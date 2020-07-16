scoreboard

Golf
PGA Tour
The Memorial (Partial list)
Thursday at Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 7,456; Par: 72
First Round
Tony Finau 35-31—66
Ryan Palmer 33-34—67
Brendan Steele 35-33—68
Gary Woodland 33-35—68
Charles Howell III 33-36—69
Lucas Glover 36-33—69
Jon Rahm 35-34—69
Luke List 35-35—70
Mark Hubbard 37-33—70
Ryan Moore 36-34—70
Max Homa 34-36—70
Jordan Spieth 36-34—70
Patrick Cantlay 35-35—70
Patrick Rodgers 34-36—70
Jimmy Walker 35-35—70
Rory McIlroy 36-34—70
Harris English 35-35—70
Byeong Hun An, 36-35—71; Scottie Scheffler, 35-36—71; Patrick Reed, 34-37—71; Vijay Singh, 33-38—71; Paul Casey, 36-35—71; Tiger Woods, 36-35—71; Chez Reavie, 37-34—71.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Peter O’Brien on the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed CF Lewis Brinson and LF Matt Joyce on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed C Keibert Ruiz on the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Austin Davis on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Kyle Harrison to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
NBA G LEAGUE — Signed F Jonathon Kuminga.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Renewed the affiliation agreement with the S. Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL with a three-year contract extension.
East Coast Hockey League
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Will Merchant.
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dan Lintner to a two-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Jaime McMillan as Vice President, Soccer Administration and Operations.
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined NYCFC F Valentin Castellanos for his actions in the 22nd minute of the NYCFC match against Orlando City on July 14. Found Orlando City MF Nani guilty of Simulation/embellishment and was issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the 71st minute of the match against NYCFC on July 14. Suspended Phila. Union MF Jose Marinez for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct against Inter Miami D Andres Reyes in the 40th minute of the Phila. Union match on July 14.
COLLEGE
CHOWAN — Named Chris Harris women’s Lacrosse assistant coach.
DOANE — Named Jordan Olson softball head coach.
