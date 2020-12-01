scoreboard

Football
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69
Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119
Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130
Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93
California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89
Conference All Games
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106
Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57
———
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at No. 22 Washington, 1 p.m.
No. 23 Oregon at California, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.
POLL
———
College Football Playoff Rankings
Dec. 1
Record
1. Alabama 8-0
2. Notre Dame 9-0
3. Clemson 8-1
4. Ohio St. 4-0
5. Texas A&M 6-1
6. Florida 7-1
7. Cincinnati 8-0
8. Georgia 6-2
9. Iowa St. 7-2
10. Miami 7-1
11. Oklahoma 6-2
12. Indiana 5-1
13. BYU 9-0
14. Northwestern 5-1
15. Oklahoma St. 6-2
16. Wisconsin 2-1
17. North Carolina 6-3
18. Coastal Carolina 9-0
19. Iowa 4-2
20. USC 3-0
21. Marshall 7-0
22. Washington 3-0
23. Oregon 3-1
24. Tulsa 5-1
25. La. Lafayette 8-1
Note: The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3.
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282
Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205
New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255
N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285
Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297
Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174
Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195
Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319
Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298
L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243
Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215
Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258
San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254
Wednesday’s Game
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Wednesday
STEELERS 31/2 10 42 Ravens
Thursday
RAVENS PPD PPD NL Cowboys
Sunday
BEARS 41/2 3 441/2 Lions
DOLPHINS 111/2 111/2 411/2 Bengals
Colts 21/2 3 511/2 TEXANS
VIKINGS 91/2 91/2 52 Jaguars
STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington
Raiders 8 8 471/2 JETS
Saints 31/2 3 46 FALCONS
TITANS 4 51/2 54 Browns
SEAHAWKS 10 10 48 Giants
Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS
PACKERS 91/2 91/2 461/2 Eagles
CHARGERS 1 PK 47 Patriots
CHIEFS 14 14 51 Broncos
Monday
g-Bills 3 21/2 48 49ERS
STEELERS NL NL NL Washington
Tuesday
RAVENS NL NL NL Cowboys
———
g-Glendale, AZ
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
La Tech 31/2 21/2 651/2 N TEXAS
Air Force 10 101/2 51 UTAH ST
Friday
APP’CHIAN ST 3 21/2 531/2 UL-Lafayette
UTEP PPD PPD NL So Miss
Cincinnati PPD PPD NL TULSA
Boise St 261/2 28 601/2 UNLV
USC 14 PPD NL Washington St
Saturday
Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST
NC STATE 71/2 7 601/2 Georgia Tech
GEORGIA 331/2 351/2 531/2 Vanderbilt
Clemson 211/2 22 671/2 VIRGINIA TECH
VIRGINIA 61/2 6 541/2 Boston Coll
KENTUCKY 111/2 111/2 471/2 S Carolina
DUKE 3 PPD NL Florida St
COASTAL CARO 6 7 571/2 Liberty
MICHIGAN 5 41/2 581/2 Maryland
Ohio St 22 24 591/2 MICHIGAN ST
PURDUE 11/2 2 611/2 Nebraska
Penn St 10 11 541/2 RUTGERS
GA SOUTHERN PK 21/2 421/2 Fla Atlantic
AKRON 3 3 561/2 Bowling Green
C MICHIGAN 11/2 11/2 611/2 Ball St
Kent St 21/2 3 681/2 MIAMI-OHIO
Buffalo 11 111/2 581/2 OHIO U
W MICHIGAN 13 131/2 651/2 E Michigan
CHARLOTTE 71/2 8 571/2 Florida Int’l
MARSHALL 231/2 231/2 441/2 Rice
Florida 161/2 171/2 611/2 TENNESSEE
UTAH 91/2 11 511/2 Oregon St
Colorado 4 7 591/2 ARIZONA
ARIZONA ST 41/2 3 551/2 Ucla
NOTRE DAME 331/2 331/2 511/2 Syracuse
WASHINGTON 10 11 511/2 Stanford
NEVADA 7 7 581/2 Fresno St
Oregon 9 10 571/2 CALIFORNIA
Oklahoma St 11/2 21/2 511/2 TCU
IOWA ST 7 7 491/2 W Virginia
LSU PPD PPD NL Mississippi
Northwestern 10 PPD NL MINNESOTA
WISCONSIN 101/2 14 451/2 Indiana
TEXAS TECH 27 271/2 631/2 Kansas
Toledo 11 10 561/2 NO ILLINOIS
OKLAHOMA 22 22 621/2 Baylor
MISS ST PPD PPD NL Missouri
Texas A&M 61/2 7 491/2 AUBURN
Texas 8 10 511/2 KANSAS ST
MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston
Iowa 12 13 501/2 ILLINOIS
Alabama PPD PPD NL ARKANSAS
TROY PPD PPD NL UL-Monroe
SAN JOSE ST 7 6 591/2 Hawaii
Wyoming 151/2 17 521/2 NEW MEXICO
SAN DIEGO ST 8 8 471/2 Colorado St
Write-In Games
TULANE 11/2 11/2 631/2 Memphis
Tulsa 10 12 491/2 NAVY
Troy 11/2 41/2 541/2 S ALABAMA
ARKANSAS ST 201/2 21 681/2 UL-Monroe
MISSOURI 3 3 511/2 Arkansas
Houston PK 1 681/2 SMU
Alabama 281/2 291/2 671/2 LSU
Miami-Fla 161/2 15 611/2 DUKE
Sunday
Write-In Games
Uab 11 11 441/2 MID TENN ST
USC 14 131/2 661/2 Washington St
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Western Conference
Tuesday’s Game
Dallas at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Game
Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Game
Eastern Conference
New England at Columbus, noon
Monday’s Game
Western Conference
Seattle-Dallas winner vs. Sporting KC-Minnesota winner, noon or 3:30 p.m.
