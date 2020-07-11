scoreboard

Soccer
MLS
MLS is Back Tournament Schedule
All games played at Orlando, Fla.
Alll Times PDT
GROUP STAGE
Friday’s Game
Seattle 0, San Jose 0
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta vs. New York, late (delayed by weather)
Cincinnati vs. Columbus, late
Sunday’s Games
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 6 a.m.
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Los Angeles FC vs. Houston, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Inter Miami CF vs. Chcago, 6 a.m.
Phila. vs. Nashville SC, 5 p.m.
Orlando City vs. NY City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open
Saturday at Dublin, Ohio
Yardage: 7,456; Par: 72
Third Round
Justin Thomas 68-66-66—200
Viktor Hovland 69-67-66—202
Collin Morikawa 65-66-72—203
Sam Burns 69-66-70—205
Kevin Streelman 70-64-71—205
Ian Poulter 68-69-69—206
Rory Sabbatini 69-68-69—206
Gary Woodland 73-68-66—207
Rickie Fowler 72-69-66—207
Chase Seiffert 68-69-70—207
Hideki Matsuyama 67-68-72—207
MJ Daffue 73-69-65—207
Matt Jones 69-72-67—208
Troy Merritt 69-72-67—208
Sepp Straka 69-70-69—208
Xander Schauffele 69-73-66—208
Sam Ryder 70-72-66—208
