scoreboard

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Phila. 13 3 5 44 41 18

x-Toronto FC 12 4 5 41 30 23

x-Columbus 10 5 5 35 31 17

x-Orlando City 9 3 8 35 35 21

x-NY City FC 10 8 3 33 28 20

x-New York 8 8 5 29 25 25

x-New England 7 6 8 29 22 20

x-Nashville 7 6 8 29 21 19

Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40

Chicago 5 9 7 22 28 33

Inter Miami CF 6 12 3 21 22 32

D.C. United 5 10 6 21 20 34

Atlanta 5 12 4 19 20 28

Cincinnati 4 13 4 16 11 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25

x-Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18

x-Portland 10 5 5 35 44 33

x-LA FC 9 7 4 31 44 35

FC Dallas 8 5 7 31 27 21

x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24

San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45

Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43

Real SL 5 8 7 22 24 31

Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38

Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26

LA Galaxy 5 11 3 18 24 41

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game; three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

FC Dallas 3, Houston 0

Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie

Sunday’s Games

Phila. at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at NY City FC, 4 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting KC, ccd.

Miami at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 7 p.m.

Real SL at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

LA FC at San Jose, ppd.

Golf

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship Scores

Saturday at Southampton, Bermuda

Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71

Saturday

Doc Redman 65-71-67—203

Ryan Armour 64-70-70—204

Wyndham Clark 66-68-70—204

Kramer Hickok 67-68-69—204

Matt Jones 68-71-66—205

Brian Gay 70-68-67—205

Ollie Schniederjans 66-70-69—205

Adam Schenk 69-71-66—206

Doug Ghim 64-74-68—206

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66-69—206

David Hearn, 68-72-67—207. Anirban Lahiri, 68-70-69—207. Ryan Brehm, 68-74-65—207. Peter Malnati, 63-74-70—207. Russell Knox, 67-74-67—208. Stewart Cink, 66-74-68—208. Will Zalatoris, 69-72-67—208. Michael Gligic, 68-71-69—208. Mark Anderson, 69-70-69—208. Beau Hossler, 71-68-69—208.

Emiliano Grillo, 66-72-70—208. Luke Donald, 69-68-71—208. Roger Sloan, 67-70-71—208. Johnson Wagner, 66-74-69—209. Hank Lebioda, 68-72-69—209. Maverick McNealy, 69-71-69—209. Will Gordon, 69-72-68—209. Sepp Straka, 70-70-69—209. Andrew Putnam, 69-73-67—209. Padraig Harrington, 67-71-71—209.

Scott Piercy, 67-70-72—209. Denny McCarthy, 70-67-72—209. Aaron Wise, 68-73-69—210. Troy Merritt, 69-70-71—210. Chesson Hadley, 68-71-71—210. Scott Stallings, 68-73-70—211. Vaughn Taylor, 65-75-71—211. Rasmus Hojgaard, 70-71-70—211. Peter Uihlein, 72-67-72—211. John Senden, 68-74-69—211.

Kevin Tway, 68-74-69—211. D.A. Points, 70-72-69—211. Seamus Power, 69-74-68—211. Luke List, 68-72-72—212. Max Homa, 69-71-72—212. Brice Garnett, 68-70-74—212. Jason Dufner, 71-72-69—212. Robert Streb, 67-74-72—213. Danny Willett, 67-74-72—213. Cameron Percy, 70-72-71—213.

Hudson Swafford, 67-75-71—213. Joseph Bramlett, 69-73-71—213. Ben Taylor, 71-72-70—213. D.J. Trahan, 67-75-72—214. Jonathan Byrd, 70-73-71—214. Branden Grace, 73-70-71—214. Camilo Villegas, 72-71-71—214. Hunter Mahan, 66-75-74—215. Patrick Rodgers, 68-73-74—215. Michael Miller, 71-72-72—215.

