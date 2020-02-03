scoreboard

On Deck
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s collegePOLLS
The Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2
3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3
4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4
5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7. Duke 18-3 1242 9
8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5
9. Maryland 17-4 999 15
10. Villanova 17-4 959 8
11. Auburn 19-2 926 17
12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14. Oregon 18-5 758 11
15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14
17. Iowa 16-6 604 18
18. LSU 17-4 572 22
19. Butler 17-5 437 16
20. Illinois 16-6 373 19
21. Creighton 17-5 372 —
22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24
23. Arizona 15-6 164 —
24. Colorado 17-5 134 20
25. Houston 17-5 85 21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (20) 19-1 787 1
2. Gonzaga (12) 23-1 772 2
3. Kansas 18-3 718 3
4. San Diego St. 23-0 710 4
5. Louisville 19-3 670 5
6. Dayton 20-2 637 7
7. Duke 18-3 615 8
8. Florida St. 18-3 534 6
9. Maryland 17-4 509 15
10. Auburn 19-2 455 16
11. West Virginia 17-4 439 11
12. Villanova 17-4 411 10
13. Seton Hall 16-5 405 9
14. Michigan St. 16-6 340 14
15. Oregon 18-5 337 12
16. Kentucky 16-5 322 13
17. Iowa 16-6 310 18
18. LSU 17-4 245 24
19. Butler 17-5 205 17
20. Penn St. 16-5 201 23
21. Illinois 16-6 176 19
22. Creighton 17-5 158 —
23. Arizona 15-6 125 —
24. Colorado 17-5 92 21
25. Houston 17-5 61 20
Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Wichita St. 20, Ohio St. 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary’s 8, Rhode Island 8, Stanford 4, Northern Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, Indiana 2, BYU 2.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
———
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
California at No. 24 Colorado, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at No. 23 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
Monday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 Baylor at Kansas St., late
No. 3 Kansas vs. Texas, late
No. 8 Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59
Women’s collegePOLL
The Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2
3. Oregon 19-2 673 3
4. UConn 19-1 662 4
5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5
6. Stanford 20-2 605 6
7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7
8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9
9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10
10. UCLA 19-2 462 8
11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12
12. Arizona 18-3 413 16
13. Maryland 17-4 371 17
14. DePaul 20-3 360 11
15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15
17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14
18. Indiana 17-5 194 20
19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19
20. Iowa 18-4 172 18
21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23
22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21
23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22
24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24
25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905
Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857
Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667
Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476
California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429
———
Monday’s Game
No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 4 UConn 56
Tuesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No. 12 Arizona at No. 3 Oregon, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford, 8 p.m.
No. 19 Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
Monday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 8 Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53
No. 13 Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53
No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 54
EAST
Delaware St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Wagner 61
Merrimack 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 54
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Sacred Heart 58
North Alabama 57, NJIT 55
Oregon 74, UConn 56
Robert Morris 69, Bryant 39
St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 68
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 54, Prairie View 44
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Jacksonville 68
Howard 64, Coppin St. 52
MVSU 68, Grambling St. 57
Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53
NC A&T 66, SC State 55
Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 75
Stetson 60, North Florida 52
Texas Southern 81, Alabama St. 54
MIDWEST
Indiana 66, Purdue 54
Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 67
SOUTHWEST
Jackson St. 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —
Toronto 36 14 .720 6½
Boston 33 15 .688 8½
Miami 33 15 .688 8½
Indiana 31 19 .620 11½
Phila. 31 19 .620 11½
Orlando 22 28 .440 20½
Brooklyn 21 27 .438 20½
Chicago 19 33 .365 24½
Washington 17 31 .354 24½
Detroit 18 33 .353 25
Charlotte 16 34 .320 26½
New York 14 36 .280 28½
Cleveland 13 37 .260 29½
Atlanta 13 37 .260 29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —
L.A. Clippers 34 15 .694 3½
Denver 34 16 .680 4
Utah 32 17 .653 5½
Houston 31 18 .633 6½
Dallas 31 19 .620 7
Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 8
Memphis 24 25 .490 13½
Portland 23 27 .460 15
San Antonio 22 26 .458 15
Phoenix 20 29 .408 17½
New Orleans 20 30 .400 18
Sacramento 18 31 .367 19½
Minnesota 15 33 .313 22
Golden State 11 39 .220 27
Monday’s Games
Dallas 112, Indiana 103
Golden State at Washington, late
New York at Cleveland, late
Orlando 112, Charlotte 100
Boston at Atlanta, late.
