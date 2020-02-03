scoreboard

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.

Swimming: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s collegePOLLS

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2

3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3

4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4

5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6

6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7

7. Duke 18-3 1242 9

8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5

9. Maryland 17-4 999 15

10. Villanova 17-4 959 8

11. Auburn 19-2 926 17

12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10

13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12

14. Oregon 18-5 758 11

15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13

16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14

17. Iowa 16-6 604 18

18. LSU 17-4 572 22

19. Butler 17-5 437 16

20. Illinois 16-6 373 19

21. Creighton 17-5 372 —

22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24

23. Arizona 15-6 164 —

24. Colorado 17-5 134 20

25. Houston 17-5 85 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (20) 19-1 787 1

2. Gonzaga (12) 23-1 772 2

3. Kansas 18-3 718 3

4. San Diego St. 23-0 710 4

5. Louisville 19-3 670 5

6. Dayton 20-2 637 7

7. Duke 18-3 615 8

8. Florida St. 18-3 534 6

9. Maryland 17-4 509 15

10. Auburn 19-2 455 16

11. West Virginia 17-4 439 11

12. Villanova 17-4 411 10

13. Seton Hall 16-5 405 9

14. Michigan St. 16-6 340 14

15. Oregon 18-5 337 12

16. Kentucky 16-5 322 13

17. Iowa 16-6 310 18

18. LSU 17-4 245 24

19. Butler 17-5 205 17

20. Penn St. 16-5 201 23

21. Illinois 16-6 176 19

22. Creighton 17-5 158 —

23. Arizona 15-6 125 —

24. Colorado 17-5 92 21

25. Houston 17-5 61 20

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Wichita St. 20, Ohio St. 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary’s 8, Rhode Island 8, Stanford 4, Northern Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, Indiana 2, BYU 2.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783

Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773

Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773

Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762

Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714

UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545

Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619

California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476

Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565

Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571

Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591

Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

———

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

California at No. 24 Colorado, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at No. 23 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

Monday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 Baylor at Kansas St., late

No. 3 Kansas vs. Texas, late

No. 8 Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59

Women’s collegePOLL

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2

3. Oregon 19-2 673 3

4. UConn 19-1 662 4

5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5

6. Stanford 20-2 605 6

7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7

8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9

9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10

10. UCLA 19-2 462 8

11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12

12. Arizona 18-3 413 16

13. Maryland 17-4 371 17

14. DePaul 20-3 360 11

15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13

16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15

17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14

18. Indiana 17-5 194 20

19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19

20. Iowa 18-4 172 18

21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23

22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21

23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22

24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24

25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905

Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857

Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818

Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727

Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667

Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524

Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476

Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455

Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476

California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429

———

Monday’s Game

No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 4 UConn 56

Tuesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 12 Arizona at No. 3 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford, 8 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

Monday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 8 Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53

