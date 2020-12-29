scoreboard

Football

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340

Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282

New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301

N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348

Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401

Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423

Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288

Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300

Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397

Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386

West W L T Pct PF PA

*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324

Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447

L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405

Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450

Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315

N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338

Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398

South W L T Pct PF PA

yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330

x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369

Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353

Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335

Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440

Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348

L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289

Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349

San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

Monday’s Game

Buffalo at New England, late

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 21 Okla. St. 37, No. 18 Miami 34

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio

No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, late

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.

Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.

No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, ccd.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas

No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.

No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.

West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl — Houston

TCU vs. Arkansas, ccd.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Peach Bowl — Atlanta

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.

No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Washington +1 11/2 431/2 EAGLES

COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars

Packers 51/2 51/2 511/2 BEARS

Cowboys 2 3 45 GIANTS

BROWNS 6 10 421/2 Steelers

Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS

Saints 5 61/2 471/2 PANTHERS

PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets

Vikings 6 7 541/2 LIONS

BUCS 51/2 61/2 501/2 Falcons

Ravens 111/2 12 441/2 BENGALS

BILLS 41/2 PK 441/2 Dolphins

Chargers 11/2 31/2 44 CHIEFS

g-Seahawks 4 5 461/2 49ERS

Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS

RAMS 41/2 PK 391/2 Cards

g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

WEDNESDAY

Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC

Wisconsin 7 91/2 511/2 Wake Forest

Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN

Iowa 14 PPD NL Missouri

Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX

Oklahoma +3 3 68 Florida

THURSDAY

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 2 21/2 461/2 Miss St

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN

W Virginia 71/2 7 411/2 Army

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ

San Jose St 7 91/2 63 Ball St

Texas Bowl — Houston, TX

Tcu 5 PPD NL Arkansas

FRIDAY

Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA

Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL

Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn

Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX

Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA

Clemson 7 71/2 661/2 Ohio State

SATURDAY

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 501/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 8 651/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 4 571/2 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 71/2 651/2 N Carolina

Basketball

NBA

All Times PST

———

NBA Conference Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Orlando 4 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 3 0 1.000 ½

Cleveland 3 1 .750 1

Phila. 3 1 .750 1

Indiana 3 1 .750 1

Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2

New York 2 2 .500 2

Boston 2 2 .500 2

Milwaukee 2 2 .500 2

Charlotte 1 2 .333 2½

Miami 1 2 .333 2½

Chicago 1 3 .250 3

Toronto 0 3 .000 3½

Washington 0 4 .000 4

Detroit 0 4 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 2 1 .667 —

Minnesota 2 1 .667 —

Phoenix 2 1 .667 —

Utah 2 1 .667 —

L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 —

Sacramento 2 1 .667 —

San Antonio 2 1 .667 —

Portland 2 1 .667 —

L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 ½

Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1

Golden State 2 2 .500 ½

Dallas 1 2 .333 1

Denver 1 2 .333 1

Memphis 1 2 .333 1

Houston 0 2 .000 1½

Monday’s Late Games

Atlanta 128, Detroit 120

Memphis 116, Brooklyn 111, OT

Utah 110, Oklahoma City 109

Denver 124, Houston 111

Portland 115, L.A. Lakers 107

Monday’s Late Boxscore

Trail Blazers 115, Lakers 107

PORTLAND (115)

Covington 2-9 0-0 4, Jones Jr. 1-9 3-4 5, Nurkic 5-7 0-0 10, Lillard 10-16 6-6 31, McCollum 7-22 3-3 20, Hood 2-6 0-0 5, Trent Jr. 10-14 1-2 28, Kanter 6-9 0-0 12, Simons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 13-15 115.

L.A. LAKERS (107)

Davis 6-14 1-2 13, James 11-20 4-5 29, Gasol 2-4 0-1 4, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 0-0 14, Schroder 8-16 7-7 24, Kuzma 2-9 0-0 6, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 3-5 3-3 9, Horton-Tucker 3-6 0-0 6, Matthews 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-87 15-18 107.

