scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
THURSDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Corbett at Sisters, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Crook County at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4 p.m.
Softball: Hood River Valley at Bend, 5 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Sisters at Woodburn, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Woodburn at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Sisters Invitational, 4 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Tuesday’s Late Game
Summit 5, Redmond 3
Wednesday’s Games
Madras 16, Molalla 2
Softball
Tuesday’s Late Game
Summit 9, Redmond 4
Wednesday’s Games
Madras 6, Molalla 5
Sisters at Philomath, cancelled
Boys tennis
Wednesday’s Matches
Redmond 8, The Dalles 0
Pendleton at Crook County, late
Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, late
Girls tennis
Wednesday’s Matches
The Dalles at Redmond, late
Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late
Boys golf
Wednesday’s Results
La Pine Invitational, at Crosswater, late
Girls golf
Wednesday’s Results
Summit Invitational, at Lost Tracks, late
Track and field
Wednesday’s Results
Ridgeview at Mountain View
Boys
Team Scores — Ridgeview 68, Mountain View 67
Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Caden Maycut, RV, 11.86; 200m: Samuel Creech, MV, 24.68; 400m: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 52.38; 800m: Finn Anspach, RV, 1:00.90; 1500m: Finn Anspach, RV, 4:06.61; 3000m: Chase Schermer, MV, 9:42.56; 110m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 15.10; 300m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 41.74; 4x100m Relay: RV: Quintin Colton, Cody Gehrett, Caden Maycut, Jeremiah Schwartz, 45.26; 4x400m Relay: MV: Ivan Hernandez, Owen Behnke, Tyler Backstrom, Nathaniel Dimond, 3:52.51; Shot put: Chuck Sheldon, RV, 43-09; Discus: Jack Buettner, MV, 128-07; Javelin: Samuel Larson, MV, 131-00; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-08; Pole vault: Cody Gehrett, RV, 12-06; Long jump: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 20-05.
Girls
Team Scores — Mountain View 102.5, Ridgeview 32.5
Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 12.87; 200m: Hannah Ortiz, MV, 29.11; 400m: Skylar Thompson, RV, 1:09.26; 800m: Hannah Tranby, MV, 2:34.52; 1500m: Emily Moore, MV, 5:16.84; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 15.93; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 48.63; 4x100m Relay: RV: Peyton Browning, Gabby Nakamura, Skylar Thompson, Kensey Gault, 53.84; 4x400m Relay: MV: Hannah Tranby, Olivia Carpenter, Iris Welsh, Emily Moore, 4:40.96; Shot put: Megan McGuire, MV, 25-09; Discus: Ellie Jo Hoffman, MV, 101-00; Javelin: Katelyn Mawdsley, MV, 80-03; High jump: Grace Graham, MV, 5-00; Pole vault: Jillian Payne, MV, 7-06; Long jump: Grace Graham, MV, 15-09; Triple jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 33-00.
Summit at Bend
Boys
Team Scores — Summit 88, Bend 57
Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 11.67; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 23.39; 400m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM 50.43; 800m: Jack Strang, SUM, 1:58.67; 1500m: Jackson Keefer, SUM, 4:15.17; 3000m: Mason Kissell, SUM, 9:10.48; 110m Hurdles: Caden Gorbett, BND, 16.90; 300m Hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 43.61; 4x100m Relay: BND: Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas, Jack Sorenson, Colt Musgrave, 44.20; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Ryan Wood, Sam Timms, Jack Strang, Malcolm Boyd, 3:30.84; Shot put: Finnegan Jennings, BND, 36-00; Discus: Finnegan Jennings, BND, 131-10; Javelin: Aidan Donohue, BND, 157-09; High jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 5-10.; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-00; Long jump: Keaton Hill, BND, 18-05; Triple jump: Noah Goodrich, SUM, 39-05.
