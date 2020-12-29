scoreboard

Football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386
West W L T Pct PF PA
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338
Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398
South W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
Monday’s Game
Buffalo at New England, late
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 21 Okla. St. 37, No. 18 Miami 34
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio
No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, late
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.
Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.
No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, ccd.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas
No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.
No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.
West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl — Houston
TCU vs. Arkansas, ccd.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Peach Bowl — Atlanta
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.
No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.
No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Washington +1 11/2 431/2 EAGLES
COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars
Packers 51/2 51/2 511/2 BEARS
Cowboys 2 3 45 GIANTS
BROWNS 6 10 421/2 Steelers
Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS
Saints 5 61/2 471/2 PANTHERS
PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets
Vikings 6 7 541/2 LIONS
BUCS 51/2 61/2 501/2 Falcons
Ravens 111/2 12 441/2 BENGALS
BILLS 41/2 PK 441/2 Dolphins
Chargers 11/2 31/2 44 CHIEFS
g-Seahawks 4 5 461/2 49ERS
Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS
RAMS 41/2 PK 391/2 Cards
g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
WEDNESDAY
Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC
Wisconsin 7 91/2 511/2 Wake Forest
Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN
Iowa 14 PPD NL Missouri
Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX
Oklahoma +3 3 68 Florida
THURSDAY
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX
Tulsa 2 21/2 461/2 Miss St
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN
W Virginia 71/2 7 411/2 Army
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ
San Jose St 7 91/2 63 Ball St
Texas Bowl — Houston, TX
Tcu 5 PPD NL Arkansas
FRIDAY
Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA
Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL
Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn
Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX
Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA
Clemson 7 71/2 661/2 Ohio State
SATURDAY
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 501/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 8 651/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 4 571/2 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 71/2 651/2 N Carolina
Basketball
NBA
All Times PST
———
NBA Conference Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Orlando 4 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 3 0 1.000 ½
Cleveland 3 1 .750 1
Phila. 3 1 .750 1
Indiana 3 1 .750 1
Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2
New York 2 2 .500 2
Boston 2 2 .500 2
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 2
Charlotte 1 2 .333 2½
Miami 1 2 .333 2½
Chicago 1 3 .250 3
Toronto 0 3 .000 3½
Washington 0 4 .000 4
Detroit 0 4 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 2 1 .667 —
Minnesota 2 1 .667 —
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
Utah 2 1 .667 —
L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 —
Sacramento 2 1 .667 —
San Antonio 2 1 .667 —
Portland 2 1 .667 —
L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 ½
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1
Golden State 2 2 .500 ½
Dallas 1 2 .333 1
Denver 1 2 .333 1
Memphis 1 2 .333 1
Houston 0 2 .000 1½
Monday’s Late Games
Atlanta 128, Detroit 120
Memphis 116, Brooklyn 111, OT
Utah 110, Oklahoma City 109
Denver 124, Houston 111
Portland 115, L.A. Lakers 107
Monday’s Late Boxscore
Trail Blazers 115, Lakers 107
PORTLAND (115)
Covington 2-9 0-0 4, Jones Jr. 1-9 3-4 5, Nurkic 5-7 0-0 10, Lillard 10-16 6-6 31, McCollum 7-22 3-3 20, Hood 2-6 0-0 5, Trent Jr. 10-14 1-2 28, Kanter 6-9 0-0 12, Simons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 13-15 115.
L.A. LAKERS (107)
Davis 6-14 1-2 13, James 11-20 4-5 29, Gasol 2-4 0-1 4, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 0-0 14, Schroder 8-16 7-7 24, Kuzma 2-9 0-0 6, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 3-5 3-3 9, Horton-Tucker 3-6 0-0 6, Matthews 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-87 15-18 107.
