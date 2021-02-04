scoreboard

Football

NFL playoffs

SUPER BOWL

Sunday at Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

CHIEFS 31/2 3 56 Bucs

Golf

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open Partial Scores

Thursday at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Yardage: 7,266; Par: 71

First Round

Matthew NeSmith 33-30—63

Mark Hubbard 32-31—63

Nate Lashley 31-33—64

Sam Burns 32-32—64

Steve Stricker 33-32—65

Tom Hoge 33-33—66

Xander Schauffele 33-33—66

Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34—66

Keegan Bradley 31-35—66

Billy Horschel 34-32—66

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-32—66

James Hahn, 34-33—67. Carlos Ortiz, 31-36—67. Andrew Putnam, 33-34—67. Bo Hoag, 32-35—67. Scott Stallings, 36-31—67. Scottie Scheffler, 33-34—67. Adam Hadwin, 32-35—67. Michael Kim, 32-35—67. Jordan Spieth, 35-32—67.

Matt Jones, 33-35—68. Russell Knox, 31-37—68. Brooks Koepka, 35-33—68. J.T. Poston, 33-35—68. Zach Johnson, 35-33—68. Satoshi Kodaira, 34-34—68. Cameron Champ, 34-34—68. Kevin Streelman, 33-35—68. Henrik Norlander, 35-33—68. Harold Varner III, 34-34—68. John Huh, 36-32—68. Jon Rahm, 33-35—68. Matthew Wolff, 32-36—68. Ryan Armour, 35-33—68. Brendon Todd, 33-35—68. Nick Hardy, 34-34—68.

Emiliano Grillo, 34-35—69. Byeong Hun An, 35-34—69. Daniel Berger, 34-35—69. Max Homa, 34-35—69. Patton Kizzire, 33-36—69. Richy Werenski, 34-35—69. Pat Perez, 36-33—69. Louis Oosthuizen, 34-35—69. Bo Van Pelt, 35-34—69. Stewart Cink, 33-36—69. Chez Reavie, 32-37—69. Corey Conners, 34-35—69. Matt Kuchar, 33-36—69.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 16 7 .696 —

Milwaukee 13 8 .619 2

Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2

Boston 11 9 .550 3½

Indiana 12 10 .545 3½

Charlotte 10 12 .455 5½

Cleveland 10 12 .455 5½

Atlanta 10 12 .455 5½

New York 10 13 .435 6

Toronto 9 12 .429 6

Chicago 8 12 .400 6½

Orlando 8 14 .364 7½

Miami 7 14 .333 8

Washington 5 13 .278 8½

Detroit 5 16 .238 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 17 5 .773 —

L.A. Clippers 17 6 .739 ½

L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 1

Denver 12 8 .600 4

Portland 12 9 .571 4½

Memphis 9 7 .563 5

Phoenix 11 9 .550 5

Golden State 12 10 .545 5

San Antonio 12 10 .545 5

Houston 10 10 .500 6

Sacramento 10 11 .476 6½

Oklahoma City 9 11 .450 7

New Orleans 8 12 .400 8

Dallas 9 14 .391 8½

Minnesota 5 16 .238 11½

Wednesday’s Late Games

New Orleans 123, Phoenix 101

Sacramento 116, Boston 111

Thursday’s Games

Utah 112, Atlanta 91

Golden State 147, Dallas 116

Portland 121, Phila. 105

Houston at Memphis, late

Denver at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 121, 76ers 105

PORTLAND (121)

Anthony 8-14 3-4 22, Covington 4-9 0-0 9, Kanter 7-14 3-4 17, Hood 7-14 0-0 16, Trent Jr. 8-23 4-4 24, Giles III 2-4 0-0 4, Elleby 5-9 4-6 15, Blevins 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 4-9 4-5 14. Totals 45-98 18-23 121.

PHILADELPHIA (105)

Harris 5-14 2-2 12, Korkmaz 5-14 2-2 13, Embiid 14-21 9-9 37, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-5 0-0 3, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Howard 1-2 0-2 2, Milton 4-9 4-5 12, Poirier 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 2-3 0-0 6, Maxey 5-8 3-4 15, Thybulle 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-81 20-24 105.

Portland 28 29 40 24 — 121

Philadelphia 28 29 19 29 — 105

3-Point Goals—Portland 13-31 (Trent Jr. 4-9, Anthony 3-4, Hood 2-2, Simons 2-7, Covington 1-4, Elleby 1-5), Philadelphia 7-27 (Joe 2-3, Maxey 2-4, Thybulle 1-3, Green 1-5, Korkmaz 1-7, Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 53 (Kanter 18), Philadelphia 37 (Harris 11). Assists—Portland 17 (Anthony 5), Philadelphia 19 (Harris 5). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Philadelphia 15. A—0 (20,478)

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813

Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824

Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750

Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722

Arizona 7 5 .583 13 5 .722

Stanford 7 5 .583 11 7 .611

Oregon St. 5 5 .500 9 7 .563

Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533

Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429

Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588

Washington 2 9 .182 3 13 .188

California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350

Thursday’s Games

Utah 73, Arizona 58

Stanford 70, California 55

Oregon St. 91, Washington 71

Washington St. at Oregon, late

Arizona St. at Colorado, ppd.

