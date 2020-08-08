scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 10 5 .667 —
Baltimore 7 7 .500 2½
Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3
Boston 5 8 .385 4
Toronto 4 7 .364 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 4 .714 —
Detroit 7 5 .583 2
Cleveland 9 7 .563 2
Chicago 8 7 .533 2½
Kansas City 5 10 .333 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 11 4 .733 —
Houston 6 8 .429 4½
Texas 5 8 .385 5
Los Angeles 5 10 .333 6
Seattle 5 10 .333 6
Friday’s Late Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Toronto at Boston, kate
Colorado at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 9:35 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 10:10 a.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 10:35 a.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 11:05 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 11:35 a.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 4:08 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 7 2 .778 —
Atlanta 9 6 .600 1
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2½
New York 6 9 .400 4
Washington 4 7 .364 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 —
Cincinnati 7 8 .467 4
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Milwaukee 5 7 .417 4½
Pittsburgh 3 12 .200 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 10 3 .769 —
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½
San Diego 8 6 .571 2½
San Francisco 6 9 .400 5
Arizona 5 9 .357 5½
Friday’s Late Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, late
Colorado at Seattle, late
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 9:35 a.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 10:05 a.m., 1st game
Miami (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 3-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 11:10 a.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Basketball
NBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 —
x-Toronto 49 19 .721 5½
x-Boston 46 23 .667 9
x-Miami 43 26 .623 12
x-Indiana 43 27 .614 12½
x-Phila. 42 27 .609 13
x-Brooklyn 33 36 .478 22
x-Orlando 32 38 .457 23½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Washington 24 45 .348 31
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 18 .739 —
x-L.A. Clippers 47 22 .681 4
x-Denver 46 24 .657 5½
x-Houston 43 25 .632 7½
x-Oklahoma City 42 26 .618 8½
x-Utah 43 27 .614 8½
x-Dallas 41 30 .577 11
Memphis 33 37 .471 18½
Portland 32 39 .451 20
San Antonio 30 38 .441 20½
Phoenix 30 39 .435 21
New Orleans 30 39 .435 21
Sacramento 29 40 .420 22
Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½
Golden State 15 50 .231 34
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Friday’s Late Game
Boston 122, Toronto 100
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 122, Portland 117
Denver 134, Utah 132, 2OT
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 111
Phoenix at Miami, late
Milwaukee at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Summary
Clippers 122, Trail Blazers 117
L.A. CLIPPERS (122)
George 8-16 2-2 21, Morris Sr. 6-13 1-2 15, Zubac 2-5 5-6 9, Jackson 6-14 3-3 17, Shamet 6-12 4-6 19, Mann 0-1 1-2 1, Patterson 3-3 1-1 8, Green 3-7 4-4 13, McGruder 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 42-85 23-28 122.
PORTLAND (117)
Anthony 8-15 4-4 21, Collins 3-5 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-8 3-5 10, Lillard 10-23 0-2 22, McCollum 11-21 1-2 29, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 7-13 2-2 22, Hezonja 1-2 2-2 4, Simons 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 44-90 12-17 117.
L.A. Clippers 34 35 26 27 — 122
Portland 37 38 21 21 — 117
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 15-34 (George 3-6, Green 3-6, Shamet 3-8, Morris Sr. 2-3, Jackson 2-5, McGruder 1-2, Williams 0-2), Portland 17-43 (Trent Jr. 6-10, McCollum 6-13, Lillard 2-10, Collins 1-2, Nurkic 1-2, Anthony 1-3, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out—L.A. Clippers None, Portland 1 (Nurkic). Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 45 (Zubac 12), Portland 41 (Nurkic 13). Assists—L.A. Clippers 24 (Jackson 5), Portland 24 (Nurkic 9). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 22, Portland 26.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Oklahoma City, 9:30 a.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 11 a.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, noon
Orlando at Boston, 2 p.m.
Phila. at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 11:30 a.m.
Dallas at Utah, noon
Toronto at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 5 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 2 .714 —
Washington 3 3 .500 1½
Indiana 2 4 .333 2½
Atlanta 2 5 .286 3
New York 1 5 .167 3½
Connecticut 1 6 .143 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857 —
Minnesota 5 1 .833 ½
Las Vegas 4 2 .667 1½
Phoenix 4 3 .571 2
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 2½
Dallas 3 4 .429 3
Friday’s Late Game
Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 85, Atlanta 75
Seattle 74, Phoenix 68
Chicago 100, Connecticut 93
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Los Angeles, noon
Las Vegas at New York, 2 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
———
Friday’s Late Games
At Toronto
Toronto 4, Columbus 3 (OT), series tied 2-2
At Edmonton
Vancouver 5, Minnesota 4 (OT), Vancouver wins series 3-1
Saturday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia 4 (3-0-0, 6 points) vs. Tampa Bay 1 (2-1-0, 4 points)
At Edmonton
Vegas 4 (3-0-0, 6 points) vs. Colorado 3 (2-0-1, 5 points)
Sunday’s Games
At Toronto
Boston (0-2-0, 0 points) vs. Washington (0-1-1, 1 point), 9 a.m.
