scoreboard

Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Madras at Gladstone 3-way, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters at Cascade Duals, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.
Golf
Local
Hole-in-one report
The Greens at Redmond
Jan. 31
Phil Backup, Redmond
No. 9 110 yards driver
Kahili Golf Course (Wailuku, Hawaii)
Jan. 27
Eloise Elliott, Bend
No. 13 106 yards 7-wood
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores
Sunday at Pebble Beach, Calif.
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course); par 72
s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course; par 72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC; par 71
Purse: $7.8 million
Final Round
Nick Taylor (500), $1,404,000 63m-66p-69s-70p—268
K. Streelman (300), $850,200 69s-67m-68p-68p—272
P. Mickelson (190), $538,200 68s-64m-67p-74p—273
Jason Day (135), $382,200 67m-64p-70s-75p—276
Daniel Berger (96), $277,388 70s-69m-70p-69p—278
Matt Jones (96), $277,388 68p-73s-65m-72p—278
M. McNealy (96), $277,388 72p-72s-66m-68p—278
C. Schwartzel (96), $277,388 67m-66p-73s-72p—278
Lanto Griffin (78), $220,350 67s-68m-71p-73p—279
Jordan Spieth (78), $220,350 70s-71m-71p-67p—279
P. Cantlay (65), $181,350 66s-69m-72p-73p—280
Peter Malnati (65), $181,350 70p-69s-66m-75p—280
M. NeSmith (65), $181,350 68p-71s-69m-72p—280
Joel Dahmen (54), $138,450 71m-73p-67s-70p—281
J.B. Holmes (54), $138,450 71p-72s-67m-71p—281
Max Homa (54), $138,450 67s-69m-71p-74p—281
Kevin Na (54), $138,450 75s-67m-68p-71p—281
J. Bramlett (43), $96,219 71m-70p-69s-72p—282
Zac Blair (43), $96,219 69s-69m-73p-71p—282
W. Clark (43), $96,219 68s-71m-70p-73p—282
C. Hadley (43), $96,219 71s-67m-72p-72p—282
Harry Higgs (43), $96,219 66m-69p-74s-73p—282
Kurt Kitayama, $96,219 69s-69m-69p-75p—282
Scott Piercy (43), $96,219 68m-66p-72s-76p—282
Ben Martin (31), $58,667 72p-68s-70m-73p—283
Chez Reavie (31), $58,667 67m-69p-73s-74p—283
Aaron Baddeley (31), $58,667 68m-69p-71s-75p—283
Kevin Chappell (31), $58,667 68s-67m-74p-74p—283
Troy Merritt (31), $58,667 69s-70m-73p-71p—283
H. Norlander (31), $58,667 69p-73s-70m-71p—283
Tim Wilkinson (31), $58,667 69p-70s-70m-74p—283
Alex Cejka (22), $43,550 69p-73s-70m-72p—284
Matt Every (22), $43,550 70p-66s-68m-80p—284
D. Johnson (22), $43,550 69s-65m-72p-78p—284
T. McCumber (22), $43,550 71p-70s-69m-74p—284
Keith Mitchell (22), $43,550 69m-67p-76s-72p—284
Alex Noren (22), $43,550 69m-67p-74s-74p—284
Chris Baker (13), $28,561 69m-64p-76s-76p—285
Stewart Cink (13), $28,561 69p-72s-70m-74p—285
Cameron Davis (13), $28,561 71m-72p-69s-73p—285
Brian Gay (13), $28,561 72s-68m-68p-77p—285
Beau Hossler (13), $28,561 68m-72p-70s-75p—285
Viktor Hovland (13), $28,561 70s-68m-70p-77p—285
Kevin Kisner (13), $28,561 72s-68m-70p-75p—285
Matt Kuchar (13), $28,561 70p-71s-68m-76p—285
R. Oppenheim (13), $28,561 68m-74p-70s-73p—285
Seamus Power (13), $28,561 72p-68s-71m-74p—285
Vincent Whaley (13), $28,561 71p-73s-67m-74p—285
Football
XFL
All Times PST
All Times PST
East W L Pct PF PA
DC 1 0 1.000 31 19
New York 1 0 1.000 23 3
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 3 23
West W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17
Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37
Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31
Sunday’s Games
New York 23, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 15, Dallas 9
Saturday’s Games
New York at DC, 11 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 7 .865 —
Toronto 39 14 .736 6½
Boston 37 15 .712 8
Miami 34 17 .667 10½
Phila. 33 21 .611 13
Indiana 31 22 .585 14½
Brooklyn 23 28 .451 21½
Orlando 22 31 .415 23½
Washington 18 33 .353 26½
Chicago 19 35 .352 27
Detroit 19 36 .345 27½
New York 17 37 .315 29
Charlotte 16 36 .308 29
Atlanta 15 39 .278 31
Cleveland 13 39 .250 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 39 12 .765 —
Denver 37 16 .698 3
L.A. Clippers 36 16 .692 3½
Utah 34 18 .654 5½
Houston 33 20 .623 7
Dallas 32 21 .604 8
Oklahoma City 32 21 .604 8
Memphis 27 26 .509 13
Portland 24 29 .453 16
San Antonio 22 30 .423 17½
New Orleans 22 31 .415 18
Sacramento 21 31 .404 18½
Phoenix 21 32 .396 19
Minnesota 16 35 .314 23
Golden State 12 41 .226 28
Saturday’s Late Games
Minnesota 142, L.A. Clippers 115
L.A. Lakers 125, Golden State 120
Denver 117, Phoenix 108
Sacramento 122, San Antonio 102
Sunday’s Games
Boston 112, Oklahoma City 111
Phila. 118, Chicago 111
Memphis 106, Washington 99
Atlanta 140, New York 135, 2OT
Utah 114, Houston 113
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, late
Miami at Portland, late
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 6 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Washington St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
Washington 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Saturday’s Late Games
Oregon St. 63, No. 14 Oregon 53
UCLA 65, No. 23 Arizona 52
Arizona St. 66, Southern Cal 64
Saturday’s Late Summary
Oregon St. 63, No. 14 Oregon 53
OREGON (18-6)
Juiston 2-6 0-0 5, Lawson 3-5 1-2 7, Duarte 5-10 0-0 11, Pritchard 7-21 1-2 16, Richardson 2-4 0-0 5, Mathis 2-6 0-0 6, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 2-4 53.