Fred Funk, 69-72-75—216. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 70-70-76—216. Ricky Barnes, 71-71-75—217. Keith Mitchell, 70-73-74—217. Jhonattan Vegas, 67-76-75—218. Matthew Borchert, 73-70-75—218. Kyle Stanley, 70-73-76—219. Eric Dugas, 66-74-82—222.

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143

N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 157 115

Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217

Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221

Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143

Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197

Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196

Dallas 2 5 0 .286 176 243

Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 122 174

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142

New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 180 174

Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193

Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159

Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165

Minnesota 1 5 0 .167 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172

Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124

San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday’s Game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Colts 21/2 3 491/2 LIONS

PACKERS 7 61/2 50 Vikings

BILLS 4 4 401/2 Patriots

Titans 41/2 7 511/2 BENGALS

BROWNS 3 21/2 491/2 Raiders

CHIEFS 21 20 49 Jets

Rams 41/2 31/2 451/2 DOLPHINS

Saints 4 41/2 421/2 BEARS

SEAHAWKS 3 3 54 49ers

EAGLES 31/2 11 43 Cowboys

Write-In Games

Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS

RAVENS 6 41/2 461/2 Steelers

Monday

Bucs 10 121/2 45 GIANTS

Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington

College

SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Games

Tulsa 34, E. Carolina 30

Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston Coll. 28

No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi St. 0

No. 3 Ohio St. 38, Penn St. 25

No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3

Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma St. 34

No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10

No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31

No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17

No. 11 BYU vs. Western Kentucky, late

Michigan St. 27, No. 13 Michigan 24

Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41

West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas St. 10

No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21

No. 20 Co. Carolina 51, Georgia St. 0

No. 22 SMU 51, Navy 37

No. 23 Iowa St. 52, Kansas 22

No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, late

No. 25 Boise St. 49, Air Force 30

EAST

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14

SOUTH

App. St. 31, La.-Monroe 13

Auburn 48, LSU 11

Duke 53, Charlotte 19

FAU 24, UTSA 3

La. Tech 37, UAB 34, 2OT

Mississippi 54, Vanderbilt 21

Rice 30, Southern Miss. 6

Tulane 38, Temple 3

Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35

MIDWEST

Northwestern 21, Iowa 20

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 64, Western St. (Col.) 7

TCU 33, Baylor 23

Troy 38, Arkansas St. 10

UCF 44, Houston 21

FAR WEST

San Jose St. 38, New Mexico 21

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriquez, OF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Colten Brewer, LHP Kyle Hart, INF Dustin Pedroia and LHP Chris Sale from 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Tommy Kahnle refused an outright assignment to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (IL) and elected free agency.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 1B Kevin Cron.

CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised 2021 club option on 1B Anthony Rizzo. Declined 2021 club option on INF Daniel Descalso.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned OF Terrance Gore outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated RHP Jeff Brigham, 2B Isan Diaz, OF Harold Ramirez, RHP Elieser Hernandez and RHP Jordan Holloway from the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined club option on RHP Chris Archer.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed CB Cam Lewis on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dwayne Harris from practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Andrew Beck on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Isaac Nauta. Waived RB Bo Scarbrough.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Elevated S Henry Black from practice squad. Signed WR Seth Roberts to practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed C Cole Toner and RB Troymaine Pope.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR Michael Pittman from injured reserve. Waived WR Daurice Fountain.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from reserv/COVID-19. Activated LB Troy Dye from injured reserve. Activated CB Chris Jones from exemption. Activated C Brett Jones, DB Luther Kirk and DT Hercules Mata’afa from practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated DB Cody Davis and LB Josh Uche from injured reserve. Activated DL Tashawn Bower and WR Isaiah Zuber from practice squad. Signed DE Nick Thurman from practice squad. Placed WR Julian Edelman and OL Justin Herron on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Nathan Gerry and DE Genard Avery on injured reserve. Waived TE Hakeem Butler.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed NT Chris Wormley on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Jeff Wilson on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OG John Molchon.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Kareem Orr to practice squad. Placed CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Derrick Roberson on injured reserve. Elevated RB D’Onta Foreman and CB Breon Borders from practice squad.

