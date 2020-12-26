scoreboard

Basketball

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556

Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

Friday-Sunday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Virginia 75

No. 6 Houston 63, UCF 54

No. 18 Illinois 69, Indiana 60

Northwestern 71, No. 23 Ohio St. 70

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

Through Dec. 31

No games scheduled

NBA

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 —

Indiana 2 0 1.000 —

Orlando 2 0 1.000 —

Phila. 2 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 2 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —

Boston 1 1 .500 1

Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1

Miami 1 1 .500 1

Charlotte 0 2 .000 2

Washington 0 2 .000 2

Detroit 0 2 .000 2

Toronto 0 2 .000 2

Chicago 0 2 .000 2

New York 0 2 .000 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

San Antonio 2 0 1.000 —

Utah 1 0 1.000 ½

Phoenix 1 0 1.000 ½

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½

Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½

L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 1

New Orleans 1 1 .500 1

Houston 0 0 .000 1

Portland 0 1 .000 1½

Denver 0 2 .000 2

Dallas 0 2 .000 2

Golden State 0 2 .000 2

Memphis 0 2 .000 2

Friday’s Late Game

L.A. Clippers 121, Denver 108

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 122, Memphis 112

Orlando 130, Washington 120

Oklahoma City 109, Charlotte 107

Phila. 109, New York 89

Cleveland 128, Detroit 119, 2OT

Indiana 125, Chicago 106

San Antonio 119, Toronto 114

Minnesota at Utah, late

Houston at Portland, late

Phoenix at Sacramento, late

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340

Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282

New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301

N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320

Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361

Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386

Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264

Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374

Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287

Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310

Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447

Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295

Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433

N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311

Phila. 4 9 1 .321 303 361

South W L T Pct PF PA

yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330

x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328

Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353

Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318

Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440

Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339

L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269

Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349

San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7

San Francisco 20, Arizona 12

Miami 26, Las Vegas 25

Saturday’s Summary

San Francisco 20, Arizona 12

San Francisco 7 0 7 6 — 20

Arizona 3 3 0 6 — 12

First Quarter

Ari—FG Nugent 27, 10:10.

SF—Wilson 21 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 2:44.

Second Quarter

Ari—FG Nugent 43, :35.

Third Quarter

SF—Juszczyk 9 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 5:13.

Fourth Quarter

Ari—Drake 1 run (pass failed), 12:08.

SF—Juszczyk 1 pass from Beathard (kick failed), 8:36.

A—0.

SF Ari

First downs 22 20

Total Net Yards 398 350

Rushes-yards 30-227 27-120

Passing 171 230

Punt Returns 1-4 0-0

Kickoff Returns 4-65 1-21

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 13-22-0 31-50-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-11 3-17

Punts 5-39.0 4-44.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 4-27 4-20

Time of Possession 27:44 32:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—San Francisco, Wilson 22-183, Beathard 3-18, Aiyuk 1-16, McKinnon 1-4, Juszczyk 1-3, Coleman 2-3. Arizona, K.Murray 8-75, Drake 18-45, Foster 1-0.

Passing—San Francisco, Beathard 13-22-0-182. Arizona, K.Murray 31-50-1-247.

Receiving—San Francisco, Kittle 4-92, McKinnon 3-28, Juszczyk 2-10, Wilson 1-21, Bourne 1-16, Aiyuk 1-15, Coleman 1-0. Arizona, Hopkins 8-48, Kirk 7-76, Fitzgerald 6-28, Arnold 3-25, Johnson 2-50, Edmonds 2-8, Drake 2-5, Daniels 1-7.

Missed Field Goals—San Francisco, Gould 41, Gould 37.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m.

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Dallas

No. 19 Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, Ala.

Georgia St. 39, W. Kentucky 21

Cure Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

Liberty 37, No. 12 Co. Carolina 34, OT

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Okla. St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio

No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.

Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.

No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas

No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.

No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.

West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl — Houston

TCU vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Peach Bowl — Atlanta

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY, JAN. 2

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.

No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY

CHARGERS 3 3 481/2 Broncos

Browns 91/2 71/2 451/2 JETS

TEXANS 8 7 441/2 Bengals

Colts 11/2 PK 431/2 STEELERS

Bears 7 71/2 471/2 JAGUARS

WASHINGTON 2 1 411/2 Panthers

RAVENS 111/2 10 44 Giants

CHIEFS 11 101/2 531/2 Falcons

SEAHAWKS 3 1 471/2 Rams

Eagles PK 3 491/2 COWBOYS

PACKERS 4 3 54 Titans

MONDAY

Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

TUESDAY

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL

Oklahoma St 3 2 581/2 Miami-Florida

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX

Texas 12 91/2 631/2 Colorado

WEDNESDAY

Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC

Wisconsin 7 7 521/2 Wake Forest

Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN

Iowa 14 14 481/2 Missouri

Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX

Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma

THURSDAY

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 2 21/2 481/2 Miss St

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN

W Virginia 71/2 7 411/2 Army

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ

San Jose St 7 9 63 Ball St

Texas Bowl — Houston, TX

Tcu 5 51/2 571/2 Arkansas

FRIDAY

Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA

Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL

Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn

Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX

Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA

Clemson 7 71/2 651/2 Ohio State

JANUARY 2

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 511/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 71/2 671/2 N Carolina

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Kohei Arihara to a two-year contract. Designated RHP Art Warren for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Elevated G Sean Harlow and WR Chris Rowland to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Tony Brown off injured reserve. Elevated WR Trenton Irwin and LB Keandre Jones to the active roster from the practice. Waived S Trayvon Henderson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LBs B.J. Goodson, Jacob Phillips, WRs Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones on reserve/COVID list. Activated T Jedrick Wills Jr. from the reserve/COVID list. Elevated C Javon Patterson, WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, Derrick Willies and LB Montrel Meander to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Elevated RB Sewo Olonilua to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DT Antwaun Woods on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve. Elevated RB LeVante Bellamy to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated C Corey Linsley from injured reserve. Elevated DL Brian Price and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Released TE Dax Raymond from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated G Jake Elderkamp and T J’Marcus Webb to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Quenton Meeks to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated RB Craig Reynolds and FB Bruce Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID replacement. Placed CB Sidney Jone IV on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DE Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve. Signed DE Jessie Lemonier to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated DE Joe Gaziano and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed WR Jake Kumerow off waivers from Buffalo.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT T.Y. McGill and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster. Activated WR DeSean Jackson from injured reserve. Placed DE Josh Sweat and CB Kevon Seymour on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tegray Scales to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated K Mathew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived OL Derwin Gray.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Elevated LB Brooks Reed to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR Dontrelle Inman.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cody Sol and F Myles Powell from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Arvin Atwal from reserve. Placed D Cole MacDonald, Fs Tommy Marchin and Joe Pendenza on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Tim Davison from injured reserve. Activated F Max Zimmer from reserve. Placed D Curtis Leonard and F Mike McNamee on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Spencer Watson from injured reserve. Activated D Tim Shoup and F Patrick McGrath from reserve. Placed D Connor McDonald on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated Fs C.J. Eick and Lane Sceidl from reserve. Placed F Anthony Collins on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — G Zach Fucale recalled by Washington Capitals.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated Fs Stefan Fournier and Beau Starrett from reserve. Placed D Patrik Parkkonen, Fs Alex Berardinelli and Brayden Watts on reserve. Placed D Riley Weselowski on injured reserve.

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Carl Soderberg on a one-year contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Slater Koekkoek to a one-year contract.