Basketball
Women’s College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Monday’s Late Game
Oregon 85, Portland 52
Monday’s Late Boxscore
No. 10 Oregon 85, Portland 52
OREGON (2-0)
Boley 11-17 1-1 25, Prince 5-9 3-3 13, Chavez 3-4 0-0 7, Mikesell 4-8 0-0 11, Paopao 1-4 0-0 3, Giomi 1-1 1-2 3, Sabally 4-6 0-0 8, Shelley 0-2 2-2 2, Dugalic 1-3 0-0 2, Parrish 3-6 2-2 8, Scherr 0-2 2-2 2, Watson 0-2 1-6 1, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 12-18 85.
PORTLAND (1-1)
Fowler 5-14 2-3 12, Frawley 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 0-1 6, Muhlheim 2-5 2-2 7, Pflug 1-7 1-2 3, Kaitu’u 2-3 1-2 6, Wooldridge 1-1 4-4 6, Gorzeman 0-1 1-2 1, Lenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler McCliment-Call 1-3 2-2 4, Jacksen McCliment-Call 0-0 0-0 0, Meek 0-1 0-0 0, Shearer 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 18-48 13-18 52.
Oregon 18 16 29 22 — 85
Portland 9 13 11 19 — 52
3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-20 (Boley 2-3, Prince 0-1, Chavez 1-1, Mikesell 3-6, Paopao 1-3, Shelley 0-2, Parrish 0-3, Scherr 0-1), Portland 3-8 (Fowler 0-1, Frawley 1-1, Muhlheim 1-4, Pflug 0-1, Kaitu’u 1-1). Assists—Oregon 23 (Paopao 5), Portland 11 (Frawley 2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 41 (Boley 5-9), Portland 23 (Wooldridge 2-2). Total Fouls—Oregon 21, Portland 21. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Tuesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Top 25
No. 4 Baylor 67, South Florida 62
Men’s College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Monday’s Late Game
Stanford 82, Alabama 64
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Cal 79, BYU 53
No. 14 North Carolina 67, Stanford 63
UC Riverside 57, Washington 42
Wednesday’s Games
Missouri vs. No. 21 Oregon, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Tuesday’s Top 25
No. 4 Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42
No. 8 Michigan St. 75, No. 6 Duke 69
No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 20 Kentucky, late
No. 9 Creighton 94, Omaha 67
No. 12 Villanova 87, Hartford 53
No. 15 Virginia 76, Saint Francis (Pa.) 51
No. 17 Texas 66, Indiana 44
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Burch Smith and INF/OF Chad Pinder on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with C Francisco Pena on a minor league contract.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the hiring of J.P Martinez as assistant pitching coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Ross to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C/F Mason Plumlee, C Jahlil Okafor, G/F’s Josh Jackson and Deividas Sirvydis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve. Activated WR Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Strong to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Tavon Austin. Released WR Darrius Shepherd.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Austin Cutting and LB Hardy Nickerson. Released CB Marcus Sayles from the practice squad. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the protected practice squad list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. Activated OT Matt Peart, WR Dante Pettis and TE Kaden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Derrick Dillon and TE Nate Wieting from the practice squad. Waived DB Montre Hartage and P Ryan Santoso.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Jamar Taylor and Ken Webstr on injured reserve. Waived S Chris Edwards.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Ts Timon Parris and Rick Leonard to the practice squad.
