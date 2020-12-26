scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143
Friday-Sunday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Virginia 75
No. 6 Houston 63, UCF 54
No. 18 Illinois 69, Indiana 60
Northwestern 71, No. 23 Ohio St. 70
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000
Through Dec. 31
No games scheduled
NBA
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 —
Indiana 2 0 1.000 —
Orlando 2 0 1.000 —
Phila. 2 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 2 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —
Boston 1 1 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1
Miami 1 1 .500 1
Charlotte 0 2 .000 2
Washington 0 2 .000 2
Detroit 0 2 .000 2
Toronto 0 2 .000 2
Chicago 0 2 .000 2
New York 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
San Antonio 2 0 1.000 —
Utah 1 0 1.000 ½
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 ½
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½
L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 1
New Orleans 1 1 .500 1
Houston 0 0 .000 1
Portland 0 1 .000 1½
Denver 0 2 .000 2
Dallas 0 2 .000 2
Golden State 0 2 .000 2
Memphis 0 2 .000 2
Friday’s Late Game
L.A. Clippers 121, Denver 108
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 122, Memphis 112
Orlando 130, Washington 120
Oklahoma City 109, Charlotte 107
Phila. 109, New York 89
Cleveland 128, Detroit 119, 2OT
Indiana 125, Chicago 106
San Antonio 119, Toronto 114
Minnesota at Utah, late
Houston at Portland, late
Phoenix at Sacramento, late
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287
Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311
Phila. 4 9 1 .321 303 361
South W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7
San Francisco 20, Arizona 12
Miami 26, Las Vegas 25
Saturday’s Summary
San Francisco 20, Arizona 12
San Francisco 7 0 7 6 — 20
Arizona 3 3 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
Ari—FG Nugent 27, 10:10.
SF—Wilson 21 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 2:44.
Second Quarter
Ari—FG Nugent 43, :35.
Third Quarter
SF—Juszczyk 9 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 5:13.
Fourth Quarter
Ari—Drake 1 run (pass failed), 12:08.
SF—Juszczyk 1 pass from Beathard (kick failed), 8:36.
A—0.
SF Ari
First downs 22 20
Total Net Yards 398 350
Rushes-yards 30-227 27-120
Passing 171 230
Punt Returns 1-4 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-65 1-21
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-22-0 31-50-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-11 3-17
Punts 5-39.0 4-44.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-27 4-20
Time of Possession 27:44 32:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—San Francisco, Wilson 22-183, Beathard 3-18, Aiyuk 1-16, McKinnon 1-4, Juszczyk 1-3, Coleman 2-3. Arizona, K.Murray 8-75, Drake 18-45, Foster 1-0.
Passing—San Francisco, Beathard 13-22-0-182. Arizona, K.Murray 31-50-1-247.
Receiving—San Francisco, Kittle 4-92, McKinnon 3-28, Juszczyk 2-10, Wilson 1-21, Bourne 1-16, Aiyuk 1-15, Coleman 1-0. Arizona, Hopkins 8-48, Kirk 7-76, Fitzgerald 6-28, Arnold 3-25, Johnson 2-50, Edmonds 2-8, Drake 2-5, Daniels 1-7.
Missed Field Goals—San Francisco, Gould 41, Gould 37.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m.
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
SATURDAY’S GAMES
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Dallas
No. 19 Louisiana 31, UTSA 24
LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, Ala.
Georgia St. 39, W. Kentucky 21
Cure Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
Liberty 37, No. 12 Co. Carolina 34, OT
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Okla. St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio
No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.
Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.
No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas
No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.
No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.
West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl — Houston
TCU vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Peach Bowl — Atlanta
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.
No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.
No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 11
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY
CHARGERS 3 3 481/2 Broncos
Browns 91/2 71/2 451/2 JETS
TEXANS 8 7 441/2 Bengals
Colts 11/2 PK 431/2 STEELERS
Bears 7 71/2 471/2 JAGUARS
WASHINGTON 2 1 411/2 Panthers
RAVENS 111/2 10 44 Giants
CHIEFS 11 101/2 531/2 Falcons
SEAHAWKS 3 1 471/2 Rams
Eagles PK 3 491/2 COWBOYS
PACKERS 4 3 54 Titans
MONDAY
Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
TUESDAY
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL
Oklahoma St 3 2 581/2 Miami-Florida
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX
Texas 12 91/2 631/2 Colorado
WEDNESDAY
Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC
Wisconsin 7 7 521/2 Wake Forest
Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN
Iowa 14 14 481/2 Missouri
Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX
Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma
THURSDAY
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX
Tulsa 2 21/2 481/2 Miss St
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN
W Virginia 71/2 7 411/2 Army
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ
San Jose St 7 9 63 Ball St
Texas Bowl — Houston, TX
Tcu 5 51/2 571/2 Arkansas
FRIDAY
Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA
Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL
Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn
Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX
Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA
Clemson 7 71/2 651/2 Ohio State
JANUARY 2
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 511/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 71/2 671/2 N Carolina
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Kohei Arihara to a two-year contract. Designated RHP Art Warren for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Elevated G Sean Harlow and WR Chris Rowland to the active roster from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Tony Brown off injured reserve. Elevated WR Trenton Irwin and LB Keandre Jones to the active roster from the practice. Waived S Trayvon Henderson.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LBs B.J. Goodson, Jacob Phillips, WRs Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones on reserve/COVID list. Activated T Jedrick Wills Jr. from the reserve/COVID list. Elevated C Javon Patterson, WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, Derrick Willies and LB Montrel Meander to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Elevated RB Sewo Olonilua to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DT Antwaun Woods on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve. Elevated RB LeVante Bellamy to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated C Corey Linsley from injured reserve. Elevated DL Brian Price and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Released TE Dax Raymond from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated G Jake Elderkamp and T J’Marcus Webb to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Quenton Meeks to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated RB Craig Reynolds and FB Bruce Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID replacement. Placed CB Sidney Jone IV on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DE Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve. Signed DE Jessie Lemonier to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated DE Joe Gaziano and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed WR Jake Kumerow off waivers from Buffalo.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT T.Y. McGill and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster. Activated WR DeSean Jackson from injured reserve. Placed DE Josh Sweat and CB Kevon Seymour on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tegray Scales to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated K Mathew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived OL Derwin Gray.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Elevated LB Brooks Reed to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR Dontrelle Inman.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cody Sol and F Myles Powell from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Arvin Atwal from reserve. Placed D Cole MacDonald, Fs Tommy Marchin and Joe Pendenza on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Tim Davison from injured reserve. Activated F Max Zimmer from reserve. Placed D Curtis Leonard and F Mike McNamee on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Spencer Watson from injured reserve. Activated D Tim Shoup and F Patrick McGrath from reserve. Placed D Connor McDonald on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated Fs C.J. Eick and Lane Sceidl from reserve. Placed F Anthony Collins on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — G Zach Fucale recalled by Washington Capitals.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated Fs Stefan Fournier and Beau Starrett from reserve. Placed D Patrik Parkkonen, Fs Alex Berardinelli and Brayden Watts on reserve. Placed D Riley Weselowski on injured reserve.
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Carl Soderberg on a one-year contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Slater Koekkoek to a one-year contract.
