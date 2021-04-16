scoreboard

SATURDAY

Baseball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 11 a.m.; Redmond at Mountain View in The Dalles, 1 p.m.; Mountain View at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Friday’s Games

Mountain View 7, Summit 1

Crook County vs. Ridgeview, late

Crook County vs. Ridgeview, late

Philomath 5, Sisters 2

North Marion 11, Madras 1

Sisters 11, Newport 0

Softball

Friday’s Games

Newport 15, Sisters 0

Pleasant Hill 12, La Pine 4

Pleasant Hill 19, La Pine 2

Track and field

Thursday’s Late Meet

Icebreaker Meet at Crook County High School

Boys

Team Scores — Crook County 194.5, la Pine 137, Sisters 95.5, Culver 65.

Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: 1. Cainen Smith, CC, 12.01; 200m: Alex Smith, CC, 25.01; 400m: Brody Anderson, SIS, 54.42; 800m: Alex Carne, CC, 2:04.06; 1500m: Alec Carne, CC, 4:19.41; 3000m Alex Vail, CC, 9:49.98; 110m Hurdles: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 18.13; 300m hurdles: Cainen Smith, CC, 47.11; 4x100m relay: CC: Westley Ossenkop, Aaron Ferhenbacher, Kyree Willis, Cainen Smith, 48.02; 4x400m relay: CC: Aaron Ferhenbacher, Alex Carne, Cainen Smith, Westley Ossenkop, 3:5487; Shot put: Stephen Machin, LP, 46-03; Discus: Stephen Machin, LP, 120-03; Javelin: Carson Brown, SIS, 140-02; High jump: Taine Martin, SIS, 5-06; Pole vault: Taine Martin, SIS, 10-00; Long jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 19-07; Triple jump: Dylan Mann, LP, 37-11.

Girls

Team Scores — Crook County 282, Sisters 111, La Pine 59, Culver 34.

Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Madelynn Fuentes, CC, 12.90; 200m: McKenzie Jonas, CC, 29.68; 400m: Annie Cohen, SIS, 1:15.15; 800m: Ashley Jentzsch, LP, 2:58.63; 1500m Ashley Jentzsch, LP, 5:49.54; 3000m: Lindsey Mode, CC, 12:39.56; 110m hurdles: Ivakai Heiges, CC, 18:91; 300m hurdles: Maggie Romoss, CC, 53.85; 4x100m relay: CC: Tienna Quinn, Madelynn Fuentes, Majorie Hutchins, Maggie Ramoss, 53.31; 4x400m relay: CC: Majorie Hutchins, McKenzie Jonas, Aubrey Love, Maggie Ramoss, 53.31; Discus: Grace Brooks, CC, 94-05; Javelin: Josie Kasberger, CC, 102-03; High jump: Anya Shockley, SIS, 5-00; Pole vault: Shelby Larson, SIS, 9-00; Long jump: Madelynn Fuentes, CC, 16-06; Triple jump: Majorie Hutchins, CC, 34-11.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 9 4 .692 —

Toronto 6 7 .462 3

Baltimore 6 8 .429 3½

Tampa Bay 6 8 .429 3½

New York 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 7 4 .636 —

Cleveland 7 6 .538 1

Chicago 6 7 .462 2

Detroit 6 7 .462 2

Minnesota 6 7 .462 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 8 5 .615 —

Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½

Houston 6 6 .500 1½

Oakland 6 7 .462 2

Texas 6 8 .429 2½

Thursday’s Late Game

Oakland 8, Detroit 4

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 5, Texas 2

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, late

Detroit at Oakland, late

Houston at Seattle, late

Toronto at Kansas City, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 10:05 a.m.

Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Milone 0-0) at Kansas City (Santana 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 5 3 .625 —

Philadelphia 7 6 .538 ½

Miami 6 7 .462 1½

Atlanta 6 8 .429 2

Washington 4 7 .364 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 8 5 .615 —

Milwaukee 7 5 .583 ½

St. Louis 6 7 .462 2

Chicago 5 8 .385 3

Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 11 2 .846 —

San Diego 9 5 .643 2½

San Francisco 8 5 .615 3

Arizona 5 9 .357 6½

Colorado 3 10 .231 8

Thursday’s Late Game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 9, St. Louis 2

Miami 4, San Francisco 1

Washington 1, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Weaver 1-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 10:05 a.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-1), 11:20 a.m.

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 39 17 .696 —

Brooklyn 38 18 .679 1

Milwaukee 35 20 .636 3½

Atlanta 30 26 .536 9

Boston 30 26 .536 9

New York 29 27 .518 10

Miami 28 28 .500 11

Charlotte 27 28 .491 11½

Indiana 26 29 .473 12½

Toronto 23 34 .404 16½

Chicago 22 33 .400 16½

Washington 22 33 .400 16½

Cleveland 20 35 .364 18½

Orlando 18 38 .321 21

Detroit 17 39 .304 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 42 14 .750 —

Phoenix 40 15 .727 1½

L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 4

Denver 36 20 .643 6

L.A. Lakers 34 22 .607 8

Portland 32 23 .582 9½

Dallas 30 24 .556 11

Memphis 28 26 .519 13

Golden State 28 28 .500 14

San Antonio 26 28 .481 15

New Orleans 25 31 .446 17

Sacramento 22 34 .393 20

Oklahoma City 20 36 .357 22

Minnesota 15 42 .263 27½

Houston 14 42 .250 28

Thursday’s Late Games

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 114

Boston 121, L.A. Lakers 113

Friday’s Games

Utah 119, Indiana 111

Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 104

Phila. 106, L.A. Clippers 103

Washington 117, New Orleans 115, OT

Brooklyn 130, Charlotte 115

Toronto 113, Orlando 102

Denver 128, Houston 99

Memphis 126, Chicago 115

Minnesota 119, Miami 111

Portland 107, San Antonio 106

New York at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 107, Spurs 106

PORTLAND (107)

Covington 3-5 0-0 8, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Nurkic 4-11 1-2 9, McCollum 13-26 1-2 29, Powell 8-17 4-4 22, Anthony 5-12 2-2 13, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 3-5 4-4 10, Simons 5-10 2-2 16. Totals 41-89 14-16 107.

