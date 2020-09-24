scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 —
z-New York 32 25 .561 5
z-Toronto 30 27 .526 7
Baltimore 24 33 .421 13
Boston 22 35 .386 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 —
z-Chicago 34 23 .596 1
z-Cleveland 33 24 .579 2
Kansas City 23 33 .411 11½
Detroit 22 32 .407 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 34 21 .618 —
Houston 28 28 .500 6½
Los Angeles 26 31 .456 9
Seattle 25 31 .446 9½
Texas 19 37 .339 15½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Late Game
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 13, Boston 1
Detroit at Kansas City, late
Houston at Texas, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 5:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 34 22 .607 —
Miami 28 28 .500 6
Philadelphia 28 29 .491 6½
New York 26 31 .456 8½
Washington 23 34 .404 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 32 25 .561 —
Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3
St. Louis 27 26 .509 3
Milwaukee 27 28 .491 4
Pittsburgh 18 39 .316 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 39 17 .696 —
z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5
San Francisco 28 28 .500 11
Colorado 25 31 .446 14
Arizona 22 34 .393 17
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Late Games
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
Miami at Atlanta, late
Milwaukee at St. Louis, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 3:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Clarke 2-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46
Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43
Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37
Thursday’s Game
Miami at Jacksonville, late
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Game
UAB 42, S. Alabama 10
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 61/2 51/2 471/2 Raiders
BILLS 3 21/2 47 Rams
STEELERS 6 4 45 Texans
49ers 41/2 41/2 411/2 GIANTS
Titans 11/2 21/2 481/2 VIKINGS
BROWNS 61/2 7 441/2 Washington
EAGLES 61/2 5 461/2 Bengals
FALCONS 3 3 471/2 Bears
COLTS 91/2 111/2 44 Jets
CHARGERS 6 61/2 431/2 Panthers
CARDS 61/2 51/2 551/2 Lions
Bucs 6 6 431/2 BRONCOS
SEAHAWKS 4 5 551/2 Cowboys
SAINTS 31/2 3 521/2 Packers
Monday
RAVENS 3 31/2 541/2 Chiefs
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
UTSA 5 61/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St
Saturday
Ucf 251/2 27 77 E CAROLINA
Georgia St +1 3 581/2 CHARLOTTE
FLA ATLANTIC 51/2 PPD NL Usf
MIAMI-FLA 10 11 531/2 Florida St
Georgia Tech 71/2 8 521/2 SYRACUSE
PITTSBURGH 31/2 3 551/2 Louisville
Notre Dame 171/2 PPD NL WAKE FOREST
Tennessee 3 31/2 431/2 S CAROLINA
BAYLOR 181/2 171/2 621/2 Kansas
BYU 15 14 61 Troy
Alabama 28 271/2 561/2 MISSOURI
HOUSTON 20 PPD NL N Texas
OKLAHOMA ST 81/2 7 511/2 W Virginia
Florida 121/2 14 571/2 MISSISSIPPI
UL-LAFAYETTE 151/2 111/2 521/2 Ga Southern
OKLAHOMA 27 28 61 Kansas St
Georgia 241/2 271/2 521/2 ARKANSAS
Texas 161/2 171/2 701/2 TEXAS TECH
Iowa St 3 21/2 441/2 TCU
LSU 181/2 161/2 571/2 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 29 301/2 461/2 Vanderbilt
AUBURN 8 71/2 491/2 Kentucky
ARKANSAS ST PK PPD NL Tulsa
LIBERTY 61/2 71/2 59 Florida Int’l
Tulane 31/2 31/2 541/2 SO MISS
CINCINNATI 111/2 131/2 45 Army
UL-MONROE 8 10 50 Utep
VIRGINIA 6 51/2 451/2 Duke
BOSTON COLL 18 171/2 571/2 Texas St
VA TECH 91/2 7 561/2 Nc State
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Thursday’s Game
L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, late, L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1
Friday’s Game
Miami vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., Miami leads series 3-1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 89, Minnesota 79, Seattle leads series 2-0
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, late, series tied 1-1
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., series tied 1-1
Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon, Seattle leads series 1-0
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
STANLEY CUP FINAL
Friday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Saturday’s Game
Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Golf
PGA Tour
Corales Punctacana Resort (Partial)
Thursday at La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
First Round
Sepp Straka 33-32—65
Scott Harrington 31-34—65
Hudson Swafford 34-31—65
Tyler McCumber 32-33—65
Xinjun Zhang 32-34—66
Joseph Bramlett 32-34—66
Ricky Barnes 33-34—67
Cameron Percy 34-33—67
Justin Suh 32-35—67
David Hearn 33-34—67
Kyle Stanley 33-34—67
Sean O’Hair 32-35—67
Jamie Lovemark 31-36—67
Brian Stuard 30-37—67
Patrick Rodgers 33-34—67
Ryan Brehm 34-33—67
Adam Schenk, 32-36—68. Zac Blair, 34-34—68. Nate Lashley, 34-34—68. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-32—68. Jonathan Byrd, 32-36—68. James Hahn, 33-35—68. Robert Streb, 33-35—68. Thomas Detry, 36-32—68. Ben Martin, 33-35—68. Denny McCarthy, 33-35—68.
Kelly Kraft, 31-37—68. Mark Anderson, 33-35—68. Luke List, 35-34—69. Matthew NeSmith, 33-36—69. George McNeill, 32-37—69. Scott Brown, 33-36—69. Akshay Bhatia, 33-36—69. Vincent Whaley, 35-34—69. Stephen Stallings Jr., 36-33—69. Luke Graboyes, 35-34—69.
Anirban Lahiri, 37-32—69. Martin Laird, 35-34—69. Peter Malnati, 33-36—69. Charles Howell III, 34-35—69. Charley Hoffman, 35-34—69. Sam Burns, 33-36—69. Kramer Hickok, 33-36—69. Sebastian Cappelen, 36-33—69. Matthias Schwab, 34-35—69.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 1 3 30 22 5
Orlando City 7 2 4 25 25 15
Phila. 7 2 4 25 21 11
Toronto FC 7 2 4 25 21 14
New England 4 3 6 18 13 12
New York 5 6 2 17 13 15
NY City FC 5 6 2 17 10 10
Montreal 5 7 1 16 19 23
Nashville SC 4 5 3 15 10 13
Atlanta 4 7 2 14 13 17
Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 8 17
Chicago 3 7 3 12 16 22
D.C. United 2 6 5 11 11 18
Inter Miami CF 3 8 2 11 12 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 3 3 21 26 11
Portland 6 4 3 21 26 24
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 4 19 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA FC 5 5 3 18 31 27
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 24 21
Real SL 4 4 5 17 19 21
Vancouver 5 8 0 15 17 30
LA Galaxy 4 5 3 15 16 19
Houston 3 4 6 15 20 23
San Jose 2 6 5 11 17 38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Real SL 2, LA Galaxy 0
Portland 1, Seattle 0
LA FC 6, Vancouver 0
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP David Hess from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Dean Kremer to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHPs Aaron Bummer and Carlos Rodon from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Steve Cishek and LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced OF Alex Gordon will retire Sept. 27. Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Richard Lovelady from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP J.B. Wendelken on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Andrew Romine from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Goody for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Nate Pearson from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Eric Lauer from alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Placed Michael Conforto on 10-day IL. Recalled INF Luis Guillorme from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from alternate training site. Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT John Jenkins on injured reserve. Signed DT Daniel McCullers off practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S P.J. Locke to the active roster. Signed QB Blake Bortles. Added DL Deyon Sizer to practice squad. Placed S Mark Barron, DE Dre’Mont Jones, WR Courtland Sutton and DE DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OL Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve. Activated LB Natrez Patrick from practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Tae Hayes from practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Todd Davis to a one-year contract. Placed LB Troy Dye on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams to the active roster. Signed WR Marcus Green to practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody White to practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir to practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Greg Mabil on reserve/COVID-19 list.