Phila. at Miami, late
Phoenix at Brooklyn, late
Detroit at Memphis, late
Minnesota at Sacramento, late
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 5 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 6 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137
Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145
Toronto 52 28 17 7 63 188 171
Florida 50 28 17 5 61 183 167
Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166
Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161
Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176
Detroit 53 12 37 4 28 111 204
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135
N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136
Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139
Philadelphia 52 28 17 7 63 167 157
N.Y. Rangers 50 25 21 4 54 163 161
New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150
Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149
Dallas 51 29 18 4 62 134 129
Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163
Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164
Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171
Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159
Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162
Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162
Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163
Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148
San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177
Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161
Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, late
Florida at Toronto, late
Philadelphia at Detroit, late
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 4 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named James Click general manager.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jhoulys Chacín and Ryan Garton, Cs Juan Graterol and Tomás Telis, INFs Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar and LHPs Danny Coulombe, Blaine Hardy and Caleb Thielbar on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Rosell Herrera; OFs Zack Granite and Thomas Milone; LHPs Luis Avilán and Tyler Lyons; RHPs Domingo Acevedo, David Hale, Dan Otero, Nick Tropeano and Adam Warren; and Cs Kellin Deglan, Chris Iannetta, Erik Kratz, Wynston Sawyer and Josh Thole on minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Matt Festa for assignment. Claimed OF Jose Siri off waivers from Cincinnati. Agreed to terms with LHP Marco Gonzales on a four-year contract for 2021-24.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Covey and John Curtiss and OF Johnny Davis on minor league contracts.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce and RHP Brandon Kintzler on one-year contracts. Designated LHP José Quijada and LHP Jarlin García for assignment.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Anthony Arias and C/1B Dakota Phillips to contract extensions. Signed RHP Polo Portela.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Sent RHP J.D. Busfield to the Schaumburg Boomers to complete a previous trade.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP J.D. Busfield to the Chicago Dogs of the American Association for a player to be named later. Signed C Nick Oddo.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Drew Petzing tight ends coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Josh Garnett.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Cole Herdman.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced the retirement of TE Vernon Davis.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Kwabena Asare and WR TJ Smith.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed PK Lewis Ward and P Richie Leone to one-year contract extensions.
SASKETCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed LB Cameron Judge to a one-year contract extension.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Chris Steveler.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Manitoba D Jimmy Oligny two games and Cleveland F Brett Gallant one game.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned F Ty Ronning from Maine (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Matheus Rossetto from Athletico Paranaense (Série A-Brazil).
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Jürgen Locadia on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named James Collins head of sports science; Evan Allen director of sports medicine/trainer; Eric Bengston rehabilitation coordinator/assistant trainer; Marcelo Santos assistant coach, Harrison Hall trainer and Daniel Kirwan sports performance coach of Revolution II (USL League One); Emily Hess academy residency coodinator; and Darrell St. Jean academy athletic training associate.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Kevin Thelwell head of sport.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Michigan hockey player Johnny Beecher for one game, as a result of an incident that occurred in a game against Ohio State on Feb. 1.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.
ERSKINE — Named Kelly Burdeau interim sports information director, Ashlyn Felix assistant sports information director and Jai’P Prupis sports information student intern.
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Kevin Rodgers women’s volleyball coach.
FORDHAM — Named Liam Cadman assistant equipment manager.
