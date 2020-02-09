scoreboard

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Madras at Gladstone 3-way, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Sisters at Cascade Duals, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.

Golf

Local

Hole-in-one report

The Greens at Redmond

Jan. 31

Phil Backup, Redmond

No. 9 110 yards driver

Kahili Golf Course (Wailuku, Hawaii)

Jan. 27

Eloise Elliott, Bend

No. 13 106 yards 7-wood

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Sunday at Pebble Beach, Calif.

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course); par 72

s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course; par 72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC; par 71

Purse: $7.8 million

Final Round

Nick Taylor (500), $1,404,000 63m-66p-69s-70p—268

K. Streelman (300), $850,200 69s-67m-68p-68p—272

P. Mickelson (190), $538,200 68s-64m-67p-74p—273

Jason Day (135), $382,200 67m-64p-70s-75p—276

Daniel Berger (96), $277,388 70s-69m-70p-69p—278

Matt Jones (96), $277,388 68p-73s-65m-72p—278

M. McNealy (96), $277,388 72p-72s-66m-68p—278

C. Schwartzel (96), $277,388 67m-66p-73s-72p—278

Lanto Griffin (78), $220,350 67s-68m-71p-73p—279

Jordan Spieth (78), $220,350 70s-71m-71p-67p—279

P. Cantlay (65), $181,350 66s-69m-72p-73p—280

Peter Malnati (65), $181,350 70p-69s-66m-75p—280

M. NeSmith (65), $181,350 68p-71s-69m-72p—280

Joel Dahmen (54), $138,450 71m-73p-67s-70p—281

J.B. Holmes (54), $138,450 71p-72s-67m-71p—281

Max Homa (54), $138,450 67s-69m-71p-74p—281

Kevin Na (54), $138,450 75s-67m-68p-71p—281

J. Bramlett (43), $96,219 71m-70p-69s-72p—282

Zac Blair (43), $96,219 69s-69m-73p-71p—282

W. Clark (43), $96,219 68s-71m-70p-73p—282

C. Hadley (43), $96,219 71s-67m-72p-72p—282

Harry Higgs (43), $96,219 66m-69p-74s-73p—282

Kurt Kitayama, $96,219 69s-69m-69p-75p—282

Scott Piercy (43), $96,219 68m-66p-72s-76p—282

Ben Martin (31), $58,667 72p-68s-70m-73p—283

Chez Reavie (31), $58,667 67m-69p-73s-74p—283

Aaron Baddeley (31), $58,667 68m-69p-71s-75p—283

Kevin Chappell (31), $58,667 68s-67m-74p-74p—283

Troy Merritt (31), $58,667 69s-70m-73p-71p—283

H. Norlander (31), $58,667 69p-73s-70m-71p—283

Tim Wilkinson (31), $58,667 69p-70s-70m-74p—283

Alex Cejka (22), $43,550 69p-73s-70m-72p—284

Matt Every (22), $43,550 70p-66s-68m-80p—284

D. Johnson (22), $43,550 69s-65m-72p-78p—284

T. McCumber (22), $43,550 71p-70s-69m-74p—284

Keith Mitchell (22), $43,550 69m-67p-76s-72p—284

Alex Noren (22), $43,550 69m-67p-74s-74p—284

Chris Baker (13), $28,561 69m-64p-76s-76p—285

Stewart Cink (13), $28,561 69p-72s-70m-74p—285

Cameron Davis (13), $28,561 71m-72p-69s-73p—285

Brian Gay (13), $28,561 72s-68m-68p-77p—285

Beau Hossler (13), $28,561 68m-72p-70s-75p—285

Viktor Hovland (13), $28,561 70s-68m-70p-77p—285

Kevin Kisner (13), $28,561 72s-68m-70p-75p—285

Matt Kuchar (13), $28,561 70p-71s-68m-76p—285

R. Oppenheim (13), $28,561 68m-74p-70s-73p—285

Seamus Power (13), $28,561 72p-68s-71m-74p—285

Vincent Whaley (13), $28,561 71p-73s-67m-74p—285

Football

XFL

All Times PST

———

All Times PST

East W L Pct PF PA

DC 1 0 1.000 31 19

New York 1 0 1.000 23 3

St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9

Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 3 23

West W L Pct PF PA

Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17

Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37

Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31

Sunday’s Games

New York 23, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 15, Dallas 9

Saturday’s Games

New York at DC, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 45 7 .865 —

Toronto 39 14 .736 6½

Boston 37 15 .712 8

Miami 34 17 .667 10½

Phila. 33 21 .611 13

Indiana 31 22 .585 14½

Brooklyn 23 28 .451 21½

Orlando 22 31 .415 23½

Washington 18 33 .353 26½

Chicago 19 35 .352 27

Detroit 19 36 .345 27½

New York 17 37 .315 29

Charlotte 16 36 .308 29

Atlanta 15 39 .278 31

Cleveland 13 39 .250 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 39 12 .765 —

Denver 37 16 .698 3

L.A. Clippers 36 16 .692 3½

Utah 34 18 .654 5½

Houston 33 20 .623 7

Dallas 32 21 .604 8

Oklahoma City 32 21 .604 8

Memphis 27 26 .509 13

Portland 24 29 .453 16

San Antonio 22 30 .423 17½

New Orleans 22 31 .415 18

Sacramento 21 31 .404 18½

Phoenix 21 32 .396 19

Minnesota 16 35 .314 23

Golden State 12 41 .226 28

Saturday’s Late Games

Minnesota 142, L.A. Clippers 115

L.A. Lakers 125, Golden State 120

Denver 117, Phoenix 108

Sacramento 122, San Antonio 102

Sunday’s Games

Boston 112, Oklahoma City 111

Phila. 118, Chicago 111

Memphis 106, Washington 99

Atlanta 140, New York 135, 2OT

Utah 114, Houston 113

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, late

Miami at Portland, late

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 6 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792

Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750

Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696

Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652

Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708

UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542

Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696

Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609

Washington St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583

California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435

Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609

Washington 2 9 .182 12 12 .500

———

Saturday’s Late Games

Oregon St. 63, No. 14 Oregon 53

UCLA 65, No. 23 Arizona 52

Arizona St. 66, Southern Cal 64

Saturday’s Late Summary

Oregon St. 63, No. 14 Oregon 53

OREGON (18-6)

Juiston 2-6 0-0 5, Lawson 3-5 1-2 7, Duarte 5-10 0-0 11, Pritchard 7-21 1-2 16, Richardson 2-4 0-0 5, Mathis 2-6 0-0 6, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 2-4 53.

OREGON ST. (14-9)

Hollins 1-2 0-0 3, Kelley 7-9 0-0 14, Tinkle 4-13 5-6 13, Reichle 4-9 0-0 11, Thompson 5-12 4-4 15, Lucas 0-2 3-3 3, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 12-13 63.

Halftime—Oregon 32-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-23 (Mathis 2-6, Juiston 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Pritchard 1-8), Oregon St. 5-18 (Reichle 3-5, Hollins 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-4). Rebounds—Oregon 28 (Juiston 10), Oregon St. 30 (Kelley 7). Assists—Oregon 15 (Pritchard 9), Oregon St. 17 (Tinkle 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 17, Oregon St. 7. A—9,301 (9,604).

