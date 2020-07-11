scoreboard

Soccer

MLS

MLS is Back Tournament Schedule

All games played at Orlando, Fla.

Alll Times PDT

GROUP STAGE

Friday’s Game

Seattle 0, San Jose 0

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta vs. New York, late (delayed by weather)

Cincinnati vs. Columbus, late

Sunday’s Games

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 6 a.m.

Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Los Angeles FC vs. Houston, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Inter Miami CF vs. Chcago, 6 a.m.

Phila. vs. Nashville SC, 5 p.m.

Orlando City vs. NY City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Workday Charity Open

Saturday at Dublin, Ohio

Yardage: 7,456; Par: 72

Third Round

Justin Thomas 68-66-66—200

Viktor Hovland 69-67-66—202

Collin Morikawa 65-66-72—203

Sam Burns 69-66-70—205

Kevin Streelman 70-64-71—205

Ian Poulter 68-69-69—206

Rory Sabbatini 69-68-69—206

Gary Woodland 73-68-66—207

Rickie Fowler 72-69-66—207

Chase Seiffert 68-69-70—207

Hideki Matsuyama 67-68-72—207

MJ Daffue 73-69-65—207

Matt Jones 69-72-67—208

Troy Merritt 69-72-67—208

Sepp Straka 69-70-69—208

Xander Schauffele 69-73-66—208

Sam Ryder 70-72-66—208

