scoreboard

FRIDAY

Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.

Boys golf: Ridgeview Invitational at Eagle Crest Resort, noon.

Track and field: Molalla at Madras, noon.

Preps

Baseball

Wednesday’s Late Games

Kennedy 11, Culver 1

Thursday’s Games

Mountain View 11, Bend 1

Estacada at Madras, canceled

Culver 8, Western Christian 7

Softball

Wednesday’s Games

Madras 14, Molalla 7

Thursday’s Games

Bend 20, Mountain View 0

Madras at Estacada, late

Golf

Wednesday’s Late Results

Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club

Team scores — Summit 329, Bend 422, Mountain View 426

Boys tennis

Thursday’s Results

Bend vs. Mountain View, late

District Meet at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Mountain View at Bend, late

Molalla vs. Sisters, late

Track and field

Wednesday’s Late Results

Summit, Bend at Mountain View

Boys

Team Scores — Summit 103.5, Bend 57, Mountain View 20.5

Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 11.24; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 22.89; 400m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 50.83; 800m: Jakob Knox, BND, 2:00.01; 1500m: Kyle Swenson, MV, 4:12.27; 3000m: Chase Schermer, MV, 9:21.20; 110m Hurdles: Caden Gorbett, BND, 17.16; 300m Hurdles: Samm Timms, SUM, 42.76; 4x100m Relay: BND: Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas, Jack Sorenson, Colt Musgrave, 44.18; 4x400m Relay: BND: Jack Sorenson, Jakob Knox, Lyle Jackson, Treyden Lucas, 3:31.22; Shot put: Samuel larson, MV, 40-11; Discus: Jack Buettner, MV, 134-00; Javelin: Aidan Donohue, BND, 135-06; High jump: Owen Dendall, SUM, 6-02; Pole vault: Jenson Molebash, BND and Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-02; Long jump: Caden Gobett, BND, 20-01.5; Triple jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 39-08.75.

Girls

Team Scores — Bend 86, Summit 51, Mountain View 44

Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 13.08; 200m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 26.28; 400m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 1:02.20; 800m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:17.53; 1500m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 4:37.29; 3000m: Jasper Fievet, SUM, 10:44.78; 100m Hurdles: Ciel Cano, BND, 17:03; 300m: Ciel Cano, BND, 49.17; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Camille Buzzas, Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, 49.39; 4x400m Relay: Lia Cooper, Teaghan Knox, Maggie Williams, Morgan Hanson, 4:03.92; Shot put: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 34.10; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 132-00; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 145-09; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Ivy Philips, SUM, 9-09; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 17-04.50; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 37-02.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 23 16 .590 —

Toronto 20 16 .556 1½

New York 20 17 .541 2

Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3

Baltimore 16 21 .432 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 22 13 .629 —

Cleveland 20 14 .588 1½

Kansas City 16 20 .444 6½

Detroit 13 24 .351 10

Minnesota 12 23 .343 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 23 16 .590 —

Houston 20 17 .541 2

Seattle 18 19 .486 4

Texas 18 20 .474 4½

Los Angeles 16 20 .444 5½

Wednesday’s Late Games

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 8, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas at Houston, late

Cleveland at Seattle, late

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 4:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 18 13 .581 —

Philadelphia 20 18 .526 1½

Atlanta 17 20 .459 4

Miami 16 20 .444 4½

Washington 14 19 .424 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 23 15 .605 —

Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3

Cincinnati 17 17 .500 4

Chicago 17 19 .472 5

Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 23 14 .622 —

San Diego 21 17 .553 2½

Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3

Arizona 17 20 .459 6

Colorado 13 24 .351 10

Wednesday’s Late Games

Miami 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati at Colorado, late

Miami at Arizona, late

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 3:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 4:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Márquez 1-4), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 2 1 2 8 8 6

New England 2 1 2 8 6 6

NY City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3

New York 2 2 0 6 7 5

D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 9

Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2

Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4

Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4

Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3

Phila. 1 2 2 5 4 5

Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7

Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 6 8

Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10

Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2

San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6

LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8

Houston 2 1 2 8 6 5

Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4

Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5

Sporting KC 2 2 1 7 6 7

Real SL 2 1 0 6 6 4

Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5

FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5

LA FC 1 1 2 5 5 4

Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8

Minnesota United 1 4 0 3 4 10

Wednesday’s Late Games

Montreal 2, Miami 0

Houston 1, Sporting KC 0

Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Thursday’s Game

D.C. United 1, Chicago 0

Saturday’s Games

Toronto FC at NY City FC, 10 a.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 12:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Phila. 47 23 .671 —

