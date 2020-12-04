scoreboard

Golf
PGA Tour
Mayakoba Golf Classic Top 10
Friday at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72
2nd round susp. for darkness (18 players DNF)
Emiliano Grillo 66-63—129
Tom Hoge 66-67—133
Tony Finau 67-66—133
Russell Knox 65-69—134
Joel Dahmen 68-67—135
Aaron Wise 67-68—135
Kyle Stanley 68-67—135
Carlos Ortiz 67-69—136
Brendon Todd 67-69—136
Nate Lashley 67-69—136
Camilo Villegas 70-66—136
Lucas Glover 71-65—136
Akshay Bhatia 67-69—136
LPGA Tour
Volunteers of America Classic Top 10
Friday at The Colony, Texas
Yardage: 6,475; Par: 72
Second Round
Yealimi Noh 72-66—138
Anna Nordqvist 70-68—138
Jessica Korda 69-69—138
Lindsey Weaver 71-68—139
Inbee Park 72-68—140
Angela Stanford 71-69—140
Jin Young Ko 71-69—140
Madelene Sagstrom 71-69—140
Pornanong Phatlum 69-71—140
Kelly Tan 73-68—141
Nasa Hataoka 72-69—141
Linnea Strom 71-70—141
Brittany Lang 70-71—141
Basketball
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Southern Cal 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
UCLA 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
California 0 1 .000 0 3 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 10 Oregon 82, Colorado 53
Arizona St. 63, Southern Cal 58
No. 7 Arizona 68, No. 9 UCLA 65
Washington 80, California 63
Washington St. at No. 2 Stanford, ppd.
Friday’s Boxscore
No. 10 Oregon 82, Colorado 53
COLORADO (2-1)
Tuitele 5-15 0-0 10, Finau 3-5 0-3 8, Hollingshed 2-11 0-2 4, Knight 1-3 0-0 2, Sherrod 2-7 0-0 4, Jank 0-5 0-0 0, Whittaker 4-10 2-2 10, Kulinska 1-1 1-2 3, Blacksten 1-3 1-2 3, Buford 0-2 0-0 0, Formann 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 22-69 5-12 53.
OREGON (3-0)
Boley 5-11 3-4 17, Prince 2-9 2-3 6, Sabally 9-9 1-3 20, Mikesell 2-3 0-0 5, Paopao 4-10 2-2 13, Giomi 1-3 0-0 2, Chavez 1-3 2-2 4, Shelley 2-4 0-2 4, Dugalic 2-4 0-0 4, Parrish 1-2 0-0 2, Scherr 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 1-2 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-62 10-17 82
Colorado 12 14 13 14 — 53
Oregon 20 14 26 22 — 82
3-Point Goals—Colorado 4-18 (Tuitele 0-3, Finau 2-2, Hollingshed 0-6, Jank 0-1, Whittaker 0-2, Formann 2-4), Oregon 10-22 (Boley 4-8, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 1-1, Paopao 3-6, Chavez 0-1, Shelley 0-2, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Scherr 1-1). Assists—Colorado 13 (Sherrod 5), Oregon 15 (Paopao 4). Fouled Out—Colorado Hollingshed. Rebounds—Colorado 37 (Tuitele 4-5), Oregon 44 (Sabally 4-10). Total Fouls—Colorado 20, Oregon 16. Technical Fouls—None.
Saturday’s Game
No. 2 Stanford at UNLV, 2 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
———
Friday’s Games
No. 5 Louisville 116, No. 20 DePaul 75
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000
Thursday’s Late Game
No. 25 Arizona St. 70, California 62
Friday’s Game
No. 21 Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70
Saturday’s Games
Eastern Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.
Washington St. at Colorado, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
———
Friday’s Games
Marquette 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 65
No. 6 Duke 76, Bellarmine 54
No. 8 Michigan St. 83, Detroit Mercy 76
No. 9 Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58
No. 15 Virginia 71, Kent St. 64
No. 17 Texas Tech 80, Troy 46
Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282
Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205
New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255
N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285
Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297
Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188
Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214
Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319
Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298
L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243
Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215
Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258
San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69
Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119
Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130
Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93
California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89
Conference All Games
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106
Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at No. 22 Washington, 1 p.m.