Girls
Team Scores — Summit 103, Bend 42
Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 12.84; 200m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 26.26; 400m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 59.23; 800m: Olive Nye, BND, 2:24.72; 1500m: Teaghan Knox, SUM, 4:44:21; 300m: Barrett Justema, SUM, 10:27.10; 100m Hurdles: Sara Rivas, BND, 17:40; 300m Hurdles: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 50.49; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Ramsey Starr, Kohana Nakato, 49.10; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Jorun Downing, Maggie Williams, 4:05.37; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 36-07; Discus: Cassidy Faulker, BND, 124-09; Javelin: Kohana Kakato, SUM, 145-00; High jump: Isabelle Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Ivy Philips SUM, 9-03; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 16-09; Triple Jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 32-07.25.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Brooklyn 42 20 .677 —
x-Phila. 41 21 .661 1
Milwaukee 38 23 .623 3½
New York 35 28 .556 7½
Atlanta 34 29 .540 8½
Boston 33 30 .524 9½
Miami 33 30 .524 9½
Charlotte 30 32 .484 12
Indiana 29 32 .475 12½
Washington 28 34 .452 14
Chicago 26 36 .419 16
Toronto 26 36 .419 16
Cleveland 21 41 .339 21
Orlando 19 43 .306 23
Detroit 19 43 .306 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Utah 44 17 .721 —
Phoenix 43 18 .705 1
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 2
Denver 40 21 .656 4
L.A. Lakers 36 26 .581 8½
Dallas 34 27 .557 10
Portland 33 28 .541 11
Memphis 31 29 .517 12½
San Antonio 31 30 .508 13
Golden State 31 31 .500 13½
New Orleans 27 34 .443 17
Sacramento 25 36 .410 19
Oklahoma City 21 41 .339 23½
Minnesota 19 44 .302 26
Houston 15 47 .242 29½
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Late Games
Dallas 133, Golden State 103
Minnesota 114, Houston 107
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 109, Cleveland 104
Phila. 127, Atlanta 83
New York 113, Chicago 94
Boston 120, Charlotte 111
Washington 116, L.A. Lakers 107
Miami 116, San Antonio 111
New Orleans at Denver, late
Portland at Memphis, late
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late
Utah at Sacramento, late
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 6 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7
New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1
Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3
Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.
Sporting KC at Real SL, 11 a.m.
Columbus at Montreal, noon
LA FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
NY City FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Nashville, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144
Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114
Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119
N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132
Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177
New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174
Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119
x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141
x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129
Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146
Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129
Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158
Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159
Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103
x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112
x-Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 154 127
St. Louis 47 22 19 6 50 139 146
Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156
San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167
Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137
Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 49 31 13 5 67 163 131
Edmonton 47 29 16 2 60 153 127
Winnipeg 49 27 19 3 57 150 138
Montreal 48 21 18 9 51 137 140
Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139
Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174
Vancouver 43 19 21 3 41 117 138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 6, Vancouver 3
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Montreal 1
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1
Colorado at Vegas, late
Anaheim at Los Angeles, late
Arizona at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 9 .640 —
Tampa Bay 13 12 .520 3
Toronto 11 12 .478 4
New York 11 13 .458 4½
Baltimore 10 14 .417 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 —
Chicago 12 10 .545 2½
Cleveland 11 12 .478 4
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7
Detroit 8 16 .333 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 10 .600 —
Seattle 13 11 .542 1½
Houston 12 11 .522 2
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2
Texas 10 15 .400 5
Tuesday’s Late Game
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2
Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0
Washington 8, Toronto 2
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle at Houston, late
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 10:05 a.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (TBD), 11:10 a.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 5:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 12 .500 —
Philadelphia 12 12 .500 —
New York 9 10 .474 ½
Miami 11 13 .458 1
Washington 9 12 .429 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 —
Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2
St. Louis 12 12 .500 2
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3
Chicago 10 14 .417 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 —
San Francisco 15 9 .625 ½
Arizona 12 11 .522 3
San Diego 13 12 .520 3
Colorado 9 14 .391 6
Tuesday’s Late Games
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0
Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 8, Toronto 2
Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3
San Diego at Arizona, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 10:15 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the IL. Recalled INF Taylor Jones from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi from IL. Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed C Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated RHP Brandon Brennan for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site. Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Optioned INF Rowdy Tellez to alternate training site.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned CF D.J. Peters to alternate training site. Activated LHP Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Luis Campusano to alternate training site. Activated C Austin Nola from 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated OF Mike Tauchman. Optioned RHP Gregory Santos to alternate training site. Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sam Selman from alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Houston G Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating health and safety protocols. Suspended Boston G Marcus Smart one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official after a game on April 27 against Oklahoma City in Boston.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Jeremiah Martin to a two-way contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a contract for the remainder of the season.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Chris Silva.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Freddie Gillespie to a contract for the remainder of the season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Declined OL Billy Price’s fifth-year option.
DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater from Carolina in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Exercised fifth-year option on C Frank Ragnow. Waived TE Hunter Bryant.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DTs Elijah Nkansah and Casey Tucker and P Austin Rehkow. Exercised fifth-year option on G Quentin Nelson.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed G Tom Compton to a one-year contract. Waived DT Josiah Coatney.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Antonio Brown to a one-year contract.