Sunday’s Game

Washington St. 79, Washington 67

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

Saturday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 2 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60

Sunday’s Games

TOP 25

Marquette 76, No. 19 Butler 57

No. 25 Houston 76, Wichita St. 43

EAST

Iona 78, Fairfield 54

Manhattan 65, Quinnipiac 63

Penn 79, Cornell 73

Princeton 81, Columbia 74

Rider 73, Niagara 58

Rutgers 77, Northwestern 73, OT

St. Peter’s 81, Monmouth (NJ) 69

UConn 72, Cincinnati 71, OT

UMass 69, George Mason 67

SOUTH

Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57

UCF 83, Tulsa 75

UNC-Greensboro 95, Samford 67

MIDWEST

Bradley 69, Evansville 58

Loyola of Chicago 70, Valparaiso 68

Wisconsin 70, Ohio St. 57

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 11 1 .917 22 2 .917

UCLA 10 2 .833 21 2 .913

Stanford 10 2 .833 21 3 .875

Arizona 8 4 .667 19 4 .826

Oregon St. 7 5 .583 19 5 .792

Arizona St. 6 6 .500 16 8 .667

Utah 5 7 .417 12 11 .522

Southern Cal 4 8 .333 12 11 .522

Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 13 .458

Colorado 3 9 .250 14 9 .609

Washington 3 9 .250 11 12 .478

California 1 11 .083 9 14 .391

———

Sunday’s Games

No. 3 Oregon 79, No. 19 Arizona St. 48

No. 12 Arizona 65, No. 9 Oregon St. 58, OT

No. 6 Stanford 79, Southern Cal 59

No. 10 UCLA 74, California 70

Washington 60, Colorado 52

Utah 78, Washington St., 66

Sunday’s Summaries

No. 3 Oregon 79, No. 19 Arizona St. 48

ARIZONA ST. (16-8)

Tapley 4-7 0-4 8, Van Hyfte 0-1 2-2 2, Hanson 2-3 0-0 6, Richardson 0-3 3-4 3, Ryan 1-8 0-0 3, Ruden 1-4 2-2 4, Walker 4-5 0-0 8, Bejedi 2-6 2-5 7, Caldwell 0-0 1-2 1, Mbulito 2-4 0-2 4, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-43 10-21 48.

OREGON (22-2)

Boley 5-8 0-0 14, Hebard 4-7 3-5 11, Sabally 4-9 1-2 11, Ionescu 6-9 4-5 19, Moore 1-9 3-4 5, Cochrane 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 2-7 1-1 5, Shelley 5-5 0-0 14, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 12-17 79.

Arizona St. 2 13 15 18 — 48

Oregon 10 17 30 22 — 79

3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 4-13 (Hanson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Ryan 1-4, Bejedi 1-3, Mbulito 0-1, Sanders 0-1), Oregon 13-25 (Boley 4-6, Sabally 2-3, Ionescu 3-5, Moore 0-3, Chavez 0-4, Shelley 4-4). Assists—Arizona St. 7 (Mbulito 2), Oregon 15 (Ionescu 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Arizona St. 25 (Tapley 3-7), Oregon 32 (Hebard 4-5). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 21, Oregon 18. Technical Fouls—Arizona St. Ryan 1, Oregon Ionescu 1. A—12,364.

No. 12 Arizona 65, No. 9 Oregon St. 58 (OT)

ARIZONA (19-4)

McBryde 7-10 4-4 19, Reese 3-6 6-6 13, Thomas 1-9 0-0 3, Carter 2-8 2-2 6, McDonald 8-23 3-3 22, Gul 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Alonso 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 15-15 65.

OREGON ST. (19-5)

Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Pivec 5-10 4-4 15, Slocum 4-17 3-3 11, Tudor 2-7 0-0 5, Washington 3-5 0-2 6, Thropay 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 4-10 0-0 10, Simmons 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 7-9 58.

Arizona 19 12 13 12 9 — 65

Oregon St. 17 19 9 11 2 — 58

3-Point Goals—Arizona 6-23 (McBryde 1-3, Reese 1-1, Thomas 1-4, Carter 0-2, McDonald 3-9, Alonso 0-1, Pueyo 0-3), Oregon St. 5-21 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 0-7, Tudor 1-5, Goodman 2-7, Simmons 1-1). Assists—Arizona 14 (Pueyo 4), Oregon St. 16 (Slocum 10). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Arizona 36 (McDonald 2-9), Oregon St. 39 (Pivec 3-12). Total Fouls—Arizona 15, Oregon St. 20. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,682.

