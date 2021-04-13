Scoreboard

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: Madras at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Redmond Invitational, at The Greens at Redmond, noon.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Colton at Culver (DH), 3 p.m.

Softball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.

Boys golf: Crook County Invitational, 11 a.m.

Track and field: Icebreaker Meet, at Crook County High School.

Preps

Baseball

Bend 11, Crook County 1

Ridgeview at Summit, late

The Dalles at Redmond, ccd.

La Pine 6, Pleasant Hill 2

Softball

Ridgeview 15, Summit 0

Bend 10, Crook County 0

The Dalles 26, Redmond 4

Pleasant Hill 12, La Pine 0

Culver 27, Gervais 20

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 7 3 .700 —

Baltimore 5 6 .455 2½

New York 5 6 .455 2½

Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 2½

Toronto 5 6 .455 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 5 4 .556 —

Chicago 5 5 .500 ½

Minnesota 5 5 .500 ½

Kansas City 4 4 .500 ½

Detroit 4 6 .400 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 7 3 .700 —

Houston 6 4 .600 1

Seattle 6 5 .545 1½

Oakland 5 7 .417 3

Texas 4 7 .364 3½

Monday’s Late Games

Detroit 6, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 9, Arizona 5

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, late

Detroit at Houston, late

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, late

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 10:07 a.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 11:10 a.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 4 3 .571 —

Philadelphia 6 5 .545 —

Miami 4 6 .400 1½

Atlanta 4 7 .364 2

Washington 2 6 .250 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 7 3 .700 —

Milwaukee 6 5 .545 1½

St. Louis 6 5 .545 1½

Chicago 5 6 .455 2½

Pittsburgh 4 7 .364 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 8 2 .800 —

San Diego 8 4 .667 1

San Francisco 6 4 .600 2

Arizona 4 8 .333 5

Colorado 3 7 .300 5

Monday’s Late Games

Miami 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Washington 5, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 0

Oakland 9, Arizona 5

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 14, Washington 3

Miami 14, Atlanta 8

Cincinnati at San Francisco, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 10:15 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 10:40 a.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 12:45 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-2), 3:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Neidert 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 4:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 37 17 .685 —

Brooklyn 37 17 .685 —

Milwaukee 33 20 .623 3½

Atlanta 30 25 .545 7½

Miami 28 25 .528 8½

Boston 28 26 .519 9

Charlotte 27 26 .509 9½

New York 28 27 .509 9½

Indiana 25 28 .472 11½

Chicago 22 31 .415 14½

Toronto 21 34 .382 16½

Washington 20 33 .377 16½

Cleveland 19 34 .358 17½

Orlando 17 37 .315 20

Detroit 16 38 .296 21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 40 14 .741 —

Phoenix 38 15 .717 1½

L.A. Clippers 38 18 .679 3

Denver 34 20 .630 6

L.A. Lakers 34 21 .618 6½

Portland 31 22 .585 8½

Dallas 29 24 .547 10½

Memphis 27 25 .519 12

San Antonio 26 26 .500 13

Golden State 26 28 .481 14

New Orleans 25 29 .463 15

Sacramento 22 32 .407 18

Oklahoma City 20 33 .377 19½

Houston 14 40 .259 26

Minnesota 14 41 .255 26½

Monday’s Late Games

Memphis 101, Chicago 90

New Orleans 117, Sacramento 110

Washington 125, Utah 121

Phoenix 126, Houston 120

Golden State 116, Denver 107

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 127, Minnesota 97

Atlanta 108, Toronto 103

L.A. Clippers 126, Indiana 115

L.A. Lakers 101, Charlotte 93

Oklahoma City at Utah, late

Boston at Portland, late

Miami at Phoenix, late

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phila., 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 5 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 7 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 43 28 11 4 60 152 127

N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98

Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118

Boston 40 22 12 6 50 112 106

N.Y. Rangers 42 20 16 6 46 136 112

Philadelphia 42 19 17 6 44 123 154

New Jersey 41 14 21 6 34 103 135

Buffalo 42 10 25 7 27 100 147

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 41 27 10 4 58 133 102

Tampa Bay 42 28 12 2 58 143 108

Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115

Nashville 44 24 19 1 49 119 123

Chicago 43 20 18 5 45 122 135

Dallas 40 15 14 11 41 111 104

Columbus 44 15 20 9 39 112 145

Detroit 44 15 23 6 36 99 140

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 42 29 9 4 62 150 98

Vegas 41 28 11 2 58 132 94

Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109

St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128

Arizona 43 19 19 5 43 116 134

San Jose 41 18 19 4 40 113 137

Los Angeles 41 16 19 6 38 112 121

Anaheim 43 13 23 7 33 97 137

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 43 28 11 4 60 143 112

Winnipeg 42 25 14 3 53 136 113

Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120

Montreal 39 18 12 9 45 122 110

Calgary 42 18 21 3 39 111 126

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Ottawa 43 14 25 4 32 116 161

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday’s Late Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 2

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 0

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 0

Washington 6, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Calgary 3, Toronto 2, OT

Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Florida at Dallas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Brian Stedman executive vice president, strategy and development.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to the alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Ervin Santana from the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Tyler Zuber from the alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Ryan McBroom to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Anthony Bemboom from the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 2B Donovan Walton from the alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzman on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Matt Bush from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Adolis Garcia from the alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to the alternate training site. Activated RHP Zach Gallen from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Ildemaro Vargas from the alternate training site. Placed 3B Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from the alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from the alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from the alternate training site.

USA Baseball

USA BASEBALL — Named Jim Koerner director of player development.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Sammis Reyes.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Issued a one-game suspension and automatic fine and sanctioned an additional one-game suspension to Kansas City F Kristen Edmonds for unsportsmanlike conduct. Issued a one-game suspension to Racing Louisville FC F Jorian Baucom for misconduct. Issued fines to Portland for D Meghan Klingenberg’s comments during a post-game press conference and social media post. NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Chicago Red Stars have also each received a fine for violation of a league directive.

