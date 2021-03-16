scoreboard

On deck

Prep sports

Wednesday, March 17

Volleyball: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bend at Summit, 6 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4 p.m.

Cross-country: Redmond at Crook County, TBD; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, TBD.

Thursday, March 18

Football: Culver at Gervais, 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 6 p.m.; La Pine at North Lake/Paisley, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 2 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Central Christian, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Redmond at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Cross-country: Clash in the Cascades at Sisters, TBD.

Preps

Volleyball

Tuesday’s Games

Crook County vs. The Dalles, late

North Marion vs. Madras, late

Creswell 3, La Pine 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-18)

Culver vs. Sheridan, late

North Lake/Paisley vs. Gilchrist, late

Central Christian 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-19)

Boys soccer

Monday’s Late Game

Ridgeview 4, Mountain View 0

Tuesday’s Games

Redmond vs. Summit (JV), late

La Pine 8, Bend (JV 2) 1

Girls soccer

Monday’s Late Game

North Marion 8, Madras 0

Tuesday’s Games

Crook County vs. Summit (JV), late

Summit vs. Sisters, late

Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late

Molalla vs. Estacada, late

Basketball

Men’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

FIRST FOUR

Thursday’s Games

In Bloomington, Ind.

Mount St. Mary’s (12-10) vs. Texas Southern (16-8), 2:10 p.m.

Norfolk St. (16-7) vs. Appalachian St. (17-11), 5:40 p.m.

In West Lafayette, Ind.

Wichita St. (16-5) vs. Drake (25-4), 3:27 p.m.

Michigan St. (15-12) vs. UCLA (17-9), 6:57 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 28 12 .700 —

Brooklyn 27 13 .675 1

Milwaukee 25 14 .641 2½

Miami 22 18 .550 6

Charlotte 20 18 .526 7

Boston 20 19 .513 7½

Atlanta 20 20 .500 8

New York 20 21 .488 8½

Chicago 18 20 .474 9

Indiana 17 21 .447 10

Toronto 17 22 .436 10½

Washington 14 24 .368 13

Cleveland 14 25 .359 13½

Orlando 13 26 .333 14½

Detroit 10 29 .256 17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 29 10 .744 —

Phoenix 26 12 .684 2½

L.A. Lakers 26 13 .667 3

L.A. Clippers 26 15 .634 4

Denver 23 16 .590 6

Portland 22 16 .579 6½

San Antonio 20 16 .556 7½

Dallas 20 18 .526 8½

Golden State 20 20 .500 9½

Memphis 17 19 .472 10½

New Orleans 17 22 .436 12

Oklahoma City 17 23 .425 12½

Sacramento 15 24 .385 14

Houston 11 27 .289 17½

Minnesota 9 30 .231 20

Monday’s Late Games

Milwaukee 133, Washington 122

Charlotte 122, Sacramento 116

San Antonio 109, Detroit 99

Brooklyn 117, New York 112

L.A. Clippers 109, Dallas 99

Phoenix 122, Memphis 99

Denver 121, Indiana 106

L.A. Lakers 128, Golden State 97

Tuesday’s Games

Utah 117, Boston 109

Atlanta 119, Houston 107

Chicago 123, Oklahoma City 102

Miami 113, Cleveland 98

Phila. 99, New York 96

New Orleans at Portland, late

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phila., 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 6 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88

N.Y. Islanders 30 19 7 4 42 87 67

Pittsburgh 29 18 10 1 37 94 82

Boston 27 15 8 4 34 73 65

Philadelphia 26 14 9 3 31 88 87

N.Y. Rangers 27 11 12 4 26 76 76

New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 65 84

Buffalo 28 6 18 4 16 60 97

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 102 67

Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81

Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 97 72

Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98

Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99

Dallas 25 9 9 7 25 72 68

Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97

Detroit 30 9 17 4 22 68 99

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 26 19 6 1 39 85 57

Minnesota 27 18 8 1 37 86 64

Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 78 60

St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92

Los Angeles 27 11 10 6 28 79 78

Arizona 29 12 13 4 28 70 88

San Jose 26 11 12 3 25 76 91

Anaheim 29 8 15 6 22 63 95

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79

Winnipeg 28 17 9 2 36 93 82

Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 103 91

Montreal 28 13 8 7 33 90 76

Calgary 29 14 12 3 31 80 85

Vancouver 32 14 16 2 30 89 102

Ottawa 32 10 20 2 22 85 127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Late Games

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Vegas 2, San Jose 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, Carolina 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 0

Tampa Bay 4, Dallas 3, SO

Anaheim at Colorado, late

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Maikel Franco on a one-year contract. Optioned INFs Rylan Brannon and Tyler Nevin, OFs Yusniel Diaz and Ryan McKenna and RHP Ashton Goudeau to Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned C Taylor Davis to Twin Lakes camp. Placed RHP Hunter Harvey on 60-day IR.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHPs Eduard Bazardo and John Schreiber and C/INF Connor Wong to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Matt Manning, Franklin Perez and Alex Lange, INF Zack Short and OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned INF Kody Clemens to the mini-camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Sebastian Rivero and P Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Sam Delaplane to Tacoma (Triple-A West) and RHP Juan Then to Everett (High-A West). Re-assigned RHP Moises Gomez and LHP Ian McKinney to the minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF/OF Vidal Brujan, OF Josh Lowe, INFs Kevin Padlo and Taylor Walls, RHPs Drew Stotman, Brent Honeywell and Luis Patino, LHPs Shane McClanahan and Brendan McKay to Durham (Triple-A Southeast).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas, OF Stuart Fairchild and INF Geraldo Perdomo to Reno (Triple-A West).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Yoan Aybar, INF/OF Bret Boswell and RHPs Ryan Castellani, Justin Lawrence and Jose Mujica to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Re-assigned RHP Jesus Tinoco, C Willie MacIver to the minor league camp.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw. Placed INF/OF Mark Mathias on 60-day IR. Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Nashville (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned OF Dylan Cozens, INF Zach Green, C Payton Henry, INF/OF Pablo Reyes, LHP Aaron Ashby and RHP Zack Brown to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Sam McWilliams and OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INFs Rodolfo Castro, Liover Peguero and Oneil Cruz, RHPs Roansy Contreras, Max Kranick and Nick Mears. Reassigned RHPs Cody Bolton, Quinn Priester and Jandel Gustave, C Jason Delay, OFs Cal Mitchell, Travis Swaggerty and Canaan Smith-Njigba, INF Nick Gonzalez and INF/OF Mason Martin.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reggie Lawson to San Antonio (Double-A South).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OT Kelvin Beachum to a two-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Chris Board to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with DE Mario Edwards Jr. on a three-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Braandon Wilson to a two-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton, DT Andrew Brown and WRs J’Mon Moore and Damion Ratley.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Vince Biegel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Shamar Stephen.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released CB Adoree Jackson and RT Dennis Kelly.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Ds Brandon Davidson Henri Jokiharju from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Rasmus Asplund and D Jacob Bryson to the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURICANES — Recalled D Joey Keane and G Beck Warn from the minor league taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Josiah Slavin to a two-year entry-level contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived LW Mikhail Grigorenko.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived RW Paul Byron.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Kris Oldham, D Chaz Reddekopp and Fs Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabkik and Joseph Garreffa to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived RW Jimmy Vesey.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Daniil Miromanov as free agent to a one-year, entry level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived G Anton Forsberg.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FORT LAUDERDALE CF — Named Darren Powell as head coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.