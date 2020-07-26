scoreboard

Golf
PGA Tour
3M Open
Sunday at Blaine, Minnesota
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Final Round
M. Thompson (500), $1,188,000 64-66-68-67—265
Adam Long (300), $719,400 68-72-63-64—267
Tony Finau (104), $250,800 65-66-69-68—268
Emiliano Grillo (104), $250,800 71-68-64-65—268
Max Homa (104), $250,800 65-72-64-67—268
C. Howell III (104), $250,800 71-65-67-65—268
Alex Noren (104), $250,800 67-69-66-66—268
C. Schwartzel (104), $250,800 66-68-66-68—268
Robby Shelton (104), $250,800 68-68-68-64—268
C. Tringale (104), $250,800 69-70-63-66—268
R. Werenski (104), $250,800 63-67-68-70—268
Cameron Davis (57), $127,050 67-66-69-68—270
Bo Hoag (57), $127,050 65-73-69-63—270
Ryan Moore (57), $127,050 65-70-67-68—270
Nick Watney (57), $127,050 65-69-68-68—270
Matthew Wolff (57), $127,050 65-68-70-67—270
Xinjun Zhang (57), $127,050 65-67-71-67—270
Harris English (45), $87,450 70-65-67-69—271
Dylan Frittelli (45), $87,450 68-67-70-66—271
Doug Ghim (45), $87,450 70-68-67-66—271
Talor Gooch (45), $87,450 66-65-72-68—271
Sepp Straka (45), $87,450 70-67-71-63—271
Aaron Baddeley (37), $63,690 66-73-69-64—272
H. Norlander (37), $63,690 70-70-67-65—272
Pat Perez (37), $63,690 70-69-66-67—272
Brice Garnett (30), $48,180 70-67-68-68—273
Michael Gligic (30), $48,180 72-68-68-65—273
Chase Koepka, $48,180 70-68-72-63—273
Hank Lebioda (30), $48,180 69-70-65-69—273
Danny Lee (30), $48,180 67-68-69-69—273
Bernd Wiesberger, $48,180 73-66-66-68—273
Sam Burns (20), $34,577 70-69-69-66—274
Jason Dufner (20), $34,577 68-72-66-68—274
Tom Lewis (20), $34,577 68-71-67-68—274
Luke List (20), $34,577 68-72-67-67—274
Matthias Schwab, $34,577 70-67-68-69—274
Kyle Stanley (20), $34,577 66-74-65-69—274
R. Cabrera Bello (20), $34,577 71-69-70-64—274
Denny McCarthy (20), $34,577 68-70-64-72—274
Patrick Rodgers (20), $34,577 66-68-70-70—274
Chris Baker (13), $24,750 68-72-69-66—275
Bronson Burgoon (13), $24,750 66-70-70-69—275
Brian Harman (13), $24,750 76-64-68-67—275
Chris Kirk (13), $24,750 66-71-69-69—275
Adam Schenk (13), $24,750 67-69-72-67—275
Stewart Cink (9), $17,980 69-68-70-69—276
Brandon Hagy (9), $17,980 70-69-68-69—276
Tom Hoge (9), $17,980 69-67-70-70—276
Si Woo Kim (9), $17,980 71-65-68-72—276
Alex Cejka (9), $17,980 70-70-68-68—276
Michael Gellerman (9), $17,980 70-70-70-66—276
Patton Kizzire (9), $17,980 69-70-70-67—276
Arjun Atwal (7), $15,686 73-67-71-66—277
Robert Garrigus (7), $15,686 66-71-67-73—277
Tim Wilkinson (7), $15,686 70-69-67-71—277
Austin Cook (6), $15,312 67-70-68-73—278
Josh Teater (6), $15,312 70-70-69-69—278
Baseball
MLB
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
All Times PDT
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 2 1 .667 —
New York 2 1 .667 —
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 —
Boston 1 2 .333 1
Toronto 1 2 .333 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 1 .667 —
Detroit 2 1 .667 —
Minnesota 2 1 .667 —
Chicago 1 2 .333 1
Kansas City 1 2 .333 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 1 .667 —
Oakland 2 1 .667 —
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1
Seattle 1 2 .333 1
Texas 1 2 .333 1
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2
Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2
Baltimore 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Colorado 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 7, Houston 6
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 12:40 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 1 .667 —
Miami 2 1 .667 —
New York 1 2 .333 1
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1
Washington 1 2 .333 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 —
St. Louis 2 1 .667 —
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 2 1 .667 —
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 —
San Diego 2 1 .667 —
Arizona 1 2 .333 1
San Francisco 1 2 .333 1
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4
Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2
Miami 11, Philadelphia 6
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5, Texas 2
Arizona 4, San Diego 3
Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed 1B TT Bowens, RHP Shane Davis, RHP Thomas Girard, CF Dylan Harris, RHP Isaiah Kearns, 1B J.D. Mundy, RHP Ryan Watson and RHP Brandon Young to minor league contracts.
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Zack Godley from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to alternate training site. Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Phila..
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP David McKay to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske and RHP Nick Nelson from alternate site. Optioned RHP Ben Heller to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Brandon Drury from the IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brad Wieck on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Tepera from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 2B Mike Moustakas on the IL. Recalled C Tyler Stephenson. Claimed IF Robel Garcia off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Optioned IF Robel Garcia to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LHP Eric Lauer from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Morin for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Chris Herrmann on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Drew Anderson, DL T.J. Carter, OL Jackson Dennis, OL Drew Dickinson, LB Vontarrius Dora, TE Parker Houston, WR Shane Leatherbury, WR Devin Phelps, CB Jarren Williams and CB Bejour Wilson.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Isiah Swann.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Aquired in a trade from the Chicago Bears TE Adam Shaheen for a late-round conditional draft pick.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DE Amani Bledsoe, LB Nigel Harris, TE Cole Herdman, WR Trevion Thompson, OL Zac Kerin and RB Shaun Wilson.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released G Jeremy Vujnovich. Waived WR Emanuel Hall following a non-football injury.
