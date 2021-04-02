scoreboard

On Deck
Saturday
Football: Redmond at La Salle Prep, 3 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Gilchrist, noon.
Volleyball: Redmond vs. Bend (at Ridgeview), 11 a.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 12:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, TBD; La Pine at Creswell, 1 p.m.; North Bend vs. La Pine (at Creswell), 2:45 p.m.; Crane at Central Christian, 10 a.m.; St. Paul at Central Christian, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Summit, 1 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, noon; Damascus Christian at Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer: Crook County at Pendleton, noon; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 1 p.m.
Cross-country: Central Oregon XC Classic, at Bend Pine Nursery Park; Warner Pacific XC Classic.
Preps
Football
Friday’s Game
Bend vs. Summit, late
Mountain View vs. Ridgeview, late
Crook County vs. Estacada, late
Madras vs. Gladstone, late
La Pine vs. Sisters, late
Volleyball
Thursday’s Late Games
Ridgeview 3, Crook County 1(18-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19)
Friday’s game
Mountain View vs. Summit, late
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Ridgeview 4, Pendleton 0
Sisters 3, Newport 2
Friday’s Game
Redmond vs. Crook County, late
Girls soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Redmond 8, Crook County 0
Golf
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration Leaderboard
Friday at Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72
Second Round
Patty Tavatanakit 66-69—135
Shanshan Feng 67-69—136
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-69—137
Charley Hull 69-69—138
Anna Nordqvist 68-70—138
Lydia Ko 70-69—139
Sophia Popov 70-69—139
Inbee Park 70-69—139
Mirim Lee 69-70—139
Jin Young Ko 69-70—139
Georgia Hall 69-70—139
PGA Tour
Texas Open Leaderboard
Friday at San Antonio, Texas
Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72
Second Round
Cameron Tringale 66-69—135
Matt Wallace 69-68—137
Jordan Spieth 67-70—137
Kevin Stadler 69-70—139
Kyle Stanley 71-68—139
Erik van Rooyen 71-68—139
Brandt Snedeker 72-67—139
Matt Kuchar 70-70—140
Camilo Villegas 64-76—140
Lucas Glover 73-67—140
Brandon Hagy 70-70—140
Anirban Lahiri 71-69—140
Doc Redman 72-68—140
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½
Toronto 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 0 1 .000 1½
New York 0 1 .000 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _
Seattle 1 0 1.000 _
Oakland 0 1 .000 1
Texas 0 1 .000 1
Thursday’s Late Games
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, late
Houston at Oakland, late
San Francisco at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 2 .000 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 1 0 1.000 _
San Diego 1 0 1.000 _
Arizona 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1
Thursday’s Late Games
Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
Arizona at San Diego, late
San Francisco at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 0-0), 11:20 a.m.
Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113
N.Y. Islanders 37 23 10 4 50 114 88
Pittsburgh 37 24 11 2 50 121 95
Boston 33 18 10 5 41 89 81
Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129
N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 115 96
New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108
Buffalo 36 7 23 6 20 79 126
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 36 25 9 2 52 127 87
Florida 37 24 9 4 52 122 101
Carolina 35 24 8 3 51 117 89
Nashville 38 19 18 1 39 96 113
Chicago 38 17 16 5 39 109 119
Columbus 38 14 16 8 36 96 121
Dallas 34 12 12 10 34 95 92
Detroit 38 12 21 5 29 82 122
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 36 24 8 4 52 130 82
Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 112 82
Minnesota 35 22 11 2 46 102 88
St. Louis 36 16 14 6 38 102 116
Arizona 36 16 15 5 37 95 112
Los Angeles 34 14 14 6 34 96 96
San Jose 35 15 16 4 34 99 120
Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93
Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109
Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104
Montreal 33 16 8 9 41 108 88
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115
Ottawa 37 12 21 4 28 95 139
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Late Game
Minnesota 3, Vegas 2, SO
Friday’s Games
Washington 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Toronto 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Edmonton 3, Calgary 2
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
Arizona at Anaheim, late
San Jose at Los Angeles, late
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Nashville, noon
Columbus at Florida, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd.
Basketball
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
ELITE 8
All Games in Indianapolis
FINAL FOUR
Saturday’s Games
Houston vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)
UCLA vs. Gonzaga, 5:35 p.m. (CBS)
Women’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
ELITE 8
All Games in San Antonio, Tex.
FINAL FOUR
Friday’s Games
Stanford 66, South Carolina 65
Arizona 69, Connecticut 59
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday’s Game
Arizona vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 34 15 .694 —
Phila. 33 15 .688 ½
Milwaukee 30 17 .638 3
Charlotte 25 23 .521 8½
Atlanta 25 24 .510 9
Miami 25 24 .510 9
New York 24 25 .490 10
Boston 24 25 .490 10
Indiana 21 26 .447 12
Chicago 19 28 .404 14
Toronto 19 30 .388 15
Washington 17 30 .362 16
Orlando 17 31 .354 16½
Cleveland 17 31 .354 16½
Detroit 14 34 .292 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 37 11 .771 —
Phoenix 33 14 .702 3½
L.A. Clippers 32 18 .640 6
Denver 30 18 .625 7
L.A. Lakers 30 18 .625 7
Portland 29 18 .617 7½
Dallas 26 21 .553 10½
San Antonio 24 22 .522 12
Memphis 23 23 .500 13
Golden State 23 26 .469 14½
Sacramento 22 26 .458 15
New Orleans 21 27 .438 16
Oklahoma City 20 27 .426 16½
Houston 13 35 .271 24
Minnesota 12 37 .245 25½
Thursday’s Late Game
Denver 101, L.A. Clippers 94
Friday’s Games
Toronto 130, Golden State 77
Dallas 99, New York 86
Boston 118, Houston 102
Memphis 120, Minnesota 108
Charlotte 114, Indiana 97
Atlanta 126, New Orleans 103
Utah 113, Chicago 106
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, late
Milwaukee at Portland, late.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, late
Saturday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Phila., 5 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP John Schreiber outright to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Kole McKinnon from High Point (ALPB).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined F Kevin Durant $50,000 for using offensive and dereogatory language on social media.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Named LeCharles Bentley senior advisor of player performance and development.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jamil Douglas to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed S Will Redmond.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Damien Wilson to a contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT John Jenkins as an unrestricted free agent.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Ismaila Jome to a one-year contract with a club option for an additional year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.