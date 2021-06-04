scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: Bend at Crook County, 2 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sisters at Stayton, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Hood River Valley tournament, 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at Bend City Meet 1, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.
Preps
Boys basketball
Thursday’s Late Games
Bend 65, Ridgeview 40
Mountain View 62, Sisters 53
Crook County 58, The Dalles 44
Redmond 67, Pendleton 34
North Marion 53, North Marion 33
Friday’s Games
Redmond at Mountain View, late
The Dalles at Ridgeview, late
Girls basketball
Thursday’s Late Games
Mountain View 49, Ridgeview 48
Pendleton 54, Redmond 17
Crook County 52, The Dalles 17
Madras 59, North Marion 31
Friday’s Games
Mountain View at Redmond, late
Madras at Bend, late
Ridgeview at The Dalles, late
Basketball
NBA playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Thursday’s Late Game
Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix wins series 4-2
Friday’s Game
L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97, series tied 3-3
Sunday’s Game
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday’s Game
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., Game 1
Sunday’s Game
Atlanta at Phila., 10 a.m., Game 1
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778 —
New York 5 3 .625 1½
Atlanta 4 3 .571 2
Washington 2 4 .333 3½
Chicago 2 6 .250 4½
Indiana 1 9 .100 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857 —
Las Vegas 6 3 .667 1
Phoenix 5 3 .625 1½
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 2½
Dallas 2 4 .333 3½
Minnesota 2 4 .333 3½
Thursday’s Late Games
Phoenix 77, Chicago 74, OT
Los Angeles 98, Indiana 63
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 86, Atlanta 84
Dallas at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, noon
New York at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 36 23 .610 —
Boston 34 23 .596 1
New York 31 27 .534 4½
Toronto 29 26 .527 5
Baltimore 20 37 .351 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 34 22 .607 —
Cleveland 30 25 .545 3½
Kansas City 28 26 .519 5
Detroit 23 33 .411 11
Minnesota 22 34 .393 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 33 25 .569 —
Houston 32 25 .561 ½
Seattle 29 29 .500 4
Los Angeles 25 31 .446 7
Texas 23 36 .390 10½
Thursday’s Late Game
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1
Houston 13, Toronto 1
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, late
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Oakland at Colorado, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 11:10 a.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Toronto (Stripling 1-3), 12:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 4-2) at Texas (Allard 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Kansas City (Minor 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 4:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 22 .551 —
Atlanta 26 29 .473 4
Philadelphia 26 30 .464 4½
Washington 24 30 .444 5½
Miami 24 32 .429 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 24 .571 —
Milwaukee 31 26 .544 1½
St. Louis 31 26 .544 1½
Cincinnati 25 29 .463 6
Pittsburgh 22 34 .393 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 35 21 .625 —
San Diego 35 23 .603 1
Los Angeles 34 23 .596 1½
Colorado 23 34 .404 12½
Arizona 20 39 .339 16½
Thursday’s Late Games
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Friday’s Games
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 9, Miami 2
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati at St. Louis, late
Oakland at Colorado, late
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, late
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, late
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 11:15 a.m.
Miami (Rogers 6-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-5) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stewart 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 6-0), 4:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-2), 4:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
NCAA Division I Regionals
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
In Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas 13, NJIT 8
Game 2: Northeastern (36-10) vs. Nebraska (31-12), late
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: NJIT vs. Game 2 loser
In Ruston, La.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 16 La. Tech 18, Rider 2
Game 2: NC State 8, Alabama 1
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 16 La. Tech vs. NC State, 7 p.m.
Game 4: Rider vs. Alabama, noon
In Austin, Texas
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 2 Texas 11, Southern 0
Game 2: Arizona St. 7, Fairfield 6
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 2 Texas vs. Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Game 4: Southern vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.
In Gainesville, Fla.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: South Fla. 5, No. 15 Florida 3
Game 2: Miami 1, South Ala. 0
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: South Fla. vs. Miami, 1 p.m.
Game 4: No. 15 Florida vs. South Ala., 9 a.m.
