scoreboard

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic Top 10

Friday at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72

2nd round susp. for darkness (18 players DNF)

Emiliano Grillo 66-63—129

Tom Hoge 66-67—133

Tony Finau 67-66—133

Russell Knox 65-69—134

Joel Dahmen 68-67—135

Aaron Wise 67-68—135

Kyle Stanley 68-67—135

Carlos Ortiz 67-69—136

Brendon Todd 67-69—136

Nate Lashley 67-69—136

Camilo Villegas 70-66—136

Lucas Glover 71-65—136

Akshay Bhatia 67-69—136

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic Top 10

Friday at The Colony, Texas

Yardage: 6,475; Par: 72

Second Round

Yealimi Noh 72-66—138

Anna Nordqvist 70-68—138

Jessica Korda 69-69—138

Lindsey Weaver 71-68—139

Inbee Park 72-68—140

Angela Stanford 71-69—140

Jin Young Ko 71-69—140

Madelene Sagstrom 71-69—140

Pornanong Phatlum 69-71—140

Kelly Tan 73-68—141

Nasa Hataoka 72-69—141

Linnea Strom 71-70—141

Brittany Lang 70-71—141

Basketball

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Washington 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Arizona 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Colorado 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Southern Cal 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

UCLA 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

California 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 10 Oregon 82, Colorado 53

Arizona St. 63, Southern Cal 58

No. 7 Arizona 68, No. 9 UCLA 65

Washington 80, California 63

Washington St. at No. 2 Stanford, ppd.

Friday’s Boxscore

No. 10 Oregon 82, Colorado 53

COLORADO (2-1)

Tuitele 5-15 0-0 10, Finau 3-5 0-3 8, Hollingshed 2-11 0-2 4, Knight 1-3 0-0 2, Sherrod 2-7 0-0 4, Jank 0-5 0-0 0, Whittaker 4-10 2-2 10, Kulinska 1-1 1-2 3, Blacksten 1-3 1-2 3, Buford 0-2 0-0 0, Formann 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 22-69 5-12 53.

OREGON (3-0)

Boley 5-11 3-4 17, Prince 2-9 2-3 6, Sabally 9-9 1-3 20, Mikesell 2-3 0-0 5, Paopao 4-10 2-2 13, Giomi 1-3 0-0 2, Chavez 1-3 2-2 4, Shelley 2-4 0-2 4, Dugalic 2-4 0-0 4, Parrish 1-2 0-0 2, Scherr 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 1-2 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-62 10-17 82

Colorado 12 14 13 14 — 53

Oregon 20 14 26 22 — 82

3-Point Goals—Colorado 4-18 (Tuitele 0-3, Finau 2-2, Hollingshed 0-6, Jank 0-1, Whittaker 0-2, Formann 2-4), Oregon 10-22 (Boley 4-8, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 1-1, Paopao 3-6, Chavez 0-1, Shelley 0-2, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Scherr 1-1). Assists—Colorado 13 (Sherrod 5), Oregon 15 (Paopao 4). Fouled Out—Colorado Hollingshed. Rebounds—Colorado 37 (Tuitele 4-5), Oregon 44 (Sabally 4-10). Total Fouls—Colorado 20, Oregon 16. Technical Fouls—None.

Saturday’s Game

No. 2 Stanford at UNLV, 2 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

———

Friday’s Games

No. 5 Louisville 116, No. 20 DePaul 75

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

California 0 1 .000 2 2 .500

Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Thursday’s Late Game

No. 25 Arizona St. 70, California 62

Friday’s Game

No. 21 Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70

Saturday’s Games

Eastern Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

———

Friday’s Games

Marquette 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 65

No. 6 Duke 76, Bellarmine 54

No. 8 Michigan St. 83, Detroit Mercy 76

No. 9 Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58

No. 15 Virginia 71, Kent St. 64

No. 17 Texas Tech 80, Troy 46

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282

Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205

New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255

N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285

Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253

Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297

Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188

Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286

Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214

Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319

Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298

L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253

Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243

Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277

Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280

Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283

Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250

Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305

Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304

L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215

Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258

San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69

Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119

Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130

Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71

Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93

California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89

Conference All Games

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84

Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74

UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106

Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105

Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28

Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at No. 22 Washington, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Oregon at California, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Games

