scoreboard

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 10 5 .667 —

Baltimore 7 7 .500 2½

Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3

Boston 5 8 .385 4

Toronto 4 7 .364 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 10 4 .714 —

Detroit 7 5 .583 2

Cleveland 9 7 .563 2

Chicago 8 7 .533 2½

Kansas City 5 10 .333 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 11 4 .733 —

Houston 6 8 .429 4½

Texas 5 8 .385 5

Los Angeles 5 10 .333 6

Seattle 5 10 .333 6

Friday’s Late Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota at Kansas City, late

Toronto at Boston, kate

Colorado at Seattle, late

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 9:35 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 10:10 a.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 10:35 a.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 11:05 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 4:08 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 7 2 .778 —

Atlanta 9 6 .600 1

Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2½

New York 6 9 .400 4

Washington 4 7 .364 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 10 3 .769 —

Cincinnati 7 8 .467 4

St. Louis 2 3 .400 4

Milwaukee 5 7 .417 4½

Pittsburgh 3 12 .200 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 10 3 .769 —

Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½

San Diego 8 6 .571 2½

San Francisco 6 9 .400 5

Arizona 5 9 .357 5½

Friday’s Late Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, late

Colorado at Seattle, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 9:35 a.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 10:05 a.m., 1st game

Miami (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 3-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 11:10 a.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Basketball

NBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 —

x-Toronto 49 19 .721 5½

x-Boston 46 23 .667 9

x-Miami 43 26 .623 12

x-Indiana 43 27 .614 12½

x-Phila. 42 27 .609 13

x-Brooklyn 33 36 .478 22

x-Orlando 32 38 .457 23½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 30

Washington 24 45 .348 31

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

New York 21 45 .318 32½

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 34

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 51 18 .739 —

x-L.A. Clippers 47 22 .681 4

x-Denver 46 24 .657 5½

x-Houston 43 25 .632 7½

x-Oklahoma City 42 26 .618 8½

x-Utah 43 27 .614 8½

x-Dallas 41 30 .577 11

Memphis 33 37 .471 18½

Portland 32 39 .451 20

San Antonio 30 38 .441 20½

Phoenix 30 39 .435 21

New Orleans 30 39 .435 21

Sacramento 29 40 .420 22

Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½

Golden State 15 50 .231 34

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Friday’s Late Game

Boston 122, Toronto 100

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 122, Portland 117

Denver 134, Utah 132, 2OT

Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 111

Phoenix at Miami, late

Milwaukee at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Summary

Clippers 122, Trail Blazers 117

L.A. CLIPPERS (122)

George 8-16 2-2 21, Morris Sr. 6-13 1-2 15, Zubac 2-5 5-6 9, Jackson 6-14 3-3 17, Shamet 6-12 4-6 19, Mann 0-1 1-2 1, Patterson 3-3 1-1 8, Green 3-7 4-4 13, McGruder 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 42-85 23-28 122.

PORTLAND (117)

Anthony 8-15 4-4 21, Collins 3-5 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-8 3-5 10, Lillard 10-23 0-2 22, McCollum 11-21 1-2 29, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 7-13 2-2 22, Hezonja 1-2 2-2 4, Simons 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 44-90 12-17 117.

L.A. Clippers 34 35 26 27 — 122

Portland 37 38 21 21 — 117

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 15-34 (George 3-6, Green 3-6, Shamet 3-8, Morris Sr. 2-3, Jackson 2-5, McGruder 1-2, Williams 0-2), Portland 17-43 (Trent Jr. 6-10, McCollum 6-13, Lillard 2-10, Collins 1-2, Nurkic 1-2, Anthony 1-3, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out—L.A. Clippers None, Portland 1 (Nurkic). Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 45 (Zubac 12), Portland 41 (Nurkic 13). Assists—L.A. Clippers 24 (Jackson 5), Portland 24 (Nurkic 9). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 22, Portland 26.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Oklahoma City, 9:30 a.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 11 a.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, noon

Orlando at Boston, 2 p.m.

Phila. at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 11:30 a.m.

Dallas at Utah, noon

Toronto at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 5 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 5 2 .714 —

Washington 3 3 .500 1½

Indiana 2 4 .333 2½

Atlanta 2 5 .286 3

New York 1 5 .167 3½

Connecticut 1 6 .143 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 6 1 .857 —

Minnesota 5 1 .833 ½

Las Vegas 4 2 .667 1½

Phoenix 4 3 .571 2

Los Angeles 3 3 .500 2½

Dallas 3 4 .429 3

Friday’s Late Game

Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 85, Atlanta 75

Seattle 74, Phoenix 68

Chicago 100, Connecticut 93

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Los Angeles, noon

Las Vegas at New York, 2 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

All Times PDT

———

Friday’s Late Games

At Toronto

Toronto 4, Columbus 3 (OT), series tied 2-2

At Edmonton

Vancouver 5, Minnesota 4 (OT), Vancouver wins series 3-1

Saturday’s Games

At Toronto

Philadelphia 4 (3-0-0, 6 points) vs. Tampa Bay 1 (2-1-0, 4 points)

At Edmonton

Vegas 4 (3-0-0, 6 points) vs. Colorado 3 (2-0-1, 5 points)

Sunday’s Games

At Toronto

Boston (0-2-0, 0 points) vs. Washington (0-1-1, 1 point), 9 a.m.

