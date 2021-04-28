scoreboard

THURSDAY

Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Corbett at Sisters, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: Crook County at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4 p.m.

Softball: Hood River Valley at Bend, 5 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis: Sisters at Woodburn, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Woodburn at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.

Track and field: Sisters Invitational, 4 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Tuesday’s Late Game

Summit 5, Redmond 3

Wednesday’s Games

Madras 16, Molalla 2

Softball

Tuesday’s Late Game

Summit 9, Redmond 4

Wednesday’s Games

Madras 6, Molalla 5

Sisters at Philomath, cancelled

Boys tennis

Wednesday’s Matches

Redmond 8, The Dalles 0

Pendleton at Crook County, late

Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday’s Matches

The Dalles at Redmond, late

Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late

Boys golf

Wednesday’s Results

La Pine Invitational, at Crosswater, late

Girls golf

Wednesday’s Results

Summit Invitational, at Lost Tracks, late

Track and field

Wednesday’s Results

Ridgeview at Mountain View

Boys

Team Scores — Ridgeview 68, Mountain View 67

Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Caden Maycut, RV, 11.86; 200m: Samuel Creech, MV, 24.68; 400m: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 52.38; 800m: Finn Anspach, RV, 1:00.90; 1500m: Finn Anspach, RV, 4:06.61; 3000m: Chase Schermer, MV, 9:42.56; 110m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 15.10; 300m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 41.74; 4x100m Relay: RV: Quintin Colton, Cody Gehrett, Caden Maycut, Jeremiah Schwartz, 45.26; 4x400m Relay: MV: Ivan Hernandez, Owen Behnke, Tyler Backstrom, Nathaniel Dimond, 3:52.51; Shot put: Chuck Sheldon, RV, 43-09; Discus: Jack Buettner, MV, 128-07; Javelin: Samuel Larson, MV, 131-00; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-08; Pole vault: Cody Gehrett, RV, 12-06; Long jump: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 20-05.

Girls

Team Scores — Mountain View 102.5, Ridgeview 32.5

Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 12.87; 200m: Hannah Ortiz, MV, 29.11; 400m: Skylar Thompson, RV, 1:09.26; 800m: Hannah Tranby, MV, 2:34.52; 1500m: Emily Moore, MV, 5:16.84; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 15.93; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 48.63; 4x100m Relay: RV: Peyton Browning, Gabby Nakamura, Skylar Thompson, Kensey Gault, 53.84; 4x400m Relay: MV: Hannah Tranby, Olivia Carpenter, Iris Welsh, Emily Moore, 4:40.96; Shot put: Megan McGuire, MV, 25-09; Discus: Ellie Jo Hoffman, MV, 101-00; Javelin: Katelyn Mawdsley, MV, 80-03; High jump: Grace Graham, MV, 5-00; Pole vault: Jillian Payne, MV, 7-06; Long jump: Grace Graham, MV, 15-09; Triple jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 33-00.

Summit at Bend

Boys

Team Scores — Summit 88, Bend 57

Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 11.67; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 23.39; 400m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM 50.43; 800m: Jack Strang, SUM, 1:58.67; 1500m: Jackson Keefer, SUM, 4:15.17; 3000m: Mason Kissell, SUM, 9:10.48; 110m Hurdles: Caden Gorbett, BND, 16.90; 300m Hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 43.61; 4x100m Relay: BND: Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas, Jack Sorenson, Colt Musgrave, 44.20; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Ryan Wood, Sam Timms, Jack Strang, Malcolm Boyd, 3:30.84; Shot put: Finnegan Jennings, BND, 36-00; Discus: Finnegan Jennings, BND, 131-10; Javelin: Aidan Donohue, BND, 157-09; High jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 5-10.; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-00; Long jump: Keaton Hill, BND, 18-05; Triple jump: Noah Goodrich, SUM, 39-05.

Girls

Team Scores — Summit 103, Bend 42

Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 12.84; 200m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 26.26; 400m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 59.23; 800m: Olive Nye, BND, 2:24.72; 1500m: Teaghan Knox, SUM, 4:44:21; 300m: Barrett Justema, SUM, 10:27.10; 100m Hurdles: Sara Rivas, BND, 17:40; 300m Hurdles: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 50.49; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Ramsey Starr, Kohana Nakato, 49.10; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Jorun Downing, Maggie Williams, 4:05.37; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 36-07; Discus: Cassidy Faulker, BND, 124-09; Javelin: Kohana Kakato, SUM, 145-00; High jump: Isabelle Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Ivy Philips SUM, 9-03; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 16-09; Triple Jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 32-07.25.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Brooklyn 42 20 .677 —

x-Phila. 41 21 .661 1

Milwaukee 38 23 .623 3½

New York 35 28 .556 7½

Atlanta 34 29 .540 8½

Boston 33 30 .524 9½

Miami 33 30 .524 9½

Charlotte 30 32 .484 12

Indiana 29 32 .475 12½

Washington 28 34 .452 14

Chicago 26 36 .419 16

Toronto 26 36 .419 16

Cleveland 21 41 .339 21

Orlando 19 43 .306 23

Detroit 19 43 .306 23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Utah 44 17 .721 —