La. Tech 42, North Texas 31

Air Force 35, Utah St. 7

Friday’s Game

TOP 25

No. 25 Louisiana (8-1) at App. St. (7-2), late

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

BEARS 41/2 3 45 Lions

DOLPHINS 111/2 11 421/2 Bengals

Colts 21/2 3 501/2 TEXANS

VIKINGS 91/2 10 51 Jaguars

STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington

Raiders 8 81/2 471/2 JETS

Saints 31/2 3 46 FALCONS

TITANS 4 51/2 53 Browns

SEAHAWKS 10 10 47 Giants

Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS

PACKERS 91/2 81/2 48 Eagles

CHARGERS 1 2 471/2 Patriots

CHIEFS 14 131/2 51 Broncos

Monday

g-Bills 3 PK 471/2 49ERS

Write-In Game

STEELERS 8 7 431/2 Washington

Tuesday

RAVENS 71/2 71/2 45 Cowboys

———

g-Game being played in Glendale, AZ

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST

NC STATE 71/2 7 60 Georgia Tech

GEORGIA 331/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt

Clemson 211/2 22 671/2 VIRGINIA TECH

VIRGINIA 61/2 4 541/2 Boston Coll

KENTUCKY 111/2 111/2 471/2 S Carolina

DUKE 3 PPD NL Florida St

COASTAL CARO 6 PPD NL Liberty

MICHIGAN 5 PPD NL Maryland

Ohio St 22 231/2 591/2 MICHIGAN ST

PURDUE 11/2 11/2 621/2 Nebraska

Penn St 10 111/2 521/2 RUTGERS

GA SOUTHERN PK 21/2 421/2 Fla Atlantic

AKRON 3 21/2 571/2 Bowling Green

Ball St +11/2 11/2 621/2 C MICHIGAN

Kent St 21/2 PPD NL MIAMI-OHIO

Buffalo 11 PPD NL OHIO U

W MICHIGAN 13 131/2 66 E Michigan

CHARLOTTE 71/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l

MARSHALL 231/2 23 441/2 Rice

Florida 161/2 171/2 621/2 TENNESSEE

UTAH 91/2 111/2 511/2 Oregon St

Colorado 4 71/2 581/2 ARIZONA

ARIZONA ST 41/2 3 551/2 Ucla

NOTRE DAME 331/2 331/2 511/2 Syracuse

WASHINGTON 10 111/2 491/2 Stanford

NEVADA 7 61/2 59 Fresno St

Oregon 9 9 60 CALIFORNIA

Oklahoma St 11/2 2 511/2 TCU

IOWA ST 7 61/2 491/2 W Virginia

LSU PPD PPD NL Mississippi

Northwestern 10 PPD NL MINNESOTA

WISCONSIN 101/2 13 45 Indiana

TEXAS TECH 27 261/2 621/2 Kansas

Toledo 11 91/2 551/2 NO ILLINOIS

OKLAHOMA 22 22 621/2 Baylor

MISS ST PPD PPD NL Missouri

Texas A&M 61/2 51/2 481/2 AUBURN

Texas 8 7 511/2 KANSAS ST

MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston

Iowa 12 131/2 51 ILLINOIS

Alabama PPD PPD NL ARKANSAS

TROY PPD PPD NL UL-Monroe

SAN JOSE ST 7 PPD NL Hawaii

Wyoming 151/2 171/2 52 NEW MEXICO

SAN DIEGO ST 8 8 461/2 Colorado St

Write-In Games

TULANE 11/2 21/2 621/2 Memphis

Tulsa 10 12 461/2 NAVY

Troy 11/2 41/2 541/2 S ALABAMA

ARKANSAS ST 201/2 21 701/2 UL-Monroe

MISSOURI 3 3 531/2 Arkansas

Houston PK PPD NL SMU

Alabama 281/2 291/2 651/2 LSU

Miami-Fla 161/2 15 611/2 DUKE

San Jose St 7 2 60 HAWAII

Byu 10 10 611/2 COASTAL CARO

Sunday

Uab 11 PPD NL MID TENN ST

USC 14 13 671/2 Washington St

CHARLOTTE 11/2 11/2 461/2 W Kentucky

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Game

Eastern Conference

New England at Columbus, noon

Monday’s Game

Western Conference

Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon or 3:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Chris Young executive vice president and general manager.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Named Calbert Cheaney and Tyler Marsh assistant coaches/player development, Dylan DeBusk video coordinator, Maurice Baker, Earl Barron and Moses Ehambe as video/player developement assistants.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Frank Jackson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Robert Griffin III on injured reserve. Activated RB J.K. Dobbins, OLB Pernell McPhee, C Patrick Mekari and C Matt Skura from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Luke Wilson to the active roster. Activated CB Anthony Averett and Chris Moore fro injured reserve. Signed RB Tommy Bohanon, G Parker Ehinger and DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Placed TE Sean Culkin on the practice squad injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Shelton Gibson to the practice squad. Placed DT Bruce Hector on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed free agent C Evan Brown to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DT DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Maliek Collins on injured reserve. Activated WR Robert Davis from practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K JJ Molson to the practice squad. Released RB Derrick Gore.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed OLB Jachai Polite to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced QB Daniel Jones officially downgraded to doubtful for week 13 play.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed G Alex Lewis on the NFI/injured list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised the 2021 contract options on MFs Eryk Williamson, Cristhian Paredes, Blake Bodily, Dairon Asprilla and Renzo Zambrano, G Aljaz Ivacic, Ds Julio Cascante and Zac McGraw .

