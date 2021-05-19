scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
THURSDAY
Baseball: Bend at Sheldon (DH), 2 p.m.
Boys basketball: Ridgeview at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Summit, 7 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View at Redmond dual, TBD; Bend at La Pine dual, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Summit at McNary, noon; Mountain View at West Salem, noon; Bend at Sprague, noon; Mountain View at McNary, 3 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 3 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 3 p.m.
Track and field: Central Oregon Invitational, at Summit, TBD.
Boys basketball: The Dalles at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 5:30 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Tuesday’s Late Games
Summit 11, Sisters 1
Wednesday’s Games
Mountain View 7 Sheldon 5
Sheldon 2, Mountain View 1
Hood River Valley 11, Redmond 0
Pendleton 10, Ridgeview 1
Softball
Wednesday’s Game
Bend 13, Thurston 0

Pendleton 4, Crook County 1
Hood River Valley 11, Redmond 0
Boys basketball
Tuesday’s Late Games
Redmond 56, Bend 53
Summit 66, Thurston 57
Molalla 47, Madras 41
Wednesday’s Game
La Pine at Culver, canceled
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s Late Games
Mountain View 42, Crook County 39
Molalla 47, Madras 41
Wednesday’s Games
Sisters at Mountain View, late
La Pine at Culver, canceled
Track and field
Large School Championships at Summit High School
Boys
Team Scores — Bend 142, Mountain View 122, Summit 119, Crook County 68, Ridgeview 49, Redmond 17.
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Samuel Creech, MV, 12.00; 200m: Julian Lopez, CC, 23.38; 400m: Lyle Jackson, BND, 53.61; 800m: Owen Bennke, MV, 2:03.59; 1500m: Mason Kissell, SUM, 4:11.16; 3000m: Cameron Zipper, BND, 9:37.24; 110m Hurdles: Aidan Donahue, BND, 17.77; 300m Hurdles: Sam Timms, SUM, 44.20; 4x100m Relay: CC: Alex Carne, Triston Fischer, Zachary Guthrie, Alex Smith, 45.06; 4x400m Relay: CC: Julian Lopez, Alex Carne, Jacob McKinnon, Triston Fischer, 3:35.89; Shot put: Joe Martin, RV, 40-06.5; Discus: Samuel Larson, MV, 130-08; Javelin: Grant Harpole, BND, 156-06; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-10; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-06; Long jump: Quintin Colton, RV, 19-05; Triple jump: Alexander Emery, BND, 38-02.5.
Girls
Team Scores — Summit 161, Bend 145, Mountain View 112, Crook County 51, Ridgeview 31, Redmond 10.
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 13.10; 200m: Ramsey Starr, SUM, 27.59; 400m: Gina Anerson, BND, 62.94; 800m: Camille Broadbent, SUM, 2:30.05; 1500m: Jasper Fievet, SUM, 4:59.57; 3000m: Jorun Downing SUM, 11:30.39; 100m Hurdles: Jillian Bremont, RED, 17.15; 300m Hurdles: Maggie Ramoss, CC, 49.86; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Ramsey Starr, Morgan Hanson, Ava Carry-McDonald, Kohana Nakato, 50.29; 4x400m Relay: BND: Maya Pagano, Jordan Welsh, Allie Wilber, Alyssa Hicks, 4:14.75; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 38-01; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 123-07; Javelin: Gina Anderson, BND, 103-01; High jump: Grace Graham, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: Sophia Gonzalez, MV, 8-00; Long jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 15-10; Triple jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 31-09.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Wednesday’s Games
(9)Memphis 100, (10)San Antonio 96
(8)Golden State at (7)L.A. Lakers, late
PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Thursday’s Game
Indiana at Washington, 5 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Game
Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, time TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 3 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 —
Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½
Washington 0 2 .000 2½
Atlanta 0 2 .000 2½
Indiana 0 3 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½
Seattle 1 1 .500 ½
Minnesota 0 2 .000 1½
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Tuesday’s Late Game
Las Vegas 96, Seattle 80
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 88, Indiana 67
Chicago 85, Atlanta 77
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 18 .591 —
Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1
Toronto 23 18 .561 1½
New York 24 19 .558 1½
Baltimore 17 25 .405 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619 —
Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½
Kansas City 20 22 .476 6
Detroit 16 26 .381 10
Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 26 17 .605 —
Houston 24 18 .571 1½
Seattle 21 22 .488 5
Los Angeles 18 24 .429 7½
Texas 19 26 .422 8
Tuesday’s Late Games
Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 6, Houston 5
Detroit 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0
Boston 7, Toronto 3
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
Houston at Oakland, late
Detroit at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 9:35 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 11:05 a.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 12:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Thorpe 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 1:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 4:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 4:37 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 17 .541 —
Philadelphia 22 21 .512 1
Atlanta 20 23 .465 3
Miami 19 23 .452 3½
Washington 16 22 .421 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 24 18 .571 —
Chicago 21 20 .512 2½
Milwaukee 21 22 .488 3½
