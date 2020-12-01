scoreboard

Football

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69

Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119

Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130

Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71

Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93

California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89

Conference All Games

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84

Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74

UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106

Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105

Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28

Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

———

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at No. 22 Washington, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Oregon at California, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

POLL

———

College Football Playoff Rankings

Dec. 1

Record

1. Alabama 8-0

2. Notre Dame 9-0

3. Clemson 8-1

4. Ohio St. 4-0

5. Texas A&M 6-1

6. Florida 7-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. Georgia 6-2

9. Iowa St. 7-2

10. Miami 7-1

11. Oklahoma 6-2

12. Indiana 5-1

13. BYU 9-0

14. Northwestern 5-1

15. Oklahoma St. 6-2

16. Wisconsin 2-1

17. North Carolina 6-3

18. Coastal Carolina 9-0

19. Iowa 4-2

20. USC 3-0

21. Marshall 7-0

22. Washington 3-0

23. Oregon 3-1

24. Tulsa 5-1

25. La. Lafayette 8-1

Note: The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3.

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282

Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205

New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255

N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285

Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253

Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297

Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174

Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286

Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195

Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319

Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298

L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253

Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243

Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277

Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280

Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283

Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250

Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305

Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304

L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215

Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258

San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254

Wednesday’s Game

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Wednesday

STEELERS 31/2 10 42 Ravens

Thursday

RAVENS PPD PPD NL Cowboys

Sunday

BEARS 41/2 3 441/2 Lions

DOLPHINS 111/2 111/2 411/2 Bengals

Colts 21/2 3 511/2 TEXANS

VIKINGS 91/2 91/2 52 Jaguars

STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington

Raiders 8 8 471/2 JETS

Saints 31/2 3 46 FALCONS

TITANS 4 51/2 54 Browns

SEAHAWKS 10 10 48 Giants

Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS

PACKERS 91/2 91/2 461/2 Eagles

CHARGERS 1 PK 47 Patriots

CHIEFS 14 14 51 Broncos

Monday

g-Bills 3 21/2 48 49ERS

STEELERS NL NL NL Washington

Tuesday

RAVENS NL NL NL Cowboys

———

g-Glendale, AZ

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

La Tech 31/2 21/2 651/2 N TEXAS

Air Force 10 101/2 51 UTAH ST

Friday

APP’CHIAN ST 3 21/2 531/2 UL-Lafayette

UTEP PPD PPD NL So Miss

Cincinnati PPD PPD NL TULSA

Boise St 261/2 28 601/2 UNLV

USC 14 PPD NL Washington St

Saturday

Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST

NC STATE 71/2 7 601/2 Georgia Tech

GEORGIA 331/2 351/2 531/2 Vanderbilt

Clemson 211/2 22 671/2 VIRGINIA TECH

VIRGINIA 61/2 6 541/2 Boston Coll

KENTUCKY 111/2 111/2 471/2 S Carolina

DUKE 3 PPD NL Florida St

COASTAL CARO 6 7 571/2 Liberty

MICHIGAN 5 41/2 581/2 Maryland

Ohio St 22 24 591/2 MICHIGAN ST

PURDUE 11/2 2 611/2 Nebraska

Penn St 10 11 541/2 RUTGERS

GA SOUTHERN PK 21/2 421/2 Fla Atlantic

AKRON 3 3 561/2 Bowling Green

C MICHIGAN 11/2 11/2 611/2 Ball St

Kent St 21/2 3 681/2 MIAMI-OHIO

Buffalo 11 111/2 581/2 OHIO U

W MICHIGAN 13 131/2 651/2 E Michigan

CHARLOTTE 71/2 8 571/2 Florida Int’l

MARSHALL 231/2 231/2 441/2 Rice

Florida 161/2 171/2 611/2 TENNESSEE

UTAH 91/2 11 511/2 Oregon St

Colorado 4 7 591/2 ARIZONA

ARIZONA ST 41/2 3 551/2 Ucla

NOTRE DAME 331/2 331/2 511/2 Syracuse

WASHINGTON 10 11 511/2 Stanford

NEVADA 7 7 581/2 Fresno St

Oregon 9 10 571/2 CALIFORNIA

Oklahoma St 11/2 21/2 511/2 TCU

IOWA ST 7 7 491/2 W Virginia

LSU PPD PPD NL Mississippi

Northwestern 10 PPD NL MINNESOTA

