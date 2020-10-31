scoreboard

Soccer
MLS
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Phila. 13 3 5 44 41 18
x-Toronto FC 12 4 5 41 30 23
x-Columbus 10 5 5 35 31 17
x-Orlando City 9 3 8 35 35 21
x-NY City FC 10 8 3 33 28 20
x-New York 8 8 5 29 25 25
x-New England 7 6 8 29 22 20
x-Nashville 7 6 8 29 21 19
Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40
Chicago 5 9 7 22 28 33
Inter Miami CF 6 12 3 21 22 32
D.C. United 5 10 6 21 20 34
Atlanta 5 12 4 19 20 28
Cincinnati 4 13 4 16 11 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25
x-Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18
x-Portland 10 5 5 35 44 33
x-LA FC 9 7 4 31 44 35
FC Dallas 8 5 7 31 27 21
x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24
San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45
Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43
Real SL 5 8 7 22 24 31
Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38
Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26
LA Galaxy 5 11 3 18 24 41
NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game; three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
FC Dallas 3, Houston 0
Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie
Sunday’s Games
Phila. at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting KC, ccd.
Miami at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 7 p.m.
Real SL at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
LA FC at San Jose, ppd.
Golf
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship Scores
Saturday at Southampton, Bermuda
Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
Saturday
Doc Redman 65-71-67—203
Ryan Armour 64-70-70—204
Wyndham Clark 66-68-70—204
Kramer Hickok 67-68-69—204
Matt Jones 68-71-66—205
Brian Gay 70-68-67—205
Ollie Schniederjans 66-70-69—205
Adam Schenk 69-71-66—206
Doug Ghim 64-74-68—206
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-66-69—206
David Hearn, 68-72-67—207. Anirban Lahiri, 68-70-69—207. Ryan Brehm, 68-74-65—207. Peter Malnati, 63-74-70—207. Russell Knox, 67-74-67—208. Stewart Cink, 66-74-68—208. Will Zalatoris, 69-72-67—208. Michael Gligic, 68-71-69—208. Mark Anderson, 69-70-69—208. Beau Hossler, 71-68-69—208.
Emiliano Grillo, 66-72-70—208. Luke Donald, 69-68-71—208. Roger Sloan, 67-70-71—208. Johnson Wagner, 66-74-69—209. Hank Lebioda, 68-72-69—209. Maverick McNealy, 69-71-69—209. Will Gordon, 69-72-68—209. Sepp Straka, 70-70-69—209. Andrew Putnam, 69-73-67—209. Padraig Harrington, 67-71-71—209.
Scott Piercy, 67-70-72—209. Denny McCarthy, 70-67-72—209. Aaron Wise, 68-73-69—210. Troy Merritt, 69-70-71—210. Chesson Hadley, 68-71-71—210. Scott Stallings, 68-73-70—211. Vaughn Taylor, 65-75-71—211. Rasmus Hojgaard, 70-71-70—211. Peter Uihlein, 72-67-72—211. John Senden, 68-74-69—211.
Kevin Tway, 68-74-69—211. D.A. Points, 70-72-69—211. Seamus Power, 69-74-68—211. Luke List, 68-72-72—212. Max Homa, 69-71-72—212. Brice Garnett, 68-70-74—212. Jason Dufner, 71-72-69—212. Robert Streb, 67-74-72—213. Danny Willett, 67-74-72—213. Cameron Percy, 70-72-71—213.
Hudson Swafford, 67-75-71—213. Joseph Bramlett, 69-73-71—213. Ben Taylor, 71-72-70—213. D.J. Trahan, 67-75-72—214. Jonathan Byrd, 70-73-71—214. Branden Grace, 73-70-71—214. Camilo Villegas, 72-71-71—214. Hunter Mahan, 66-75-74—215. Patrick Rodgers, 68-73-74—215. Michael Miller, 71-72-72—215.