Thursday’s Box Score

Oregon St. 91, Washington 71

WASHINGTON (3-13)

Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 3-3 0-0 6, Bey 2-6 8-8 13, Green 1-7 0-0 2, Stevenson 5-11 4-4 14, Tsohonis 8-13 4-4 22, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Bajema 1-3 4-6 6, Sorn 0-2 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-22 71.

OREGON ST. (9-7)

Alatishe 7-13 1-2 15, Silva 6-7 2-2 14, Lucas 6-12 2-3 19, Reichle 4-9 7-7 17, Thompson 6-12 1-1 16, Calloo 2-6 2-2 7, Tucker 0-1 1-2 1, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Silver 0-2 0-0 0, Andela 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 16-19 91.

Halftime—Oregon St. 47-35. 3-Point Goals—Washington 5-20 (Wright 2-3, Tsohonis 2-4, Bey 1-2, Bajema 0-2, Green 0-4, Stevenson 0-5), Oregon St. 11-24 (Lucas 5-9, Thompson 3-7, Reichle 2-4, Calloo 1-2, Silver 0-2). Fouled Out—Silva. Rebounds—Washington 30 (Sorn 6), Oregon St. 27 (Alatishe 11). Assists—Washington 10 (Bey, Green, Stevenson 2), Oregon St. 25 (Reichle 8). Total Fouls—Washington 17, Oregon St. 21.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 5 p.m.

No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58

No. 7 Ohio St. 89, No. 8 Iowa 85

Women’s college

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 12 2 .857 15 2 .882

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 5 6 .455 7 7 .500

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545

Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571

Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429

Utah 3 10 .231 4 10 .286

Washington 1 8 .111 4 8 .333

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 5 UCLA at Washington St., noon

No. 9 Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, 6 p.m.

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 12 Oregon, ppd.

Saturday’s Game

UC Davis at No. 12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursdays Games

No. 1 Louisville 97, Boston College 68

No. 2 South Carolina 77, Auburn 58

No. 7 Texas A&M 54,. LSU 41

No. 8 Baylor 83, Kansas 50

No. 10 Maryland 84, Wisconsin 48

No. 11 Ohio St. 92, Iowa 87

No. 13 Michigan vs. Minnesota, ppd.

Mississippi 72, No. 15 Kentucky 60

No. 16 Arkansas 85, Missouri 80

No. 17 Indiana vs. Rutgers, ppd.

No. 18 Tennessee at No. 24 Mississippi St., ppd.

No. 20 DePaul at Seton Hall, ppd.

No. 25 Georgia 83, Alabama 76, OT

Hockey

NHL

NHL Glance

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 10 7 1 2 16 34 23

Philadelphia 11 7 2 2 16 38 35

Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38

Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37

New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26

N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28

Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 17

Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37

Florida 7 5 0 2 12 27 22

Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19

Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39

Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21

Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 34

Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 21 40

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24

St. Louis 11 7 3 1 15 39 36

Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30

Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17

Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28

Arizona 10 4 5 1 9 27 29

Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29

San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 11 8 2 1 17 40 32

Montreal 11 7 2 2 16 46 30

Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32

Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43

Vancouver 14 6 8 0 12 48 55

Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27

Ottawa 11 2 8 1 5 27 50

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

Columbus 4, Dallas 3

Toronto 7, Vancouver 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 2

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Nashville 6, Florida 5, OT

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 1

Arizona 4, St. Louis 3

Chicago 6, Carolina 4

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Minnesota at Colorado, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired OF Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from St. Louis in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced Charlie Montoyo manager, Dave Hudgens bench coach, Guillermo Martinez hitting coach, Pete Walker pitching coach, Mark Budzinski first base coach, Luis Rivera third base coach, Matt Buschmann director of pitching and development and bullpen coach, John Schneider major league coach and Gil Kim player development.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Tommy La Stella on a three-year contract.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Sal Giardina.

American Association of Professional Baseball

BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Announced Kane County Cougars as new league member.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Andrew Gist.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jhalan Jackson.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 3B Carter Maxwell.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Cole McDonald to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Michael Pitre running backs coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Chris Cook offensive quality control coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper to a two-year extension.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with OL SirVincent Rogers on a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed DL Charleston Hughes to a two-year contract. Acquired DL Cordorro Law in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Janarion Grant on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Cam Johnson for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted G Matiss Kivlenieks to the active roster from the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Promoted F Jason Robertson to the active roster from the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted D Libor Hajek to the active roster from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Erik Brannstrom to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated D Braydon Coburn for assignment to the taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed free agent F Aaron Schoenfeld.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Eryk Williamson to multi-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Waived D Hannah Davison.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired rights to F Jodie Taylor from North Carolina Courage in exchange for D Carson Pickett.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Colby Bortles director of operations and Dennis Wilson strength and conditioning coach.