Portland 22 36 26 31 — 115

L.A. Lakers 30 24 31 22 — 107

3-Point Goals—Portland 16-46 (Trent Jr. 7-11, Lillard 5-10, McCollum 3-11, Hood 1-2, Jones Jr. 0-5, Covington 0-6), L.A. Lakers 10-27 (Caldwell-Pope 4-5, James 3-7, Kuzma 2-8, Schroder 1-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Matthews 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Kanter 14), L.A. Lakers 41 (Davis 10). Assists—Portland 27 (McCollum 11), L.A. Lakers 20 (James 6). Total Fouls—Portland 16, L.A. Lakers 14.

Tuesday’s Games

New York 95, Cleveland 86

Boston 116, Indiana 111

Chicago 115, Washington 107

Phila. 100, Toronto 93

Golden State 116, Detroit 106

Milwaukee 144, Miami 97

Orlando 118, Oklahoma City 107

Denver at Sacramento, late

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, late

New Orleans at Phoenix, late

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford (26) 7-0 744 1

2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2

3. NC State (2) 8-0 675 4

4. UConn (1) 5-0 674 3

5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5

6. Arizona 7-0 601 6

7. Baylor 7-1 557 7

8. Oregon 7-0 556 8

9. Texas A&M 8-0 498 9

10. Arkansas 9-1 447 11

11. UCLA 5-2 427 10

12. Mississippi St. 5-1 426 12

13. Kentucky 7-1 393 13

14. Maryland 5-1 382 14

15. Northwestern 4-0 330 15

16. Michigan 5-0 256 17

17. Ohio St. 4-0 253 16

18. DePaul 5-2 205 18

19. Texas 6-1 175 20

20. Indiana 4-2 172 19

21. South Florida 5-1 168 20

22. Syracuse 5-1 98 22

23. Gonzaga 5-2 86 23

24. Missouri St. 4-2 69 24

25. Michigan St. 7-0 66 25

Others receiving votes: Georgia 33, North Carolina 27, South Dakota St. 24, Oregon St. 20, Iowa St. 12, Tennessee 10, Arizona St. 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Alabama 2.

USA TODAY TOP 25 COACHES POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (29) 7-0 773 1

2. Louisville (1) 5-0 729 2

3. NC State 8-0 709 3

4. South Carolina 5-1 678 4

5. Connecticut 5-0 661 5

6. Baylor 7-1 597 6

7. Oregon (1) 7-0 567 7

8. Arizona 7-0 558 7

9. Texas A&M 9-0 532 9

10. Arkansas 9-1 477 10

11. Kentucky 7-1 429 12

12. UCLA 5-2 412 11

13. Mississippi State 5-1 396 13

14. Maryland 5-1 388 14

15. Ohio State 4-0 327 15

16. Northwestern 4-0 304 16

17. Michigan 5-0 279 17

18. Indiana 4-2 210 18

19. Texas 6-1 205 19

20. Syracuse 5-1 177 20

21. DePaul 5-2 149 20

22. South Florida 5-1 119 22

23. Gonzaga 6-2 92 23

24. Missouri State 4-2 73 24

25. South Dakota State 7-2 40 25

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State (7-0) 31; Georgia (8-0) 30; Virginia Tech (6-1) 22; Arizona State (6-2) 20; Florida State (3-1) 18; Clemson (8-1) 16; Iowa (5-1) 14; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 13; Rutgers (5-1) 7; Oregon State (3-3) 6; North Carolina (7-2) 6; Tennessee (6-1) 3; IUPUI (6-1) 3; Central Florida (4-1) 3; North Dakota State (5-1) 1; Georgia Tech (4-1) 1.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

Through Dec. 31

No games scheduled

Monday’s Late Top 25 Scores

No. 9 Texas A&M 112, Northwestern St. 26

No. 23 Gonzaga 65, Loyola Marymount 62

Tuesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 UConn 75, No. 18 DePaul 52