Fred Funk, 69-72-75—216. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 70-70-76—216. Ricky Barnes, 71-71-75—217. Keith Mitchell, 70-73-74—217. Jhonattan Vegas, 67-76-75—218. Matthew Borchert, 73-70-75—218. Kyle Stanley, 70-73-76—219. Eric Dugas, 66-74-82—222.
Football
NFL
All Times PST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 157 115
Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221
Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197
Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 5 0 .286 176 243
Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 122 174
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 180 174
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159
Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165
Minnesota 1 5 0 .167 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124
San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136
Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Colts 21/2 3 491/2 LIONS
PACKERS 7 61/2 50 Vikings
BILLS 4 4 401/2 Patriots
Titans 41/2 7 511/2 BENGALS
BROWNS 3 21/2 491/2 Raiders
CHIEFS 21 20 49 Jets
Rams 41/2 31/2 451/2 DOLPHINS
Saints 4 41/2 421/2 BEARS
SEAHAWKS 3 3 54 49ers
EAGLES 31/2 11 43 Cowboys
Write-In Games
Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS
RAVENS 6 41/2 461/2 Steelers
Monday
Bucs 10 121/2 45 GIANTS
Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington
College
SCORES
Friday’s Late Games
Tulsa 34, E. Carolina 30
Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston Coll. 28
No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi St. 0
No. 3 Ohio St. 38, Penn St. 25
No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13
No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3
Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma St. 34
No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10
No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31
No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17
No. 11 BYU vs. Western Kentucky, late
Michigan St. 27, No. 13 Michigan 24
Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41
West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas St. 10
No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21
No. 20 Co. Carolina 51, Georgia St. 0
No. 22 SMU 51, Navy 37
No. 23 Iowa St. 52, Kansas 22
No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, late
No. 25 Boise St. 49, Air Force 30
EAST
Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14
SOUTH
App. St. 31, La.-Monroe 13
Auburn 48, LSU 11
Duke 53, Charlotte 19
FAU 24, UTSA 3
La. Tech 37, UAB 34, 2OT
Mississippi 54, Vanderbilt 21
Rice 30, Southern Miss. 6
Tulane 38, Temple 3
Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35
MIDWEST
Northwestern 21, Iowa 20
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
SOUTHWEST
Stephen F. Austin 64, Western St. (Col.) 7
TCU 33, Baylor 23
Troy 38, Arkansas St. 10
UCF 44, Houston 21
FAR WEST
San Jose St. 38, New Mexico 21
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriquez, OF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Colten Brewer, LHP Kyle Hart, INF Dustin Pedroia and LHP Chris Sale from 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Tommy Kahnle refused an outright assignment to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (IL) and elected free agency.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 1B Kevin Cron.
CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised 2021 club option on 1B Anthony Rizzo. Declined 2021 club option on INF Daniel Descalso.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned OF Terrance Gore outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Activated RHP Jeff Brigham, 2B Isan Diaz, OF Harold Ramirez, RHP Elieser Hernandez and RHP Jordan Holloway from the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined club option on RHP Chris Archer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed CB Cam Lewis on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dwayne Harris from practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Andrew Beck on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Isaac Nauta. Waived RB Bo Scarbrough.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Elevated S Henry Black from practice squad. Signed WR Seth Roberts to practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed C Cole Toner and RB Troymaine Pope.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR Michael Pittman from injured reserve. Waived WR Daurice Fountain.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from reserv/COVID-19. Activated LB Troy Dye from injured reserve. Activated CB Chris Jones from exemption. Activated C Brett Jones, DB Luther Kirk and DT Hercules Mata’afa from practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated DB Cody Davis and LB Josh Uche from injured reserve. Activated DL Tashawn Bower and WR Isaiah Zuber from practice squad. Signed DE Nick Thurman from practice squad. Placed WR Julian Edelman and OL Justin Herron on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Nathan Gerry and DE Genard Avery on injured reserve. Waived TE Hakeem Butler.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed NT Chris Wormley on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Jeff Wilson on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OG John Molchon.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Kareem Orr to practice squad. Placed CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Derrick Roberson on injured reserve. Elevated RB D’Onta Foreman and CB Breon Borders from practice squad.
