 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 5:14.
ORE CAL
First downs 19 18
Rushes-yards 34-137 47-88
Passing 231 183
Comp-Att-Int 14-26-0 20-32-0
Return Yards 30 40
Punts-Avg. 6-48.2 7-42.1
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-60 4-33
Time of Possession 23:57 36:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Oregon, Dye 12-71, Shough 13-53, Verdell 6-8, Habibi-Likio 3-5. California, Dancy 5-34, D.Moore 12-26, Shaw 6-14, C.Brown 9-14, Remigio 1-7, Garbers 10-7, (Team) 4-(minus 14).
PASSING—Oregon, Shough 14-26-0-231. California, Garbers 20-32-0-183.
RECEIVING—Oregon, Redd 4-54, Pittman 3-34, Dye 2-85, Johnson III 2-41, Habibi-Likio 2-9, Kampmoyer 1-8. California, Remigio 6-81, Polk 6-37, Tonges 2-22, Crawford 2-22, Schlegel 1-13, Reinwald 1-4, Dancy 1-3, C.Moore 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Sunday’s Game
Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.
SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 25 Louisiana 24, App. St. 21
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17
No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
No. 3 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10
No. 4 Ohio St. 52, Michigan St. 12
No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20
No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19
No. 8 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, ppd.
No. 9 Iowa St. 42, West Virginia 6
No. 10 Miami 48, Duke 0
No. 11 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14
No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6
No. 18 Coastal Carolina 22, No. 13 BYU 17
TCU 29, No. 15 Oklahoma St. 22
No. 17 North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9
No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21
Rice 20, No. 21 Marshall 0
No. 24 Tulsa 19, Navy 6
EAST
Penn St. 23, Rutgers 7
SOUTH
Ga. Southern 20, FAU 3
NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13
Troy 29, South Ala. 0
Tulane 35, Memphis 21
Virginia 43, Boston Coll. 32
MIDWEST
Akron 31, Bowling Green 3
Ball St. 45, Cent. Mich. 20
E. Michigan 53, W. Michigan 42
Missouri 50, Arkansas 48
Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Texas 69, Kansas St. 31
Toledo 41, N. Illinois 24
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 48, La.-Monroe 15
Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 29, Colorado St. 17
San Jose St. 35, Hawaii 24
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282
Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205
New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255
N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285
Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297
Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188
Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214
Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319
Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298
L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243
Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215
Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258
San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
BEARS 41/2 3 45 Lions
DOLPHINS 111/2 11 421/2 Bengals
Colts 21/2 3 501/2 TEXANS
VIKINGS 91/2 10 511/2 Jaguars
STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington
Raiders 8 8 471/2 JETS
Saints 31/2 3 46 FALCONS
TITANS 4 51/2 53 Browns
SEAHAWKS 10 11 47 Giants
Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS
PACKERS 91/2 8 491/2 Eagles
CHARGERS 1 11/2 471/2 Patriots
CHIEFS 14 131/2 51 Broncos
Monday
g-49ERS +3 1 471/2 Bills
Write-In Game
STEELERS 8 7 431/2 Washington
Tuesday
RAVENS 71/2 71/2 431/2 Cowboys
g-Game being played in Glendale, AZ
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Game
Eastern Conference
New England at Columbus, noon
Monday’s Game
Western Conference
Seattle vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Leki Fotu from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Promoted TE Seth DeValve to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted RB D.J. Foster to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB Mark Ingram, DE Calais Campbell and DE Jihad Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Tony Brown on injured reserve. Elevated WR Stanley Morgan to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVLAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated S Tedric Thompson from the exempt list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated FB/TE Andrew Beck from injured reserve. Promoted LB Josh Watson, TE Troy Fumagalli and S Alijah Holder to the active roster from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Marvin Hall and TE Issac Nauta. Activated CB Darryl from injured reserve and designated for return. Promoted DT Frank Herron to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted S Bobby Price form the practice squad to the active/inactive list pursuant to the standard elevation addendum.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed C Corey Linsley on injured reserve. Promoted G Ben Braden and TE Dominique Dafney to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — ACtivated RB David Johnson and ILB Kyle Emanuel from injured reserve. Elevated WRs Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed FB Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Noah Togiai on injured reserve. Elevated P Ryan Allen and C Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Caraun Reid. Waived RB Craig Reynolds. Placed TE Ben Ellefson and DT DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DB Chris Lammons and G Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Placed LB Dorian O’Daniel on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OLB Ogbonnia Okarankwa from injured reserve. Signed DB J.R. Reed to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Myles Gasking from injured reserve. Promoted S Nate Holley to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted TE Brandon Dillon and DE Eddie Yarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad. Announced RB Alexander Mattison downgraded to out for Sunday’s game.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated TE Dalton Keen from injured reserve. Signed WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Elevated TE/DL Rashod Berry from the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah Ford.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DT Sheldon Rankins from the injured reserve list. signed DB Grant Haley.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DE Niko Lalos and QB Clayton Thorson from the practice squad. Signed QB Alex Tanney to the practice squad. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Chris Hogan from the injured reserve list. Promoted DB Elijah Campbell and LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster. Placed G Alex Lewis on reserve/NFI list. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard and DT Raquan Williams to the active roster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DL Stephon Tuitt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Stanley Morgan to the active roster.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Announced T Cedric Ogbuehi as questionable for Sunday’s game. Placed CB Tre Flowers on injured reserve. Promoted OT Chad Wheeler. Placed DT Bryan Mone on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Tuzar Skipper and OL Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad. Announced T Isaiah Wilson suspended for violating club policies.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
RAPID CITY RUSH— Released D Tanner Salsberry and Collin Saccoman and F Gary Haden.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed Gs Sean Bonar and Eamon McAdam and D Chris Lijdsman to traninig camp agreements. Announced G Kyle Keyser and F Matt Filipe were assigned from Boston.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Announced Fs Jack Jenkins, Denis Smirnov and Michael Mc Nicholas were added to training camp.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Hayden Hawkey and F Ben Freeman to training camp agreements.
