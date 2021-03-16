scoreboard

On deck
Prep sports
Wednesday, March 17
Volleyball: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Summit, 6 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: Redmond at Crook County, TBD; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, TBD.
Thursday, March 18
Football: Culver at Gervais, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 6 p.m.; La Pine at North Lake/Paisley, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 2 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Cross-country: Clash in the Cascades at Sisters, TBD.
Preps
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Games
Crook County vs. The Dalles, late
North Marion vs. Madras, late
Creswell 3, La Pine 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-18)
Culver vs. Sheridan, late
North Lake/Paisley vs. Gilchrist, late
Central Christian 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-19)
Boys soccer
Monday’s Late Game
Ridgeview 4, Mountain View 0
Tuesday’s Games
Redmond vs. Summit (JV), late
La Pine 8, Bend (JV 2) 1
Girls soccer
Monday’s Late Game
North Marion 8, Madras 0
Tuesday’s Games
Crook County vs. Summit (JV), late
Summit vs. Sisters, late
Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late
Molalla vs. Estacada, late
Basketball
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
FIRST FOUR
Thursday’s Games
In Bloomington, Ind.
Mount St. Mary’s (12-10) vs. Texas Southern (16-8), 2:10 p.m.
Norfolk St. (16-7) vs. Appalachian St. (17-11), 5:40 p.m.
In West Lafayette, Ind.
Wichita St. (16-5) vs. Drake (25-4), 3:27 p.m.
Michigan St. (15-12) vs. UCLA (17-9), 6:57 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 28 12 .700 —
Brooklyn 27 13 .675 1
Milwaukee 25 14 .641 2½
Miami 22 18 .550 6
Charlotte 20 18 .526 7
Boston 20 19 .513 7½
Atlanta 20 20 .500 8
New York 20 21 .488 8½
Chicago 18 20 .474 9
Indiana 17 21 .447 10
Toronto 17 22 .436 10½
Washington 14 24 .368 13
Cleveland 14 25 .359 13½
Orlando 13 26 .333 14½
Detroit 10 29 .256 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 29 10 .744 —
Phoenix 26 12 .684 2½
L.A. Lakers 26 13 .667 3
L.A. Clippers 26 15 .634 4
Denver 23 16 .590 6
Portland 22 16 .579 6½
San Antonio 20 16 .556 7½
Dallas 20 18 .526 8½
Golden State 20 20 .500 9½
Memphis 17 19 .472 10½
New Orleans 17 22 .436 12
Oklahoma City 17 23 .425 12½
Sacramento 15 24 .385 14
Houston 11 27 .289 17½
Minnesota 9 30 .231 20
Monday’s Late Games
Milwaukee 133, Washington 122
Charlotte 122, Sacramento 116
San Antonio 109, Detroit 99
Brooklyn 117, New York 112
L.A. Clippers 109, Dallas 99
Phoenix 122, Memphis 99
Denver 121, Indiana 106
L.A. Lakers 128, Golden State 97
Tuesday’s Games
Utah 117, Boston 109
Atlanta 119, Houston 107
Chicago 123, Oklahoma City 102
Miami 113, Cleveland 98
Phila. 99, New York 96
New Orleans at Portland, late
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phila., 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 6 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88
N.Y. Islanders 30 19 7 4 42 87 67
Pittsburgh 29 18 10 1 37 94 82
Boston 27 15 8 4 34 73 65
Philadelphia 26 14 9 3 31 88 87
N.Y. Rangers 27 11 12 4 26 76 76
New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 65 84
Buffalo 28 6 18 4 16 60 97
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 102 67
Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81
Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 97 72
Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98
Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99
Dallas 25 9 9 7 25 72 68
Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97
Detroit 30 9 17 4 22 68 99
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 26 19 6 1 39 85 57
Minnesota 27 18 8 1 37 86 64
Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 78 60
St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92
Los Angeles 27 11 10 6 28 79 78
Arizona 29 12 13 4 28 70 88
San Jose 26 11 12 3 25 76 91
Anaheim 29 8 15 6 22 63 95
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79
Winnipeg 28 17 9 2 36 93 82
Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 103 91
Montreal 28 13 8 7 33 90 76
Calgary 29 14 12 3 31 80 85
Vancouver 32 14 16 2 30 89 102
Ottawa 32 10 20 2 22 85 127
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Late Games
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Vegas 2, San Jose 1
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 3, Buffalo 2
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 4, Carolina 2
Minnesota 3, Arizona 0
Tampa Bay 4, Dallas 3, SO
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Maikel Franco on a one-year contract. Optioned INFs Rylan Brannon and Tyler Nevin, OFs Yusniel Diaz and Ryan McKenna and RHP Ashton Goudeau to Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned C Taylor Davis to Twin Lakes camp. Placed RHP Hunter Harvey on 60-day IR.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHPs Eduard Bazardo and John Schreiber and C/INF Connor Wong to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Matt Manning, Franklin Perez and Alex Lange, INF Zack Short and OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned INF Kody Clemens to the mini-camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Sebastian Rivero and P Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Sam Delaplane to Tacoma (Triple-A West) and RHP Juan Then to Everett (High-A West). Re-assigned RHP Moises Gomez and LHP Ian McKinney to the minor league camp.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF/OF Vidal Brujan, OF Josh Lowe, INFs Kevin Padlo and Taylor Walls, RHPs Drew Stotman, Brent Honeywell and Luis Patino, LHPs Shane McClanahan and Brendan McKay to Durham (Triple-A Southeast).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas, OF Stuart Fairchild and INF Geraldo Perdomo to Reno (Triple-A West).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Yoan Aybar, INF/OF Bret Boswell and RHPs Ryan Castellani, Justin Lawrence and Jose Mujica to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Re-assigned RHP Jesus Tinoco, C Willie MacIver to the minor league camp.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw. Placed INF/OF Mark Mathias on 60-day IR. Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Nashville (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned OF Dylan Cozens, INF Zach Green, C Payton Henry, INF/OF Pablo Reyes, LHP Aaron Ashby and RHP Zack Brown to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Sam McWilliams and OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INFs Rodolfo Castro, Liover Peguero and Oneil Cruz, RHPs Roansy Contreras, Max Kranick and Nick Mears. Reassigned RHPs Cody Bolton, Quinn Priester and Jandel Gustave, C Jason Delay, OFs Cal Mitchell, Travis Swaggerty and Canaan Smith-Njigba, INF Nick Gonzalez and INF/OF Mason Martin.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reggie Lawson to San Antonio (Double-A South).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OT Kelvin Beachum to a two-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Chris Board to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with DE Mario Edwards Jr. on a three-year contract extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Braandon Wilson to a two-year contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton, DT Andrew Brown and WRs J’Mon Moore and Damion Ratley.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Vince Biegel.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Shamar Stephen.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released CB Adoree Jackson and RT Dennis Kelly.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Ds Brandon Davidson Henri Jokiharju from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Rasmus Asplund and D Jacob Bryson to the minor league taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURICANES — Recalled D Joey Keane and G Beck Warn from the minor league taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Josiah Slavin to a two-year entry-level contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived LW Mikhail Grigorenko.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived RW Paul Byron.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Kris Oldham, D Chaz Reddekopp and Fs Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabkik and Joseph Garreffa to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived RW Jimmy Vesey.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Daniil Miromanov as free agent to a one-year, entry level contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Waived G Anton Forsberg.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FORT LAUDERDALE CF — Named Darren Powell as head coach.