Portland 22 36 26 31 — 115
L.A. Lakers 30 24 31 22 — 107
3-Point Goals—Portland 16-46 (Trent Jr. 7-11, Lillard 5-10, McCollum 3-11, Hood 1-2, Jones Jr. 0-5, Covington 0-6), L.A. Lakers 10-27 (Caldwell-Pope 4-5, James 3-7, Kuzma 2-8, Schroder 1-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Matthews 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Kanter 14), L.A. Lakers 41 (Davis 10). Assists—Portland 27 (McCollum 11), L.A. Lakers 20 (James 6). Total Fouls—Portland 16, L.A. Lakers 14.
Tuesday’s Games
New York 95, Cleveland 86
Boston 116, Indiana 111
Chicago 115, Washington 107
Phila. 100, Toronto 93
Golden State 116, Detroit 106
Milwaukee 144, Miami 97
Orlando 118, Oklahoma City 107
Denver at Sacramento, late
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, late
New Orleans at Phoenix, late
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (26) 7-0 744 1
2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2
3. NC State (2) 8-0 675 4
4. UConn (1) 5-0 674 3
5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5
6. Arizona 7-0 601 6
7. Baylor 7-1 557 7
8. Oregon 7-0 556 8
9. Texas A&M 8-0 498 9
10. Arkansas 9-1 447 11
11. UCLA 5-2 427 10
12. Mississippi St. 5-1 426 12
13. Kentucky 7-1 393 13
14. Maryland 5-1 382 14
15. Northwestern 4-0 330 15
16. Michigan 5-0 256 17
17. Ohio St. 4-0 253 16
18. DePaul 5-2 205 18
19. Texas 6-1 175 20
20. Indiana 4-2 172 19
21. South Florida 5-1 168 20
22. Syracuse 5-1 98 22
23. Gonzaga 5-2 86 23
24. Missouri St. 4-2 69 24
25. Michigan St. 7-0 66 25
Others receiving votes: Georgia 33, North Carolina 27, South Dakota St. 24, Oregon St. 20, Iowa St. 12, Tennessee 10, Arizona St. 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Alabama 2.
USA TODAY TOP 25 COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (29) 7-0 773 1
2. Louisville (1) 5-0 729 2
3. NC State 8-0 709 3
4. South Carolina 5-1 678 4
5. Connecticut 5-0 661 5
6. Baylor 7-1 597 6
7. Oregon (1) 7-0 567 7
8. Arizona 7-0 558 7
9. Texas A&M 9-0 532 9
10. Arkansas 9-1 477 10
11. Kentucky 7-1 429 12
12. UCLA 5-2 412 11
13. Mississippi State 5-1 396 13
14. Maryland 5-1 388 14
15. Ohio State 4-0 327 15
16. Northwestern 4-0 304 16
17. Michigan 5-0 279 17
18. Indiana 4-2 210 18
19. Texas 6-1 205 19
20. Syracuse 5-1 177 20
21. DePaul 5-2 149 20
22. South Florida 5-1 119 22
23. Gonzaga 6-2 92 23
24. Missouri State 4-2 73 24
25. South Dakota State 7-2 40 25
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State (7-0) 31; Georgia (8-0) 30; Virginia Tech (6-1) 22; Arizona State (6-2) 20; Florida State (3-1) 18; Clemson (8-1) 16; Iowa (5-1) 14; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 13; Rutgers (5-1) 7; Oregon State (3-3) 6; North Carolina (7-2) 6; Tennessee (6-1) 3; IUPUI (6-1) 3; Central Florida (4-1) 3; North Dakota State (5-1) 1; Georgia Tech (4-1) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000
Through Dec. 31
No games scheduled
Monday’s Late Top 25 Scores
No. 9 Texas A&M 112, Northwestern St. 26
No. 23 Gonzaga 65, Loyola Marymount 62
Tuesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 4 UConn 75, No. 18 DePaul 52
No. 19 Texas 77, Lamar 49
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1598 1
2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1537 2
3. Kansas 8-1 1458 3
4. Villanova 8-1 1370 5
5. Houston 7-0 1313 6
6. Wisconsin 8-1 1249 9
7. Tennessee 6-0 1217 8
8. Texas 7-1 1109 10
9. West Virginia 7-2 1080 7
10. Iowa 7-2 1008 4
11. Creighton 7-2 926 13
12. Missouri 6-0 888 14
13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15
14. Rutgers 6-1 659 11
15. Illinois 7-3 650 18
16. Michigan 7-0 582 19
17. Michigan St. 6-2 431 12
18. Florida St. 5-1 377 21
19. Northwestern 6-1 350 —
20. Duke 3-2 290 20
21. Oregon 6-1 252 25
21. Minnesota 8-1 252 —
23. Virginia 4-2 238 16
24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24
25. Ohio St. 7-2 216 23
Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.