Monday-Thursday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

TOP 25

Syracuse 59, No. 5 Louisville 51

No. 8 Mississippi St. 69, No. 16 Texas A&M 57

No. 13 Maryland 79, Rutgers 50

No. 14 DePaul 86, Seton Hall 76

No. 25 Arkansas 103, No. 15 Kentucky 85

No. 17 Florida St. 63, Virginia 55

No. 18 Indiana 57, Nebraska 53

No. 20 Iowa 83, Purdue 71

No. 22 South Dakota 93, North Dakota 46

No. 24 Missouri St. 89, Drake 83

EAST

Delaware 77, Hofstra 67

Drexel 67, Northeastern 51

Duquesne 53, Saint Joseph’s 42

Illinois 70, Penn St. 66

Maine 75, Binghamton 65, OT

Marquette 67, St. John’s 57

SOUTH

Alabama 68, Auburn 64

Boston College 70, Clemson 68

Duke 74, Miami 55

George Washington 56, VCU 55

Georgia 49, Florida 43

Georgia Tech 62, Wake Forest 52

James Madison 81, Towson 39

Saint Louis 64, George Mason 51

South Florida 99, Temple 51

Vanderbilt 63, Mississippi 47

Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 63

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Villanova 61

Dayton 71, Rhode Island 60

Georgetown 63, Xavier 50

Notre Dame 74, Pittsburgh 52

Ohio St. 82, Wisconsin 74

Oral Roberts 80, N. Dakota St. 76, OT

SOUTHWEST

Texas 81, Texas Tech 66

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143

Tampa Bay 55 35 15 5 75 199 150

Toronto 56 29 19 8 66 200 187

Florida 54 29 19 6 64 192 181

Montreal 57 27 23 7 61 177 173

Buffalo 56 24 24 8 56 159 176

Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188

Detroit 57 14 39 4 32 118 213

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 55 36 14 5 77 199 167

Pittsburgh 54 34 15 5 73 181 148

Columbus 56 30 17 9 69 147 137

N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 156 145

Carolina 55 32 20 3 67 180 153

Philadelphia 55 30 18 7 67 177 164

N.Y. Rangers 54 27 23 4 58 177 173

New Jersey 54 20 24 10 50 149 190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160

Colorado 53 31 16 6 68 194 152

Dallas 55 31 19 5 67 147 141

Winnipeg 56 28 23 5 61 168 170

Nashville 54 26 21 7 59 176 177

Minnesota 54 26 22 6 58 167 178

Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 56 30 21 5 65 181 173

Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173

Vegas 57 28 21 8 64 182 174

Calgary 56 28 22 6 62 155 171

Arizona 57 27 23 7 61 160 157

Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173

San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181

Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday’s Late Games

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Calgary 6, Vancouver 2

Carolina 6, Vegas 5, SO

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Anaheim 3, Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 1

Chicago at Winnipeg, late

Colorado at Minnesota, late

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

PAC-12

———

Saturday’s Late Games

Oregon St. 1, UNLV 0

Arizona St. 8, Kansas 5

Sunday’s Games

California 3, Penn St. 1

Oregon 4, Long Beach St. 1

Utah 4, Kansas 1

Oregon St. 5, Cal State Northridge 3

UCLA 17, Pittsburgh 0

Stanford 12, Weber St. 3

Utah 6, Seattle 3

UCLA 9, San Diego 1

Arizona St. 7, Seattle 0

Washington 10, Furman 0

Arizona 8, Tennessee 0

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Darvin Adams on a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Josh Mahura and Brendan Guhle from San Diego.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Ranko Veselinovic on a one-year loan from Vojvodina (SuperLiga-Serbia).