SAN ANTONIO (106)

DeRozan 11-25 4-4 26, Johnson 4-8 0-0 8, Poeltl 8-11 1-1 17, Murray 5-13 1-2 13, White 4-11 2-2 13, Walker IV 2-5 0-0 5, Eubanks 7-7 1-1 15, Gay 4-9 0-0 9, Mills 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 45-95 9-10 106.

Portland 28 20 35 24 — 107

San Antonio 31 26 28 21 — 106

3-Point Goals—Portland 11-29 (Simons 4-8, Covington 2-3, McCollum 2-6, Powell 2-6, Anthony 1-4), San Antonio 7-23 (White 3-5, Murray 2-4, Gay 1-4, Walker IV 1-4, Mills 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 38 (Kanter 13), San Antonio 49 (Johnson, Murray 11). Assists—Portland 23 (McCollum 6), San Antonio 30 (DeRozan, Murray 10). Total Fouls—Portland 12, San Antonio 14. A—4,303 (18,581)

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0

Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0

Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0

D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0

Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0

New England 0 0 0 0 0 0

NY City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

New York 0 0 0 0 0 0

Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0

Phila. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1

AUSTIN FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0

FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0

LA FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0

Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2

Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sporting KC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game. Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Games

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Minnesota at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Toronto FC at Montreal, 11 a.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, noon

Austin FC at LA FC, 3 p.m.

Sporting KC at New York, 5 p.m.

NY City FC at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 44 28 12 4 60 154 132

N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 126 105

Pittsburgh 43 27 13 3 57 147 120

Boston 42 24 12 6 54 119 107

N.Y. Rangers 43 21 16 6 48 140 112

Philadelphia 43 20 17 6 46 125 155

New Jersey 42 14 22 6 34 103 139

Buffalo 43 11 25 7 29 105 149

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 42 28 10 4 60 137 103

Tampa Bay 43 29 12 2 60 146 110

Florida 44 27 12 5 59 138 120

Nashville 45 24 20 1 49 120 127

Chicago 44 20 19 5 45 123 139

Dallas 42 16 14 12 44 117 108

Columbus 45 15 21 9 39 113 149

Detroit 45 16 23 6 38 103 141

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101

Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96

Minnesota 42 26 13 3 55 127 113

St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132

Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139

San Jose 43 18 21 4 40 116 144

Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127

Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117

Winnipeg 44 27 14 3 57 144 117

Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120

Montreal 41 19 13 9 47 125 115

Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s Games

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Minnesota 3, San Jose 2

Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd.

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd.

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 9:30 a.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon

Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage Scores

Friday at Hilton Head, S.C.

Yardage: 7,121; Par: 71

Second Round

Stewart Cink 63-63—126

Corey Conners 67-64—131

Emiliano Grillo 68-64—132

Cameron Smith 62-71—133

Collin Morikawa 65-68—133

Sungjae Im 68-65—133

Billy Horschel 66-67—133

Wesley Bryan 68-66—134

Tom Hoge 67-67—134

Harold Varner III 66-68—134

Abraham Ancer, 69-66—135. Shane Lowry, 70-65—135. Matt Fitzpatrick, 71-64—135. Will Zalatoris, 68-67—135. Michael Thompson, 68-67—135. Lucas Glover, 67-69—136. Sung Kang, 68-68—136. Charles Howell III, 66-70—136.

Robert MacIntyre, 70-67—137. Adam Schenk, 68-69—137. Robert Streb, 68-69—137. Ian Poulter, 69-68—137. Chris Kirk, 70-67—137. Sepp Straka, 70-67—137. Brian Harman, 67-70—137. Camilo Villegas, 69-68—137. Matt Wallace, 65-72—137. Charley Hoffman, 68-69—137. Branden Grace, 68-69—137. Dustin Johnson, 70-67—137.

Brian Stuard, 70-68—138. Dylan Frittelli, 71-67—138. Mackenzie Hughes, 67-71—138. Maverick McNealy, 71-67—138. Cameron Davis, 69-69—138. Kevin Streelman, 67-71—138. Matt Kuchar, 70-68—138. Si Woo Kim, 71-67—138. Daniel Berger, 67-71—138.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from alternate training site. Selected the contract of OF Scott Schebler from alternate training site. Designated OF Jon Jay for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the paternity list. Recalled INF Vimael Machin from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Anthony Misiewicz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Erik Swanson to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Transferred LHP James Paxton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to alternate training site. Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Wright and 3B Johan Camargo from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated INF Matt Duffy from the 10-day IL. Reassigned INF Ildemaro Vargas to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Camilo Doval from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle McGowan from alternate training site. Placed LHP Luis Avilan on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Devin Cannady to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DT Sheldon Richardson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Diontae Spencer.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Lane Taylor and DL DeMarcus Walker.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived C Dustin Woodard. Signed DB J.C. Jackson. Released OL Dustin Woodard.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived CB DeMarkus Acy.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced F Raul Ruidiaz has established permanent residency and will no longer occupy an international roster slot. Acquired a second-round pick in the 2022 SuperDraft and performance considerations in exchange for D Tony Alfaro.