Columbus vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., series tied 2-2

At Edmonton

Dallas (0-2-0, 0 points) vs. St. Louis (0-2-0, 0 points), noon

Golf

LPGA

Marathon Classic

Saturday at Sylvania, Ohio

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 6,555; Par: 71

Third Round

Lydia Ko 64-65-68—197

Danielle Kang 64-67-70—201

Minjee Lee 68-67-68—203

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-63-73—203

Lindsey Weaver 68-69-67—204

Maria Fernanda Torres 70-68-67—205

Peiyun Chien 68-72-66—206

Paula Reto 70-67-69—206

Cydney Clanton 67-70-69—206

Sophia Popov 66-70-70—206

Mariah Stackhouse 68-74-65—207, Emma Talley 72-66-69—207, Yu Liu 70-68-69—207, Lizette Salas 73-64-70—207, Carlota Ciganda 68-68-71—207, Pernilla Lindberg 71-70-67—208, Ally McDonald 66-75-67—208, Amy Olson 69-71-68—208, Elizabeth Szokol 70-68-70—208, Kelly Tan 70-68-70—208.

Jasmine Suwannapura 69-69-70—208, Christina Kim 68-70-70—208, Katherine Kirk 71-66-71—208, Maria Fassi 67-66-75—208, Jessica Korda 70-70-69—209, Marina Alex 69-71-69—209, Nelly Korda 67-73-69—209, Jenny Shin 66-72-71—209, Matilda Castren 71-66-72—209, Patty Tavatanakit 71-66-72—209.

Lexi Thompson 70-66-73—209, Kristen Gillman 67-67-75—209, Youngin Chun 70-73-67—210, Kim Kaufman 70-73-67—210, Kendall Dye 72-70-68—210, Brittany Altomare 70-72-68—210, Isi Gabsa 68-74-68—210, Azahara Munoz 70-71-69—210, Sarah Schmelzel 71-69-70—210, Louise Ridderstrom 70-70-70—210.

Cristie Kerr 70-70-70—210, Xiyu Lin 68-72-70—210, Alena Sharp 72-67-71—210, Haley Moore 70-69-71—210, Amy Yang 71-67-72—210, Jing Yan 70-68-72—210, Lindy Duncan 69-69-72—210, Stephanie Meadow 69-69-72—210, Dottie Ardina 72-70-69—211, Haeji Kang 71-70-70—211.

Caroline Masson 69-72-70—211, Lee Lopez 69-71-71—211, Andrea Lee 67-71-73—211, Cheyenne Knight 67-76-69—212, Lauren Stephenson 73-69-70—212, Ashleigh Buhai 71-71-70—212, Jiwon Jeon 70-71-71—212, Austin Ernst 68-73-71—212, Stacy Lewis 69-71-72—212, Jennifer Song 68-72-72—212.

Megan Khang 65-69-78—212, Albane Valenzuela 71-72-70—213, Maia Schechter 71-72-70—213, Ruixin Liu 69-74-70—213, Anna Nordqvist 72-69-72—213, Annie Park 70-71-72—213, Bianca Pagdanganan 69-67-77—213. Cheyenne Woods 72-71-71—214, In Gee Chun 71-72-71—214, Haru Nomura 70-72-72—214.

Alison Lee 70-72-72—214, Morgan Pressel 70-71-73—214, Sierra L Brooks 74-69-72—215, Daniela Darquea 72-71-72—215, Angela Stanford 67-76-72—215, Linnea Johansson 69-72-74—215.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from alternate training site. Optioned CF Cedric Mullins to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Cover from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brady Lail for assignment. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Anderson from Schaumburg training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Luke Bard to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activtated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the restricted list. Placed C Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Erik Kratz from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Tropeano for assignment. Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ben Heller from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reactivated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Joel Kuhnel from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Humberto Mejia to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Brian Moran from alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Pat Venditte from alternate training site. Placed LHP Richard Bleier on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected RHP Nick Mears from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Jeff Samardzija on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Removed CB Quinton Dunbar from the commissioner’s exempt list. Dunbar expected to rejoin Seattle Seahawks as soon as Monday, August 11.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed CB M.J. Stewart from waivers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Activated TE Pharaoh Brown, S Karl Joseph and WR Jarvis Landry from active/physically unable to play list. Activated WR J’Mon Moore from active/non-football injury list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated TE T.J. Hockenson, DB Amani Oruwariye and P Arryn Siposs from reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Tavien Feaster, OL’s Tyler Gauthier and Steven Nielsen, K Brandon Wright and S Doug Middleton. Placed DT Rodney Gunter on active/non-football injury list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DE Ade Aruna.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed DT A’Shawn on active/non-football injury list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Ray Smith on reserve/retired list. Activated DT’s Rackwon Davis and Benito Jones, G Solomon Kindley and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed WR Ricardo Louis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James. Signed LB Quentin Poling.

