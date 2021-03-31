scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
Thursday
Football: Culver at Regis, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.
Friday
Football: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 7 p.m; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Preps
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Late Games
Crook County 3, Pendleton 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21)
The Dalles 3, Redmond 2 (25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9)
Gladstone 3, Madras 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-11)
La Pine 3, Pleasant Hill 2 (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 15-10)
Wednesday’s Games
Bend 3, Mountain View 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-10)
Sisters vs. Sweet Home, late
Culver vs. Santiam, late
Trinity Lutheran vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, late
Trinity Lutheran 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-24, 27-25, 25-12)
Rogue Valley Adventist 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-12)
Boys soccer
Tuesday’s Late Game
Ridgeview 10, Crook County 0
Wednesday’s Games
Summit vs. Mountain View, late
Madras 4, Gladstone 0
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s Late Games
Redmond 3, The Dalles 1
Sisters 3, Cascade 0
Wednesday’s Games
Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late
Gladstone 4, Madras 0
La Pine 0, Summit JV2 0
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 11:20 a.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:09 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
Basketball
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
ELITE 8
All Games in Indianapolis
Tuesday’s Late Game
UCLA 51, Michigan 49
FINAL FOUR
Saturday’s Games
Houston vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)
UCLA vs. Gonzaga, 5:35 p.m. (CBS)
Women’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
ELITE 8
All Games in San Antonio, Tex.
FINAL FOUR
Friday’s Games
South Carolina vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 33 15 .688 —
Phila. 32 15 .681 ½
Milwaukee 29 17 .630 3
Charlotte 24 22 .522 8
Miami 24 24 .500 9
New York 24 24 .500 9
Atlanta 23 24 .489 9½
Boston 23 25 .479 10
Indiana 21 25 .457 11
Chicago 19 26 .422 12½
Toronto 18 30 .375 15
Washington 17 29 .370 15
Cleveland 17 30 .362 15½
Orlando 16 31 .340 16½
Detroit 13 34 .277 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 36 11 .766 —
Phoenix 32 14 .696 3½
L.A. Clippers 32 17 .653 5
L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 6
Denver 29 18 .617 7
Portland 29 18 .617 7
Dallas 25 21 .543 10½
San Antonio 23 21 .523 11½
Memphis 22 23 .489 13
Golden State 23 24 .489 13
Sacramento 22 25 .468 14
New Orleans 21 25 .457 14½
Oklahoma City 20 27 .426 16
Houston 13 34 .277 23
Minnesota 12 36 .250 24½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Phoenix 117, Atlanta 110
Orlando 103, L.A. Clippers 96
Wednesday’s Games
Portland 124, Detroit 101
Miami 92, Indiana 87
Brooklyn 120, Houston 108
Dallas 113, Boston 108
Utah 111, Memphis 107
Minnesota 102, New York 101
Oklahoma City 113, Toronto 103
Sacramento at San Antonio, late
Chicago at Phoenix, late
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 124, Pistons 101
PORTLAND (124)
Covington 6-8 0-0 16, Powell 5-10 3-3 14, Nurkic 2-4 2-3 6, Lillard 9-19 10-11 33, McCollum 8-16 4-4 24, Anthony 6-13 3-3 16, Jones Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Giles III 1-1 0-0 2, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 4-4 2-2 10, Simons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-82 24-26 124.
DETROIT (101)
Bey 0-8 0-0 0, Grant 11-19 5-9 30, Plumlee 8-11 2-2 18, J.Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 3-3 1-2 7, Stewart 2-6 0-0 6, Sirvydis 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 7-8 3-3 19, F.Jackson 3-11 0-0 8, Joseph 5-10 1-1 11. Totals 40-86 12-17 101.
Portland 31 20 36 37 — 124
Detroit 33 19 27 22 — 101
3-Point Goals—Portland 16-30 (Lillard 5-7, Covington 4-5, McCollum 4-8, Jones Jr. 1-2, Powell 1-3, Anthony 1-4), Detroit 9-27 (Grant 3-5, Diallo 2-3, Stewart 2-4, F.Jackson 2-6, Bey 0-7). Fouled Out—Portland None, Detroit 1 (Bey). Rebounds—Portland 43 (Kanter 8), Detroit 36 (Diallo 7). Assists—Portland 27 (Lillard 10), Detroit 29 (Joseph 9). Total Fouls—Portland 20, Detroit 26. A—750 (20,491)
Thursday’s Games
Phila. at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 5 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104
N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84
Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94
Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77
Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129
N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94
New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106
Buffalo 35 7 23 5 19 77 123
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85
Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99
Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86
Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109
Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115
Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118
Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91
Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75
Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77
Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82
St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113
Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103
Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94
San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118
Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 36 23 10 3 49 119 92
Winnipeg 37 22 13 2 46 120 102
Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107
Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87
Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1
Calgary at Vancouver, ppd
Arizona at Colorado, late
Los Angeles at Vegas, late
Minnesota at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Lucas Luetge to a one-year contract. Placed INF/OF Miguel Andujar, INF Luke Voit and LHP Justin Wilson on the 10-day injured list and LHP Zack Britton on the 60-day injured list.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Drew Steckenrider from Tacoma (Triple-A West).Placed OF Kyle Lewis and INF Shed Long on 10-day injured list. Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired C Juan Graterol from the Angels for cash considerations and will report to the alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Mike Soraka on the 10-day injured list.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Tony Wolters to a one-year contract. Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment. Outrighted INF Ildemaro Vargas to alternate training Site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of 2B Ronald Torreyes from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Shavonte Zellous.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Colt McCoy, SS Shawn Williams and DB Chris Banjo..
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams and LB Marquel Lee to a one-year contracts.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OG John Miller.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Mike Daniels and DL Amani Bledsoe to a one-year contracts.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR T.Y. Hilton. Re-signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and DT Jarran Reed.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed QB Chas Daniel and CB Ryan Smith.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OG Dakota Dozier.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Chris Milton, DB Joshua Kalu and TE Cole Hikutini.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Jarvis Miller and WR Matthew Sexton to a one-year contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a four-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Edmonton F Connor McDavid for elbowing Montreal F Jesperi Kotkaniemi during a March 30 game.
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Greg McKegg and G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Jason Cotton to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Greg Pateryn and C Alex Newhook to Colorado (AHL). Recalled LW Liam O’Brien Colorado (AHL) loan.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Jordan Kawaguchi to a one-year entry level contract and sent to Texas (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Spencer Knight on a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled D Brady Keeper from San Jose (AHL) loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Daniel Brickley to Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned RW Marian Studenic to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Grant Hutton and G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Noah Gregor and Fredrik Handemark from the minor league taxi squad and D Christian Jaros from San Jose (AHL) loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Odeen Turto to a one-year entry-level contract and sent to Syracuse (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed G Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension.
OLYMPICS
OLYMPIC MEN’S HOCKEY — Named Stan Bowman general manager of 2022 Olympic Men’s hockey team.
