scoreboard

Prep sports
Volleyball
Tuesday's Late Games
Hood River Valley 3, Redmond 1 (25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23)
Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)
Wednesday's Games
Summit 3, Mountain View 0 (25-2, 25-21, 25-6)
Ridgeview 3, The Dalles 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-8)
Central Christian, Hosanna-Triad (late)
Central Christian, Rogue Valley Adventist (late)
Boys Soccer
Tuesday's Late Games
Mountain View 6, Redmond 1
Grand View Christian 7, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1
Wednesday's Game
Creswell 2, La Pine 1
Girls Soccer
Tuesday's Late Games
Madras 2, Molalla 2
Wednesday's Games
Molalla 5, Madras 0
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Milwaukee 21 14 .600 2½
Boston 18 17 .514 5½
New York 18 18 .500 6
Charlotte 17 18 .486 6½
Miami 17 18 .486 6½
Toronto 17 18 .486 6½
Indiana 16 18 .471 7
Chicago 16 18 .471 7
Atlanta 16 20 .444 8
Washington 13 20 .394 9½
Cleveland 14 22 .389 10
Orlando 13 23 .361 11
Detroit 10 25 .286 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Phoenix 23 11 .676 3
L.A. Lakers 24 12 .667 3
L.A. Clippers 24 13 .649 3½
San Antonio 18 13 .581 6½
Portland 19 14 .576 6½
Denver 20 15 .571 6½
Golden State 19 16 .543 7½
Dallas 18 16 .529 8
Memphis 16 15 .516 8½
New Orleans 15 20 .429 11½
Oklahoma City 14 21 .400 12½
Sacramento 13 21 .382 13
Houston 11 23 .324 15
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Tuesday’s Late Game
Phoenix 114, L.A. Lakers 104
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 114, Cleveland 111
Detroit 129, Toronto 105
Phila. 131, Utah 123, OT
Brooklyn 132, Houston 114
Charlotte 135, Minnesota 102
Atlanta 115, Orlando 112
Chicago 128, New Orleans 124
Dallas 87, Oklahoma City 78
Golden State at Portland, late
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, late
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 13 4 .765 18 5 .783
Southern Cal 13 5 .722 19 6 .760
UCLA 13 5 .722 17 7 .708
Colorado 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654
Oregon St. 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Stanford 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Arizona St. 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Utah 7 11 .389 10 12 .455
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296
Wednesday’s Games
Oregon St. 75, Utah 70
Oregon 84, UCLA 72
Stanford at Southern Cal, late
Thursday’s Game
Arizona St. at No. 24 Colorado, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Box Scores
Oregon St. 75, Utah 70
OREGON ST. (14-11)
Alatishe 5-7 0-2 10, Silva 3-3 1-1 7, Lucas 5-13 3-4 16, Reichle 3-7 0-0 9, Thompson 2-9 2-2 6, Hunt 7-10 0-0 17, Andela 3-3 1-2 7, Calloo 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-55 7-11 75.
UTAH (10-12)
Allen 10-15 3-3 23, Jantunen 2-8 2-2 7, Carlson 3-5 3-4 10, Larsson 3-3 4-4 12, Plummer 6-10 0-0 15, Martinez 1-3 0-0 3, Battin 0-2 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 12-13 70.
Halftime—Utah 40-37. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 10-22 (Hunt 3-4, Lucas 3-5, Reichle 3-7, Silver 1-1, Calloo 0-1, Thompson 0-4), Utah 8-19 (Plummer 3-7, Larsson 2-2, Carlson 1-1, Martinez 1-2, Jantunen 1-4, Allen 0-1, Battin 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon St. 30 (Alatishe 10), Utah 20 (Jantunen 7). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Alatishe 4), Utah 16 (Allen 6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 15, Utah 12.
Oregon 82, UCLA 74
UCLA (17-7)
Riley 4-6 3-3 11, Bernard 10-16 0-1 23, Campbell 2-5 2-2 6, Juzang 3-12 0-0 6, Jaquez 6-8 1-1 15, Singleton 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 3-5 0-0 6, Etienne 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-56 6-7 74.
OREGON (18-5)
Omoruyi 6-11 2-3 15, Williams 3-6 0-0 8, Duarte 7-12 8-10 23, Richardson 6-8 1-2 15, Figueroa 8-11 0-0 18, Lawson 1-3 1-1 3, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0, Kepnang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-51 12-16 82.
