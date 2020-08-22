scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
All games in Orlando, Fla.
Friday’s Late Game
L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122, L.A. Clippers lead series 2-1
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107, Milwaukee leads series 2-1
Miami 124, Indiana 115, Miami leads series 3-0
Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, Houston leads series 2-1
L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108, L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1
Sunday’s Games
Boston vs. Phila., 10 a.m., Boston leads series 3-0
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 2-1
Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m., Toronto leads series 3-0
Denver vs. Utah, 6 p.m., Utah leads series 2-1
WNBA
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 4 .714 —
Connecticut 6 8 .429 4
Indiana 5 8 .385 4½
Washington 4 8 .333 5
Atlanta 2 11 .154 7½
New York 1 12 .077 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 3 .786 —
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½
Minnesota 9 3 .750 1
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 1
Phoenix 6 7 .462 4½
Dallas 5 8 .385 5½
Friday’s Late Game
Minnesota 90, Phoenix 80
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74
Chicago 87, Indiana 76
Connecticut 82, New York 65
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 5 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Friday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
St. Louis 6, Vancouver 2, Vancouver wins series 4-2
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Saturday’s Game
At Edmonton
Dallas 5, Calgary 3, Dallas leads series 1-0
Sunday’s Games
At Toronto
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
At Edmonton
Vancouver vs. Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 5 0 1 16 12 1
Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7
New York 3 2 1 10 6 7
Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5
Phila. 2 1 3 9 7 7
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 9 8
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
Cincinnati 2 3 1 7 6 9
New England 1 1 4 7 4 4
D.C. United 1 2 3 6 6 7
Nashville SC 1 3 1 4 2 5
Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 11
Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10
NY City FC 1 5 0 3 2 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 1 0 15 15 6
Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
LA FC 2 1 3 9 15 12
Real SL 2 1 3 9 7 4
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13
Vancouver 2 5 0 6 7 14
FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3
LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11
Houston 0 2 4 4 6 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
LA Galaxy 2, LA FC 0
Atlanta 2, Nashville 0
Miami 3, Orlando City 2
Real SL 4, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.
Monday, August 24
Columbus at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
New England at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
New York at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Houston at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 5 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
LA FC at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 18 10 .643 —
New York 16 9 .640 ½
Toronto 13 12 .520 3½
Baltimore 13 14 .481 4½
Boston 9 19 .321 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 10 .643 —
Cleveland 17 10 .630 ½
Chicago 16 11 .593 1½
Kansas City 11 16 .407 6½
Detroit 10 15 .400 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 9 .679 —
Houston 15 11 .577 3
Texas 10 15 .400 7½
Los Angeles 9 19 .321 10
Seattle 9 19 .321 10
Friday’s Late Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Texas 4
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, late
Houston at San Diego, late
Texas at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 10:05 a.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Wisler 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 11:05 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 11:20 a.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 11 .593 —
Miami 11 10 .524 2
New York 12 14 .462 3½
Washington 10 14 .417 4½
Philadelphia 9 14 .391 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 9 .640 —
St. Louis 8 8 .500 3½
Cincinnati 11 14 .440 5
Milwaukee 11 14 .440 5
Pittsburgh 6 17 .261 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 8 .714 —
San Diego 16 12 .571 4
Colorado 13 13 .500 6
Arizona 13 14 .481 6½
San Francisco 12 16 .429 8
Friday’s Late Games
Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 2
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5
Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Houston at San Diego, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Mejía 0-1) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 9:35 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 11:15 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 11:20 a.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 4:08 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour
Women’s British Open (Partial)
Saturday at Troon, Scotland
Purse: $4.5 million
Yardage: 6,672; Par: 71
a-amateur
Third Round
Sophia Popov 70-72-67—209
Minjee Lee 74-69-69—212
Jasmine Suwannapura 71-72-69—212
Caroline Masson 72-74-68—214
Lindsey Weaver 71-72-71—214
Austin Ernst 72-70-72—214
Kristen Gillman 75-72-68—215
Lydia Ko 72-71-72—215
Emily Kristine Pedersen 71-72-72—215
Katherine Kirk 72-77-67—216
Jennifer Song 74-74-68—216
Cydney Clanton 74-73-69—216
Andrea Lee 74-73-70—217. Ariya Jutanugarn, 73-74-70—217. In Gee Chun, 72-75-70—217. Inbee Park, 77-69-71—217. Megan Khang, 75-70-72—217. Nelly Korda, 72-72-73—217. Momoko Ueda, 75-75-68—218. Brittany Altomare, 77-72-69—218. Yealimi Noh, 72-73-73—218. Anna Nordqvist, 71-74-73—218.
Lee-Anne Pace, 71-74-73—218. Alena Sharp, 71-74-73—218. Dani Holmqvist, 71-70-77—218. Mel Reid, 78-73-68—219. Jenny Shin, 77-73-69—219. Azahara Munoz, 74-75-70—219. Ashleigh Buhai, 74-73-72—219. Lizette Salas, 73-74-72—219. Caroline Inglis, 75-71-73—219. Nuria Iturrioz, 71-74-74—219.
