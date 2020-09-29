scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
Wednesday’s Game
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5)
Tuesday’s Game
Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63, Las Vegas wins series 3-2
FINALS
(Best-of-5)
Friday’s Game
Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 4 p.m., Game 1
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 4, Minnesota 1, Houston leads series 1-0
Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1, Chicago leads series 1-0
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1, Tampa Bay leads series 1-0
N.Y. Yankees 12, Cleveland 3, New York leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (TBA) at Minnesota (Berrios), 10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel) at Oakland (Bassitt), noon
Toronto (Ryu) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow), 1 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka) at Cleveland (Carrasco), 4 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Bauer) at Atlanta (Fried), 9 a.m.
Miami (Alcantara) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks), 11 a.m.
St. Louis (Kim) at San Diego (Paddack), 2 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler), 7 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57
Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81
Phila. 0 2 1 .000 59 87
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Thursday’s Game
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Atlanta at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Broncos 21/2 1 40 JETS
Sunday
Colts 3 21/2 441/2 BEARS
Saints 4 4 541/2 LIONS
Cards 4 31/2 521/2 PANTHERS
BENGALS 3 3 49 Jaguars
COWBOYS 5 41/2 551/2 Browns
TEXANS 4 31/2 541/2 Vikings
Seahawks 7 61/2 541/2 DOLPHINS
BUCS 7 71/2 431/2 Chargers
Steelers +1 11/2 47 TITANS
Ravens 131/2 13 471/2 WASHINGTON
RAMS 111/2 121/2 48 Giants
CHIEFS 7 7 531/2 Patriots
Bills 21/2 3 511/2 RAIDERS
49ERS 61/2 7 45 Eagles
Monday
PACKERS 7 7 58 Falcons
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
BYU 24 231/2 581/2 La Tech
Saturday
CINCINNATI 211/2 22 47 Usf
FLORIDA 18 171/2 571/2 S Carolina
GEORGIA ST 1 1 691/2 E Carolina
N Carolina 11 14 541/2 BOSTON COLL
Va Tech 101/2 101/2 531/2 DUKE
TENNESSEE 10 111/2 481/2 Missouri
Baylor 3 3 531/2 W VIRGINIA
CLEMSON 281/2 281/2 551/2 Virginia
PITTSBURGH 131/2 14 461/2 NC State
Oklahoma 81/2 7 621/2 IOWA ST
Memphis 1 21/2 741/2 SMU
UCF 21 211/2 711/2 Tulsa
Arkansas St 31/2 31/2 641/2 COASTAL CARO
Navy 61/2 61/2 471/2 AIR FORCE
Troy 51/2 PPD NL S ALABAMA
KANSAS ST 31/2 21/2 631/2 Texas Tech
Oklahoma St 211/2 21 531/2 KANSAS
UAB 20 201/2 541/2 Utsa
TEXAS 13 13 621/2 Tcu
ALABAMA 17 161/2 511/2 Texas A&M
KENTUCKY 7 61/2 611/2 Mississippi
W Kentucky 7 7 531/2 MID TENN ST
FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 61/2 621/2 Charlotte
Ga Southern 17 20 491/2 UL-MONROE
GEORGIA 7 7 441/2 Auburn
Lsu 20 201/2 481/2 VANDERBILT
MISS ST 17 18 681/2 Arkansas
N TEXAS 11/2 11/2 721/2 Southern Miss
Tennis
French Open
Tuesday at Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
First Round — Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7). Cristian Garin (20), Chile, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Harold Mayot, France, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5.
Dusan Lajovic (22), Serbia, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.
Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (31), Georgia, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2. Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Marcos Giron, United States, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 8-6.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-1. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.
WOMEN
First Round — Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-1. Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-4, 6-2. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Danielle Collins, United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4. Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Jennifer Brady (21), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 9-7. Elena Rybakina (14), Kazakhstan, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-0, 6-3. Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 7-5, 6-3. Irina Bara, Romania, def. Donna Vekic (26), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Ons Jabeur (30), Tunisia, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Fiona Ferro, France, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Sloane Stephens (29), United States, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-2, 6-2. Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Alison Riske (19), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-2, 6-1. Petra Martic (13), Croatia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 7-6 (2), 7-5. Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-3, 6-1. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 6-3.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8
Phila. 8 2 4 28 24 11
Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15
Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15
New England 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York 6 6 2 20 17 16
NY City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10
Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14
Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27
Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22
Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19
Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20
Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21
LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21
Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24
Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31
LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22
San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.