x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1

y-Milwaukee 45 25 .643 2

x-Atlanta 40 31 .563 7½

x-Miami 39 31 .557 8

x-New York 39 31 .557 8

Boston 35 35 .500 12

Charlotte 33 37 .471 14

Indiana 33 37 .471 14

Washington 32 38 .457 15

Chicago 30 40 .429 17

Toronto 27 43 .386 20

Cleveland 22 48 .314 25

Orlando 21 49 .300 26

Detroit 20 50 .286 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Utah 50 20 .714 —

x-Phoenix 48 21 .696 1½

x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 3

x-Denver 46 24 .657 4

Portland 41 29 .586 9

Dallas 41 29 .586 9

L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 10

Memphis 37 33 .529 13

Golden State 37 33 .529 13

San Antonio 33 37 .471 17

New Orleans 31 39 .443 19

Sacramento 31 39 .443 19

Minnesota 22 48 .314 28

Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29

Houston 16 54 .229 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday’s Late Games

Cleveland 102, Boston 94

Brooklyn 128, San Antonio 116

Dallas 125, New Orleans 107

Portland 105, Utah 98

L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 122

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Charlotte 90

Milwaukee 142, Indiana 133

Atlanta 116, Orlando 93

New York 102, San Antonio 98

Miami 106, Phila. 94

Chicago 114, Toronto 102

Denver 114, Minnesota 103

Memphis 116, Sacramento 110

Portland at Phoenix, late

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 4 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Phila., 5 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Late Box Score

Trail Blazers 105, Jazz 98

PORTLAND (105)

Covington 2-3 0-0 5, Powell 3-11 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-14 5-8 11, Lillard 10-20 7-8 30, McCollum 12-22 0-1 26, Anthony 7-13 0-0 18, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 2-5 0-0 5, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-91 12-17 105.

UTAH (98)

Bogdanovic 5-14 2-4 12, Niang 3-7 2-2 11, Gobert 6-8 3-4 15, Ingles 4-13 3-4 14, O’Neale 1-8 0-0 2, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Brantley 2-3 0-0 5, Favors 1-2 0-0 2, Oni 1-2 0-0 3, Clarkson 11-17 4-5 29, Forrest 1-9 2-2 5, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-85 16-21 98.

Portland 24 35 25 21 — 105

Utah 31 25 20 22 — 98

3-Point Goals—Portland 13-32 (Anthony 4-5, Lillard 3-9, McCollum 2-6, Covington 1-2, Kanter 1-2, Simons 1-3, Powell 1-5), Utah 12-40 (Niang 3-6, Clarkson 3-8, Ingles 3-9, Oni 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Thomas 0-2, O’Neale 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 39 (Nurkic 15), Utah 53 (Gobert 20). Assists—Portland 17 (Lillard, Nurkic 6), Utah 15 (Ingles 4). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Utah 22. A—6,506 (18,306)

WNBA

Friday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156

x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163

x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136

x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128

N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157

Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201

New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194

Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136

x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153

x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147

x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154

Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154

Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186

Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171

Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124

x-Colorado 55 38 13 4 80 192 132

x-Minnesota 56 35 16 5 75 181 160

x-St. Louis 56 27 20 9 63 169 170

Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176

Los Angeles 55 21 27 7 49 142 165

San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199

Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Toronto 55 35 13 7 77 185 144

x-Edmonton 55 35 18 2 72 182 150

x-Winnipeg 55 29 23 3 61 166 152

x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168

Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190

Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149

Vancouver 51 21 27 3 45 135 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday’s Late Games

Ottawa 4, Toronto 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

Colorado 6, Los Angeles 0

Vegas 6, San Jose 0

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles at Colorado, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Leaderboard

Thursday in McKinney, Texas

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

First Round

J.J. Spaun 32-31—63

Jordan Spieth 31-32—63

Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-30—64

Aaron Wise 32-32—64

Doc Redman 32-32—64

Joseph Bramlett 32-32—64

Ben Martin 32-33—65

Seamus Power 34-31—65

Charl Schwartzel 34-31—65

Luke Donald 32-33—65

Sergio Garcia 32-33—65

Sam Burns 34-31—65

Mark Hubbard 33-32—65

Jhonattan Vegas 32-33—65

Alex Noren 33-32—65

K.H. Lee 31-34—65

Charles Howell III 34-31—65

Michael Gligic 33-32—65

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Logan Gilbert and Paul Sewald from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHP Wyatt Mills and OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Transferred LHP Nick Margevicius and RHP Ljay Newsome to the 60-day IL. Signed LHP David Huff to a minor league contract. Designated OF Braden Bishop for assignment.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 10. Activated OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Alfredo Gutierrez, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Josh Pederson, LB Elijah Sullivan and WR Austin Watkins Jr.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Joshua Moon, DT Walter Palmore, DE Marcus Webb and S LaDarius Wiley to training camp contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Chris Wilcox and LBs K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CB Benjamine St-Juste to a four-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Logan Ketterer on loan from El Paso (USL Championship).

