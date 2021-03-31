scoreboard

Thursday

Football: Culver at Regis, 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.

Friday

Football: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 7 p.m; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Redmond at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Preps

Volleyball

Tuesday’s Late Games

Crook County 3, Pendleton 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21)

The Dalles 3, Redmond 2 (25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9)

Gladstone 3, Madras 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-11)

La Pine 3, Pleasant Hill 2 (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 15-10)

Wednesday’s Games

Bend 3, Mountain View 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-10)

Sisters vs. Sweet Home, late

Culver vs. Santiam, late

Trinity Lutheran vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, late

Trinity Lutheran 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-24, 27-25, 25-12)

Rogue Valley Adventist 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-12)

Boys soccer

Tuesday’s Late Game

Ridgeview 10, Crook County 0

Wednesday’s Games

Summit vs. Mountain View, late

Madras 4, Gladstone 0

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s Late Games

Redmond 3, The Dalles 1

Sisters 3, Cascade 0

Wednesday’s Games

Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late

Gladstone 4, Madras 0

La Pine 0, Summit JV2 0

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 11:20 a.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:09 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Basketball

Men’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

ELITE 8

All Games in Indianapolis

Tuesday’s Late Game

UCLA 51, Michigan 49

FINAL FOUR

Saturday’s Games

Houston vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)

UCLA vs. Gonzaga, 5:35 p.m. (CBS)

Women’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

ELITE 8

All Games in San Antonio, Tex.

FINAL FOUR

Friday’s Games

South Carolina vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 33 15 .688 —

Phila. 32 15 .681 ½

Milwaukee 29 17 .630 3

Charlotte 24 22 .522 8

Miami 24 24 .500 9

New York 24 24 .500 9

Atlanta 23 24 .489 9½

Boston 23 25 .479 10

Indiana 21 25 .457 11

Chicago 19 26 .422 12½

Toronto 18 30 .375 15

Washington 17 29 .370 15

Cleveland 17 30 .362 15½

Orlando 16 31 .340 16½

Detroit 13 34 .277 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 36 11 .766 —

Phoenix 32 14 .696 3½

L.A. Clippers 32 17 .653 5

L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 6

Denver 29 18 .617 7

Portland 29 18 .617 7

Dallas 25 21 .543 10½

San Antonio 23 21 .523 11½

Memphis 22 23 .489 13

Golden State 23 24 .489 13

Sacramento 22 25 .468 14

New Orleans 21 25 .457 14½

Oklahoma City 20 27 .426 16

Houston 13 34 .277 23

Minnesota 12 36 .250 24½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Phoenix 117, Atlanta 110

Orlando 103, L.A. Clippers 96

Wednesday’s Games

Portland 124, Detroit 101

Miami 92, Indiana 87

Brooklyn 120, Houston 108

Dallas 113, Boston 108

Utah 111, Memphis 107

Minnesota 102, New York 101

Oklahoma City 113, Toronto 103

Sacramento at San Antonio, late

Chicago at Phoenix, late

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 124, Pistons 101

PORTLAND (124)

Covington 6-8 0-0 16, Powell 5-10 3-3 14, Nurkic 2-4 2-3 6, Lillard 9-19 10-11 33, McCollum 8-16 4-4 24, Anthony 6-13 3-3 16, Jones Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Giles III 1-1 0-0 2, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 4-4 2-2 10, Simons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-82 24-26 124.

DETROIT (101)

Bey 0-8 0-0 0, Grant 11-19 5-9 30, Plumlee 8-11 2-2 18, J.Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 3-3 1-2 7, Stewart 2-6 0-0 6, Sirvydis 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 7-8 3-3 19, F.Jackson 3-11 0-0 8, Joseph 5-10 1-1 11. Totals 40-86 12-17 101.

Portland 31 20 36 37 — 124

Detroit 33 19 27 22 — 101

3-Point Goals—Portland 16-30 (Lillard 5-7, Covington 4-5, McCollum 4-8, Jones Jr. 1-2, Powell 1-3, Anthony 1-4), Detroit 9-27 (Grant 3-5, Diallo 2-3, Stewart 2-4, F.Jackson 2-6, Bey 0-7). Fouled Out—Portland None, Detroit 1 (Bey). Rebounds—Portland 43 (Kanter 8), Detroit 36 (Diallo 7). Assists—Portland 27 (Lillard 10), Detroit 29 (Joseph 9). Total Fouls—Portland 20, Detroit 26. A—750 (20,491)

Thursday’s Games

Phila. at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 5 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104

N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84

Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94

Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77

Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129

N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94

New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106

Buffalo 35 7 23 5 19 77 123

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85

Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99

Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86

Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109

Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115

Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118

Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91

Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75

Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77

Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82

St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113

Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103

Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94

San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118

Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 36 23 10 3 49 119 92

Winnipeg 37 22 13 2 46 120 102

Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107

Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87

Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1

Calgary at Vancouver, ppd

Arizona at Colorado, late

Los Angeles at Vegas, late

Minnesota at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Lucas Luetge to a one-year contract. Placed INF/OF Miguel Andujar, INF Luke Voit and LHP Justin Wilson on the 10-day injured list and LHP Zack Britton on the 60-day injured list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Drew Steckenrider from Tacoma (Triple-A West).Placed OF Kyle Lewis and INF Shed Long on 10-day injured list. Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired C Juan Graterol from the Angels for cash considerations and will report to the alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Mike Soraka on the 10-day injured list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Tony Wolters to a one-year contract. Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment. Outrighted INF Ildemaro Vargas to alternate training Site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of 2B Ronald Torreyes from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Shavonte Zellous.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Colt McCoy, SS Shawn Williams and DB Chris Banjo..

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams and LB Marquel Lee to a one-year contracts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OG John Miller.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Mike Daniels and DL Amani Bledsoe to a one-year contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR T.Y. Hilton. Re-signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and DT Jarran Reed.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed QB Chas Daniel and CB Ryan Smith.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OG Dakota Dozier.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Chris Milton, DB Joshua Kalu and TE Cole Hikutini.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Jarvis Miller and WR Matthew Sexton to a one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a four-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Edmonton F Connor McDavid for elbowing Montreal F Jesperi Kotkaniemi during a March 30 game.

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Greg McKegg and G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Jason Cotton to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Greg Pateryn and C Alex Newhook to Colorado (AHL). Recalled LW Liam O’Brien Colorado (AHL) loan.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Jordan Kawaguchi to a one-year entry level contract and sent to Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Spencer Knight on a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled D Brady Keeper from San Jose (AHL) loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Daniel Brickley to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned RW Marian Studenic to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Grant Hutton and G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Noah Gregor and Fredrik Handemark from the minor league taxi squad and D Christian Jaros from San Jose (AHL) loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Odeen Turto to a one-year entry-level contract and sent to Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed G Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension.

OLYMPICS

OLYMPIC MEN’S HOCKEY — Named Stan Bowman general manager of 2022 Olympic Men’s hockey team.