Phoenix 43 18 .705 1

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 2

Denver 40 21 .656 4

L.A. Lakers 36 26 .581 8½

Dallas 34 27 .557 10

Portland 33 28 .541 11

Memphis 31 29 .517 12½

San Antonio 31 30 .508 13

Golden State 31 31 .500 13½

New Orleans 27 34 .443 17

Sacramento 25 36 .410 19

Oklahoma City 21 41 .339 23½

Minnesota 19 44 .302 26

Houston 15 47 .242 29½

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Late Games

Dallas 133, Golden State 103

Minnesota 114, Houston 107

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 109, Cleveland 104

Phila. 127, Atlanta 83

New York 113, Chicago 94

Boston 120, Charlotte 111

Washington 116, L.A. Lakers 107

Miami 116, San Antonio 111

New Orleans at Denver, late

Portland at Memphis, late

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late

Utah at Sacramento, late

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 6 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4

Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1

New England 1 0 1 4 3 2

NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2

Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2

Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4

Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1

Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0

Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2

Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6

Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7

New York 0 2 0 0 3 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4

Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1

LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1

Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2

San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3

Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1

Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3

Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3

Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2

Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3

FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3

Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.

Sporting KC at Real SL, 11 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, noon

LA FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

NY City FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Nashville, 10 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144

Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114

Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119

N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132

Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177

New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174

Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119

x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141

x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129

Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146

Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129

Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158

Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159

Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103

x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112

x-Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 154 127

St. Louis 47 22 19 6 50 139 146

Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156

San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167

Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137

Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 49 31 13 5 67 163 131

Edmonton 47 29 16 2 60 153 127

Winnipeg 49 27 19 3 57 150 138

Montreal 48 21 18 9 51 137 140

Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139

Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174

Vancouver 43 19 21 3 41 117 138

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 6, Vancouver 3

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Montreal 1

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1

Colorado at Vegas, late

Anaheim at Los Angeles, late

Arizona at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 16 9 .640 —

Tampa Bay 13 12 .520 3

Toronto 11 12 .478 4

New York 11 13 .458 4½

Baltimore 10 14 .417 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 15 8 .652 —

Chicago 12 10 .545 2½

Cleveland 11 12 .478 4

Minnesota 8 15 .348 7

Detroit 8 16 .333 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 15 10 .600 —

Seattle 13 11 .542 1½

Houston 12 11 .522 2

Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2

Texas 10 15 .400 5

Tuesday’s Late Game

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Seattle at Houston, late

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 10:05 a.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (TBD), 11:10 a.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 12 12 .500 —

Philadelphia 12 12 .500 —

New York 9 10 .474 ½

Miami 11 13 .458 1

Washington 9 12 .429 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 14 10 .583 —

Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2

St. Louis 12 12 .500 2

Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3

Chicago 10 14 .417 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 16 9 .640 —

San Francisco 15 9 .625 ½

Arizona 12 11 .522 3

San Diego 13 12 .520 3

Colorado 9 14 .391 6

Tuesday’s Late Games

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0

Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

San Diego at Arizona, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 10:15 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the IL. Recalled INF Taylor Jones from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi from IL. Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed C Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated RHP Brandon Brennan for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site. Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Optioned INF Rowdy Tellez to alternate training site.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned CF D.J. Peters to alternate training site. Activated LHP Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Luis Campusano to alternate training site. Activated C Austin Nola from 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated OF Mike Tauchman. Optioned RHP Gregory Santos to alternate training site. Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sam Selman from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston G Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating health and safety protocols. Suspended Boston G Marcus Smart one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official after a game on April 27 against Oklahoma City in Boston.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Jeremiah Martin to a two-way contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a contract for the remainder of the season.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Chris Silva.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Freddie Gillespie to a contract for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Declined OL Billy Price’s fifth-year option.

DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater from Carolina in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Exercised fifth-year option on C Frank Ragnow. Waived TE Hunter Bryant.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DTs Elijah Nkansah and Casey Tucker and P Austin Rehkow. Exercised fifth-year option on G Quentin Nelson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed G Tom Compton to a one-year contract. Waived DT Josiah Coatney.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Antonio Brown to a one-year contract.

