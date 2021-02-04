scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
SUPER BOWL
Sunday at Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
CHIEFS 31/2 3 56 Bucs
Golf
PGA Tour
Phoenix Open Partial Scores
Thursday at Scottsdale, Ariz.
Yardage: 7,266; Par: 71
First Round
Matthew NeSmith 33-30—63
Mark Hubbard 32-31—63
Nate Lashley 31-33—64
Sam Burns 32-32—64
Steve Stricker 33-32—65
Tom Hoge 33-33—66
Xander Schauffele 33-33—66
Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34—66
Keegan Bradley 31-35—66
Billy Horschel 34-32—66
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-32—66
James Hahn, 34-33—67. Carlos Ortiz, 31-36—67. Andrew Putnam, 33-34—67. Bo Hoag, 32-35—67. Scott Stallings, 36-31—67. Scottie Scheffler, 33-34—67. Adam Hadwin, 32-35—67. Michael Kim, 32-35—67. Jordan Spieth, 35-32—67.
Matt Jones, 33-35—68. Russell Knox, 31-37—68. Brooks Koepka, 35-33—68. J.T. Poston, 33-35—68. Zach Johnson, 35-33—68. Satoshi Kodaira, 34-34—68. Cameron Champ, 34-34—68. Kevin Streelman, 33-35—68. Henrik Norlander, 35-33—68. Harold Varner III, 34-34—68. John Huh, 36-32—68. Jon Rahm, 33-35—68. Matthew Wolff, 32-36—68. Ryan Armour, 35-33—68. Brendon Todd, 33-35—68. Nick Hardy, 34-34—68.
Emiliano Grillo, 34-35—69. Byeong Hun An, 35-34—69. Daniel Berger, 34-35—69. Max Homa, 34-35—69. Patton Kizzire, 33-36—69. Richy Werenski, 34-35—69. Pat Perez, 36-33—69. Louis Oosthuizen, 34-35—69. Bo Van Pelt, 35-34—69. Stewart Cink, 33-36—69. Chez Reavie, 32-37—69. Corey Conners, 34-35—69. Matt Kuchar, 33-36—69.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 16 7 .696 —
Milwaukee 13 8 .619 2
Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2
Boston 11 9 .550 3½
Indiana 12 10 .545 3½
Charlotte 10 12 .455 5½
Cleveland 10 12 .455 5½
Atlanta 10 12 .455 5½
New York 10 13 .435 6
Toronto 9 12 .429 6
Chicago 8 12 .400 6½
Orlando 8 14 .364 7½
Miami 7 14 .333 8
Washington 5 13 .278 8½
Detroit 5 16 .238 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 17 5 .773 —
L.A. Clippers 17 6 .739 ½
L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 1
Denver 12 8 .600 4
Portland 12 9 .571 4½
Memphis 9 7 .563 5
Phoenix 11 9 .550 5
Golden State 12 10 .545 5
San Antonio 12 10 .545 5
Houston 10 10 .500 6
Sacramento 10 11 .476 6½
Oklahoma City 9 11 .450 7
New Orleans 8 12 .400 8
Dallas 9 14 .391 8½
Minnesota 5 16 .238 11½
Wednesday’s Late Games
New Orleans 123, Phoenix 101
Sacramento 116, Boston 111
Thursday’s Games
Utah 112, Atlanta 91
Golden State 147, Dallas 116
Portland 121, Phila. 105
Houston at Memphis, late
Denver at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 121, 76ers 105
PORTLAND (121)
Anthony 8-14 3-4 22, Covington 4-9 0-0 9, Kanter 7-14 3-4 17, Hood 7-14 0-0 16, Trent Jr. 8-23 4-4 24, Giles III 2-4 0-0 4, Elleby 5-9 4-6 15, Blevins 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 4-9 4-5 14. Totals 45-98 18-23 121.
PHILADELPHIA (105)
Harris 5-14 2-2 12, Korkmaz 5-14 2-2 13, Embiid 14-21 9-9 37, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-5 0-0 3, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Howard 1-2 0-2 2, Milton 4-9 4-5 12, Poirier 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 2-3 0-0 6, Maxey 5-8 3-4 15, Thybulle 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-81 20-24 105.
Portland 28 29 40 24 — 121
Philadelphia 28 29 19 29 — 105
3-Point Goals—Portland 13-31 (Trent Jr. 4-9, Anthony 3-4, Hood 2-2, Simons 2-7, Covington 1-4, Elleby 1-5), Philadelphia 7-27 (Joe 2-3, Maxey 2-4, Thybulle 1-3, Green 1-5, Korkmaz 1-7, Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 53 (Kanter 18), Philadelphia 37 (Harris 11). Assists—Portland 17 (Anthony 5), Philadelphia 19 (Harris 5). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Philadelphia 15. A—0 (20,478)
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Utah at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Arizona 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
Stanford 7 5 .583 11 7 .611
Oregon St. 5 5 .500 9 7 .563
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588
Washington 2 9 .182 3 13 .188
California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350
Thursday’s Games
Utah 73, Arizona 58
Stanford 70, California 55
Oregon St. 91, Washington 71
Washington St. at Oregon, late
Arizona St. at Colorado, ppd.
