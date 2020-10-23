scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130
Thursday’s Late Game
Phila. 22, N.Y. Giants 21
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Game
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Browns 31/2 3 501/2 BENGALS
Cowboys 11/2 PK 451/2 WASHINGTON
FALCONS 3 21/2 541/2 Lions
SAINTS 71/2 7 501/2 Panthers
Bills 13 10 451/2 JETS
Packers 3 31/2 57 TEXANS
Seahawks 31/2 31/2 56 CARDS
PATRIOTS 3 21/2 44 49ers
Chiefs 91/2 81/2 441/2 BRONCOS
Bucs 21/2 31/2 531/2 RAIDERS
CHARGERS 9 71/2 49 Jaguars
Write-In Game
TITANS +11/2 1 501/2 Steelers
Monday
RAMS 51/2 6 45 Bears
Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
BOSTON COLL 4 31/2 551/2 Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE 6 41/2 611/2 Florida St
Georgia PPD PPD — KENTUCKY
Notre Dame 91/2 10 421/2 PITTSBURGH
Alabama 20 22 651/2 TENNESSEE
N CAROLINA 141/2 151/2 601/2 Nc State
Va Tech 7 101/2 681/2 WAKE FOREST
CLEMSON 441/2 461/2 611/2 Syracuse
COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 511/2 Ga Southern
MIAMI-FLA 11 131/2 551/2 Virginia
UCF 181/2 21 711/2 Tulane
FLORIDA PPD PPD — Missouri
Houston 121/2 141/2 551/2 NAVY
Penn St 61/2 6 611/2 INDIANA
MICHIGAN ST 14 111/2 441/2 Rutgers
OHIO ST 26 261/2 671/2 Nebraska
Iowa 4 31/2 521/2 PURDUE
TEXAS 11 10 611/2 Baylor
SMU PK 21/2 551/2 Cincinnati
OKLAHOMA ST 31/2 3 521/2 Iowa St
Oklahoma 61/2 61/2 591/2 TCU
Auburn 31/2 31/2 711/2 MISSISSIPPI
W Virginia 3 3 541/2 TEXAS TECH
MEMPHIS 13 131/2 70 Temple
KANSAS ST 181/2 20 461/2 Kansas
LSU 61/2 6 551/2 S Carolina
S ALABAMA 131/2 15 561/2 UL-Monroe
NORTHWESTERN 8 11 531/2 Maryland
BYU 30 281/2 601/2 Texas St
COLORADO ST 181/2 PPD — New Mexico
BOISE ST 141/2 17 521/2 Utah St
MARSHALL 141/2 161/2 511/2 Fla Atlantic
FRESNO ST 41/2 21/2 651/2 Hawaii
SAN DIEGO ST 14 14 501/2 Unlv
Air Force 7 7 621/2 SAN JOSE ST
Wyoming 3 3 511/2 NEVADA
LIBERTY 11 13 601/2 So Miss
Michigan 21/2 31/2 541/2 MINNESOTA
TROY 11/2 21/2 681/2 Georgia St
CHARLOTTE 131/2 151/2 491/2 Utep
RICE 2 4 491/2 Mid Tenn St
La Tech 11/2 21/2 531/2 UTSA
Write-In Game
Kentucky 6 4 471/2 MISSOURI
College
SCORES
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
SOUTH
Jacksonville St. 19, Florida International 10
Tulsa 42, South Fla. 13
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, UAB 20
Golf
PGA Tour
Zozo Championship (Partial Scores)
Friday at Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Yardage: 7,027; Par: 72
Second Round
Justin Thomas 65-65—130
Dylan Frittelli 66-65—131
Lanto Griffin 66-65—131
Patrick Cantlay 67-65—132
Scottie Scheffler 67-65—132
Abraham Ancer 67-66—133
Harris English 66-67—133
Bubba Watson 70-63—133
Tyrrell Hatton 65-68—133
Patrick Reed 70-63—133
Tony Finau 69-64—133
Kevin Kisner 66-67—133
Richy Werenski 72-61—133
Ryan Palmer, 69-65—134. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 69-65—134. Satoshi Kodaira, 68-66—134. Webb Simpson, 69-65—134. Brian Harman, 66-68—134. Jason Kokrak, 69-65—134. Sebastian Munoz, 64-70—134. Justin Rose, 67-67—134. Kevin Na, 70-65—135. Viktor Hovland, 71-64—135.
Jim Herman, 70-65—135. Jon Rahm, 68-67—135. Alex Noren, 67-68—135. Collin Morikawa, 71-65—136. Sungjae Im, 68-68—136. Cameron Smith, 67-69—136. Joaquin Niemann, 70-66—136. Tyler Duncan, 68-68—136. Corey Conners, 69-67—136. Jordan Spieth, 70-66—136. Andrew Landry, 69-67—136.
LPGA Tour
Drive on Championship — Reynolds Lake Oconee (Partial Scores)
Friday at Greensboro, Ga.
Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72
Second Round
Ally McDonald 66-68—134
Bianca Pagdanganan 68-67—135
Danielle Kang 65-70—135
Ariya Jutanugarn 67-69—136
Katherine Kirk 72-65—137
Mel Reid 69-68—137
Pernilla Lindberg 68-69—137
Carlota Ciganda 73-65—138
Brittany Altomare 71-67—138
Chella Choi 69-69—138
Matilda Castren 69-69—138
Angel Yin, 72-67—139. Alena Sharp, 70-69—139. Celine Boutier, 69-70—139. Perrine Delacour, 69-70—139. Lindsey Weaver, 67-72—139. Mina Harigae, 72-68—140. Robynn Ree, 70-70—140. Marissa Steen, 68-72—140. Jennifer Song, 65-75—140. Jessica Korda, 74-67—141.
Yealimi Noh, 72-69—141. Megan Khang, 71-70—141. Elizabeth Szokol, 71-70—141. Lydia Ko, 71-70—141. Christina Kim, 71-70—141. Brittany Lang, 71-70—141. Kelly Tan, 70-71—141. Stacy Lewis, 70-71—141. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-71—141. Gaby Lopez, 70-71—141.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17
x-Phila. 11 3 5 38 34 17
x-Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15
x-Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18
New England 7 5 8 29 22 19
NY City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19
New York 7 8 4 25 22 23
Nashville SC 6 6 7 25 19 18
Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36
Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28
Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22
Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29
Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30
D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18
Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31
Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25
LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34
Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23
FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20
San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43
Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Late Game
Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie
Friday’s Game
New England 1, Nashville 1, tie
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Dodgers 2, Tampa Bay 1
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 20: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Friday, Oct. 23: L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, Oct. 24: L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Domingo Tapia off waivers from Boston.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CAEDINALS — Acquired DE Markus Golden from the Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Rasul Douglas on reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Sean Chandler from New York Giants practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Badara Trore from reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Sharif Finch from the practice squad. Signed DB Marqui Christian to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released DT Sylvester Williams.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DE Josh Mauro.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed CB Ken Crawley and WR Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Bennie Fowler on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Daeshon Hall from the reserve/PUP list. Placed WR DeSean Jackson on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released P Dustin Colquitt. Placed LB Devin Bush on injured reserve. Promoted DE Henry Mondeaux to their active roster. Signed LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Louie Belpedio to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Marco Rossi to a three-year, entry level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Todd Richards assistant coach.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chris Taylor assistant coach and Dave Rogalski goaltending coach.
COLLEGE
New Mexico — Hired Dave Pilipovich as a special assistant for Men’s basketball.