USA TODAY TOP 25 COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (29) 7-0 797 1
2. Baylor (3) 6-0 771 2
3. Villanova 8-1 698 3
4. Kansas 8-1 674 4
5. Houston 7-0 636 7
6. Tennessee 6-0 612 8
7. Wisconsin 8-1 576 9
8. West Virginia 7-2 543 6
9. Texas 7-1 526 10
10. Creighton 7-2 462 13
11. Iowa 7-2 442 5
12. Missouri 6-0 407 14
13. Rutgers 6-1 359 12
14. Texas Tech 7-2 347 16
15. Michigan 7-0 338 19
16. Illinois 7-3 320 18
17. Oregon 6-1 194 24
18. Michigan State 6-2 182 11
19. Florida State 5-1 178 21
20. Xavier 8-1 164 22
20. Ohio State 7-2 164 20
22. Northwestern 6-1 117 NR
23. San Diego State 6-1 112 NR
24. Virginia 4-2 107 15
24. Minnesota 8-1 107 NR
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech (7-1) 95; Duke (3-2) 87; North Carolina (5-3) 76; Colorado (6-1) 58; Clemson (6-1) 57; Arkansas (8-0) 48; Saint Louis (7-1) 26; UCLA (5-2) 25; Richmond (6-2) 17; Louisville (6-1) 17; Florida (3-1) 8; Stanford (5-2) 7; North Carolina State (5-1) 6; LSU (5-1) 6; SMU (5-0) 5; Drake (10-0) 5; Connecticut (3-1) 5; Central Florida (3-2) 5; Boise State (6-1) 5; Purdue (7-3) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 3; Saint Mary’s (8-2) 2.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143
Monday’s Late Game
Arizona 88, Colorado 74
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Cal 86, Santa Clara 63
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Monday’s Late Top 25 Scores
No. 1 Gonzaga 88, Northern Arizona 58
Maryland 70, No. 6 Wisconsin 64
No. 21 Minnesota 81, No. 17 Michigan St. 56
Tuesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 112, Dixie St. 67
No. 2 Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56
Tulsa 65, No. 5 Houston 64
No. 8 Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC, ccd.
No. 9 West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51
No. 10 Iowa 87, No. 19 Northwestern 72
No. 13 Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51
No. 14 Rutgers 81, Purdue 76
Clemson 77, No. 18 Florida St. 67
No. 20 Duke vs. Pittsburgh, ppd.
No. 24 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger. Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league INF Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later. Signed C Kevan Smith to a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Kahnle on a two-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded Cs Blake Hunt and Francisco Mejia and RHPs Cole Wilcox and Luis Patino to Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Blake Snell.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Harrison Bryant, Ss Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT Jordan Mills.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Josh Hawkins to the practice squad. Placed CB Alex Myres on the practice squad injured list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Jordan Glasgow from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Ibraheim Campbell and DT Rob Windsor from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Released LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LB Nicholas Morrow and DE David Irving from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Darrell Henderson on injured reserve. Signed QB Blake Bortles. Activated OT Bobb Evans from injured reserve. Released DB Dee Virgin from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Kyle Rudolph on injured reserve. Signed G Kyle Hinton.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated TE Ryan Griffin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT John Leglue and LB Christian Kuntz to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Colin Holba off the practice squad. Activated TE Charlie Woerner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB DeMarkus Acy and DT Myles Adams from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed P Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
