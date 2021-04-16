scoreboard

On Deck
Baseball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 11 a.m.; Redmond at Mountain View in The Dalles, 1 p.m.; Mountain View at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Friday’s Games
Mountain View 7, Summit 1
Crook County vs. Ridgeview, late
Philomath 5, Sisters 2
North Marion 11, Madras 1
Sisters 11, Newport 0
Softball
Friday’s Games
Newport 15, Sisters 0
Pleasant Hill 12, La Pine 4
Pleasant Hill 19, La Pine 2
Track and field
Thursday’s Late Meet
Icebreaker Meet at Crook County High School
Boys
Team Scores — Crook County 194.5, la Pine 137, Sisters 95.5, Culver 65.
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: 1. Cainen Smith, CC, 12.01; 200m: Alex Smith, CC, 25.01; 400m: Brody Anderson, SIS, 54.42; 800m: Alex Carne, CC, 2:04.06; 1500m: Alec Carne, CC, 4:19.41; 3000m Alex Vail, CC, 9:49.98; 110m Hurdles: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 18.13; 300m hurdles: Cainen Smith, CC, 47.11; 4x100m relay: CC: Westley Ossenkop, Aaron Ferhenbacher, Kyree Willis, Cainen Smith, 48.02; 4x400m relay: CC: Aaron Ferhenbacher, Alex Carne, Cainen Smith, Westley Ossenkop, 3:5487; Shot put: Stephen Machin, LP, 46-03; Discus: Stephen Machin, LP, 120-03; Javelin: Carson Brown, SIS, 140-02; High jump: Taine Martin, SIS, 5-06; Pole vault: Taine Martin, SIS, 10-00; Long jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 19-07; Triple jump: Dylan Mann, LP, 37-11.
Girls
Team Scores — Crook County 282, Sisters 111, La Pine 59, Culver 34.
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Madelynn Fuentes, CC, 12.90; 200m: McKenzie Jonas, CC, 29.68; 400m: Annie Cohen, SIS, 1:15.15; 800m: Ashley Jentzsch, LP, 2:58.63; 1500m Ashley Jentzsch, LP, 5:49.54; 3000m: Lindsey Mode, CC, 12:39.56; 110m hurdles: Ivakai Heiges, CC, 18:91; 300m hurdles: Maggie Romoss, CC, 53.85; 4x100m relay: CC: Tienna Quinn, Madelynn Fuentes, Majorie Hutchins, Maggie Ramoss, 53.31; 4x400m relay: CC: Majorie Hutchins, McKenzie Jonas, Aubrey Love, Maggie Ramoss, 53.31; Discus: Grace Brooks, CC, 94-05; Javelin: Josie Kasberger, CC, 102-03; High jump: Anya Shockley, SIS, 5-00; Pole vault: Shelby Larson, SIS, 9-00; Long jump: Madelynn Fuentes, CC, 16-06; Triple jump: Majorie Hutchins, CC, 34-11.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 4 .692 —
Toronto 6 7 .462 3
Baltimore 6 8 .429 3½
Tampa Bay 6 8 .429 3½
New York 5 8 .385 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 7 4 .636 —
Cleveland 7 6 .538 1
Chicago 6 7 .462 2
Detroit 6 7 .462 2
Minnesota 6 7 .462 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 5 .615 —
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½
Houston 6 6 .500 1½
Oakland 6 7 .462 2
Texas 6 8 .429 2½
Thursday’s Late Game
Oakland 8, Detroit 4
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 5, Texas 2
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, late
Detroit at Oakland, late
Houston at Seattle, late
Toronto at Kansas City, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 10:05 a.m.
Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Milone 0-0) at Kansas City (Santana 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 6:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 5 3 .625 —
Philadelphia 7 6 .538 ½
Miami 6 7 .462 1½
Atlanta 6 8 .429 2
Washington 4 7 .364 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 8 5 .615 —
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 ½
St. Louis 6 7 .462 2
Chicago 5 8 .385 3
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 2 .846 —
San Diego 9 5 .643 2½
San Francisco 8 5 .615 3
Arizona 5 9 .357 6½
Colorado 3 10 .231 8
Thursday’s Late Game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 9, St. Louis 2
Miami 4, San Francisco 1
Washington 1, Arizona 0
Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Weaver 1-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 10:05 a.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-1), 11:20 a.m.
St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 39 17 .696 —
Brooklyn 38 18 .679 1
Milwaukee 35 20 .636 3½
Atlanta 30 26 .536 9
Boston 30 26 .536 9
New York 29 27 .518 10
Miami 28 28 .500 11
Charlotte 27 28 .491 11½
Indiana 26 29 .473 12½
Toronto 23 34 .404 16½
Chicago 22 33 .400 16½
Washington 22 33 .400 16½
Cleveland 20 35 .364 18½
Orlando 18 38 .321 21
Detroit 17 39 .304 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 42 14 .750 —
Phoenix 40 15 .727 1½
L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 4
Denver 36 20 .643 6
L.A. Lakers 34 22 .607 8
Portland 32 23 .582 9½
Dallas 30 24 .556 11
Memphis 28 26 .519 13
Golden State 28 28 .500 14
San Antonio 26 28 .481 15
New Orleans 25 31 .446 17
Sacramento 22 34 .393 20
Oklahoma City 20 36 .357 22
Minnesota 15 42 .263 27½
Houston 14 42 .250 28
Thursday’s Late Games
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 114
Boston 121, L.A. Lakers 113
Friday’s Games
Utah 119, Indiana 111
Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 104
Phila. 106, L.A. Clippers 103
Washington 117, New Orleans 115, OT
Brooklyn 130, Charlotte 115
Toronto 113, Orlando 102
Denver 128, Houston 99
Memphis 126, Chicago 115
Minnesota 119, Miami 111
Portland 107, San Antonio 106
New York at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 107, Spurs 106
PORTLAND (107)
Covington 3-5 0-0 8, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Nurkic 4-11 1-2 9, McCollum 13-26 1-2 29, Powell 8-17 4-4 22, Anthony 5-12 2-2 13, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 3-5 4-4 10, Simons 5-10 2-2 16. Totals 41-89 14-16 107.
