scoreboard

Golf
The Masters
Saturday at Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Third Round
Dustin Johnson 65-70-65—200
Sungjae Im 66-70-68—204
Cameron Smith 67-68-69—204
Abraham Ancer 68-67-69—204
Dylan Frittelli 65-73-67—205
Justin Thomas 66-69-71—206
Patrick Reed 68-68-71—207
Jon Rahm 69-66-72—207
Sebastian Munoz 70-68-69—207
Hideki Matsuyama 68-68-72—208
Brooks Koepka 70-69-69—208
Tommy Fleetwood 71-66-71—208
Rory McIlroy 75-66-67—208
Patrick Cantlay, 70-66-73—209. Kevin Na, 73-68-69—210. Paul Casey, 65-74-71—210. Cameron Champ, 68-74-68—210. C.T. Pan, 70-66-74—210. Corey Conners, 74-65-71—210. Webb Simpson, 67-73-71—211. Xander Schauffele, 67-73-71—211. Tiger Woods, 68-71-72—211. Scottie Scheffler, 71-68-72—211.
Danny Willett, 71-66-74—211. Shane Lowry, 74-69-68—211. Matt Wallace, 69-73-70—212. Marc Leishman, 70-72-70—212. Billy Horschel, 70-70-72—212. Justin Rose, 67-70-76—213. Lee Westwood, 68-74-71—213. Louis Oosthuizen, 68-70-75—213. Adam Scott, 70-72-71—213. Bryson DeChambeau, 70-74-69—213.
Nick Taylor, 72-72-69—213. Charl Schwartzel, 73-71-69—213. Bernhard Langer, 68-73-73—214. Si Woo Kim, 70-71-73—214. Collin Morikawa, 70-74-70—214. Mike Weir, 71-72-71—214. Shugo Imahira, 72-70-72—214. Ian Poulter, 72-71-71—214. a-Andy Ogletree, 73-70-71—214. Bubba Watson, 74-69-71—214.
Jazz Janewattananond, 69-71-75—215. Tony Finau, 69-75-71—215. Rickie Fowler, 70-70-75—215. Charles Howell III, 71-70-74—215. Chez Reavie, 71-72-72—215. Sung Kang, 75-69-71—215. a-John Augenstein, 69-72-75—216. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 69-73-74—216. Victor Perez, 70-71-76—217. Zach Johnson, 73-71-73—217.
Jordan Spieth, 74-70-73—217. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 74-70-73—217. Phil Mickelson, 69-70-79—218. Rafael Cabrera Bello, 73-71-74—218. Jimmy Walker, 71-73-76—220. Brandt Snedeker, 71-71-79—221. Bernd Wiesberger, 71-72-78—221.
Football
College
All TImes PST
———
PAC-12
North W L PCT PF PA
Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43
Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38
Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70
South W L PCT PF PA
Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
———
Saturday’s Games
No. 20 Southern Cal 34, Arizona 30
Colorado 35, Stanford 32
No. 11 Oregon 43, Wash. St. 29
Oregon St. at Washington, late
California at Arizona St., ccd.
Utah at UCLA, ccd.
Sunday’s Game
California at UCLA, 9 a.m.
SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 7 Cincinnati 55,. E. Carolina 17
SOUTH
FAU 38, FIU 19
MIDWEST
Iowa 35, Minnesota 7
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Alabama at LSU, ppd.
No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston Coll. 31
No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland, ccd.
No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee, ppd.
No. 6 Florida 63, Arkansas 35
No. 9 Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24
No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0
No. 12 Georgia at Missouri, ppd.
No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11
No. 15 Co. Carolina at Troy, ppd.
No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tenn. 14
Tulsa 28, No. 19 SMU 24
No. 22 Liberty 58, Western Carolina 14
No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20
No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State, ppd.
No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette 38, South Ala. 10
EAST
Illinois 23, Rutgers 20
West Va. 24, TCU 6
SOUTH
App. St. 17, Georgia St. 13
Ga. Southern 40, Texas State 38
Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35
NC State 38, Florida St. 22
North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53
Tulane 38, Army 12
UCF 38, Temple 13
Virginia 31, Louisville 17
W. Kentucky 10, Southern Miss. 7
MIDWEST
Nebraska 30, Penn St. 23
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Ark. 37, E. Kentucky 25
Houston 56, South Fla. 21
Stephen F. Austin 26, Pittsburg St. 7
Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23
UTSA 52, UTEP 21
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 35, Utah St. 16
Nevada 27, New Mexico 20
San Diego St. 34, Hawaii 10
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233
Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161
New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217
L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals
LIONS 3 4 NL Washington
BROWNS 21/2 31/2 46 Texans
PACKERS 14 131/2 49 Jaguars
Eagles 3 4 441/2 GIANTS
Bucs 6 51/2 501/2 PANTHERS
RAIDERS 41/2 4 501/2 Broncos
CARDS 1 2 561/2 Bills
RAMS 11/2 11/2 541/2 Seahawks
SAINTS 91/2 91/2 49 49ers
Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS
DOLPHINS 3 11/2 48 Chargers
Monday
Vikings 21/2 21/2 431/2 BEARS
———
Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed C Tyler Heineman to a minor league contract.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
OTTAWA LYNX — Signed INF Elliot Curtis.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Nick Zaharion to a contract extension.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Named Maurice Cheeks, Josh Longstaff, John Bryant, Damian Cotter and Billy Schmidt assistant coaches. Named Henry Domercant, Ronnie Burrell, Ty Abbott and Max Rothschild player development coordinators.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL J.R. Sweezy from injured reserve. Signed DL Trevon Coley to the active roster. Placed DL Leki Fotu on injured reserve. Promoted RB D.J. Foster and C Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed CB Josh Norman, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe on reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB Darron Lee, CB Daryl Worley, WR Jake Kumerow, S Josh Thomas and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated S Justin Burris from injured reserve. Promoted RB Rodney Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Sam Hubbard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darius Phillips and WR John Ross on injured reserve. Promoted WR Stanley Morgan, CB Jalen Davis, G Quinton Spain and DT Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Nick Chubb from injured reserve. Promoted G Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted DT Frank Herron and T Dan Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Christian Kiirksey from injured reserve. Placed TE John Lovett on injured reserve. Promoted S Henry Black and WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Promoted CBs KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB David Johnson and ILB Dylan Cole on injured reserve. Activated S A.J. Moore from injured reserve. Signed C.J. Prosise to the active roster. Promoted ILB Nate Hall, DE Corey Liuget and C/G Greg Mancz to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed S Josh Jones on injured reserve. Waived DL Caraun Reid. Promoted LB Joe Giles-Harris, WR Terry Godwin, OL KC McDermott and S Doug Middleton to the active roster. Activated S Andrew Wingard from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Justin Jackson on injured reserve. Signed RB Kalen Ballage.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated S Jordan Fuller and OL Joe Noteboom from injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Kyle Van Noy from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Pat Elflein. Activated LS Austin Cutting from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor from injured reserve. Activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia from the practice squad. Signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Released DL Nick Thurman and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted DT T.Y. McGill, CB Michael Jacquet and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated QB Ben Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen and LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Kevin Dotson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Antoine Brooks to the active roster from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted S Jared Mayden and TE Daniel Helm to the active roster from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted DT Damon Harrison and RB Alex Collins to the active roster. Placed DT Bryan Mone on injured reserve. Activated CB Neiko Thorpe from the injured reserve list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Jaydon Mickens and practice squad WR Cyril Grayson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