NY City FC at Miami, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
LA FC at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RF Blake Rutherford, CF Luis Gonzalez, SS Danny Mendick, Cs Seby Zavala and Yermin Mercedes, LHPs Gio Gonzalez and Bernardo Flores Jr., RHPs Jonathan Stiever, Reynaldo Lopez and Zack Burdi and OF Micker Adolfo to minor leagues. Designated RHP Alex McRae for assignment. Activated CF Leury Garcia from 60-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reassigned LHPs Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Kyle Nelson, RHPs Adam Plutko and Jean Carlos Mejia, OFs Jake Bauers and Daniel Johnson and INF Bobby Bradley to the minor leagues.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yuli Gurriel on a one-year contract. Reassigned RHPs Barndon Bailey, Joe Biagini, Humberto Castellanos, Chase De Jong, Chris Devenski, Luis Garcia, Brad Peacock, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Carlos Sanabria and Justin Verlander, LHP Cionel Perez and INF Taylor Jones to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of OF Chas McCormick from alternate training site. Designated RHP Joe Biagini for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Sean Poppen for assignment. Reassigned RHPs Dakota Chalmers and Johan Duran, LHPs Rich Hill, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, OFs Brent Rooker and Gilberto Celestino and INFs Travis Blankenhorn and Josh Donaldson to the minor leagues.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHPs Albert Abreu, Luis Gil, Brooks Kriske and Luis Medina, OF Austin Meadows, CF Estevan Florial and INFs Thairo Estrada and Miguel Andujar to the minor leagues.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned INFs Austin Allen, Matt Chapman and Sheldon Neuse, OFs Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt, Seth Brown and Dustin Fowler and RHPs Paul Blackburn, Jordan Weems and Daulton Jefferies to the minor leagues.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Shane McClanahan from alternate training site. Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin for assignment. Reassigned LHPs Ryan Sherriff, Sean Gilmartin, Josh Fleming and Brendan McKay, RHPs Edgar Garcia, Brent Honeywell and Trevor Richards, INFs Vidal Brujan, Kevin Padlo, Brian O’Grady, Kevan Smith and Ronaldo Hernandez and OF Austin Meadows to the minor leagues.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned RHPs Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Hector Perez, Sean Reid-Foley, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Jacob Waguespack, Shun Yamaguchi and T.J. Zeuch and OF Derek Fisher to the minor leagues. Activated INF Santiago Espinal.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed free agent RHP Weslyn Toussaint to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Named Todd Campbell head athletic trainer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB Darqueze Dennard on the injured reserve. Signed DE Austin Edwards to the practice squad. Released LB Deone Bucannon and CB D.J. White from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated S Natrell Jamerson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Tarik Cohen on injured reserve. Signed DE Terry Beckner and LB Sharif Finch to the practice squad. Activated RB Artavis Pierce from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Shaq Calhoun.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Jovante Moffatt from the practice squad. Placed WR Jolo Natson on injured reserve. Waived LB Montrel Meander.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT Jordan Mills to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR Kalija Lipscomb from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Brandon Wright on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve. Activated S Jahleel Addae from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released QB Cooper Rush and RB Rod Smith from the practice squad. Signed RB Alfred Morris and QB Clayton Thorson to practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Jason Croom and CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Franks and RB Michael Warren from the practice squad. Placed TE Dallas Goedert on injured reserve.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed CB Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve. Activated S Jahleel Addae from the practice squad. Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OT William Sweet from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Emmanuel Ellerbee (from injured reserve) and LB D’Andre Walker.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL DaQuan Jones, LS Beau Brinkley and TE Tommy Hudson on the COVID-19 list. Signed RB D’Onta Foreman and DB Maurice Smith to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DT Matt Ioannidis on injured reserve. Signed DE Nate Orchard.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Devin Cooley to a two-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Mikhail Maltsev to SKA St. Petersburg (KHL).
College
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY— Named Noella Acuna graduate assistant coach for men’s and women’s tennis.
