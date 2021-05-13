scoreboard

On Deck
FRIDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Ridgeview Invitational at Eagle Crest Resort, noon.
Track and field: Molalla at Madras, noon.
Preps
Baseball
Wednesday’s Late Games
Kennedy 11, Culver 1
Thursday’s Games
Mountain View 11, Bend 1
Estacada at Madras, canceled
Culver 8, Western Christian 7
Softball
Wednesday’s Games
Madras 14, Molalla 7
Thursday’s Games
Bend 20, Mountain View 0
Madras at Estacada, late
Golf
Wednesday’s Late Results
Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club
Team scores — Summit 329, Bend 422, Mountain View 426
Boys tennis
Thursday’s Results
Bend vs. Mountain View, late
District Meet at Sisters, late
Girls tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Mountain View at Bend, late
Molalla vs. Sisters, late
Track and field
Wednesday’s Late Results
Summit, Bend at Mountain View
Boys
Team Scores — Summit 103.5, Bend 57, Mountain View 20.5
Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 11.24; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 22.89; 400m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 50.83; 800m: Jakob Knox, BND, 2:00.01; 1500m: Kyle Swenson, MV, 4:12.27; 3000m: Chase Schermer, MV, 9:21.20; 110m Hurdles: Caden Gorbett, BND, 17.16; 300m Hurdles: Samm Timms, SUM, 42.76; 4x100m Relay: BND: Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas, Jack Sorenson, Colt Musgrave, 44.18; 4x400m Relay: BND: Jack Sorenson, Jakob Knox, Lyle Jackson, Treyden Lucas, 3:31.22; Shot put: Samuel larson, MV, 40-11; Discus: Jack Buettner, MV, 134-00; Javelin: Aidan Donohue, BND, 135-06; High jump: Owen Dendall, SUM, 6-02; Pole vault: Jenson Molebash, BND and Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-02; Long jump: Caden Gobett, BND, 20-01.5; Triple jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 39-08.75.
Girls
Team Scores — Bend 86, Summit 51, Mountain View 44
Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 13.08; 200m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 26.28; 400m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 1:02.20; 800m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:17.53; 1500m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 4:37.29; 3000m: Jasper Fievet, SUM, 10:44.78; 100m Hurdles: Ciel Cano, BND, 17:03; 300m: Ciel Cano, BND, 49.17; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Camille Buzzas, Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, 49.39; 4x400m Relay: Lia Cooper, Teaghan Knox, Maggie Williams, Morgan Hanson, 4:03.92; Shot put: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 34.10; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 132-00; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 145-09; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Ivy Philips, SUM, 9-09; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 17-04.50; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 37-02.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 16 .590 —
Toronto 20 16 .556 1½
New York 20 17 .541 2
Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3
Baltimore 16 21 .432 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 13 .629 —
Cleveland 20 14 .588 1½
Kansas City 16 20 .444 6½
Detroit 13 24 .351 10
Minnesota 12 23 .343 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 16 .590 —
Houston 20 17 .541 2
Seattle 18 19 .486 4
Texas 18 20 .474 4½
Los Angeles 16 20 .444 5½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8
L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 8, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas at Houston, late
Cleveland at Seattle, late
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 4:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 13 .581 —
Philadelphia 20 18 .526 1½
Atlanta 17 20 .459 4
Miami 16 20 .444 4½
Washington 14 19 .424 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 15 .605 —
Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3
Cincinnati 17 17 .500 4
Chicago 17 19 .472 5
Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 23 14 .622 —
San Diego 21 17 .553 2½
Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3
Arizona 17 20 .459 6
Colorado 13 24 .351 10
Wednesday’s Late Games
Miami 3, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati at Colorado, late
Miami at Arizona, late
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 3:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 4:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Márquez 1-4), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 2 1 2 8 8 6
New England 2 1 2 8 6 6
NY City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3
New York 2 2 0 6 7 5
D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 9
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4
Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3
Phila. 1 2 2 5 4 5
Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7
Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 6 8
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2
San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8
Houston 2 1 2 8 6 5
Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4
Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5
Sporting KC 2 2 1 7 6 7
Real SL 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5
LA FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8
Minnesota United 1 4 0 3 4 10
Wednesday’s Late Games
Montreal 2, Miami 0
Houston 1, Sporting KC 0
Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Thursday’s Game
D.C. United 1, Chicago 0
Saturday’s Games
Toronto FC at NY City FC, 10 a.m.
