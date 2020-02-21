scoreboard

On deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: Mountain Valley League tournament at Trinity Lutheran HS: semifinal, 3:45 p.m.; final, 5:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain Valley League tournament at Trinity Lutheran HS: semifinal, 2 p.m.; final, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC District Meet (Ridgeview HS), TBD; Madras, Sisters at 4A SD4 Championships (Ontario HS), 10 a.m.
Swimming: OSAA State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, 5A finals, 8:15 a.m.; 6A finals, 1:15 p.m.; 4A/3A/2A/1A finals, 6:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys giant slalom at Hoodoo, 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA State Meet at Mt. Bachelor, 10 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Friday Scores
Mountain View 67, Bend 45
Summit 55, Sprague 52, OT
Ridgeview at Crook County, late
Sweet Home 45, Sisters 20
Hosanna Christian 52, Central Christian 26
Girls Basketball
Friday Scores
Bend 45, Mountain View 19
Ridgeview 67, Crook County 34
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
Sisters at Sweet Home, late
Trinity Lutheran 42, North Lake 41
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —
Toronto 41 15 .732 6½
Boston 39 16 .709 8
Miami 35 20 .636 12
Phila. 35 21 .625 12½
Indiana 33 23 .589 14½
Brooklyn 25 29 .463 21½
Orlando 24 32 .429 23½
Washington 20 34 .370 26½
Charlotte 19 36 .345 28
Chicago 19 37 .339 28½
Detroit 19 39 .328 29½
New York 17 39 .304 30½
Atlanta 16 41 .281 32
Cleveland 15 40 .273 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
Denver 38 18 .679 4½
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Utah 36 18 .667 5½
Houston 35 20 .636 7
Dallas 34 22 .607 8½
Oklahoma City 34 22 .607 8½
Memphis 28 27 .509 14
Portland 25 31 .446 17½
San Antonio 23 31 .426 18½
New Orleans 23 32 .418 19
Sacramento 22 33 .400 20
Phoenix 22 34 .393 20½
Minnesota 16 38 .296 25½
Golden State 12 44 .214 30½
Thursday’s Late Games
Sacramento 129, Memphis 125
Houston 135, Golden State 105
Friday’s Games
Dallas 122, Orlando 106
Cleveland 113, Washington 108
Indiana 106, New York 98
Toronto 118, Phoenix 101
Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101
Boston 127, Minnesota 117
San Antonio at Utah, late
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late
New Orleans at Portland, late
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 6 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 10 4 .714 21 6 .778
Arizona 9 4 .692 19 7 .731
Arizona St. 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Oregon 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
UCLA 9 5 .643 16 11 .593
Southern Cal 8 6 .571 19 8 .704
Stanford 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
California 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
Oregon St. 5 9 .357 15 11 .577
Utah 5 9 .357 14 12 .538
Washington St. 5 9 .357 14 13 .519
Washington 2 12 .143 12 15 .444
Thursday’s Late Games
Stanford 72, Washington 64
UCLA 69, Utah 58
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at Colorado, 1 p.m.
California at Washington, 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m.
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 2 Gonzaga 71, San Francisco 54
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No games scheduled
EAST
Brown 72, Columbia 66
Bryant 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 74
Dartmouth 66, Penn 59
Fairfield 61, Niagara 60
Harvard 61, Princeton 60
Iona 70, Rider 69
LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81
Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57
Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT
Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64
Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60
St. Peter’s 67, Manhattan 64
Wagner 68, CCSU 56
Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT
MIDWEST
Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT
Green Bay 84, Detroit 67
Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68
Women’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 14 1 .933 25 2 .926
Stanford 12 2 .857 23 3 .885
UCLA 11 3 .786 22 3 .880
Arizona 11 4 .733 22 4 .846
Arizona St. 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Oregon St. 7 7 .500 19 7 .731
Southern Cal 5 9 .357 13 12 .520
Utah 5 10 .333 12 14 .462
Colorado 4 10 .286 15 10 .600
Washington St. 4 10 .286 11 15 .423
Washington 3 11 .214 11 14 .440
California 2 13 .133 10 16 .385
———
Friday’s Games
No. 3 Oregon 93, California 61
No. 11 Arizona 85, Utah 69
No. 21 Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59
No. 8 UCLA at Washington St., late
Southern Cal at Washington, late
No. 15 Oregon St. at No. 4 Stanford, late
Saturday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 12 DePaul 87, Georgetown 69
No. 23 Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62
No. 25 Princeton 66, Harvard 45
EAST
Columbia 76, Brown 66
Delaware 73, Elon 60
Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT
Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50
James Madison 86, Northeastern 64
Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Robert Morris 59
Penn 67, Dartmouth 31
St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77
Towson 71, Hofstra 54
Villanova 61, Marquette 47
Wagner 63, CCSU 56
Yale 65, Cornell 51
MIDWEST
Butler 76, Creighton 61
Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64
Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49
IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53
S. Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42
Xavier 61, Providence 42
Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 61 38 11 12 88 201 147
Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159
Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204
Florida 60 32 22 6 70 210 202
Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195
Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190
Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209
Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158
Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184
Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181
Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159
Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164
N.Y. Islanders 59 33 20 6 72 168 162
N.Y. Rangers 59 31 24 4 66 195 184
New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 61 34 17 10 78 191 172
Dallas 60 35 19 6 76 164 153
Colorado 59 34 18 7 75 209 165
Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185
Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191
Minnesota 59 28 24 7 63 180 190
Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 60 32 21 7 71 191 185
Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184
Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171
San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196
Anaheim 60 24 29 7 55 156 190
Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday’s Late Games
Tampa Bay at Vegas, late
Florida at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 10 a.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
Thursday’s Game
Washington St. 6, Hawaii 2
Friday’s Games
Mississippi St. 6, Oregon St. 2
Houston 11, Stanford 4
Southern Cal 6, Seattle 2
Arizona 6, Southern Illinois 5
Oregon 3, Nevada 2
Utah at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, late
Boston College at Arizona St., late
St. Mary’s (CA) at UCLA, late
St. John’s at California, 6 p.m., late
Washington at Fresno St., late
Washington St. at Hawaii, late
Softball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
Friday’s Games
Arizona 10, San Diego St. 0
Oregon St. 4, Missouri 4
California 8, Auburn 1
Florida 3, Arizona 2
Utah 4, Long Beach St. 0
Oregon 5, Notre Dame 1
Idaho St. vs. Oregon, late
San Diego vs. Arizona St., late
Texas A&M vs. Oregon, late
UC Riverside vs. Utah, late
Wisconsin vs. Washington, late
New Mexico vs. Arizona St., late
Bethune-Cookman vs. Washington, late
Golf
PGA Tour
WGC-Mexico Championship
Friday at Mexico City, Mexico
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,345; par 71 (35-36)
Second Round
Bryson DeChambeau 68-63—131
Erik van Rooyen 70-62—132
Patrick Reed 69-63—132
Hideki Matsuyama 69-64—133
Justin Thomas 67-66—133
Rory McIlroy 65-69—134
Sebastián Muñoz 71-66—137
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137
Paul Casey 69-68—137
Corey Conners 68-70—138
Lee Westwood, 69-70—139. Kevin Na, 71-68—139. Matthias Schwab, 71-68—139. Billy Horschel, 68-71—139. Bubba Watson, 67-72—139. Louis Oosthuizen, 68-71—139. Tommy Fleetwood, 70-69—139. Gary Woodland, 70-69—139. Zach Murray, 71-69—140. Ryan Fox, 72-68—140.
Abraham Ancer, 70-70—140. Danny Willett, 73-68—141. Jon Rahm, 72-69—141. Zander Lombard, 73-68—141. Shane Lowry, 72-69—141. Lanto Griffin, 72-69—141. Sungjae Im, 69-72—141. Collin Morikawa, 72-70—142. Justin Harding, 71-71—142. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 72-70—142.
Adam Scott, 74-68—142. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 71-71—142. Kevin Kisner, 73-69—142. Matt Kuchar, 75-67—142. Branden Grace, 71-71—142. Benjamin Hebert, 73-70—143. Scottie Scheffler, 73-70—143. Carlos Ortiz, 75-68—143. Jason Kokrak, 73-70—143. Shaun Norris, 75-68—143.
Brendon Todd, 72-71—143. Robert MacIntyre, 76-68—144. Marc Leishman, 74-70—144. Shugo Imahira, 74-70—144. Lucas Glover, 71-73—144. Byeong Hun An, 75-69—144. Xander Schauffele, 72-72—144. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 72-72—144. Chez Reavie, 71-73—144. Lucas Herbert, 75-70—145. Webb Simpson, 72-73—145. Brandt Snedeker, 76-69—145. Pablo Larrazabal, 71-74—145. Kurt Kitayama, 76-70—146. Bernd Wiesberger, 70-76—146. Sergio Garcia, 74-72—146. Jazz Janewattananond, 73-73—146. Cameron Smith, 73-73—146. Francesco Molinari, 72-74—146. Jordan Spieth, 74-73—147. Scott Hend, 72-75—147. Dustin Johnson, 76-71—147. Charles Howell III, 75-74—149. Michael Lorenzo-Vera, 76-73—149.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended free agent RHP Victor Alcantara 80-games for violation of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from Milwaukee. Dedignated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired returning player rights to Juan Toscano-Anderson and 2020 first round pick from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for Zach Norvell Jr.
Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired a 2021 second round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for G Marina Mabrey.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY — Fined Phila. Flyers D Matt Niskanen $5,000 for slashing and Ottawa Senators Scott Sabourin $1,881.72 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Louis Domingue to Binghamton (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Julian Gressel to a three-year contract.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Rey Ortiz.
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed M Jonathan Perez to a Home Grown Player contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Cristian Casseres Jr. to a multi-year contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Joey DeZart.
