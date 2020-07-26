scoreboard

Golf

PGA Tour

3M Open

Sunday at Blaine, Minnesota

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Final Round

M. Thompson (500), $1,188,000 64-66-68-67—265

Adam Long (300), $719,400 68-72-63-64—267

Tony Finau (104), $250,800 65-66-69-68—268

Emiliano Grillo (104), $250,800 71-68-64-65—268

Max Homa (104), $250,800 65-72-64-67—268

C. Howell III (104), $250,800 71-65-67-65—268

Alex Noren (104), $250,800 67-69-66-66—268

C. Schwartzel (104), $250,800 66-68-66-68—268

Robby Shelton (104), $250,800 68-68-68-64—268

C. Tringale (104), $250,800 69-70-63-66—268

R. Werenski (104), $250,800 63-67-68-70—268

Cameron Davis (57), $127,050 67-66-69-68—270

Bo Hoag (57), $127,050 65-73-69-63—270

Ryan Moore (57), $127,050 65-70-67-68—270

Nick Watney (57), $127,050 65-69-68-68—270

Matthew Wolff (57), $127,050 65-68-70-67—270

Xinjun Zhang (57), $127,050 65-67-71-67—270

Harris English (45), $87,450 70-65-67-69—271

Dylan Frittelli (45), $87,450 68-67-70-66—271

Doug Ghim (45), $87,450 70-68-67-66—271

Talor Gooch (45), $87,450 66-65-72-68—271

Sepp Straka (45), $87,450 70-67-71-63—271

Aaron Baddeley (37), $63,690 66-73-69-64—272

H. Norlander (37), $63,690 70-70-67-65—272

Pat Perez (37), $63,690 70-69-66-67—272

Brice Garnett (30), $48,180 70-67-68-68—273

Michael Gligic (30), $48,180 72-68-68-65—273

Chase Koepka, $48,180 70-68-72-63—273

Hank Lebioda (30), $48,180 69-70-65-69—273

Danny Lee (30), $48,180 67-68-69-69—273

Bernd Wiesberger, $48,180 73-66-66-68—273

Sam Burns (20), $34,577 70-69-69-66—274

Jason Dufner (20), $34,577 68-72-66-68—274

Tom Lewis (20), $34,577 68-71-67-68—274

Luke List (20), $34,577 68-72-67-67—274

Matthias Schwab, $34,577 70-67-68-69—274

Kyle Stanley (20), $34,577 66-74-65-69—274

R. Cabrera Bello (20), $34,577 71-69-70-64—274

Denny McCarthy (20), $34,577 68-70-64-72—274

Patrick Rodgers (20), $34,577 66-68-70-70—274

Chris Baker (13), $24,750 68-72-69-66—275

Bronson Burgoon (13), $24,750 66-70-70-69—275

Brian Harman (13), $24,750 76-64-68-67—275

Chris Kirk (13), $24,750 66-71-69-69—275

Adam Schenk (13), $24,750 67-69-72-67—275

Stewart Cink (9), $17,980 69-68-70-69—276

Brandon Hagy (9), $17,980 70-69-68-69—276

Tom Hoge (9), $17,980 69-67-70-70—276

Si Woo Kim (9), $17,980 71-65-68-72—276

Alex Cejka (9), $17,980 70-70-68-68—276

Michael Gellerman (9), $17,980 70-70-70-66—276

Patton Kizzire (9), $17,980 69-70-70-67—276

Arjun Atwal (7), $15,686 73-67-71-66—277

Robert Garrigus (7), $15,686 66-71-67-73—277

Tim Wilkinson (7), $15,686 70-69-67-71—277

Austin Cook (6), $15,312 67-70-68-73—278

Josh Teater (6), $15,312 70-70-69-69—278

Baseball

MLB

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

All Times PDT

———

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 2 1 .667 —

New York 2 1 .667 —

Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 —

Boston 1 2 .333 1

Toronto 1 2 .333 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 2 1 .667 —

Detroit 2 1 .667 —

Minnesota 2 1 .667 —

Chicago 1 2 .333 1

Kansas City 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 2 1 .667 —

Oakland 2 1 .667 —

Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1

Seattle 1 2 .333 1

Texas 1 2 .333 1

———

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 12:40 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

National League

At A Glance

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 2 1 .667 —

Miami 2 1 .667 —

New York 1 2 .333 1

Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1

Washington 1 2 .333 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 2 1 .667 —

St. Louis 2 1 .667 —

Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1

Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1

Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 2 1 .667 —

Los Angeles 2 1 .667 —

San Diego 2 1 .667 —

Arizona 1 2 .333 1

San Francisco 1 2 .333 1

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed 1B TT Bowens, RHP Shane Davis, RHP Thomas Girard, CF Dylan Harris, RHP Isaiah Kearns, 1B J.D. Mundy, RHP Ryan Watson and RHP Brandon Young to minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Zack Godley from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to alternate training site. Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Phila..

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP David McKay to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske and RHP Nick Nelson from alternate site. Optioned RHP Ben Heller to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Brandon Drury from the IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brad Wieck on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Tepera from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 2B Mike Moustakas on the IL. Recalled C Tyler Stephenson. Claimed IF Robel Garcia off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Optioned IF Robel Garcia to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LHP Eric Lauer from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Morin for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Chris Herrmann on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Drew Anderson, DL T.J. Carter, OL Jackson Dennis, OL Drew Dickinson, LB Vontarrius Dora, TE Parker Houston, WR Shane Leatherbury, WR Devin Phelps, CB Jarren Williams and CB Bejour Wilson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Isiah Swann.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Aquired in a trade from the Chicago Bears TE Adam Shaheen for a late-round conditional draft pick.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DE Amani Bledsoe, LB Nigel Harris, TE Cole Herdman, WR Trevion Thompson, OL Zac Kerin and RB Shaun Wilson.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released G Jeremy Vujnovich. Waived WR Emanuel Hall following a non-football injury.

