scoreboard

Tuesday's Late Games

Hood River Valley 3, Redmond 1 (25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23)

Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)

Wednesday's Games

Summit 3, Mountain View 0 (25-2, 25-21, 25-6)

Ridgeview 3, The Dalles 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-8)

Central Christian, Hosanna-Triad (late)

Central Christian, Rogue Valley Adventist (late)

Boys Soccer

Tuesday's Late Games

Mountain View 6, Redmond 1

Grand View Christian 7, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1

Wednesday's Game

Creswell 2, La Pine 1

Girls Soccer

Tuesday's Late Games

Madras 2, Molalla 2

Wednesday's Games

Molalla 5, Madras 0

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 24 12 .667 —

Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½

Milwaukee 21 14 .600 2½

Boston 18 17 .514 5½

New York 18 18 .500 6

Charlotte 17 18 .486 6½

Miami 17 18 .486 6½

Toronto 17 18 .486 6½

Indiana 16 18 .471 7

Chicago 16 18 .471 7

Atlanta 16 20 .444 8

Washington 13 20 .394 9½

Cleveland 14 22 .389 10

Orlando 13 23 .361 11

Detroit 10 25 .286 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 27 9 .750 —

Phoenix 23 11 .676 3

L.A. Lakers 24 12 .667 3

L.A. Clippers 24 13 .649 3½

San Antonio 18 13 .581 6½

Portland 19 14 .576 6½

Denver 20 15 .571 6½

Golden State 19 16 .543 7½

Dallas 18 16 .529 8

Memphis 16 15 .516 8½

New Orleans 15 20 .429 11½

Oklahoma City 14 21 .400 12½

Sacramento 13 21 .382 13

Houston 11 23 .324 15

Minnesota 7 29 .194 20

Tuesday’s Late Game

Phoenix 114, L.A. Lakers 104

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 114, Cleveland 111

Detroit 129, Toronto 105

Phila. 131, Utah 123, OT

Brooklyn 132, Houston 114

Charlotte 135, Minnesota 102

Atlanta 115, Orlando 112

Chicago 128, New Orleans 124

Dallas 87, Oklahoma City 78

Golden State at Portland, late

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, late

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 13 4 .765 18 5 .783

Southern Cal 13 5 .722 19 6 .760

UCLA 13 5 .722 17 7 .708

Colorado 13 6 .684 19 7 .731

Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654

Oregon St. 10 9 .526 14 11 .560

Stanford 10 9 .526 14 11 .560

Arizona St. 7 8 .467 10 11 .476

Utah 7 11 .389 10 12 .455

Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538

Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200

California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon St. 75, Utah 70

Oregon 84, UCLA 72

Stanford at Southern Cal, late

Thursday’s Game

Arizona St. at No. 24 Colorado, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Box Scores

Oregon St. 75, Utah 70

OREGON ST. (14-11)

Alatishe 5-7 0-2 10, Silva 3-3 1-1 7, Lucas 5-13 3-4 16, Reichle 3-7 0-0 9, Thompson 2-9 2-2 6, Hunt 7-10 0-0 17, Andela 3-3 1-2 7, Calloo 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-55 7-11 75.

UTAH (10-12)

Allen 10-15 3-3 23, Jantunen 2-8 2-2 7, Carlson 3-5 3-4 10, Larsson 3-3 4-4 12, Plummer 6-10 0-0 15, Martinez 1-3 0-0 3, Battin 0-2 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 12-13 70.

Halftime—Utah 40-37. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 10-22 (Hunt 3-4, Lucas 3-5, Reichle 3-7, Silver 1-1, Calloo 0-1, Thompson 0-4), Utah 8-19 (Plummer 3-7, Larsson 2-2, Carlson 1-1, Martinez 1-2, Jantunen 1-4, Allen 0-1, Battin 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon St. 30 (Alatishe 10), Utah 20 (Jantunen 7). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Alatishe 4), Utah 16 (Allen 6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 15, Utah 12.

Oregon 82, UCLA 74

UCLA (17-7)

Riley 4-6 3-3 11, Bernard 10-16 0-1 23, Campbell 2-5 2-2 6, Juzang 3-12 0-0 6, Jaquez 6-8 1-1 15, Singleton 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 3-5 0-0 6, Etienne 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-56 6-7 74.

OREGON (18-5)

Omoruyi 6-11 2-3 15, Williams 3-6 0-0 8, Duarte 7-12 8-10 23, Richardson 6-8 1-2 15, Figueroa 8-11 0-0 18, Lawson 1-3 1-1 3, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0, Kepnang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-51 12-16 82.