No. 23 Oregon at California, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Games
La. Tech 42, North Texas 31
Air Force 35, Utah St. 7
Friday’s Game
TOP 25
No. 25 Louisiana (8-1) at App. St. (7-2), late
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
BEARS 41/2 3 45 Lions
DOLPHINS 111/2 11 421/2 Bengals
Colts 21/2 3 501/2 TEXANS
VIKINGS 91/2 10 51 Jaguars
STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington
Raiders 8 81/2 471/2 JETS
Saints 31/2 3 46 FALCONS
TITANS 4 51/2 53 Browns
SEAHAWKS 10 10 47 Giants
Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS
PACKERS 91/2 81/2 48 Eagles
CHARGERS 1 2 471/2 Patriots
CHIEFS 14 131/2 51 Broncos
Monday
g-Bills 3 PK 471/2 49ERS
Write-In Game
STEELERS 8 7 431/2 Washington
Tuesday
RAVENS 71/2 71/2 45 Cowboys
———
g-Game being played in Glendale, AZ
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST
NC STATE 71/2 7 60 Georgia Tech
GEORGIA 331/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt
Clemson 211/2 22 671/2 VIRGINIA TECH
VIRGINIA 61/2 4 541/2 Boston Coll
KENTUCKY 111/2 111/2 471/2 S Carolina
DUKE 3 PPD NL Florida St
COASTAL CARO 6 PPD NL Liberty
MICHIGAN 5 PPD NL Maryland
Ohio St 22 231/2 591/2 MICHIGAN ST
PURDUE 11/2 11/2 621/2 Nebraska
Penn St 10 111/2 521/2 RUTGERS
GA SOUTHERN PK 21/2 421/2 Fla Atlantic
AKRON 3 21/2 571/2 Bowling Green
Ball St +11/2 11/2 621/2 C MICHIGAN
Kent St 21/2 PPD NL MIAMI-OHIO
Buffalo 11 PPD NL OHIO U
W MICHIGAN 13 131/2 66 E Michigan
CHARLOTTE 71/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l
MARSHALL 231/2 23 441/2 Rice
Florida 161/2 171/2 621/2 TENNESSEE
UTAH 91/2 111/2 511/2 Oregon St
Colorado 4 71/2 581/2 ARIZONA
ARIZONA ST 41/2 3 551/2 Ucla
NOTRE DAME 331/2 331/2 511/2 Syracuse
WASHINGTON 10 111/2 491/2 Stanford
NEVADA 7 61/2 59 Fresno St
Oregon 9 9 60 CALIFORNIA
Oklahoma St 11/2 2 511/2 TCU
IOWA ST 7 61/2 491/2 W Virginia
LSU PPD PPD NL Mississippi
Northwestern 10 PPD NL MINNESOTA
WISCONSIN 101/2 13 45 Indiana
TEXAS TECH 27 261/2 621/2 Kansas
Toledo 11 91/2 551/2 NO ILLINOIS
OKLAHOMA 22 22 621/2 Baylor
MISS ST PPD PPD NL Missouri
Texas A&M 61/2 51/2 481/2 AUBURN
Texas 8 7 511/2 KANSAS ST
MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston
Iowa 12 131/2 51 ILLINOIS
Alabama PPD PPD NL ARKANSAS
TROY PPD PPD NL UL-Monroe
SAN JOSE ST 7 PPD NL Hawaii
Wyoming 151/2 171/2 52 NEW MEXICO
SAN DIEGO ST 8 8 461/2 Colorado St
Write-In Games
TULANE 11/2 21/2 621/2 Memphis
Tulsa 10 12 461/2 NAVY
Troy 11/2 41/2 541/2 S ALABAMA
ARKANSAS ST 201/2 21 701/2 UL-Monroe
MISSOURI 3 3 531/2 Arkansas
Houston PK PPD NL SMU
Alabama 281/2 291/2 651/2 LSU
Miami-Fla 161/2 15 611/2 DUKE
San Jose St 7 2 60 HAWAII
Byu 10 10 611/2 COASTAL CARO
Sunday
Uab 11 PPD NL MID TENN ST
USC 14 13 671/2 Washington St
CHARLOTTE 11/2 11/2 461/2 W Kentucky
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Game
Eastern Conference
New England at Columbus, noon
Monday’s Game
Western Conference
Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon or 3:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Chris Young executive vice president and general manager.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Named Calbert Cheaney and Tyler Marsh assistant coaches/player development, Dylan DeBusk video coordinator, Maurice Baker, Earl Barron and Moses Ehambe as video/player developement assistants.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Frank Jackson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Robert Griffin III on injured reserve. Activated RB J.K. Dobbins, OLB Pernell McPhee, C Patrick Mekari and C Matt Skura from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Luke Wilson to the active roster. Activated CB Anthony Averett and Chris Moore fro injured reserve. Signed RB Tommy Bohanon, G Parker Ehinger and DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Placed TE Sean Culkin on the practice squad injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Shelton Gibson to the practice squad. Placed DT Bruce Hector on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed free agent C Evan Brown to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DT DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Maliek Collins on injured reserve. Activated WR Robert Davis from practice squad injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K JJ Molson to the practice squad. Released RB Derrick Gore.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed OLB Jachai Polite to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced QB Daniel Jones officially downgraded to doubtful for week 13 play.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed G Alex Lewis on the NFI/injured list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised the 2021 contract options on MFs Eryk Williamson, Cristhian Paredes, Blake Bodily, Dairon Asprilla and Renzo Zambrano, G Aljaz Ivacic, Ds Julio Cascante and Zac McGraw .