SAN ANTONIO (106)
DeRozan 11-25 4-4 26, Johnson 4-8 0-0 8, Poeltl 8-11 1-1 17, Murray 5-13 1-2 13, White 4-11 2-2 13, Walker IV 2-5 0-0 5, Eubanks 7-7 1-1 15, Gay 4-9 0-0 9, Mills 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 45-95 9-10 106.
Portland 28 20 35 24 — 107
San Antonio 31 26 28 21 — 106
3-Point Goals—Portland 11-29 (Simons 4-8, Covington 2-3, McCollum 2-6, Powell 2-6, Anthony 1-4), San Antonio 7-23 (White 3-5, Murray 2-4, Gay 1-4, Walker IV 1-4, Mills 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 38 (Kanter 13), San Antonio 49 (Johnson, Murray 11). Assists—Portland 23 (McCollum 6), San Antonio 30 (DeRozan, Murray 10). Total Fouls—Portland 12, San Antonio 14. A—4,303 (18,581)
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
NY City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phila. 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
AUSTIN FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting KC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game. Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Games
Houston 2, San Jose 1
Minnesota at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Toronto FC at Montreal, 11 a.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, noon
Austin FC at LA FC, 3 p.m.
Sporting KC at New York, 5 p.m.
NY City FC at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 44 28 12 4 60 154 132
N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 126 105
Pittsburgh 43 27 13 3 57 147 120
Boston 42 24 12 6 54 119 107
N.Y. Rangers 43 21 16 6 48 140 112
Philadelphia 43 20 17 6 46 125 155
New Jersey 42 14 22 6 34 103 139
Buffalo 43 11 25 7 29 105 149
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 42 28 10 4 60 137 103
Tampa Bay 43 29 12 2 60 146 110
Florida 44 27 12 5 59 138 120
Nashville 45 24 20 1 49 120 127
Chicago 44 20 19 5 45 123 139
Dallas 42 16 14 12 44 117 108
Columbus 45 15 21 9 39 113 149
Detroit 45 16 23 6 38 103 141
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101
Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96
Minnesota 42 26 13 3 55 127 113
St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132
Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139
San Jose 43 18 21 4 40 116 144
Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127
Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117
Winnipeg 44 27 14 3 57 144 117
Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120
Montreal 41 19 13 9 47 125 115
Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday’s Games
Montreal 2, Calgary 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Minnesota 3, San Jose 2
Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd.
Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd.
Vegas at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 9:30 a.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon
Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage Scores
Friday at Hilton Head, S.C.
Yardage: 7,121; Par: 71
Second Round
Stewart Cink 63-63—126
Corey Conners 67-64—131
Emiliano Grillo 68-64—132
Cameron Smith 62-71—133
Collin Morikawa 65-68—133
Sungjae Im 68-65—133
Billy Horschel 66-67—133
Wesley Bryan 68-66—134
Tom Hoge 67-67—134
Harold Varner III 66-68—134
Abraham Ancer, 69-66—135. Shane Lowry, 70-65—135. Matt Fitzpatrick, 71-64—135. Will Zalatoris, 68-67—135. Michael Thompson, 68-67—135. Lucas Glover, 67-69—136. Sung Kang, 68-68—136. Charles Howell III, 66-70—136.
Robert MacIntyre, 70-67—137. Adam Schenk, 68-69—137. Robert Streb, 68-69—137. Ian Poulter, 69-68—137. Chris Kirk, 70-67—137. Sepp Straka, 70-67—137. Brian Harman, 67-70—137. Camilo Villegas, 69-68—137. Matt Wallace, 65-72—137. Charley Hoffman, 68-69—137. Branden Grace, 68-69—137. Dustin Johnson, 70-67—137.
Brian Stuard, 70-68—138. Dylan Frittelli, 71-67—138. Mackenzie Hughes, 67-71—138. Maverick McNealy, 71-67—138. Cameron Davis, 69-69—138. Kevin Streelman, 67-71—138. Matt Kuchar, 70-68—138. Si Woo Kim, 71-67—138. Daniel Berger, 67-71—138.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from alternate training site. Selected the contract of OF Scott Schebler from alternate training site. Designated OF Jon Jay for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the paternity list. Recalled INF Vimael Machin from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Anthony Misiewicz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Erik Swanson to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Transferred LHP James Paxton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to alternate training site. Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Wright and 3B Johan Camargo from alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated INF Matt Duffy from the 10-day IL. Reassigned INF Ildemaro Vargas to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Camilo Doval from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle McGowan from alternate training site. Placed LHP Luis Avilan on the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Devin Cannady to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DT Sheldon Richardson.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Diontae Spencer.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Lane Taylor and DL DeMarcus Walker.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived C Dustin Woodard. Signed DB J.C. Jackson. Released OL Dustin Woodard.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived CB DeMarkus Acy.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced F Raul Ruidiaz has established permanent residency and will no longer occupy an international roster slot. Acquired a second-round pick in the 2022 SuperDraft and performance considerations in exchange for D Tony Alfaro.