Columbus vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., series tied 2-2
At Edmonton
Dallas (0-2-0, 0 points) vs. St. Louis (0-2-0, 0 points), noon
Golf
LPGA
Marathon Classic
Saturday at Sylvania, Ohio
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 6,555; Par: 71
Third Round
Lydia Ko 64-65-68—197
Danielle Kang 64-67-70—201
Minjee Lee 68-67-68—203
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-63-73—203
Lindsey Weaver 68-69-67—204
Maria Fernanda Torres 70-68-67—205
Peiyun Chien 68-72-66—206
Paula Reto 70-67-69—206
Cydney Clanton 67-70-69—206
Sophia Popov 66-70-70—206
Mariah Stackhouse 68-74-65—207, Emma Talley 72-66-69—207, Yu Liu 70-68-69—207, Lizette Salas 73-64-70—207, Carlota Ciganda 68-68-71—207, Pernilla Lindberg 71-70-67—208, Ally McDonald 66-75-67—208, Amy Olson 69-71-68—208, Elizabeth Szokol 70-68-70—208, Kelly Tan 70-68-70—208.
Jasmine Suwannapura 69-69-70—208, Christina Kim 68-70-70—208, Katherine Kirk 71-66-71—208, Maria Fassi 67-66-75—208, Jessica Korda 70-70-69—209, Marina Alex 69-71-69—209, Nelly Korda 67-73-69—209, Jenny Shin 66-72-71—209, Matilda Castren 71-66-72—209, Patty Tavatanakit 71-66-72—209.
Lexi Thompson 70-66-73—209, Kristen Gillman 67-67-75—209, Youngin Chun 70-73-67—210, Kim Kaufman 70-73-67—210, Kendall Dye 72-70-68—210, Brittany Altomare 70-72-68—210, Isi Gabsa 68-74-68—210, Azahara Munoz 70-71-69—210, Sarah Schmelzel 71-69-70—210, Louise Ridderstrom 70-70-70—210.
Cristie Kerr 70-70-70—210, Xiyu Lin 68-72-70—210, Alena Sharp 72-67-71—210, Haley Moore 70-69-71—210, Amy Yang 71-67-72—210, Jing Yan 70-68-72—210, Lindy Duncan 69-69-72—210, Stephanie Meadow 69-69-72—210, Dottie Ardina 72-70-69—211, Haeji Kang 71-70-70—211.
Caroline Masson 69-72-70—211, Lee Lopez 69-71-71—211, Andrea Lee 67-71-73—211, Cheyenne Knight 67-76-69—212, Lauren Stephenson 73-69-70—212, Ashleigh Buhai 71-71-70—212, Jiwon Jeon 70-71-71—212, Austin Ernst 68-73-71—212, Stacy Lewis 69-71-72—212, Jennifer Song 68-72-72—212.
Megan Khang 65-69-78—212, Albane Valenzuela 71-72-70—213, Maia Schechter 71-72-70—213, Ruixin Liu 69-74-70—213, Anna Nordqvist 72-69-72—213, Annie Park 70-71-72—213, Bianca Pagdanganan 69-67-77—213. Cheyenne Woods 72-71-71—214, In Gee Chun 71-72-71—214, Haru Nomura 70-72-72—214.
Alison Lee 70-72-72—214, Morgan Pressel 70-71-73—214, Sierra L Brooks 74-69-72—215, Daniela Darquea 72-71-72—215, Angela Stanford 67-76-72—215, Linnea Johansson 69-72-74—215.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from alternate training site. Optioned CF Cedric Mullins to alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Cover from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brady Lail for assignment. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Anderson from Schaumburg training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Luke Bard to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activtated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the restricted list. Placed C Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Erik Kratz from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Tropeano for assignment. Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ben Heller from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reactivated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Joel Kuhnel from alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Humberto Mejia to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Brian Moran from alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Pat Venditte from alternate training site. Placed LHP Richard Bleier on the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected RHP Nick Mears from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Jeff Samardzija on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Removed CB Quinton Dunbar from the commissioner’s exempt list. Dunbar expected to rejoin Seattle Seahawks as soon as Monday, August 11.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed CB M.J. Stewart from waivers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Activated TE Pharaoh Brown, S Karl Joseph and WR Jarvis Landry from active/physically unable to play list. Activated WR J’Mon Moore from active/non-football injury list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated TE T.J. Hockenson, DB Amani Oruwariye and P Arryn Siposs from reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Tavien Feaster, OL’s Tyler Gauthier and Steven Nielsen, K Brandon Wright and S Doug Middleton. Placed DT Rodney Gunter on active/non-football injury list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DE Ade Aruna.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed DT A’Shawn on active/non-football injury list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Ray Smith on reserve/retired list. Activated DT’s Rackwon Davis and Benito Jones, G Solomon Kindley and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed WR Ricardo Louis.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James. Signed LB Quentin Poling.
