scoreboard

THURSDAY

Baseball: Bend at Sheldon (DH), 2 p.m.

Boys basketball: Ridgeview at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Summit, 7 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Mountain View at Redmond dual, TBD; Bend at La Pine dual, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: Summit at McNary, noon; Mountain View at West Salem, noon; Bend at Sprague, noon; Mountain View at McNary, 3 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 3 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 3 p.m.

Track and field: Central Oregon Invitational, at Summit, TBD.

Boys basketball: The Dalles at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Summit at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 5:30 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Tuesday’s Late Games

Summit 11, Sisters 1

Wednesday’s Games

Mountain View 7 Sheldon 5

Sheldon 2, Mountain View 1

Hood River Valley 11, Redmond 0

Pendleton 10, Ridgeview 1

Softball

Wednesday’s Game

Bend 13, Thurston 0

Pendleton 4, Crook County 1

Pendleton 4, Crook County 1

Hood River Valley 11, Redmond 0

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s Late Games

Redmond 56, Bend 53

Summit 66, Thurston 57

Molalla 47, Madras 41

Wednesday’s Game

La Pine at Culver, canceled

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s Late Games

Mountain View 42, Crook County 39

Molalla 47, Madras 41

Wednesday’s Games

Sisters at Mountain View, late

La Pine at Culver, canceled

Track and field

Large School Championships at Summit High School

Boys

Team Scores — Bend 142, Mountain View 122, Summit 119, Crook County 68, Ridgeview 49, Redmond 17.

Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Samuel Creech, MV, 12.00; 200m: Julian Lopez, CC, 23.38; 400m: Lyle Jackson, BND, 53.61; 800m: Owen Bennke, MV, 2:03.59; 1500m: Mason Kissell, SUM, 4:11.16; 3000m: Cameron Zipper, BND, 9:37.24; 110m Hurdles: Aidan Donahue, BND, 17.77; 300m Hurdles: Sam Timms, SUM, 44.20; 4x100m Relay: CC: Alex Carne, Triston Fischer, Zachary Guthrie, Alex Smith, 45.06; 4x400m Relay: CC: Julian Lopez, Alex Carne, Jacob McKinnon, Triston Fischer, 3:35.89; Shot put: Joe Martin, RV, 40-06.5; Discus: Samuel Larson, MV, 130-08; Javelin: Grant Harpole, BND, 156-06; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-10; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-06; Long jump: Quintin Colton, RV, 19-05; Triple jump: Alexander Emery, BND, 38-02.5.

Girls

Team Scores — Summit 161, Bend 145, Mountain View 112, Crook County 51, Ridgeview 31, Redmond 10.

Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 13.10; 200m: Ramsey Starr, SUM, 27.59; 400m: Gina Anerson, BND, 62.94; 800m: Camille Broadbent, SUM, 2:30.05; 1500m: Jasper Fievet, SUM, 4:59.57; 3000m: Jorun Downing SUM, 11:30.39; 100m Hurdles: Jillian Bremont, RED, 17.15; 300m Hurdles: Maggie Ramoss, CC, 49.86; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Ramsey Starr, Morgan Hanson, Ava Carry-McDonald, Kohana Nakato, 50.29; 4x400m Relay: BND: Maya Pagano, Jordan Welsh, Allie Wilber, Alyssa Hicks, 4:14.75; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 38-01; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 123-07; Javelin: Gina Anderson, BND, 103-01; High jump: Grace Graham, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: Sophia Gonzalez, MV, 8-00; Long jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 15-10; Triple jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 31-09.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Wednesday’s Games

(9)Memphis 100, (10)San Antonio 96

(8)Golden State at (7)L.A. Lakers, late

PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Thursday’s Game

Indiana at Washington, 5 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Friday’s Game

Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, time TBA

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 3 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 3 0 1.000 —

Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½

Washington 0 2 .000 2½

Atlanta 0 2 .000 2½

Indiana 0 3 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 2 1 .667 —

Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½

Seattle 1 1 .500 ½

Minnesota 0 2 .000 1½

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Tuesday’s Late Game

Las Vegas 96, Seattle 80

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 67

Chicago 85, Atlanta 77

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 26 18 .591 —

Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1

Toronto 23 18 .561 1½

New York 24 19 .558 1½

Baltimore 17 25 .405 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 26 16 .619 —

Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½

Kansas City 20 22 .476 6

Detroit 16 26 .381 10

Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 26 17 .605 —

Houston 24 18 .571 1½

Seattle 21 22 .488 5

Los Angeles 18 24 .429 7½

Texas 19 26 .422 8

Tuesday’s Late Games

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 6, Houston 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

Boston 7, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Houston at Oakland, late

Detroit at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 9:35 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 11:05 a.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Thorpe 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 4:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 4:37 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 20 17 .541 —

Philadelphia 22 21 .512 1

Atlanta 20 23 .465 3

Miami 19 23 .452 3½

Washington 16 22 .421 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 24 18 .571 —

Chicago 21 20 .512 2½

Milwaukee 21 22 .488 3½

Cincinnati 19 22 .463 4½

Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 27 16 .628 —

San Diego 27 17 .614 ½

Los Angeles 24 18 .571 2½

Arizona 18 25 .419 9

Colorado 15 29 .341 12½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Washington at Chicago Cubs, late

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 9:35 a.m.

Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 11:20 a.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 4:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday’s Late Game

Vegas 3, Minnesota 1, series tied 1-1

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT, Boston leads series 2-1

Carolina 3, Nashville 0, Carolina leads series 2-0

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1, Winnipeg leads series 1-0

St. Louis at Colorado, late, Colorado leads series 1-0

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-0

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m., series tied 1-1

Montreal at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., Game 1

Vegas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 3 1 2 11 7 6

Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2

NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4

Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4

Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7

Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5

Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9

Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4

New York 2 3 0 6 7 6

D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10

Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4

Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9

Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10

Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2

LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8

Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7

Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6

San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8

Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8

Real SL 2 1 1 7 6 4

Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7

Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8

Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10

FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6

LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Columbus at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Real SL at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

New York at New England, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Colorado at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.

Phila. at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0

Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0

Orlando 0 0 1 1 1 1

Washington 0 0 1 1 1 1

Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0

North Carolina 0 0 1 1 0 0

Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0

Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0

Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago 0 1 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Washington at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent SS Adalberto Mondesi to Omaha (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Dillon Peters. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 16. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent LF Alex Kirilloff to St. Paul (Triple-East) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated SS Gleyber Torres from the COVID-19 list. Placed INF Rougned Odor on the paternity list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo and RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Patino and LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Louis Head and Trevor Richards from Durham.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated IINF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Nick Heath to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired C Kevan Smith from Tampa Bay for cash considerations. Activated LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL. Designated C Jeff Mathis for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected C P.J. Higgins from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Selected OF Cameron Maybin from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 18. Placed RHP Sam McWilliams and LHP Stephen Tarpley on the IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of 3B T.J. Rivera from Long Island (Atlantic League).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and 1B Eric Hosner from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to El Paso (Triple-A West). Returned OF John Andreoli to elite level prospects (ELP).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned INF Donavan Solano from rehab assignment and activated from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OT William Sweet off waivers from Dallas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Adam Redmond. Waived OL Gage Cervenka.

DENVER BRONCOS — Announced WR DaeSean Hamilton cleared waivers and was reverted to the non-football injury list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Penei Sewell to a four-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Kylen Granson and QB Sam Ehlinger.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Janarius Robinson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Le’Raven Clark and DE Ryan Kerrigan.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaelon Darden to a four-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Joe Walker. Released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Meghan Duggan manager of player development.