Thursday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 91, Washington 71
WASHINGTON (3-13)
Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 3-3 0-0 6, Bey 2-6 8-8 13, Green 1-7 0-0 2, Stevenson 5-11 4-4 14, Tsohonis 8-13 4-4 22, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Bajema 1-3 4-6 6, Sorn 0-2 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-22 71.
OREGON ST. (9-7)
Alatishe 7-13 1-2 15, Silva 6-7 2-2 14, Lucas 6-12 2-3 19, Reichle 4-9 7-7 17, Thompson 6-12 1-1 16, Calloo 2-6 2-2 7, Tucker 0-1 1-2 1, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Silver 0-2 0-0 0, Andela 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 16-19 91.
Halftime—Oregon St. 47-35. 3-Point Goals—Washington 5-20 (Wright 2-3, Tsohonis 2-4, Bey 1-2, Bajema 0-2, Green 0-4, Stevenson 0-5), Oregon St. 11-24 (Lucas 5-9, Thompson 3-7, Reichle 2-4, Calloo 1-2, Silver 0-2). Fouled Out—Silva. Rebounds—Washington 30 (Sorn 6), Oregon St. 27 (Alatishe 11). Assists—Washington 10 (Bey, Green, Stevenson 2), Oregon St. 25 (Reichle 8). Total Fouls—Washington 17, Oregon St. 21.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 5 p.m.
No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58
No. 7 Ohio St. 89, No. 8 Iowa 85
Women’s college
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 12 2 .857 15 2 .882
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 5 6 .455 7 7 .500
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571
Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429
Utah 3 10 .231 4 10 .286
Washington 1 8 .111 4 8 .333
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 5 UCLA at Washington St., noon
No. 9 Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, 6 p.m.
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 12 Oregon, ppd.
Saturday’s Game
UC Davis at No. 12 Oregon, 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursdays Games
No. 1 Louisville 97, Boston College 68
No. 2 South Carolina 77, Auburn 58
No. 7 Texas A&M 54,. LSU 41
No. 8 Baylor 83, Kansas 50
No. 10 Maryland 84, Wisconsin 48
No. 11 Ohio St. 92, Iowa 87
No. 13 Michigan vs. Minnesota, ppd.
Mississippi 72, No. 15 Kentucky 60
No. 16 Arkansas 85, Missouri 80
No. 17 Indiana vs. Rutgers, ppd.
No. 18 Tennessee at No. 24 Mississippi St., ppd.
No. 20 DePaul at Seton Hall, ppd.
No. 25 Georgia 83, Alabama 76, OT
Hockey
NHL
NHL Glance
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 10 7 1 2 16 34 23
Philadelphia 11 7 2 2 16 38 35
Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38
Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 17
Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37
Florida 7 5 0 2 12 27 22
Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19
Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39
Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21
Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 34
Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 21 40
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
St. Louis 11 7 3 1 15 39 36
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28
Arizona 10 4 5 1 9 27 29
Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 11 8 2 1 17 40 32
Montreal 11 7 2 2 16 46 30
Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32
Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43
Vancouver 14 6 8 0 12 48 55
Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27
Ottawa 11 2 8 1 5 27 50
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus 4, Dallas 3
Toronto 7, Vancouver 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 2
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2
Nashville 6, Florida 5, OT
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 1
Arizona 4, St. Louis 3
Chicago 6, Carolina 4
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Minnesota at Colorado, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired OF Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from St. Louis in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced Charlie Montoyo manager, Dave Hudgens bench coach, Guillermo Martinez hitting coach, Pete Walker pitching coach, Mark Budzinski first base coach, Luis Rivera third base coach, Matt Buschmann director of pitching and development and bullpen coach, John Schneider major league coach and Gil Kim player development.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Tommy La Stella on a three-year contract.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Sal Giardina.
American Association of Professional Baseball
BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Announced Kane County Cougars as new league member.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Andrew Gist.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jhalan Jackson.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 3B Carter Maxwell.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Cole McDonald to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Michael Pitre running backs coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Chris Cook offensive quality control coach.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper to a two-year extension.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with OL SirVincent Rogers on a one-year contract extension.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed DL Charleston Hughes to a two-year contract. Acquired DL Cordorro Law in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Janarion Grant on a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Cam Johnson for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted G Matiss Kivlenieks to the active roster from the taxi squad.
DALLAS STARS — Promoted F Jason Robertson to the active roster from the taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted D Libor Hajek to the active roster from the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Erik Brannstrom to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated D Braydon Coburn for assignment to the taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed free agent F Aaron Schoenfeld.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Eryk Williamson to multi-year contract extension.
National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Waived D Hannah Davison.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired rights to F Jodie Taylor from North Carolina Courage in exchange for D Carson Pickett.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named Colby Bortles director of operations and Dennis Wilson strength and conditioning coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.