In Knoxville, Tenn.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 3 Tennessee 9, Wright St. 3
Game 2: Liberty 11, Duke 6
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Liberty, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Wright St. vs. Duke, 9 a.m.
In Eugene
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 14 Oregon 13, Central Conn. St. 10
Game 2: LSU (34-22) vs. Gonzaga (33-17), late
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 14 Oregon vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Central Conn. St. vs. Game 2 loser
In Nashville, Tenn.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0
Game 2: Georgia Tech 7, Indiana St. 6
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Presbyterian vs. Indiana St., 11 a.m.
In Greenville, N.C.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 13 E. Carolina 8, Norfolk St. 5
Game 2: Charlotte 13, Maryland 10
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 13 E. Carolina vs. Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Norfolk St. vs. Maryland, 10 a.m.
In Tucson, Ariz.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 5 Arizona (40-15) vs. Grand Canyon (39-19-1), late
Game 2: UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma St. 4
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. UC Santa Barbara
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Oklahoma St.
In Oxford, Miss.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 12 Mississippi (41-19) vs. SE Missouri St. (30-20), late
Game 2: Florida St. 5, Southern Miss 2
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Florida St., 3 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Southern Miss, 9 a.m.
In Starkville, Miss.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi St. 8, Samford 4
Game 2: Campbell (35-16) vs. VCU (37-14), late
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Samford vs. Game 2 loser
In South Bend, Ind.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 10 Notre Dame 10, Central Michigan 0
Game 2: UConn 6, Michigan 3
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. UConn, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Central Michigan vs. Michigan, 9 a.m.
In Lubbock, Texas
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech 6, Army 3
Game 2: North Carolina 5, UCLA 4
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Army vs. UCLA, noon
In Stanford, Calif.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 9 Stanford 9, North Dakota St. 1
Game 2: Nevada (25-18) vs. UC Irvine (40-16), late
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 9 Stanford vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: North Dakota St. vs. Game 2 loser
In Columbia, S.C.
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 2 S. Carolina 4, No. 3 Virginia 3
Game 2: No. 1 Old Dominion 4, No. 4 Jacksonville 3
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 2 S. Carolina vs. No. 1 Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 4 Jacksonville, 9 a.m.
In Fort Worth, Texas
Friday’s Games
Game 1: No. 3 Dallas Baptist 6, No. 2 Oregon St. 5
Game 2: No. 1 TCU 12, No. 4 McNeese 4
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: No. 3 Dallas Baptist vs. TCU, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Oregon St. vs. No. 4 McNeese, 10 a.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday’s Games
Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0, Montreal leads series 2-0
Colorado at Vegas, late, Colorado leads series 2-0
Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4:15 p.m., Boston leads series 2-1
Softball
Women’s College World Series
In Oklahoma City
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday’s Late Game
UCLA 4, Florida St. 0
Friday’s Games
Game 5: James Madison 2, Okla. St. 1
Game 6: Alabama vs. UCLA, late
Saturday’s Games
Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Georgia, 9 a.m.
Game 8: Arizona vs. Florida St., 11:30 a.m.
Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 10: Okla. St. vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Game 11: James Madison vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open
Friday in Paris
(Seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Third Round — Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 7-5, 0-0, ret. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini (27), Italy, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Casper Ruud (15), Norway, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 7-5. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Reilly Opelka (32), United States, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Cristian Garin (22), Chile, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Third Round — Elena Rybakina (21), Kazakhstan, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-1, 6-4. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, def. Madison Keys (23), United States, 6-2, 6-2. Serena Williams (7), United States, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-2. Marketa Vondrousova (20), Czech Republic, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3. Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Soccer
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 1 10 6 3
Washington 2 1 1 7 4 4
Portland 2 2 0 6 8 4
North Carolina 1 1 1 4 6 2
Reign FC 1 1 1 4 2 2
Gotham FC 1 1 1 4 1 1
Houston 1 2 1 4 5 6
Louisville 1 1 1 4 2 5
Chicago 1 2 1 4 3 7
Kansas City 0 2 2 2 2 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Reign FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Parker Ehinger. Waived S Rashaan Gaulden.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed P Michael Dickson to a four-year contract.