Cincinnati 19 22 .463 4½
Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 27 16 .628 —
San Diego 27 17 .614 ½
Los Angeles 24 18 .571 2½
Arizona 18 25 .419 9
Colorado 15 29 .341 12½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0
Miami 3, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
Washington at Chicago Cubs, late
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 9:35 a.m.
Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 11:20 a.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 4:20 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday’s Late Game
Vegas 3, Minnesota 1, series tied 1-1
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT, Boston leads series 2-1
Carolina 3, Nashville 0, Carolina leads series 2-0
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1, Winnipeg leads series 1-0
St. Louis at Colorado, late, Colorado leads series 1-0
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-0
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m., series tied 1-1
Montreal at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., Game 1
Vegas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., series tied 1-1
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 3 1 2 11 7 6
Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2
NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4
Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4
Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7
Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5
Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9
Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4
New York 2 3 0 6 7 6
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10
Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4
Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10
Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2
LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8
Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7
Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6
San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8
Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8
Real SL 2 1 1 7 6 4
Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7
Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8
Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10
FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6
LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Columbus at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Real SL at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
New York at New England, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.
Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Colorado at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.
Phila. at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0
Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0
Orlando 0 0 1 1 1 1
Washington 0 0 1 1 1 1
Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 1 1 0 0
Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago 0 1 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Washington at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Gotham FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent SS Adalberto Mondesi to Omaha (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Dillon Peters. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 16. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent LF Alex Kirilloff to St. Paul (Triple-East) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated SS Gleyber Torres from the COVID-19 list. Placed INF Rougned Odor on the paternity list.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo and RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Patino and LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Louis Head and Trevor Richards from Durham.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated IINF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Nick Heath to Reno (Triple-A West).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired C Kevan Smith from Tampa Bay for cash considerations. Activated LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL. Designated C Jeff Mathis for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected C P.J. Higgins from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Selected OF Cameron Maybin from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 18. Placed RHP Sam McWilliams and LHP Stephen Tarpley on the IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of 3B T.J. Rivera from Long Island (Atlantic League).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and 1B Eric Hosner from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to El Paso (Triple-A West). Returned OF John Andreoli to elite level prospects (ELP).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned INF Donavan Solano from rehab assignment and activated from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OT William Sweet off waivers from Dallas.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Adam Redmond. Waived OL Gage Cervenka.
DENVER BRONCOS — Announced WR DaeSean Hamilton cleared waivers and was reverted to the non-football injury list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Penei Sewell to a four-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Kylen Granson and QB Sam Ehlinger.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Janarius Robinson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Le’Raven Clark and DE Ryan Kerrigan.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaelon Darden to a four-year contract.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Joe Walker. Released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Meghan Duggan manager of player development.
