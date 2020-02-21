scoreboard

Boys basketball: Mountain Valley League tournament at Trinity Lutheran HS: semifinal, 3:45 p.m.; final, 5:45 p.m.

Girls basketball: Summit at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain Valley League tournament at Trinity Lutheran HS: semifinal, 2 p.m.; final, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC District Meet (Ridgeview HS), TBD; Madras, Sisters at 4A SD4 Championships (Ontario HS), 10 a.m.

Swimming: OSAA State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, 5A finals, 8:15 a.m.; 6A finals, 1:15 p.m.; 4A/3A/2A/1A finals, 6:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys giant slalom at Hoodoo, 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA State Meet at Mt. Bachelor, 10 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Friday Scores

Mountain View 67, Bend 45

Summit 55, Sprague 52, OT

Ridgeview at Crook County, late

Sweet Home 45, Sisters 20

Hosanna Christian 52, Central Christian 26

Girls Basketball

Friday Scores

Bend 45, Mountain View 19

Ridgeview 67, Crook County 34

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

Sisters at Sweet Home, late

Trinity Lutheran 42, North Lake 41

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —

Toronto 41 15 .732 6½

Boston 39 16 .709 8

Miami 35 20 .636 12

Phila. 35 21 .625 12½

Indiana 33 23 .589 14½

Brooklyn 25 29 .463 21½

Orlando 24 32 .429 23½

Washington 20 34 .370 26½

Charlotte 19 36 .345 28

Chicago 19 37 .339 28½

Detroit 19 39 .328 29½

New York 17 39 .304 30½

Atlanta 16 41 .281 32

Cleveland 15 40 .273 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

Denver 38 18 .679 4½

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Utah 36 18 .667 5½

Houston 35 20 .636 7

Dallas 34 22 .607 8½

Oklahoma City 34 22 .607 8½

Memphis 28 27 .509 14

Portland 25 31 .446 17½

San Antonio 23 31 .426 18½

New Orleans 23 32 .418 19

Sacramento 22 33 .400 20

Phoenix 22 34 .393 20½

Minnesota 16 38 .296 25½

Golden State 12 44 .214 30½

Thursday’s Late Games

Sacramento 129, Memphis 125

Houston 135, Golden State 105

Friday’s Games

Dallas 122, Orlando 106

Cleveland 113, Washington 108

Indiana 106, New York 98

Toronto 118, Phoenix 101

Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101

Boston 127, Minnesota 117

San Antonio at Utah, late

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late

New Orleans at Portland, late

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 6 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Colorado 10 4 .714 21 6 .778

Arizona 9 4 .692 19 7 .731

Arizona St. 9 4 .692 18 8 .692

Oregon 9 5 .643 20 7 .741

UCLA 9 5 .643 16 11 .593

Southern Cal 8 6 .571 19 8 .704

Stanford 6 7 .462 17 9 .654

California 5 8 .385 11 15 .423

Oregon St. 5 9 .357 15 11 .577

Utah 5 9 .357 14 12 .538

Washington St. 5 9 .357 14 13 .519

Washington 2 12 .143 12 15 .444

Thursday’s Late Games

Stanford 72, Washington 64

UCLA 69, Utah 58

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Colorado, 1 p.m.

California at Washington, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 2 Gonzaga 71, San Francisco 54

Friday’s Games

TOP 25

No games scheduled

EAST

Brown 72, Columbia 66

Bryant 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 74

Dartmouth 66, Penn 59

Fairfield 61, Niagara 60

Harvard 61, Princeton 60

Iona 70, Rider 69

LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57

Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT

Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64

Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60

St. Peter’s 67, Manhattan 64

Wagner 68, CCSU 56

Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT

MIDWEST

Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT

Green Bay 84, Detroit 67

Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68

Women’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 14 1 .933 25 2 .926

Stanford 12 2 .857 23 3 .885

UCLA 11 3 .786 22 3 .880

Arizona 11 4 .733 22 4 .846

Arizona St. 9 6 .600 19 8 .704

Oregon St. 7 7 .500 19 7 .731

Southern Cal 5 9 .357 13 12 .520

Utah 5 10 .333 12 14 .462

Colorado 4 10 .286 15 10 .600

Washington St. 4 10 .286 11 15 .423

Washington 3 11 .214 11 14 .440

California 2 13 .133 10 16 .385

———

Friday’s Games

No. 3 Oregon 93, California 61

No. 11 Arizona 85, Utah 69

No. 21 Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59

No. 8 UCLA at Washington St., late

Southern Cal at Washington, late

No. 15 Oregon St. at No. 4 Stanford, late

Saturday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 12 DePaul 87, Georgetown 69