PGA Tour
The Northern Trust (Partial)
Saturday at Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,308; Par: 71
Third Round
Dustin Johnson 67-60-64—191
Harris English 64-66-66—196
Scottie Scheffler 70-59-67—196
Louis Oosthuizen 65-65-68—198
Harry Higgs 67-66-66—199
Daniel Berger 66-66-67—199
Danny Lee 66-64-69—199
Bubba Watson 65-68-67—200
Tyrrell Hatton 67-71-63—201
Alex Noren 69-68-64—201
Charley Hoffman 65-68-68—201
Kevin Kisner 65-66-70—201
Russell Henley 64-67-70—201
Cameron Davis 64-65-72—201
Mackenzie Hughes, 68-68-66—202. Webb Simpson, 70-64-68—202. Ryan Palmer, 67-67-68—202. Si Woo Kim, 68-64-70—202. Talor Gooch, 66-72-65—203. Cameron Smith, 69-68-66—203. Jon Rahm, 69-67-67—203. Hideki Matsuyama, 70-69-65—204. J.T. Poston, 71-67-66—204. Matt Kuchar, 69-69-66—204.
Charles Howell III, 66-70-68—204. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 67-68-69—204. Keegan Bradley, 68-67-69—204. Brendan Steele, 68-67-69—204. Beau Hossler, 73-66-66—205. Zach Johnson, 69-69-67—205. Chez Reavie, 68-70-67—205. Sebastián Muñoz, 65-71-69—205. Scott Piercy, 65-70-70—205.
Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series
Dover Results
Saturday at Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1, (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 311 laps, 60 points. 2, (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 311, 50. 3, (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 311, 41. 4, (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 311, 42. 5, (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 311, 33.
6, (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 311, 46. 7, (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 311, 37. 8, (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 311, 37. 9, (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 311, 42. 10, (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 311, 29.
11, (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 311, 26. 12, (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 25. 13, (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 24. 14, (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 310, 23. 15, (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 310, 31.
16, (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 310, 23. 17, (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 309, 21. 18, (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 309, 19. 19, (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 309, 18. 20, (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 309, 17.
21, (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 309, 16. 22, (18) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 309, 15. 23, (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 309, 14. 24, (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 309, 13. 25, (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 309, 12.
26, (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 308, 11. 27, (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 308, 10. 28, (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 308, 9. 29, (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 308, 8. 30, (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 306, 7.
31, (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 302, 0. 32, (37) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 299, 0. 33, (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 298, 4. 34, (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 298, 0. 35, (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 293, 0.
36, (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, garage, 286, 1. 37, (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 241, 0. 38, (40) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, handling, 166, 0. 39, (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, handling, 83, 1. 40, (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.358 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 30 minutes, 3 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.179 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-27; A.Dillon 28-30; M.Kenseth 31; A.Dillon 32-58; D.Hamlin 59-136; B.Keselowski 137-138; Ky.Busch 139-141; R.Stenhouse 142; M.DiBenedetto 143-159; W.Byron 160; D.Hamlin 161-188; M.Truex 189-253; B.Keselowski 254-260; A.Dillon 261-279; M.Truex 280-302; D.Hamlin 303-311
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated OF Dwight Smith Jr. for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Mason Williams from alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Jeffrey Springs and RHP Robert Stock from alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Reynaldo Lopez from the IL. Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned Bradley Zimmer to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Triston McKenzie from alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Announced INF Dawel Lugo cleared waivers and has been outrighted to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Josh James on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHPs Jake Odorizziand Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Homer Bailey to the 45-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Danny Coulombe from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled Jake OF Jake Fraley from Alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 21.
TAMBA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of Sean Gilmartin from alternate training site. Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 20. Transferred RHP Yonny Chirinos from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19.
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LF Mark Payton from alternate training site. Optioned LF Josh VanMeter to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred SHP Pat Venditte and LHP Brian Moran from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jesus Tinoco and Sixto Sanchez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Josh D. Smith from alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated 2B Brock Holt for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Jace Peterson from alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment. Optioned RHP Connor Brogdon to alternate training site. Activated CF Adam Haseley from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Austin Slater on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasberg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL— Suspended Seattle OL Kyle Fuller two games for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Ka’John Armstrong. Waived T Scottie Dill.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Julian Stanford. Waived LB David Reese II.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ricky Walker.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Matt Flanagan. Waived TE Charles Jones.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed FS Adrian Colbert. Waived CB Hakeem Bailey.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Nate Holley.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams. Released TE Alex Ellis and DT Darius Kilgo.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Anthony Cioffi. Waived TE Connor Davis.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Kyle Markway. Waived TE Dax Raymond.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLB Josh Smith.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T David Steinmetz and G Joshua Garnett. Waived TE Thaddeus Moss.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned F Claire Emslie to Everton FC of the FA Women’s Super League until December 31, 2020.
