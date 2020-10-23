scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110

N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115

Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187

Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196

Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218

Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141

Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139

Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143

Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114

San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

Thursday’s Late Game

Phila. 22, N.Y. Giants 21

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Game

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Browns 31/2 3 501/2 BENGALS

Cowboys 11/2 PK 451/2 WASHINGTON

FALCONS 3 21/2 541/2 Lions

SAINTS 71/2 7 501/2 Panthers

Bills 13 10 451/2 JETS

Packers 3 31/2 57 TEXANS

Seahawks 31/2 31/2 56 CARDS

PATRIOTS 3 21/2 44 49ers

Chiefs 91/2 81/2 441/2 BRONCOS

Bucs 21/2 31/2 531/2 RAIDERS

CHARGERS 9 71/2 49 Jaguars

Write-In Game

TITANS +11/2 1 501/2 Steelers

Monday

RAMS 51/2 6 45 Bears

Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

BOSTON COLL 4 31/2 551/2 Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE 6 41/2 611/2 Florida St

Georgia PPD PPD — KENTUCKY

Notre Dame 91/2 10 421/2 PITTSBURGH

Alabama 20 22 651/2 TENNESSEE

N CAROLINA 141/2 151/2 601/2 Nc State

Va Tech 7 101/2 681/2 WAKE FOREST

CLEMSON 441/2 461/2 611/2 Syracuse

COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 511/2 Ga Southern

MIAMI-FLA 11 131/2 551/2 Virginia

UCF 181/2 21 711/2 Tulane

FLORIDA PPD PPD — Missouri

Houston 121/2 141/2 551/2 NAVY

Penn St 61/2 6 611/2 INDIANA

MICHIGAN ST 14 111/2 441/2 Rutgers

OHIO ST 26 261/2 671/2 Nebraska

Iowa 4 31/2 521/2 PURDUE

TEXAS 11 10 611/2 Baylor

SMU PK 21/2 551/2 Cincinnati

OKLAHOMA ST 31/2 3 521/2 Iowa St

Oklahoma 61/2 61/2 591/2 TCU

Auburn 31/2 31/2 711/2 MISSISSIPPI

W Virginia 3 3 541/2 TEXAS TECH

MEMPHIS 13 131/2 70 Temple

KANSAS ST 181/2 20 461/2 Kansas

LSU 61/2 6 551/2 S Carolina

S ALABAMA 131/2 15 561/2 UL-Monroe

NORTHWESTERN 8 11 531/2 Maryland

BYU 30 281/2 601/2 Texas St

COLORADO ST 181/2 PPD — New Mexico

BOISE ST 141/2 17 521/2 Utah St

MARSHALL 141/2 161/2 511/2 Fla Atlantic

FRESNO ST 41/2 21/2 651/2 Hawaii

SAN DIEGO ST 14 14 501/2 Unlv

Air Force 7 7 621/2 SAN JOSE ST

Wyoming 3 3 511/2 NEVADA

LIBERTY 11 13 601/2 So Miss

Michigan 21/2 31/2 541/2 MINNESOTA

TROY 11/2 21/2 681/2 Georgia St

CHARLOTTE 131/2 151/2 491/2 Utep

RICE 2 4 491/2 Mid Tenn St

La Tech 11/2 21/2 531/2 UTSA

Write-In Game

Kentucky 6 4 471/2 MISSOURI

College

SCORES

Friday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7

SOUTH

Jacksonville St. 19, Florida International 10

Tulsa 42, South Fla. 13

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, UAB 20

Golf

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship (Partial Scores)

Friday at Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Yardage: 7,027; Par: 72

Second Round

Justin Thomas 65-65—130

Dylan Frittelli 66-65—131

Lanto Griffin 66-65—131

Patrick Cantlay 67-65—132

Scottie Scheffler 67-65—132

Abraham Ancer 67-66—133

Harris English 66-67—133

Bubba Watson 70-63—133

Tyrrell Hatton 65-68—133

Patrick Reed 70-63—133

Tony Finau 69-64—133

Kevin Kisner 66-67—133

Richy Werenski 72-61—133

Ryan Palmer, 69-65—134. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 69-65—134. Satoshi Kodaira, 68-66—134. Webb Simpson, 69-65—134. Brian Harman, 66-68—134. Jason Kokrak, 69-65—134. Sebastian Munoz, 64-70—134. Justin Rose, 67-67—134. Kevin Na, 70-65—135. Viktor Hovland, 71-64—135.

Jim Herman, 70-65—135. Jon Rahm, 68-67—135. Alex Noren, 67-68—135. Collin Morikawa, 71-65—136. Sungjae Im, 68-68—136. Cameron Smith, 67-69—136. Joaquin Niemann, 70-66—136. Tyler Duncan, 68-68—136. Corey Conners, 69-67—136. Jordan Spieth, 70-66—136. Andrew Landry, 69-67—136.

LPGA Tour

Drive on Championship — Reynolds Lake Oconee (Partial Scores)

Friday at Greensboro, Ga.

Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72

Second Round

Ally McDonald 66-68—134

Bianca Pagdanganan 68-67—135

Danielle Kang 65-70—135

Ariya Jutanugarn 67-69—136

Katherine Kirk 72-65—137

Mel Reid 69-68—137

Pernilla Lindberg 68-69—137

Carlota Ciganda 73-65—138

Brittany Altomare 71-67—138

Chella Choi 69-69—138

Matilda Castren 69-69—138

Angel Yin, 72-67—139. Alena Sharp, 70-69—139. Celine Boutier, 69-70—139. Perrine Delacour, 69-70—139. Lindsey Weaver, 67-72—139. Mina Harigae, 72-68—140. Robynn Ree, 70-70—140. Marissa Steen, 68-72—140. Jennifer Song, 65-75—140. Jessica Korda, 74-67—141.

Yealimi Noh, 72-69—141. Megan Khang, 71-70—141. Elizabeth Szokol, 71-70—141. Lydia Ko, 71-70—141. Christina Kim, 71-70—141. Brittany Lang, 71-70—141. Kelly Tan, 70-71—141. Stacy Lewis, 70-71—141. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-71—141. Gaby Lopez, 70-71—141.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17

x-Phila. 11 3 5 38 34 17

x-Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15

x-Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18

New England 7 5 8 29 22 19

NY City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19

New York 7 8 4 25 22 23

Nashville SC 6 6 7 25 19 18

Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36

Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28

Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22

Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29

Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30

D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18

Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31

Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25

LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34

Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23

FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20

San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43

Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Late Game

Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday’s Game

New England 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Dodgers 2, Tampa Bay 1

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 20: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Friday, Oct. 23: L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 24: L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Domingo Tapia off waivers from Boston.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CAEDINALS — Acquired DE Markus Golden from the Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Rasul Douglas on reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Sean Chandler from New York Giants practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Badara Trore from reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Sharif Finch from the practice squad. Signed DB Marqui Christian to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DT Sylvester Williams.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DE Josh Mauro.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed CB Ken Crawley and WR Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Bennie Fowler on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Daeshon Hall from the reserve/PUP list. Placed WR DeSean Jackson on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released P Dustin Colquitt. Placed LB Devin Bush on injured reserve. Promoted DE Henry Mondeaux to their active roster. Signed LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Louie Belpedio to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Marco Rossi to a three-year, entry level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Todd Richards assistant coach.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chris Taylor assistant coach and Dave Rogalski goaltending coach.

COLLEGE

New Mexico — Hired Dave Pilipovich as a special assistant for Men’s basketball.

