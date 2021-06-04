scoreboard

SATURDAY

Boys basketball: Bend at Crook County, 2 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sisters at Stayton, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend at Hood River Valley tournament, 10 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at Bend City Meet 1, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.

Preps

Boys basketball

Thursday’s Late Games

Bend 65, Ridgeview 40

Mountain View 62, Sisters 53

Crook County 58, The Dalles 44

Redmond 67, Pendleton 34

North Marion 53, North Marion 33

Friday’s Games

Redmond at Mountain View, late

The Dalles at Ridgeview, late

Girls basketball

Thursday’s Late Games

Mountain View 49, Ridgeview 48

Pendleton 54, Redmond 17

Crook County 52, The Dalles 17

Madras 59, North Marion 31

Friday’s Games

Mountain View at Redmond, late

Madras at Bend, late

Ridgeview at The Dalles, late

Basketball

NBA playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Thursday’s Late Game

Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix wins series 4-2

Friday’s Game

L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97, series tied 3-3

Sunday’s Game

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday’s Game

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., Game 1

Sunday’s Game

Atlanta at Phila., 10 a.m., Game 1

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 7 2 .778 —

New York 5 3 .625 1½

Atlanta 4 3 .571 2

Washington 2 4 .333 3½

Chicago 2 6 .250 4½

Indiana 1 9 .100 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 6 1 .857 —

Las Vegas 6 3 .667 1

Phoenix 5 3 .625 1½

Los Angeles 3 3 .500 2½

Dallas 2 4 .333 3½

Minnesota 2 4 .333 3½

Thursday’s Late Games

Phoenix 77, Chicago 74, OT

Los Angeles 98, Indiana 63

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 86, Atlanta 84

Dallas at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, noon

New York at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 36 23 .610 —

Boston 34 23 .596 1

New York 31 27 .534 4½

Toronto 29 26 .527 5

Baltimore 20 37 .351 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 34 22 .607 —

Cleveland 30 25 .545 3½

Kansas City 28 26 .519 5

Detroit 23 33 .411 11

Minnesota 22 34 .393 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 33 25 .569 —

Houston 32 25 .561 ½

Seattle 29 29 .500 4

Los Angeles 25 31 .446 7

Texas 23 36 .390 10½

Thursday’s Late Game

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

Houston 13, Toronto 1

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, late

Minnesota at Kansas City, late

Oakland at Colorado, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 11:10 a.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Toronto (Stripling 1-3), 12:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 4-2) at Texas (Allard 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Kansas City (Minor 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 4:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 27 22 .551 —

Atlanta 26 29 .473 4

Philadelphia 26 30 .464 4½

Washington 24 30 .444 5½

Miami 24 32 .429 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 32 24 .571 —

Milwaukee 31 26 .544 1½

St. Louis 31 26 .544 1½

Cincinnati 25 29 .463 6

Pittsburgh 22 34 .393 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 35 21 .625 —

San Diego 35 23 .603 1

Los Angeles 34 23 .596 1½

Colorado 23 34 .404 12½

Arizona 20 39 .339 16½

Thursday’s Late Games

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 9, Miami 2

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati at St. Louis, late

Oakland at Colorado, late

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, late

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 11:15 a.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-5) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stewart 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 6-0), 4:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-2), 4:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

NCAA Division I Regionals

Double Elimination; x-if necessary

In Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas 13, NJIT 8

Game 2: Northeastern (36-10) vs. Nebraska (31-12), late

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: NJIT vs. Game 2 loser

In Ruston, La.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 16 La. Tech 18, Rider 2

Game 2: NC State 8, Alabama 1

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 16 La. Tech vs. NC State, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Rider vs. Alabama, noon

In Austin, Texas

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 2 Texas 11, Southern 0

Game 2: Arizona St. 7, Fairfield 6

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 2 Texas vs. Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Game 4: Southern vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.

In Gainesville, Fla.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: South Fla. 5, No. 15 Florida 3

Game 2: Miami 1, South Ala. 0

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: South Fla. vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

Game 4: No. 15 Florida vs. South Ala., 9 a.m.