Halftime—UCLA 39-37. 3-Point Goals—UCLA 6-18 (Bernard 3-5, Jaquez 2-4, Singleton 1-1, Campbell 0-2, Juzang 0-6), Oregon 8-17 (Richardson 2-3, Williams 2-3, Figueroa 2-4, Omoruyi 1-3, Duarte 1-4). Rebounds—UCLA 23 (Clark 6), Oregon 24 (Williams 8). Assists—UCLA 17 (Campbell 8), Oregon 11 (Omoruyi 4). Total Fouls—UCLA 14, Oregon 16.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 10 Villanova 72, No. 14 Creighton 60

No. 11 Florida St. 93, Boston College 64

No. 19 San Diego St. 71, UNLV 62

No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. Louisville, ccd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Games in Las Vegas

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday’s Games

(5)Oregon St. 73, (12)California 63

(8)Southern Cal 71, (9)Arizona St. 65

(7)Washington St. 57, (10)Utah 48

(6)Colorado vs. (11)Washington, late

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday’s Games

(4)Oregon vs. (5)Oregon St., 11 a.m.

(1)Stanford vs. (8)Southern Cal, 2 p.m.

(2)Arizona vs. (7)Washington St., 5 p.m.

(3)UCLA vs. (6)Colorado-(11)Washington winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Box Score

Oregon St. 71, California 63

CALIFORNIA (1-16)

Lutje Schipholt 6-8 1-2 13, Onyiah 6-8 1-2 13, Daniels 4-13 2-6 10, Mastrov 2-9 0-0 4, McIntosh 5-16 2-2 14, Samb 0-5 0-0 0, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 26-65 6-12 63.

OREGON ST. (10-6)

Corosdale 2-6 2-3 7, Jones 7-12 3-3 17, Mack 1-2 0-0 2, Goforth 5-9 0-2 11, Goodman 6-11 0-0 12, Mitrovic 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Von Oelhoffen 7-11 3-4 20, Samuel 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 28-55 10-16 71.

California 13 14 20 16 — 63

Oregon St. 17 22 17 15 — 71

3-Point Goals—California 5-16 (Mastrov 0-4, McIntosh 2-6, Richey 3-6), Oregon St. 5-14 (Corosdale 1-4, Goforth 1-2, Goodman 0-3, Von Oelhoffen 3-5). Assists—California 13 (McIntosh 6), Oregon St. 19 (Goodman 5). Fouled Out—California Onyiah. Rebounds—California 39 (Team 5-6), Oregon St. 33 (Jones 3-13). Total Fouls—California 17, Oregon St. 10. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70

N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50

Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52

Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59

Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67

N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54

New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54

Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39

Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60

Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60

Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68

Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78

Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68

Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82

Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40

St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71

Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49

Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48

Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56

Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64

San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73

Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 24 18 4 2 38 87 56

Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59

Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78

Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61

Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70

Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90

Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 2, Boston 1, SO

Toronto 6, Edmonton 1

St. Louis at Anaheim, late

Arizona at Los Angeles, late

Minnesota at Vegas, late

Colorado at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Gary Kendall manager, Kennie Steenstra pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Malcom Holland development coach, Chris Poole athletic trainer and Trey Weidman strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Buck Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Ryan Fuller hitting coach, Jeff Kunkel fundamentals coach, Marty Brinker athletic coach and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Tom Eller hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach and Adam Sparks athletic trainer for Aberdeen (High-A East); Dave Anderson manager, Robbie Aviles pitching coach, Patrick Jones hitting coach, Matt Packer fundamentals coach, David Barry development coach, Gary Smith athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Kevin Bradshaw and Alan Mills managers, Adam Bleday and Joe Haumacher pitching coaches, Branden Becker and Anthony Villa hitting coaches, Christian Frias and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Adam Schuck development coach, Aliks Lorie athletic trainer and Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League staff.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced manager Aaron Boone to take immediate leave of absence for medical reasons and named Carlos Mendoza acting manager.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Glo Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE J.J. Watt.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Alex Bars, TE J.P. Holtz, RB Ryan Nall and LBs James Vaughters and Josh Woods to contract extensions.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LS Clark Harris and CB Jalen Davis to one-year contract extensions.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year contract extension.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed S J.T. Gray to a two-year contract extension. Released TEs Jared Cook and Josh Hill.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DE Henry Anderson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from Houston.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released LB Thomas Davis.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Carolina F Nino Niederreiter for interference in a March 2 game against Nashville.

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived RW Dominik Simon.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Valtteri Filppula.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Ds Daniel Brickley and Markus Phillips and C Drake Rymsha from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned C Cameron Hillis to Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Devin Cooley from Florida (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Mason Geertsen.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned C Frederick Gaudreau to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Zan Kolmanic on loan from Slovenia and MF Sebastian Berhalter on loan from Columbus Crew for this season.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Oliver Larraz to a two-year contract and F Darrn Yapi to a five-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Marlon Hairston.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Victor Valdez.

