scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 —

z-New York 32 25 .561 5

z-Toronto 30 27 .526 7

Baltimore 24 33 .421 13

Boston 22 35 .386 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 —

z-Chicago 34 23 .596 1

z-Cleveland 33 24 .579 2

Kansas City 23 33 .411 11½

Detroit 22 32 .407 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Oakland 34 21 .618 —

Houston 28 28 .500 6½

Los Angeles 26 31 .456 9

Seattle 25 31 .446 9½

Texas 19 37 .339 15½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Late Game

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 13, Boston 1

Detroit at Kansas City, late

Houston at Texas, late

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 5:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 34 22 .607 —

Miami 28 28 .500 6

Philadelphia 28 29 .491 6½

New York 26 31 .456 8½

Washington 23 34 .404 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 32 25 .561 —

Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3

St. Louis 27 26 .509 3

Milwaukee 27 28 .491 4

Pittsburgh 18 39 .316 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 39 17 .696 —

z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5

San Francisco 28 28 .500 11

Colorado 25 31 .446 14

Arizona 22 34 .393 17

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Late Games

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

Miami at Atlanta, late

Milwaukee at St. Louis, late

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 3:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Clarke 2-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45

New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46

Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53

Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40

Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36

Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59

Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43

Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69

Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36

Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37

Thursday’s Game

Miami at Jacksonville, late

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Game

UAB 42, S. Alabama 10

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 61/2 51/2 471/2 Raiders

BILLS 3 21/2 47 Rams

STEELERS 6 4 45 Texans

49ers 41/2 41/2 411/2 GIANTS

Titans 11/2 21/2 481/2 VIKINGS

BROWNS 61/2 7 441/2 Washington

EAGLES 61/2 5 461/2 Bengals

FALCONS 3 3 471/2 Bears

COLTS 91/2 111/2 44 Jets

CHARGERS 6 61/2 431/2 Panthers

CARDS 61/2 51/2 551/2 Lions

Bucs 6 6 431/2 BRONCOS

SEAHAWKS 4 5 551/2 Cowboys

SAINTS 31/2 3 521/2 Packers

Monday

RAVENS 3 31/2 541/2 Chiefs

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

UTSA 5 61/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St

Saturday

Ucf 251/2 27 77 E CAROLINA

Georgia St +1 3 581/2 CHARLOTTE

FLA ATLANTIC 51/2 PPD NL Usf

MIAMI-FLA 10 11 531/2 Florida St

Georgia Tech 71/2 8 521/2 SYRACUSE

PITTSBURGH 31/2 3 551/2 Louisville

Notre Dame 171/2 PPD NL WAKE FOREST

Tennessee 3 31/2 431/2 S CAROLINA

BAYLOR 181/2 171/2 621/2 Kansas

BYU 15 14 61 Troy

Alabama 28 271/2 561/2 MISSOURI

HOUSTON 20 PPD NL N Texas

OKLAHOMA ST 81/2 7 511/2 W Virginia

Florida 121/2 14 571/2 MISSISSIPPI

UL-LAFAYETTE 151/2 111/2 521/2 Ga Southern

OKLAHOMA 27 28 61 Kansas St

Georgia 241/2 271/2 521/2 ARKANSAS

Texas 161/2 171/2 701/2 TEXAS TECH

Iowa St 3 21/2 441/2 TCU

LSU 181/2 161/2 571/2 Miss St

TEXAS A&M 29 301/2 461/2 Vanderbilt

AUBURN 8 71/2 491/2 Kentucky

ARKANSAS ST PK PPD NL Tulsa

LIBERTY 61/2 71/2 59 Florida Int’l

Tulane 31/2 31/2 541/2 SO MISS

CINCINNATI 111/2 131/2 45 Army

UL-MONROE 8 10 50 Utep

VIRGINIA 6 51/2 451/2 Duke

BOSTON COLL 18 171/2 571/2 Texas St

VA TECH 91/2 7 561/2 Nc State

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Thursday’s Game

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, late, L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1

Friday’s Game

Miami vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., Miami leads series 3-1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 89, Minnesota 79, Seattle leads series 2-0

Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, late, series tied 1-1

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., series tied 1-1

Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon, Seattle leads series 1-0

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Friday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

Saturday’s Game

Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

Golf

PGA Tour

Corales Punctacana Resort (Partial)

Thursday at La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72

First Round

Sepp Straka 33-32—65

Scott Harrington 31-34—65

Hudson Swafford 34-31—65

Tyler McCumber 32-33—65

Xinjun Zhang 32-34—66

Joseph Bramlett 32-34—66

Ricky Barnes 33-34—67

Cameron Percy 34-33—67

Justin Suh 32-35—67

David Hearn 33-34—67

Kyle Stanley 33-34—67

Sean O’Hair 32-35—67

Jamie Lovemark 31-36—67

Brian Stuard 30-37—67

Patrick Rodgers 33-34—67

Ryan Brehm 34-33—67

Adam Schenk, 32-36—68. Zac Blair, 34-34—68. Nate Lashley, 34-34—68. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-32—68. Jonathan Byrd, 32-36—68. James Hahn, 33-35—68. Robert Streb, 33-35—68. Thomas Detry, 36-32—68. Ben Martin, 33-35—68. Denny McCarthy, 33-35—68.

Kelly Kraft, 31-37—68. Mark Anderson, 33-35—68. Luke List, 35-34—69. Matthew NeSmith, 33-36—69. George McNeill, 32-37—69. Scott Brown, 33-36—69. Akshay Bhatia, 33-36—69. Vincent Whaley, 35-34—69. Stephen Stallings Jr., 36-33—69. Luke Graboyes, 35-34—69.

Anirban Lahiri, 37-32—69. Martin Laird, 35-34—69. Peter Malnati, 33-36—69. Charles Howell III, 34-35—69. Charley Hoffman, 35-34—69. Sam Burns, 33-36—69. Kramer Hickok, 33-36—69. Sebastian Cappelen, 36-33—69. Matthias Schwab, 34-35—69.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 1 3 30 22 5

Orlando City 7 2 4 25 25 15

Phila. 7 2 4 25 21 11

Toronto FC 7 2 4 25 21 14

New England 4 3 6 18 13 12

New York 5 6 2 17 13 15

NY City FC 5 6 2 17 10 10

Montreal 5 7 1 16 19 23

Nashville SC 4 5 3 15 10 13

Atlanta 4 7 2 14 13 17

Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 8 17

Chicago 3 7 3 12 16 22

D.C. United 2 6 5 11 11 18

Inter Miami CF 3 8 2 11 12 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 6 3 3 21 26 11

Portland 6 4 3 21 26 24

Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20

FC Dallas 5 3 4 19 19 13

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

LA FC 5 5 3 18 31 27

Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 24 21

Real SL 4 4 5 17 19 21

Vancouver 5 8 0 15 17 30

LA Galaxy 4 5 3 15 16 19

Houston 3 4 6 15 20 23

San Jose 2 6 5 11 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Real SL 2, LA Galaxy 0

Portland 1, Seattle 0

LA FC 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP David Hess from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Dean Kremer to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHPs Aaron Bummer and Carlos Rodon from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Steve Cishek and LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced OF Alex Gordon will retire Sept. 27. Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Richard Lovelady from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP J.B. Wendelken on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Andrew Romine from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Goody for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Nate Pearson from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Eric Lauer from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed Michael Conforto on 10-day IL. Recalled INF Luis Guillorme from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from alternate training site. Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT John Jenkins on injured reserve. Signed DT Daniel McCullers off practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S P.J. Locke to the active roster. Signed QB Blake Bortles. Added DL Deyon Sizer to practice squad. Placed S Mark Barron, DE Dre’Mont Jones, WR Courtland Sutton and DE DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OL Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve. Activated LB Natrez Patrick from practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Tae Hayes from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Todd Davis to a one-year contract. Placed LB Troy Dye on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams to the active roster. Signed WR Marcus Green to practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody White to practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir to practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Greg Mabil on reserve/COVID-19 list.