No. 13 Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53

No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 54

EAST

Delaware St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Wagner 61

Merrimack 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 54

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Sacred Heart 58

North Alabama 57, NJIT 55

Oregon 74, UConn 56

Robert Morris 69, Bryant 39

St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 68

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 54, Prairie View 44

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Jacksonville 68

Howard 64, Coppin St. 52

MVSU 68, Grambling St. 57

Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53

NC A&T 66, SC State 55

Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 75

Stetson 60, North Florida 52

Texas Southern 81, Alabama St. 54

MIDWEST

Indiana 66, Purdue 54

Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 67

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —

Toronto 36 14 .720 6½

Boston 33 15 .688 8½

Miami 33 15 .688 8½

Indiana 31 19 .620 11½

Phila. 31 19 .620 11½

Orlando 22 28 .440 20½

Brooklyn 21 27 .438 20½

Chicago 19 33 .365 24½

Washington 17 31 .354 24½

Detroit 18 33 .353 25

Charlotte 16 34 .320 26½

New York 14 36 .280 28½

Cleveland 13 37 .260 29½

Atlanta 13 37 .260 29½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —

L.A. Clippers 34 15 .694 3½

Denver 34 16 .680 4

Utah 32 17 .653 5½

Houston 31 18 .633 6½

Dallas 31 19 .620 7

Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 8

Memphis 24 25 .490 13½

Portland 23 27 .460 15

San Antonio 22 26 .458 15

Phoenix 20 29 .408 17½

New Orleans 20 30 .400 18

Sacramento 18 31 .367 19½

Minnesota 15 33 .313 22

Golden State 11 39 .220 27

Monday’s Games

Dallas 112, Indiana 103

Golden State at Washington, late

New York at Cleveland, late

Orlando 112, Charlotte 100

Boston at Atlanta, late.

Phila. at Miami, late

Phoenix at Brooklyn, late

Detroit at Memphis, late

Minnesota at Sacramento, late

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 5 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 6 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at New York, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137

Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145

Toronto 52 28 17 7 63 188 171

Florida 50 28 17 5 61 183 167

Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166

Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161

Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176

Detroit 53 12 37 4 28 111 204

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135

N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136

Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139

Philadelphia 52 28 17 7 63 167 157

N.Y. Rangers 50 25 21 4 54 163 161

New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150

Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149

Dallas 51 29 18 4 62 134 129

Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163

Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164

Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171

Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159

Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162

Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162

Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163

Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148

San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177

Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161

Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, late

Florida at Toronto, late

Philadelphia at Detroit, late

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 4 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named James Click general manager.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jhoulys Chacín and Ryan Garton, Cs Juan Graterol and Tomás Telis, INFs Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar and LHPs Danny Coulombe, Blaine Hardy and Caleb Thielbar on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Rosell Herrera; OFs Zack Granite and Thomas Milone; LHPs Luis Avilán and Tyler Lyons; RHPs Domingo Acevedo, David Hale, Dan Otero, Nick Tropeano and Adam Warren; and Cs Kellin Deglan, Chris Iannetta, Erik Kratz, Wynston Sawyer and Josh Thole on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Matt Festa for assignment. Claimed OF Jose Siri off waivers from Cincinnati. Agreed to terms with LHP Marco Gonzales on a four-year contract for 2021-24.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Covey and John Curtiss and OF Johnny Davis on minor league contracts.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce and RHP Brandon Kintzler on one-year contracts. Designated LHP José Quijada and LHP Jarlin García for assignment.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Anthony Arias and C/1B Dakota Phillips to contract extensions. Signed RHP Polo Portela.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Sent RHP J.D. Busfield to the Schaumburg Boomers to complete a previous trade.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP J.D. Busfield to the Chicago Dogs of the American Association for a player to be named later. Signed C Nick Oddo.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Drew Petzing tight ends coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Josh Garnett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Cole Herdman.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced the retirement of TE Vernon Davis.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Kwabena Asare and WR TJ Smith.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed PK Lewis Ward and P Richie Leone to one-year contract extensions.

SASKETCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed LB Cameron Judge to a one-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Chris Steveler.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba D Jimmy Oligny two games and Cleveland F Brett Gallant one game.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned F Ty Ronning from Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Matheus Rossetto from Athletico Paranaense (Série A-Brazil).

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Jürgen Locadia on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named James Collins head of sports science; Evan Allen director of sports medicine/trainer; Eric Bengston rehabilitation coordinator/assistant trainer; Marcelo Santos assistant coach, Harrison Hall trainer and Daniel Kirwan sports performance coach of Revolution II (USL League One); Emily Hess academy residency coodinator; and Darrell St. Jean academy athletic training associate.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Kevin Thelwell head of sport.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Michigan hockey player Johnny Beecher for one game, as a result of an incident that occurred in a game against Ohio State on Feb. 1.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.

ERSKINE — Named Kelly Burdeau interim sports information director, Ashlyn Felix assistant sports information director and Jai’P Prupis sports information student intern.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Kevin Rodgers women’s volleyball coach.

FORDHAM — Named Liam Cadman assistant equipment manager.