No. 23 Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62

No. 25 Princeton 66, Harvard 45

EAST

Columbia 76, Brown 66

Delaware 73, Elon 60

Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT

Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50

James Madison 86, Northeastern 64

Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Robert Morris 59

Penn 67, Dartmouth 31

St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77

Towson 71, Hofstra 54

Villanova 61, Marquette 47

Wagner 63, CCSU 56

Yale 65, Cornell 51

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Creighton 61

Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64

Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49

IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53

S. Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42

Xavier 61, Providence 42

Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 61 38 11 12 88 201 147

Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159

Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204

Florida 60 32 22 6 70 210 202

Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195

Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190

Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209

Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158

Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184

Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181

Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159

Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164

N.Y. Islanders 59 33 20 6 72 168 162

N.Y. Rangers 59 31 24 4 66 195 184

New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 61 34 17 10 78 191 172

Dallas 60 35 19 6 76 164 153

Colorado 59 34 18 7 75 209 165

Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185

Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191

Minnesota 59 28 24 7 63 180 190

Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 60 32 21 7 71 191 185

Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184

Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171

San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196

Anaheim 60 24 29 7 55 156 190

Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday’s Late Games

Tampa Bay at Vegas, late

Florida at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 10 a.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

Thursday’s Game

Washington St. 6, Hawaii 2

Friday’s Games

Mississippi St. 6, Oregon St. 2

Houston 11, Stanford 4

Southern Cal 6, Seattle 2

Arizona 6, Southern Illinois 5

Oregon 3, Nevada 2

Utah at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, late

Boston College at Arizona St., late

St. Mary’s (CA) at UCLA, late

St. John’s at California, 6 p.m., late

Washington at Fresno St., late

Washington St. at Hawaii, late

Softball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

Friday’s Games

Arizona 10, San Diego St. 0

Oregon St. 4, Missouri 4

California 8, Auburn 1

Florida 3, Arizona 2

Utah 4, Long Beach St. 0

Oregon 5, Notre Dame 1

Idaho St. vs. Oregon, late

San Diego vs. Arizona St., late

Texas A&M vs. Oregon, late

UC Riverside vs. Utah, late

Wisconsin vs. Washington, late

New Mexico vs. Arizona St., late

Bethune-Cookman vs. Washington, late

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship

Friday at Mexico City, Mexico

Purse: $10.5 million

Yardage: 7,345; par 71 (35-36)

Second Round

Bryson DeChambeau 68-63—131

Erik van Rooyen 70-62—132

Patrick Reed 69-63—132

Hideki Matsuyama 69-64—133

Justin Thomas 67-66—133

Rory McIlroy 65-69—134

Sebastián Muñoz 71-66—137

Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137

Paul Casey 69-68—137

Corey Conners 68-70—138

Lee Westwood, 69-70—139. Kevin Na, 71-68—139. Matthias Schwab, 71-68—139. Billy Horschel, 68-71—139. Bubba Watson, 67-72—139. Louis Oosthuizen, 68-71—139. Tommy Fleetwood, 70-69—139. Gary Woodland, 70-69—139. Zach Murray, 71-69—140. Ryan Fox, 72-68—140.

Abraham Ancer, 70-70—140. Danny Willett, 73-68—141. Jon Rahm, 72-69—141. Zander Lombard, 73-68—141. Shane Lowry, 72-69—141. Lanto Griffin, 72-69—141. Sungjae Im, 69-72—141. Collin Morikawa, 72-70—142. Justin Harding, 71-71—142. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 72-70—142.

Adam Scott, 74-68—142. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 71-71—142. Kevin Kisner, 73-69—142. Matt Kuchar, 75-67—142. Branden Grace, 71-71—142. Benjamin Hebert, 73-70—143. Scottie Scheffler, 73-70—143. Carlos Ortiz, 75-68—143. Jason Kokrak, 73-70—143. Shaun Norris, 75-68—143.

Brendon Todd, 72-71—143. Robert MacIntyre, 76-68—144. Marc Leishman, 74-70—144. Shugo Imahira, 74-70—144. Lucas Glover, 71-73—144. Byeong Hun An, 75-69—144. Xander Schauffele, 72-72—144. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 72-72—144. Chez Reavie, 71-73—144. Lucas Herbert, 75-70—145. Webb Simpson, 72-73—145. Brandt Snedeker, 76-69—145. Pablo Larrazabal, 71-74—145. Kurt Kitayama, 76-70—146. Bernd Wiesberger, 70-76—146. Sergio Garcia, 74-72—146. Jazz Janewattananond, 73-73—146. Cameron Smith, 73-73—146. Francesco Molinari, 72-74—146. Jordan Spieth, 74-73—147. Scott Hend, 72-75—147. Dustin Johnson, 76-71—147. Charles Howell III, 75-74—149. Michael Lorenzo-Vera, 76-73—149.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended free agent RHP Victor Alcantara 80-games for violation of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from Milwaukee. Dedignated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired returning player rights to Juan Toscano-Anderson and 2020 first round pick from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for Zach Norvell Jr.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired a 2021 second round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for G Marina Mabrey.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY — Fined Phila. Flyers D Matt Niskanen $5,000 for slashing and Ottawa Senators Scott Sabourin $1,881.72 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Louis Domingue to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Julian Gressel to a three-year contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Rey Ortiz.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed M Jonathan Perez to a Home Grown Player contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Cristian Casseres Jr. to a multi-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Joey DeZart.