In Knoxville, Tenn.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 3 Tennessee 9, Wright St. 3

Game 2: Liberty 11, Duke 6

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Liberty, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Wright St. vs. Duke, 9 a.m.

In Eugene

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 14 Oregon 13, Central Conn. St. 10

Game 2: LSU (34-22) vs. Gonzaga (33-17), late

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 14 Oregon vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Central Conn. St. vs. Game 2 loser

In Nashville, Tenn.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0

Game 2: Georgia Tech 7, Indiana St. 6

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Presbyterian vs. Indiana St., 11 a.m.

In Greenville, N.C.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 13 E. Carolina 8, Norfolk St. 5

Game 2: Charlotte 13, Maryland 10

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 13 E. Carolina vs. Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Norfolk St. vs. Maryland, 10 a.m.

In Tucson, Ariz.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 5 Arizona (40-15) vs. Grand Canyon (39-19-1), late

Game 2: UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma St. 4

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. UC Santa Barbara

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Oklahoma St.

In Oxford, Miss.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 12 Mississippi (41-19) vs. SE Missouri St. (30-20), late

Game 2: Florida St. 5, Southern Miss 2

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Florida St., 3 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Southern Miss, 9 a.m.

In Starkville, Miss.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi St. 8, Samford 4

Game 2: Campbell (35-16) vs. VCU (37-14), late

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Samford vs. Game 2 loser

In South Bend, Ind.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 10 Notre Dame 10, Central Michigan 0

Game 2: UConn 6, Michigan 3

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. UConn, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Central Michigan vs. Michigan, 9 a.m.

In Lubbock, Texas

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech 6, Army 3

Game 2: North Carolina 5, UCLA 4

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Army vs. UCLA, noon

In Stanford, Calif.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 9 Stanford 9, North Dakota St. 1

Game 2: Nevada (25-18) vs. UC Irvine (40-16), late

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 9 Stanford vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: North Dakota St. vs. Game 2 loser

In Columbia, S.C.

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 2 S. Carolina 4, No. 3 Virginia 3

Game 2: No. 1 Old Dominion 4, No. 4 Jacksonville 3

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 2 S. Carolina vs. No. 1 Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 4 Jacksonville, 9 a.m.

In Fort Worth, Texas

Friday’s Games

Game 1: No. 3 Dallas Baptist 6, No. 2 Oregon St. 5

Game 2: No. 1 TCU 12, No. 4 McNeese 4

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: No. 3 Dallas Baptist vs. TCU, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Oregon St. vs. No. 4 McNeese, 10 a.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Friday’s Games

Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0, Montreal leads series 2-0

Colorado at Vegas, late, Colorado leads series 2-0

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4:15 p.m., Boston leads series 2-1

Softball

Women’s College World Series

In Oklahoma City

Double Elimination; x-if necessary

Thursday’s Late Game

UCLA 4, Florida St. 0

Friday’s Games

Game 5: James Madison 2, Okla. St. 1

Game 6: Alabama vs. UCLA, late

Saturday’s Games

Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 9 a.m.

Game 8: Arizona vs. Florida St., 11:30 a.m.

Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Okla. St. vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Game 11: James Madison vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis

French Open

Friday in Paris

(Seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round — Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 7-5, 0-0, ret. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini (27), Italy, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Casper Ruud (15), Norway, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 7-5. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Reilly Opelka (32), United States, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Cristian Garin (22), Chile, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round — Elena Rybakina (21), Kazakhstan, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-1, 6-4. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, def. Madison Keys (23), United States, 6-2, 6-2. Serena Williams (7), United States, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-2. Marketa Vondrousova (20), Czech Republic, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3. Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Soccer

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Orlando 3 0 1 10 6 3

Washington 2 1 1 7 4 4

Portland 2 2 0 6 8 4

North Carolina 1 1 1 4 6 2

Reign FC 1 1 1 4 2 2

Gotham FC 1 1 1 4 1 1

Houston 1 2 1 4 5 6

Louisville 1 1 1 4 2 5

Chicago 1 2 1 4 3 7

Kansas City 0 2 2 2 2 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Reign FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Parker Ehinger. Waived S Rashaan Gaulden.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed P Michael Dickson to a four-year contract.