OREGON ST. (14-9)
Hollins 1-2 0-0 3, Kelley 7-9 0-0 14, Tinkle 4-13 5-6 13, Reichle 4-9 0-0 11, Thompson 5-12 4-4 15, Lucas 0-2 3-3 3, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 12-13 63.
Halftime—Oregon 32-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-23 (Mathis 2-6, Juiston 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Pritchard 1-8), Oregon St. 5-18 (Reichle 3-5, Hollins 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-4). Rebounds—Oregon 28 (Juiston 10), Oregon St. 30 (Kelley 7). Assists—Oregon 15 (Pritchard 9), Oregon St. 17 (Tinkle 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 17, Oregon St. 7. A—9,301 (9,604).
Sunday’s Game
Washington St. 79, Washington 67
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Saturday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 2 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60
Sunday’s Games
TOP 25
Marquette 76, No. 19 Butler 57
No. 25 Houston 76, Wichita St. 43
EAST
Iona 78, Fairfield 54
Manhattan 65, Quinnipiac 63
Penn 79, Cornell 73
Princeton 81, Columbia 74
Rider 73, Niagara 58
Rutgers 77, Northwestern 73, OT
St. Peter’s 81, Monmouth (NJ) 69
UConn 72, Cincinnati 71, OT
UMass 69, George Mason 67
SOUTH
Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57
UCF 83, Tulsa 75
UNC-Greensboro 95, Samford 67
MIDWEST
Bradley 69, Evansville 58
Loyola of Chicago 70, Valparaiso 68
Wisconsin 70, Ohio St. 57
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 11 1 .917 22 2 .917
UCLA 10 2 .833 21 2 .913
Stanford 10 2 .833 21 3 .875
Arizona 8 4 .667 19 4 .826
Oregon St. 7 5 .583 19 5 .792
Arizona St. 6 6 .500 16 8 .667
Utah 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
Southern Cal 4 8 .333 12 11 .522
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Colorado 3 9 .250 14 9 .609
Washington 3 9 .250 11 12 .478
California 1 11 .083 9 14 .391
Sunday’s Games
No. 3 Oregon 79, No. 19 Arizona St. 48
No. 12 Arizona 65, No. 9 Oregon St. 58, OT
No. 6 Stanford 79, Southern Cal 59
No. 10 UCLA 74, California 70
Washington 60, Colorado 52
Utah 78, Washington St., 66
Sunday’s Summaries
No. 3 Oregon 79, No. 19 Arizona St. 48
ARIZONA ST. (16-8)
Tapley 4-7 0-4 8, Van Hyfte 0-1 2-2 2, Hanson 2-3 0-0 6, Richardson 0-3 3-4 3, Ryan 1-8 0-0 3, Ruden 1-4 2-2 4, Walker 4-5 0-0 8, Bejedi 2-6 2-5 7, Caldwell 0-0 1-2 1, Mbulito 2-4 0-2 4, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-43 10-21 48.
OREGON (22-2)
Boley 5-8 0-0 14, Hebard 4-7 3-5 11, Sabally 4-9 1-2 11, Ionescu 6-9 4-5 19, Moore 1-9 3-4 5, Cochrane 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 2-7 1-1 5, Shelley 5-5 0-0 14, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 12-17 79.
Arizona St. 2 13 15 18 — 48
Oregon 10 17 30 22 — 79
3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 4-13 (Hanson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Ryan 1-4, Bejedi 1-3, Mbulito 0-1, Sanders 0-1), Oregon 13-25 (Boley 4-6, Sabally 2-3, Ionescu 3-5, Moore 0-3, Chavez 0-4, Shelley 4-4). Assists—Arizona St. 7 (Mbulito 2), Oregon 15 (Ionescu 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Arizona St. 25 (Tapley 3-7), Oregon 32 (Hebard 4-5). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 21, Oregon 18. Technical Fouls—Arizona St. Ryan 1, Oregon Ionescu 1. A—12,364.