WISCONSIN 101/2 14 451/2 Indiana

TEXAS TECH 27 271/2 631/2 Kansas

Toledo 11 10 561/2 NO ILLINOIS

OKLAHOMA 22 22 621/2 Baylor

MISS ST PPD PPD NL Missouri

Texas A&M 61/2 7 491/2 AUBURN

Texas 8 10 511/2 KANSAS ST

MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston

Iowa 12 13 501/2 ILLINOIS

Alabama PPD PPD NL ARKANSAS

TROY PPD PPD NL UL-Monroe

SAN JOSE ST 7 6 591/2 Hawaii

Wyoming 151/2 17 521/2 NEW MEXICO

SAN DIEGO ST 8 8 471/2 Colorado St

Write-In Games

TULANE 11/2 11/2 631/2 Memphis

Tulsa 10 12 491/2 NAVY

Troy 11/2 41/2 541/2 S ALABAMA

ARKANSAS ST 201/2 21 681/2 UL-Monroe

MISSOURI 3 3 511/2 Arkansas

Houston PK 1 681/2 SMU

Alabama 281/2 291/2 671/2 LSU

Miami-Fla 161/2 15 611/2 DUKE

Sunday

Write-In Games

Uab 11 11 441/2 MID TENN ST

USC 14 131/2 661/2 Washington St

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Western Conference

Tuesday’s Game

Dallas at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Game

Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Game

Eastern Conference

New England at Columbus, noon

Monday’s Game

Western Conference

Seattle-Dallas winner vs. Sporting KC-Minnesota winner, noon or 3:30 p.m.

Basketball

Women’s College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 .000

Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 .000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

California 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Monday’s Late Game

Oregon 85, Portland 52

Monday’s Late Boxscore

No. 10 Oregon 85, Portland 52

OREGON (2-0)

Boley 11-17 1-1 25, Prince 5-9 3-3 13, Chavez 3-4 0-0 7, Mikesell 4-8 0-0 11, Paopao 1-4 0-0 3, Giomi 1-1 1-2 3, Sabally 4-6 0-0 8, Shelley 0-2 2-2 2, Dugalic 1-3 0-0 2, Parrish 3-6 2-2 8, Scherr 0-2 2-2 2, Watson 0-2 1-6 1, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 12-18 85.

PORTLAND (1-1)

Fowler 5-14 2-3 12, Frawley 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 0-1 6, Muhlheim 2-5 2-2 7, Pflug 1-7 1-2 3, Kaitu’u 2-3 1-2 6, Wooldridge 1-1 4-4 6, Gorzeman 0-1 1-2 1, Lenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler McCliment-Call 1-3 2-2 4, Jacksen McCliment-Call 0-0 0-0 0, Meek 0-1 0-0 0, Shearer 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 18-48 13-18 52.

Oregon 18 16 29 22 — 85

Portland 9 13 11 19 — 52

3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-20 (Boley 2-3, Prince 0-1, Chavez 1-1, Mikesell 3-6, Paopao 1-3, Shelley 0-2, Parrish 0-3, Scherr 0-1), Portland 3-8 (Fowler 0-1, Frawley 1-1, Muhlheim 1-4, Pflug 0-1, Kaitu’u 1-1). Assists—Oregon 23 (Paopao 5), Portland 11 (Frawley 2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 41 (Boley 5-9), Portland 23 (Wooldridge 2-2). Total Fouls—Oregon 21, Portland 21. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Tuesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Top 25

No. 4 Baylor 67, South Florida 62

Men’s College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Monday’s Late Game

Stanford 82, Alabama 64

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 79, BYU 53

No. 14 North Carolina 67, Stanford 63

UC Riverside 57, Washington 42

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri vs. No. 21 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Tuesday’s Top 25

No. 4 Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42

No. 8 Michigan St. 75, No. 6 Duke 69

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 20 Kentucky, late

No. 9 Creighton 94, Omaha 67

No. 12 Villanova 87, Hartford 53

No. 15 Virginia 76, Saint Francis (Pa.) 51

No. 17 Texas 66, Indiana 44

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Burch Smith and INF/OF Chad Pinder on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with C Francisco Pena on a minor league contract.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the hiring of J.P Martinez as assistant pitching coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Ross to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C/F Mason Plumlee, C Jahlil Okafor, G/F’s Josh Jackson and Deividas Sirvydis.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve. Activated WR Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Strong to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Tavon Austin. Released WR Darrius Shepherd.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Austin Cutting and LB Hardy Nickerson. Released CB Marcus Sayles from the practice squad. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the protected practice squad list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. Activated OT Matt Peart, WR Dante Pettis and TE Kaden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Derrick Dillon and TE Nate Wieting from the practice squad. Waived DB Montre Hartage and P Ryan Santoso.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Jamar Taylor and Ken Webstr on injured reserve. Waived S Chris Edwards.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Ts Timon Parris and Rick Leonard to the practice squad.