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 12:30 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Phila. 47 23 .671 —
x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1
y-Milwaukee 45 25 .643 2
x-Atlanta 40 31 .563 7½
x-Miami 39 31 .557 8
x-New York 39 31 .557 8
Boston 35 35 .500 12
Charlotte 33 37 .471 14
Indiana 33 37 .471 14
Washington 32 38 .457 15
Chicago 30 40 .429 17
Toronto 27 43 .386 20
Cleveland 22 48 .314 25
Orlando 21 49 .300 26
Detroit 20 50 .286 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 50 20 .714 —
x-Phoenix 48 21 .696 1½
x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 3
x-Denver 46 24 .657 4
Portland 41 29 .586 9
Dallas 41 29 .586 9
L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 10
Memphis 37 33 .529 13
Golden State 37 33 .529 13
San Antonio 33 37 .471 17
New Orleans 31 39 .443 19
Sacramento 31 39 .443 19
Minnesota 22 48 .314 28
Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29
Houston 16 54 .229 34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Wednesday’s Late Games
Cleveland 102, Boston 94
Brooklyn 128, San Antonio 116
Dallas 125, New Orleans 107
Portland 105, Utah 98
L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 122
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 113, Charlotte 90
Milwaukee 142, Indiana 133
Atlanta 116, Orlando 93
New York 102, San Antonio 98
Miami 106, Phila. 94
Chicago 114, Toronto 102
Denver 114, Minnesota 103
Memphis 116, Sacramento 110
Portland at Phoenix, late
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 4 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Phila., 5 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 105, Jazz 98
PORTLAND (105)
Covington 2-3 0-0 5, Powell 3-11 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-14 5-8 11, Lillard 10-20 7-8 30, McCollum 12-22 0-1 26, Anthony 7-13 0-0 18, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 2-5 0-0 5, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-91 12-17 105.
UTAH (98)
Bogdanovic 5-14 2-4 12, Niang 3-7 2-2 11, Gobert 6-8 3-4 15, Ingles 4-13 3-4 14, O’Neale 1-8 0-0 2, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Brantley 2-3 0-0 5, Favors 1-2 0-0 2, Oni 1-2 0-0 3, Clarkson 11-17 4-5 29, Forrest 1-9 2-2 5, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-85 16-21 98.
Portland 24 35 25 21 — 105
Utah 31 25 20 22 — 98
3-Point Goals—Portland 13-32 (Anthony 4-5, Lillard 3-9, McCollum 2-6, Covington 1-2, Kanter 1-2, Simons 1-3, Powell 1-5), Utah 12-40 (Niang 3-6, Clarkson 3-8, Ingles 3-9, Oni 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Thomas 0-2, O’Neale 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 39 (Nurkic 15), Utah 53 (Gobert 20). Assists—Portland 17 (Lillard, Nurkic 6), Utah 15 (Ingles 4). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Utah 22. A—6,506 (18,306)
WNBA
Friday’s Games
Indiana at New York, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156
x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163
x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136
x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128
N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157
Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201
New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194
Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136
x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153
x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147
x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154
Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154
Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186
Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171
Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124
x-Colorado 55 38 13 4 80 192 132
x-Minnesota 56 35 16 5 75 181 160
x-St. Louis 56 27 20 9 63 169 170
Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176
Los Angeles 55 21 27 7 49 142 165
San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199
Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Toronto 55 35 13 7 77 185 144
x-Edmonton 55 35 18 2 72 182 150
x-Winnipeg 55 29 23 3 61 166 152
x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168
Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190
Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149
Vancouver 51 21 27 3 45 135 169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Wednesday’s Late Games
Ottawa 4, Toronto 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
Colorado 6, Los Angeles 0
Vegas 6, San Jose 0
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles at Colorado, late
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Byron Nelson Leaderboard
Thursday in McKinney, Texas
Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
First Round
J.J. Spaun 32-31—63
Jordan Spieth 31-32—63
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-30—64
Aaron Wise 32-32—64
Doc Redman 32-32—64
Joseph Bramlett 32-32—64
Ben Martin 32-33—65
Seamus Power 34-31—65
Charl Schwartzel 34-31—65
Luke Donald 32-33—65
Sergio Garcia 32-33—65
Sam Burns 34-31—65
Mark Hubbard 33-32—65
Jhonattan Vegas 32-33—65
Alex Noren 33-32—65
K.H. Lee 31-34—65
Charles Howell III 34-31—65
Michael Gligic 33-32—65
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Logan Gilbert and Paul Sewald from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHP Wyatt Mills and OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Transferred LHP Nick Margevicius and RHP Ljay Newsome to the 60-day IL. Signed LHP David Huff to a minor league contract. Designated OF Braden Bishop for assignment.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 10. Activated OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Alfredo Gutierrez, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Josh Pederson, LB Elijah Sullivan and WR Austin Watkins Jr.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Joshua Moon, DT Walter Palmore, DE Marcus Webb and S LaDarius Wiley to training camp contracts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Chris Wilcox and LBs K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CB Benjamine St-Juste to a four-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Logan Ketterer on loan from El Paso (USL Championship).
