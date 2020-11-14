scoreboard

Golf

The Masters

Saturday at Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $11.5 million

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72

Third Round

Dustin Johnson 65-70-65—200

Sungjae Im 66-70-68—204

Cameron Smith 67-68-69—204

Abraham Ancer 68-67-69—204

Dylan Frittelli 65-73-67—205

Justin Thomas 66-69-71—206

Patrick Reed 68-68-71—207

Jon Rahm 69-66-72—207

Sebastian Munoz 70-68-69—207

Hideki Matsuyama 68-68-72—208

Brooks Koepka 70-69-69—208

Tommy Fleetwood 71-66-71—208

Rory McIlroy 75-66-67—208

Patrick Cantlay, 70-66-73—209. Kevin Na, 73-68-69—210. Paul Casey, 65-74-71—210. Cameron Champ, 68-74-68—210. C.T. Pan, 70-66-74—210. Corey Conners, 74-65-71—210. Webb Simpson, 67-73-71—211. Xander Schauffele, 67-73-71—211. Tiger Woods, 68-71-72—211. Scottie Scheffler, 71-68-72—211.

Danny Willett, 71-66-74—211. Shane Lowry, 74-69-68—211. Matt Wallace, 69-73-70—212. Marc Leishman, 70-72-70—212. Billy Horschel, 70-70-72—212. Justin Rose, 67-70-76—213. Lee Westwood, 68-74-71—213. Louis Oosthuizen, 68-70-75—213. Adam Scott, 70-72-71—213. Bryson DeChambeau, 70-74-69—213.

Nick Taylor, 72-72-69—213. Charl Schwartzel, 73-71-69—213. Bernhard Langer, 68-73-73—214. Si Woo Kim, 70-71-73—214. Collin Morikawa, 70-74-70—214. Mike Weir, 71-72-71—214. Shugo Imahira, 72-70-72—214. Ian Poulter, 72-71-71—214. a-Andy Ogletree, 73-70-71—214. Bubba Watson, 74-69-71—214.

Jazz Janewattananond, 69-71-75—215. Tony Finau, 69-75-71—215. Rickie Fowler, 70-70-75—215. Charles Howell III, 71-70-74—215. Chez Reavie, 71-72-72—215. Sung Kang, 75-69-71—215. a-John Augenstein, 69-72-75—216. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 69-73-74—216. Victor Perez, 70-71-76—217. Zach Johnson, 73-71-73—217.

Jordan Spieth, 74-70-73—217. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 74-70-73—217. Phil Mickelson, 69-70-79—218. Rafael Cabrera Bello, 73-71-74—218. Jimmy Walker, 71-73-76—220. Brandt Snedeker, 71-71-79—221. Bernd Wiesberger, 71-72-78—221.

Football

College

All TImes PST

———

PAC-12

North W L PCT PF PA

Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43

Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Washington 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38

Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70

South W L PCT PF PA

Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74

Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

———

Saturday’s Games

No. 20 Southern Cal 34, Arizona 30

Colorado 35, Stanford 32

No. 11 Oregon 43, Wash. St. 29

Oregon St. at Washington, late

California at Arizona St., ccd.

Utah at UCLA, ccd.

Sunday’s Game

California at UCLA, 9 a.m.

SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 7 Cincinnati 55,. E. Carolina 17

SOUTH

FAU 38, FIU 19

MIDWEST

Iowa 35, Minnesota 7

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Alabama at LSU, ppd.

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston Coll. 31

No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland, ccd.

No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee, ppd.

No. 6 Florida 63, Arkansas 35

No. 9 Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24

No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri, ppd.

No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11

No. 15 Co. Carolina at Troy, ppd.

No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tenn. 14

Tulsa 28, No. 19 SMU 24

No. 22 Liberty 58, Western Carolina 14

No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State, ppd.

No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette 38, South Ala. 10

EAST

Illinois 23, Rutgers 20

West Va. 24, TCU 6

SOUTH

App. St. 17, Georgia St. 13

Ga. Southern 40, Texas State 38

Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35

NC State 38, Florida St. 22

North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53

Tulane 38, Army 12

UCF 38, Temple 13

Virginia 31, Louisville 17

W. Kentucky 10, Southern Miss. 7

MIDWEST

Nebraska 30, Penn St. 23

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Ark. 37, E. Kentucky 25

Houston 56, South Fla. 21

Stephen F. Austin 26, Pittsburg St. 7

Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23

UTSA 52, UTEP 21

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 35, Utah St. 16

Nevada 27, New Mexico 20

San Diego St. 34, Hawaii 10

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233

Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161

New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235

Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242

Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142

Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237

Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229

Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217

L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205

Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200

Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204

Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190

Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240

Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243

Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152

San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals

LIONS 3 4 NL Washington

BROWNS 21/2 31/2 46 Texans

PACKERS 14 131/2 49 Jaguars

Eagles 3 4 441/2 GIANTS

Bucs 6 51/2 501/2 PANTHERS

RAIDERS 41/2 4 501/2 Broncos

CARDS 1 2 561/2 Bills

RAMS 11/2 11/2 541/2 Seahawks

SAINTS 91/2 91/2 49 49ers

Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS

DOLPHINS 3 11/2 48 Chargers

Monday

Vikings 21/2 21/2 431/2 BEARS

———

Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed C Tyler Heineman to a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

OTTAWA LYNX — Signed INF Elliot Curtis.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Nick Zaharion to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Maurice Cheeks, Josh Longstaff, John Bryant, Damian Cotter and Billy Schmidt assistant coaches. Named Henry Domercant, Ronnie Burrell, Ty Abbott and Max Rothschild player development coordinators.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL J.R. Sweezy from injured reserve. Signed DL Trevon Coley to the active roster. Placed DL Leki Fotu on injured reserve. Promoted RB D.J. Foster and C Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed CB Josh Norman, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe on reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB Darron Lee, CB Daryl Worley, WR Jake Kumerow, S Josh Thomas and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated S Justin Burris from injured reserve. Promoted RB Rodney Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Sam Hubbard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darius Phillips and WR John Ross on injured reserve. Promoted WR Stanley Morgan, CB Jalen Davis, G Quinton Spain and DT Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Nick Chubb from injured reserve. Promoted G Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted DT Frank Herron and T Dan Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Christian Kiirksey from injured reserve. Placed TE John Lovett on injured reserve. Promoted S Henry Black and WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Promoted CBs KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB David Johnson and ILB Dylan Cole on injured reserve. Activated S A.J. Moore from injured reserve. Signed C.J. Prosise to the active roster. Promoted ILB Nate Hall, DE Corey Liuget and C/G Greg Mancz to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed S Josh Jones on injured reserve. Waived DL Caraun Reid. Promoted LB Joe Giles-Harris, WR Terry Godwin, OL KC McDermott and S Doug Middleton to the active roster. Activated S Andrew Wingard from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Justin Jackson on injured reserve. Signed RB Kalen Ballage.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated S Jordan Fuller and OL Joe Noteboom from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Kyle Van Noy from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Pat Elflein. Activated LS Austin Cutting from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor from injured reserve. Activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia from the practice squad. Signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Released DL Nick Thurman and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted DT T.Y. McGill, CB Michael Jacquet and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated QB Ben Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen and LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Kevin Dotson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Antoine Brooks to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted S Jared Mayden and TE Daniel Helm to the active roster from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted DT Damon Harrison and RB Alex Collins to the active roster. Placed DT Bryan Mone on injured reserve. Activated CB Neiko Thorpe from the injured reserve list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Jaydon Mickens and practice squad WR Cyril Grayson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

