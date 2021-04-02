scoreboard

Saturday

Football: Redmond at La Salle Prep, 3 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Gilchrist, noon.

Volleyball: Redmond vs. Bend (at Ridgeview), 11 a.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 12:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, TBD; La Pine at Creswell, 1 p.m.; North Bend vs. La Pine (at Creswell), 2:45 p.m.; Crane at Central Christian, 10 a.m.; St. Paul at Central Christian, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bend at Summit, 1 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, noon; Damascus Christian at Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer: Crook County at Pendleton, noon; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 1 p.m.

Cross-country: Central Oregon XC Classic, at Bend Pine Nursery Park; Warner Pacific XC Classic.

Preps

Football

Friday’s Game

Bend vs. Summit, late

Mountain View vs. Ridgeview, late

Crook County vs. Estacada, late

Madras vs. Gladstone, late

La Pine vs. Sisters, late

Volleyball

Thursday’s Late Games

Ridgeview 3, Crook County 1(18-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19)

Friday’s game

Mountain View vs. Summit, late

Boys soccer

Thursday’s Late Games

Ridgeview 4, Pendleton 0

Sisters 3, Newport 2

Friday’s Game

Redmond vs. Crook County, late

Girls soccer

Thursday’s Late Games

Redmond 8, Crook County 0

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration Leaderboard

Friday at Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72

Second Round

Patty Tavatanakit 66-69—135

Shanshan Feng 67-69—136

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-69—137

Charley Hull 69-69—138

Anna Nordqvist 68-70—138

Lydia Ko 70-69—139

Sophia Popov 70-69—139

Inbee Park 70-69—139

Mirim Lee 69-70—139

Jin Young Ko 69-70—139

Georgia Hall 69-70—139

PGA Tour

Texas Open Leaderboard

Friday at San Antonio, Texas

Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72

Second Round

Cameron Tringale 66-69—135

Matt Wallace 69-68—137

Jordan Spieth 67-70—137

Kevin Stadler 69-70—139

Kyle Stanley 71-68—139

Erik van Rooyen 71-68—139

Brandt Snedeker 72-67—139

Matt Kuchar 70-70—140

Camilo Villegas 64-76—140

Lucas Glover 73-67—140

Brandon Hagy 70-70—140

Anirban Lahiri 71-69—140

Doc Redman 72-68—140

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _

Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½

Toronto 1 0 1.000 ½

Boston 0 1 .000 1½

New York 0 1 .000 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 1 0 1.000 _

Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 1 0 1.000 _

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _

Seattle 1 0 1.000 _

Oakland 0 1 .000 1

Texas 0 1 .000 1

Thursday’s Late Games

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, late

Houston at Oakland, late

San Francisco at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _

New York 0 0 .000 ½

Washington 0 0 .000 ½

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1

Miami 0 2 .000 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _

Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _

St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 1 0 1.000 _

San Diego 1 0 1.000 _

Arizona 0 1 .000 1

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

Thursday’s Late Games

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Arizona at San Diego, late

San Francisco at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 0-0), 11:20 a.m.

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113

N.Y. Islanders 37 23 10 4 50 114 88

Pittsburgh 37 24 11 2 50 121 95

Boston 33 18 10 5 41 89 81

Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129

N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 115 96

New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108

Buffalo 36 7 23 6 20 79 126

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 36 25 9 2 52 127 87

Florida 37 24 9 4 52 122 101

Carolina 35 24 8 3 51 117 89

Nashville 38 19 18 1 39 96 113

Chicago 38 17 16 5 39 109 119

Columbus 38 14 16 8 36 96 121

Dallas 34 12 12 10 34 95 92

Detroit 38 12 21 5 29 82 122

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 36 24 8 4 52 130 82

Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 112 82

Minnesota 35 22 11 2 46 102 88

St. Louis 36 16 14 6 38 102 116

Arizona 36 16 15 5 37 95 112

Los Angeles 34 14 14 6 34 96 96

San Jose 35 15 16 4 34 99 120

Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93

Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109

Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104

Montreal 33 16 8 9 41 108 88

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115

Ottawa 37 12 21 4 28 95 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Late Game

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2, SO

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Toronto 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Edmonton 3, Calgary 2

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona at Anaheim, late

San Jose at Los Angeles, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Nashville, noon

Columbus at Florida, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd.

Basketball

Men’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

ELITE 8

All Games in Indianapolis

FINAL FOUR

Saturday’s Games

Houston vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)

UCLA vs. Gonzaga, 5:35 p.m. (CBS)

Women’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

ELITE 8

All Games in San Antonio, Tex.

FINAL FOUR

Friday’s Games

Stanford 66, South Carolina 65

Arizona 69, Connecticut 59

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday’s Game

Arizona vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 34 15 .694 —

Phila. 33 15 .688 ½

Milwaukee 30 17 .638 3

Charlotte 25 23 .521 8½

Atlanta 25 24 .510 9

Miami 25 24 .510 9

New York 24 25 .490 10

Boston 24 25 .490 10

Indiana 21 26 .447 12

Chicago 19 28 .404 14

Toronto 19 30 .388 15

Washington 17 30 .362 16

Orlando 17 31 .354 16½

Cleveland 17 31 .354 16½

Detroit 14 34 .292 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 37 11 .771 —

Phoenix 33 14 .702 3½

L.A. Clippers 32 18 .640 6

Denver 30 18 .625 7

L.A. Lakers 30 18 .625 7

Portland 29 18 .617 7½

Dallas 26 21 .553 10½

San Antonio 24 22 .522 12

Memphis 23 23 .500 13

Golden State 23 26 .469 14½

Sacramento 22 26 .458 15

New Orleans 21 27 .438 16

Oklahoma City 20 27 .426 16½

Houston 13 35 .271 24

Minnesota 12 37 .245 25½

Thursday’s Late Game

Denver 101, L.A. Clippers 94

Friday’s Games

Toronto 130, Golden State 77

Dallas 99, New York 86

Boston 118, Houston 102

Memphis 120, Minnesota 108

Charlotte 114, Indiana 97

Atlanta 126, New Orleans 103

Utah 113, Chicago 106

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, late

Milwaukee at Portland, late.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, late

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Phila., 5 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP John Schreiber outright to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Kole McKinnon from High Point (ALPB).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined F Kevin Durant $50,000 for using offensive and dereogatory language on social media.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Named LeCharles Bentley senior advisor of player performance and development.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jamil Douglas to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed S Will Redmond.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Damien Wilson to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT John Jenkins as an unrestricted free agent.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Ismaila Jome to a one-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