Halftime—UCLA 39-37. 3-Point Goals—UCLA 6-18 (Bernard 3-5, Jaquez 2-4, Singleton 1-1, Campbell 0-2, Juzang 0-6), Oregon 8-17 (Richardson 2-3, Williams 2-3, Figueroa 2-4, Omoruyi 1-3, Duarte 1-4). Rebounds—UCLA 23 (Clark 6), Oregon 24 (Williams 8). Assists—UCLA 17 (Campbell 8), Oregon 11 (Omoruyi 4). Total Fouls—UCLA 14, Oregon 16.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 10 Villanova 72, No. 14 Creighton 60
No. 11 Florida St. 93, Boston College 64
No. 19 San Diego St. 71, UNLV 62
No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. Louisville, ccd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Games in Las Vegas
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday’s Games
(5)Oregon St. 73, (12)California 63
(8)Southern Cal 71, (9)Arizona St. 65
(7)Washington St. 57, (10)Utah 48
(6)Colorado vs. (11)Washington, late
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s Games
(4)Oregon vs. (5)Oregon St., 11 a.m.
(1)Stanford vs. (8)Southern Cal, 2 p.m.
(2)Arizona vs. (7)Washington St., 5 p.m.
(3)UCLA vs. (6)Colorado-(11)Washington winner, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 71, California 63
CALIFORNIA (1-16)
Lutje Schipholt 6-8 1-2 13, Onyiah 6-8 1-2 13, Daniels 4-13 2-6 10, Mastrov 2-9 0-0 4, McIntosh 5-16 2-2 14, Samb 0-5 0-0 0, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 26-65 6-12 63.
OREGON ST. (10-6)
Corosdale 2-6 2-3 7, Jones 7-12 3-3 17, Mack 1-2 0-0 2, Goforth 5-9 0-2 11, Goodman 6-11 0-0 12, Mitrovic 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Von Oelhoffen 7-11 3-4 20, Samuel 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 28-55 10-16 71.
California 13 14 20 16 — 63
Oregon St. 17 22 17 15 — 71
3-Point Goals—California 5-16 (Mastrov 0-4, McIntosh 2-6, Richey 3-6), Oregon St. 5-14 (Corosdale 1-4, Goforth 1-2, Goodman 0-3, Von Oelhoffen 3-5). Assists—California 13 (McIntosh 6), Oregon St. 19 (Goodman 5). Fouled Out—California Onyiah. Rebounds—California 39 (Team 5-6), Oregon St. 33 (Jones 3-13). Total Fouls—California 17, Oregon St. 10. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70
N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50
Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52
Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59
Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67
N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54
New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54
Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39
Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60
Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60
Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68
Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78
Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68
Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82
Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40
St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71
Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49
Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48
Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56
Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64
San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73
Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 18 4 2 38 87 56
Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59
Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78
Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61
Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70
Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90
Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 2, Boston 1, SO
Toronto 6, Edmonton 1
St. Louis at Anaheim, late
Arizona at Los Angeles, late
Minnesota at Vegas, late
Colorado at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Gary Kendall manager, Kennie Steenstra pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Malcom Holland development coach, Chris Poole athletic trainer and Trey Weidman strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Buck Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Ryan Fuller hitting coach, Jeff Kunkel fundamentals coach, Marty Brinker athletic coach and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Tom Eller hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach and Adam Sparks athletic trainer for Aberdeen (High-A East); Dave Anderson manager, Robbie Aviles pitching coach, Patrick Jones hitting coach, Matt Packer fundamentals coach, David Barry development coach, Gary Smith athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Kevin Bradshaw and Alan Mills managers, Adam Bleday and Joe Haumacher pitching coaches, Branden Becker and Anthony Villa hitting coaches, Christian Frias and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Adam Schuck development coach, Aliks Lorie athletic trainer and Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League staff.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced manager Aaron Boone to take immediate leave of absence for medical reasons and named Carlos Mendoza acting manager.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Glo Gonzalez on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE J.J. Watt.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Alex Bars, TE J.P. Holtz, RB Ryan Nall and LBs James Vaughters and Josh Woods to contract extensions.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LS Clark Harris and CB Jalen Davis to one-year contract extensions.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year contract extension.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed S J.T. Gray to a two-year contract extension. Released TEs Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
NEW YORK JETS — Released DE Henry Anderson.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from Houston.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released LB Thomas Davis.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Carolina F Nino Niederreiter for interference in a March 2 game against Nashville.
CALGARY FLAMES — Waived RW Dominik Simon.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Valtteri Filppula.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Ds Daniel Brickley and Markus Phillips and C Drake Rymsha from Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned C Cameron Hillis to Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Devin Cooley from Florida (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Mason Geertsen.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned C Frederick Gaudreau to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Zan Kolmanic on loan from Slovenia and MF Sebastian Berhalter on loan from Columbus Crew for this season.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Oliver Larraz to a two-year contract and F Darrn Yapi to a five-year contract.
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Marlon Hairston.
United Soccer League
LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Victor Valdez.
