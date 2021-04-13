Scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Madras at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Redmond Invitational, at The Greens at Redmond, noon.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Colton at Culver (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Crook County Invitational, 11 a.m.
Track and field: Icebreaker Meet, at Crook County High School.
Preps
Baseball
Bend 11, Crook County 1
Ridgeview at Summit, late
The Dalles at Redmond, ccd.
La Pine 6, Pleasant Hill 2
Softball
Ridgeview 15, Summit 0
Bend 10, Crook County 0
The Dalles 26, Redmond 4
Pleasant Hill 12, La Pine 0
Culver 27, Gervais 20
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 7 3 .700 —
Baltimore 5 6 .455 2½
New York 5 6 .455 2½
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 2½
Toronto 5 6 .455 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 4 .556 —
Chicago 5 5 .500 ½
Minnesota 5 5 .500 ½
Kansas City 4 4 .500 ½
Detroit 4 6 .400 1½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 —
Houston 6 4 .600 1
Seattle 6 5 .545 1½
Oakland 5 7 .417 3
Texas 4 7 .364 3½
Monday’s Late Games
Detroit 6, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 9, Arizona 5
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, Minnesota 2
Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Oakland 7, Arizona 5
Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, late
Detroit at Houston, late
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, late
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 10:07 a.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 11:10 a.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 4 3 .571 —
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 —
Miami 4 6 .400 1½
Atlanta 4 7 .364 2
Washington 2 6 .250 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 3 .700 —
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 1½
St. Louis 6 5 .545 1½
Chicago 5 6 .455 2½
Pittsburgh 4 7 .364 3½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 2 .800 —
San Diego 8 4 .667 1
San Francisco 6 4 .600 2
Arizona 4 8 .333 5
Colorado 3 7 .300 5
Monday’s Late Games
Miami 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Washington 5, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 0
Oakland 9, Arizona 5
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 7, Arizona 5
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 14, Washington 3
Miami 14, Atlanta 8
Cincinnati at San Francisco, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Ross 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 10:15 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 10:40 a.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 12:45 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-2), 3:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Neidert 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 4:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 37 17 .685 —
Brooklyn 37 17 .685 —
Milwaukee 33 20 .623 3½
Atlanta 30 25 .545 7½
Miami 28 25 .528 8½
Boston 28 26 .519 9
Charlotte 27 26 .509 9½
New York 28 27 .509 9½
Indiana 25 28 .472 11½
Chicago 22 31 .415 14½
Toronto 21 34 .382 16½
Washington 20 33 .377 16½
Cleveland 19 34 .358 17½
Orlando 17 37 .315 20
Detroit 16 38 .296 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 40 14 .741 —
Phoenix 38 15 .717 1½
L.A. Clippers 38 18 .679 3
Denver 34 20 .630 6
L.A. Lakers 34 21 .618 6½
Portland 31 22 .585 8½
Dallas 29 24 .547 10½
Memphis 27 25 .519 12
San Antonio 26 26 .500 13
Golden State 26 28 .481 14
New Orleans 25 29 .463 15
Sacramento 22 32 .407 18
Oklahoma City 20 33 .377 19½
Houston 14 40 .259 26
Minnesota 14 41 .255 26½
Monday’s Late Games
Memphis 101, Chicago 90
New Orleans 117, Sacramento 110
Washington 125, Utah 121
Phoenix 126, Houston 120
Golden State 116, Denver 107
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 127, Minnesota 97
Atlanta 108, Toronto 103
L.A. Clippers 126, Indiana 115
L.A. Lakers 101, Charlotte 93
Oklahoma City at Utah, late
Boston at Portland, late
Miami at Phoenix, late
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phila., 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 5 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 7 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 43 28 11 4 60 152 127
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98
Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118
Boston 40 22 12 6 50 112 106
N.Y. Rangers 42 20 16 6 46 136 112
Philadelphia 42 19 17 6 44 123 154
New Jersey 41 14 21 6 34 103 135
Buffalo 42 10 25 7 27 100 147
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 41 27 10 4 58 133 102
Tampa Bay 42 28 12 2 58 143 108
Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115
Nashville 44 24 19 1 49 119 123
Chicago 43 20 18 5 45 122 135
Dallas 40 15 14 11 41 111 104
Columbus 44 15 20 9 39 112 145
Detroit 44 15 23 6 36 99 140
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 42 29 9 4 62 150 98
Vegas 41 28 11 2 58 132 94
Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109
St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128
Arizona 43 19 19 5 43 116 134
San Jose 41 18 19 4 40 113 137
Los Angeles 41 16 19 6 38 112 121
Anaheim 43 13 23 7 33 97 137
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 43 28 11 4 60 143 112
Winnipeg 42 25 14 3 53 136 113
Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120
Montreal 39 18 12 9 45 122 110
Calgary 42 18 21 3 39 111 126
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 43 14 25 4 32 116 161
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Monday’s Late Games
Colorado 4, Arizona 2
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 0
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 0
Washington 6, Philadelphia 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 2, SO
Calgary 3, Toronto 2, OT
Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Florida at Dallas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Named Brian Stedman executive vice president, strategy and development.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to the alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Ervin Santana from the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Tyler Zuber from the alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Ryan McBroom to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Anthony Bemboom from the alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 2B Donovan Walton from the alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzman on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Matt Bush from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Adolis Garcia from the alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to the alternate training site. Activated RHP Zach Gallen from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Ildemaro Vargas from the alternate training site. Placed 3B Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 IL.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from the alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from the alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from the alternate training site.
USA Baseball
USA BASEBALL — Named Jim Koerner director of player development.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Sammis Reyes.
National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Issued a one-game suspension and automatic fine and sanctioned an additional one-game suspension to Kansas City F Kristen Edmonds for unsportsmanlike conduct. Issued a one-game suspension to Racing Louisville FC F Jorian Baucom for misconduct. Issued fines to Portland for D Meghan Klingenberg’s comments during a post-game press conference and social media post. NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Chicago Red Stars have also each received a fine for violation of a league directive.