No. 19 Texas 77, Lamar 49

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1598 1

2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1537 2

3. Kansas 8-1 1458 3

4. Villanova 8-1 1370 5

5. Houston 7-0 1313 6

6. Wisconsin 8-1 1249 9

7. Tennessee 6-0 1217 8

8. Texas 7-1 1109 10

9. West Virginia 7-2 1080 7

10. Iowa 7-2 1008 4

11. Creighton 7-2 926 13

12. Missouri 6-0 888 14

13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15

14. Rutgers 6-1 659 11

15. Illinois 7-3 650 18

16. Michigan 7-0 582 19

17. Michigan St. 6-2 431 12

18. Florida St. 5-1 377 21

19. Northwestern 6-1 350 —

20. Duke 3-2 290 20

21. Oregon 6-1 252 25

21. Minnesota 8-1 252 —

23. Virginia 4-2 238 16

24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24

25. Ohio St. 7-2 216 23

Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.

USA TODAY TOP 25 COACHES POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (29) 7-0 797 1

2. Baylor (3) 6-0 771 2

3. Villanova 8-1 698 3

4. Kansas 8-1 674 4

5. Houston 7-0 636 7

6. Tennessee 6-0 612 8

7. Wisconsin 8-1 576 9

8. West Virginia 7-2 543 6

9. Texas 7-1 526 10

10. Creighton 7-2 462 13

11. Iowa 7-2 442 5

12. Missouri 6-0 407 14

13. Rutgers 6-1 359 12

14. Texas Tech 7-2 347 16

15. Michigan 7-0 338 19

16. Illinois 7-3 320 18

17. Oregon 6-1 194 24

18. Michigan State 6-2 182 11

19. Florida State 5-1 178 21

20. Xavier 8-1 164 22

20. Ohio State 7-2 164 20

22. Northwestern 6-1 117 NR

23. San Diego State 6-1 112 NR

24. Virginia 4-2 107 15

24. Minnesota 8-1 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech (7-1) 95; Duke (3-2) 87; North Carolina (5-3) 76; Colorado (6-1) 58; Clemson (6-1) 57; Arkansas (8-0) 48; Saint Louis (7-1) 26; UCLA (5-2) 25; Richmond (6-2) 17; Louisville (6-1) 17; Florida (3-1) 8; Stanford (5-2) 7; North Carolina State (5-1) 6; LSU (5-1) 6; SMU (5-0) 5; Drake (10-0) 5; Connecticut (3-1) 5; Central Florida (3-2) 5; Boise State (6-1) 5; Purdue (7-3) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 3; Saint Mary’s (8-2) 2.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 1 1 .500 7 1 .875

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 1 .833

Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556

Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

Monday’s Late Game

Arizona 88, Colorado 74

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 86, Santa Clara 63

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Monday’s Late Top 25 Scores

No. 1 Gonzaga 88, Northern Arizona 58

Maryland 70, No. 6 Wisconsin 64

No. 21 Minnesota 81, No. 17 Michigan St. 56

Tuesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 112, Dixie St. 67

No. 2 Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56

Tulsa 65, No. 5 Houston 64

No. 8 Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC, ccd.

No. 9 West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51

No. 10 Iowa 87, No. 19 Northwestern 72

No. 13 Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51

No. 14 Rutgers 81, Purdue 76

Clemson 77, No. 18 Florida St. 67

No. 20 Duke vs. Pittsburgh, ppd.

No. 24 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger. Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league INF Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later. Signed C Kevan Smith to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Kahnle on a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded Cs Blake Hunt and Francisco Mejia and RHPs Cole Wilcox and Luis Patino to Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Blake Snell.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Harrison Bryant, Ss Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT Jordan Mills.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Josh Hawkins to the practice squad. Placed CB Alex Myres on the practice squad injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Jordan Glasgow from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Ibraheim Campbell and DT Rob Windsor from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Released LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LB Nicholas Morrow and DE David Irving from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Darrell Henderson on injured reserve. Signed QB Blake Bortles. Activated OT Bobb Evans from injured reserve. Released DB Dee Virgin from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Kyle Rudolph on injured reserve. Signed G Kyle Hinton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated TE Ryan Griffin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT John Leglue and LB Christian Kuntz to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Colin Holba off the practice squad. Activated TE Charlie Woerner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB DeMarkus Acy and DT Myles Adams from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed P Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