No. 12 Arizona 65, No. 9 Oregon St. 58 (OT)
ARIZONA (19-4)
McBryde 7-10 4-4 19, Reese 3-6 6-6 13, Thomas 1-9 0-0 3, Carter 2-8 2-2 6, McDonald 8-23 3-3 22, Gul 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Alonso 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 15-15 65.
OREGON ST. (19-5)
Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Pivec 5-10 4-4 15, Slocum 4-17 3-3 11, Tudor 2-7 0-0 5, Washington 3-5 0-2 6, Thropay 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 4-10 0-0 10, Simmons 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 7-9 58.
Arizona 19 12 13 12 9 — 65
Oregon St. 17 19 9 11 2 — 58
3-Point Goals—Arizona 6-23 (McBryde 1-3, Reese 1-1, Thomas 1-4, Carter 0-2, McDonald 3-9, Alonso 0-1, Pueyo 0-3), Oregon St. 5-21 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 0-7, Tudor 1-5, Goodman 2-7, Simmons 1-1). Assists—Arizona 14 (Pueyo 4), Oregon St. 16 (Slocum 10). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Arizona 36 (McDonald 2-9), Oregon St. 39 (Pivec 3-12). Total Fouls—Arizona 15, Oregon St. 20. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,682.
Monday-Thursday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
TOP 25
Syracuse 59, No. 5 Louisville 51
No. 8 Mississippi St. 69, No. 16 Texas A&M 57
No. 13 Maryland 79, Rutgers 50
No. 14 DePaul 86, Seton Hall 76
No. 25 Arkansas 103, No. 15 Kentucky 85
No. 17 Florida St. 63, Virginia 55
No. 18 Indiana 57, Nebraska 53
No. 20 Iowa 83, Purdue 71
No. 22 South Dakota 93, North Dakota 46
No. 24 Missouri St. 89, Drake 83
EAST
Delaware 77, Hofstra 67
Drexel 67, Northeastern 51
Duquesne 53, Saint Joseph’s 42
Illinois 70, Penn St. 66
Maine 75, Binghamton 65, OT
Marquette 67, St. John’s 57
SOUTH
Alabama 68, Auburn 64
Boston College 70, Clemson 68
Duke 74, Miami 55
George Washington 56, VCU 55
Georgia 49, Florida 43
Georgia Tech 62, Wake Forest 52
James Madison 81, Towson 39
Saint Louis 64, George Mason 51
South Florida 99, Temple 51
Vanderbilt 63, Mississippi 47
Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 63
MIDWEST
Butler 63, Villanova 61
Dayton 71, Rhode Island 60
Georgetown 63, Xavier 50
Notre Dame 74, Pittsburgh 52
Ohio St. 82, Wisconsin 74
Oral Roberts 80, N. Dakota St. 76, OT
SOUTHWEST
Texas 81, Texas Tech 66
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143
Tampa Bay 55 35 15 5 75 199 150
Toronto 56 29 19 8 66 200 187
Florida 54 29 19 6 64 192 181
Montreal 57 27 23 7 61 177 173
Buffalo 56 24 24 8 56 159 176
Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188
Detroit 57 14 39 4 32 118 213
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 55 36 14 5 77 199 167
Pittsburgh 54 34 15 5 73 181 148
Columbus 56 30 17 9 69 147 137
N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 156 145
Carolina 55 32 20 3 67 180 153
Philadelphia 55 30 18 7 67 177 164
N.Y. Rangers 54 27 23 4 58 177 173
New Jersey 54 20 24 10 50 149 190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160
Colorado 53 31 16 6 68 194 152
Dallas 55 31 19 5 67 147 141
Winnipeg 56 28 23 5 61 168 170
Nashville 54 26 21 7 59 176 177
Minnesota 54 26 22 6 58 167 178
Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 56 30 21 5 65 181 173
Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173
Vegas 57 28 21 8 64 182 174
Calgary 56 28 22 6 62 155 171
Arizona 57 27 23 7 61 160 157
Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173
San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181
Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Saturday’s Late Games
Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Calgary 6, Vancouver 2
Carolina 6, Vegas 5, SO
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, Boston 1
Anaheim 3, Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 1
Chicago at Winnipeg, late
Colorado at Minnesota, late
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
PAC-12
Saturday’s Late Games
Oregon St. 1, UNLV 0
Arizona St. 8, Kansas 5
Sunday’s Games
California 3, Penn St. 1
Oregon 4, Long Beach St. 1
Utah 4, Kansas 1
Oregon St. 5, Cal State Northridge 3
UCLA 17, Pittsburgh 0
Stanford 12, Weber St. 3
Utah 6, Seattle 3
UCLA 9, San Diego 1
Arizona St. 7, Seattle 0
Washington 10, Furman 0
Arizona 8, Tennessee 0
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Darvin Adams on a three-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Josh Mahura and Brendan Guhle from San Diego.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Ranko Veselinovic on a one-year loan from Vojvodina (SuperLiga-Serbia).
